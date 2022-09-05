Rishi Sunak before the poll results

Rishi Sunak trailed Liz Truss in most polls among Conservative members. (Case)

London:

Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that if he loses the Conservative Party leadership race, his job would be to support the next government, giving the first hint of what lies ahead beyond the outcome of Monday’s election to replace Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister.

In his last interview with the BBC before the results were announced, the former British Indian Chancellor said he planned to stay on as an MP and continue working for his constituents in Richmond, Yorkshire, if he was beaten by the Foreign Minister Liz Truss. In the race.

“I look forward to supporting the Conservative government in any capacity,” Mr Sunak said when asked about his future plans if the result does not go his way.

“I will remain an MP. It has been a great privilege to represent my constituents in Richmond in North Yorkshire as an MP and I will love to continue to do so as long as they have me,” he said.

Asked if he would consider a second job in the top job at 10 Downing Street in a few years time if he lost this time around, he said: “My God, we’ve just finished this campaign and I have to get over it. This one.” It is seen as the first sign that even the 42-year-old former finance minister thinks he may not have gotten enough votes to win the Tory leadership election.

As he does not rule out another run, it will also fuel speculation that he may want a second bid to be elected as the UK’s first Indian-born prime minister if he is beaten by Liz Truss this time.

After being the favorite in the early knockout stages of the contest with Tory MPs, Mr Sunak trailed Liz Truss in most polls of party members voting to elect a new leader to succeed Johnson.

The two candidates have faced off in a dozen stampede events across the UK in a bid to win votes, with the issue of the cost of living crisis due to soaring household energy bills and inflation dominating the agenda.

Online and mail-in ballots cast by around 160,000 Tory members are tallied by Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ), with the winner announced at 12.30pm local time on Monday by Committee Chairman Sir Graham Brady of 1922 Conservative backbenchers and returning officer of the leadership election.

The two finalists in the race will find out who between them landed the top job at 10 Downing Street around 10 minutes before the public announcement.

The newly elected Conservative leader will deliver a short acceptance speech shortly afterwards at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Center in central London near Downing Street. The rest of Monday will involve the winning candidate putting the finishing touches on their Cabinet positions.

On Tuesday, the day will begin with a farewell speech by outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the steps of his Downing Street office one last time before flying to Aberdeenshire in Scotland for his audience with the Queen to formally step down in as head of government.

Hours later, his successor will arrive separately in Scotland to be formally appointed Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth II at her Balmoral Castle residence – marking the first time in history that the appointment has been made outside of England and from Buckingham Palace at the age of 96. Monarque reduces its movements with age.

Later on Tuesday afternoon, the newly appointed Prime Minister will return to Downing Street to deliver his inaugural speech before getting down to business announcing key Cabinet posts.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)