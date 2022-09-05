News
Risk of power outages in California as heat wave worsens
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The chances of power outages in California will increase in the coming days as the state prepares to enter the most brutal period yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said. officials Sunday.
Energy demand is expected to outstrip supply starting Monday evening, and forecasts for Tuesday show the state vying with its all-time high in electricity demand, said Elliot Mainzer, president and CEO of California. Independent System Operator.
“It’s about to get a lot more intense,” Mainzer told reporters.
The system operator is responsible for managing and maintaining the reliability of the electrical grid, a difficult task in hot weather when power demand skyrockets as people crank up their air conditioners.
Grid operators have several options available before power outages, such as running backup generators, buying more power from other states, and using so-called demand response programs, where people are paid to use less. of energy. But keeping the lights on will also force Californians to keep conserving like they have, even as temperatures rise.
Most of California’s 39 million people face extremely hot weather. Temperatures in the Central Valley are expected to reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) for several days. In Los Angeles, meanwhile, temperatures topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), unusually hot temperatures for September.
Energy officials and power companies have been urging people since Wednesday to use less electricity from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. by keeping air conditioners at 78 degrees Fahrenheit (25.5 degrees Celsius) or higher and avoiding d use large appliances such as ovens and dishwashers. These so-called flexible alerts have allowed the network operator to keep the lights on so far.
As of Saturday night, the state used about 44,000 megawatts of electricity, Mainzer said. By Tuesday, that’s expected to hit more than 50,000 megawatts, approaching record levels of power consumption set in 2006. But the state would rather curb demand to avoid that number than test the power grid’s ability to respond. .
“Our goal is to make sure we don’t hit that number,” Mainzer said.
During the day, the California energy grid runs on a mix of mostly solar and natural gas, plus some electricity imports from other states. But solar power begins to drop in the late afternoon and evening, which is the hottest time of day in some parts of the state.
Meanwhile, some of the aging natural gas plants that California relies on for backup power aren’t as reliable in hot weather. As of Sunday afternoon, three of the state’s coastal power plants were experiencing partial outages, though they represent only a small fraction of the state’s supply, officials said.
At the same time, some hydroelectric resources are limited due to drought. Dry conditions and heat are hitting California as the state heads into what is traditionally the worst of fire season, with large fires already burning and becoming deadly. Scientists say climate change has made the West hotter and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.
Several hundred thousand Californians lost power during hot weather August 2020 blackouts. The state avoided a similar scenario last summer. Newsom on Friday signed legislation potentially allowing the state’s last remaining nuclear plant to remain open beyond its scheduled 2025 shutdown to ensure more power for the energy grid.
As of Sunday night, nuclear power made up about 5% of California’s energy supply.
News
South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley details decision to cancel series with BYU, didn’t want players lined up over verbal abuse
DARLINGTON, SC — South Carolina’s Dawn Staley said she doesn’t want her players lined up for verbal abuse at BYU, which is why she’s opted to cancel the schools home series.
When Staley heard about Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson’s experience at BYU — Richardson said he heard a racial slur directed at her — the two-time national championship coach “didn’t want to put his players in this situation”.
Staley, whose team won its last NCAA title last April, was at Darlington Raceway on Sunday to serve as honorary car driver for the Southern 500.
Staley said she looked at all angles of what happened at BYU and spoke to several people.
“I slept on it a few nights, woke up with the same feeling that I shouldn’t put our players in this situation,” she said before the race.
The BYU women’s team Twitter account posted a link to an op-ed by athletic director Tom Holmoe on Friday, along with the words: “We are extremely disappointed with South Carolina’s decision to cancel our series and ask for patience with the course We believe that the solution is to work together to eradicate racism and not separate from each other.
BYU also apologized and Holmoe spoke to Richardson.
The Gamecocks were scheduled to open this season at home against BYU on Nov. 7, then travel to the Provo, Utah campus during the 2023-24 season.
Staley said she had discussions with some schools about replacing the Cougars in Game 1.
Staley said she hasn’t discussed it with her players, telling them her choice on Friday without much fanfare.
“It was a selfish decision,” she said. “I was only thinking about South Carolina women’s basketball.”
Staley acknowledged that South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner supported his decision. Staley also said she didn’t want to involve Richardson because she didn’t want the Blue Devils sophomore coming back to the incident.
“I just wanted to make sure our players didn’t have to put up with this,” Staley said. “Because if something happened that way, I don’t have the words to comfort them.”
News
“It would have been a difficult puzzle to solve”
Retired two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre has revealed how he thinks he would compare to newly crowned welterweight king Leon Edwards.
The MMA legend was in France this weekend to watch UFC Paris when asked how he would fare against ‘Rocky’ who recently won the 170-pound title by knocking out Kamaru Usman.
“Léon would have given me a lot of trouble because he is very intelligent. It would have been like a game of chess. It would have been a tough puzzle to solve because it would be a very tactical fight,” St-Pierre said during a Q&A with fans.
“He’s also so good at neutralizing his opponent’s forces. He’s very good at reducing his opponent’s forces and bringing the fight to where he’s comfortable, at getting his opponent to fight outside of his comfort zone, and I think that’s why Leon Edwards is so good. .
The Englishman was competitive but down on the scorecards before putting Usman to sleep with a header in the fifth and final round of UFC 278.
‘Rush’ was impressed with Edwards’ performance, especially in the first round when he became the first man to defeat Usman in the UFC Octagon.
“I think he won the first round, and he showed unbelievable skills in the first round to put Kamaru Usman on his back, mount him, take his back. He showed incredible skills right there.
“He was losing because he was losing after the second, third and fourth rounds, and he was about to lose the fifth round. But I think what makes Leon Edwards so good is his fight IQ.”
Appointment
UFC 2022 schedule: Every upcoming fight, including Diaz return and Adesanya defense
opossum
Tai Tuivasa fakes headbutt ahead of KO loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris
Impressive
Mark Zuckerberg receives praise from Conor McGregor after fighting MMA fighter
Good
Gane vs Tuivasa LIVE: Start time, card and how to follow the thrilling UFC event in Paris
hard
Hasbulla responds to McGregor by calling him a ‘smelly inbred’ and threatening to kick him
heavy
Paddy Pimblett podcast’s impromptu weigh-in results shock Jackass star Steve-O
During his storied run in the UFC from 2004 to 2017, St-Pierre also earned a reputation as a high-IQ fighter capable of incapacitating opponents.
GSP retired with several big wins over Michael Bisping, Dan Hardy BJ Penn, Nick Diaz, Carlos Condit and Johny Hendricks to name a few.
The 40-year-old has often been linked with a comeback fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov but talk of that matchup has now died down with both men happy to retire.
Nurmagomedov called it a career in 2020 and showed no interest in making a comeback despite Charle Oliveira’s impressive run in the lightweight division which he dominated.
Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi to undergo surgery for fish hook fracture
Lately, the motto of the New York Yankees is: Add injury to insult.
Fortunately, the Yankees finally won a game on Sunday, but learned they could be without one of their acquisitions at the trade deadline for the rest of the year.
The team announced Sunday that outfielder Andrew Benintendi will undergo surgery for a hook fracture he suffered on Friday.
Manager Aaron Boone said the outfielder felt a noise during his at-bat on Friday night at Tropicana Field – it turned out to be much worse than that.
Benintendi was a .320 hitter when the Yankees acquired him at the trade deadline, but he — along with the rest of the team — has struggled mightily since then.
WHITE YANKEES IN TAMPA BAY, LEAD AL EAST UP TO 5 MATCHES: “IT’S AN EMBARRASSING LOSS”
Amid several hot and cold streaks since joining the Bronx Bombers, Benintendi was hitting .254 with a .734 OPS in 33 games.
Benintendi was apparently the replacement for Joey Gallo, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers after being virtually an automatic withdrawal with the Yanks during his tenure.
The Yankees’ lead in the AL East rebounded to five games after Sunday’s victory, but they are 19-31 since July 9, their lead dropping from 15.5 to 15.5.
Dad charged with murder for intentionally leaving baby in hot car
A father is facing charges in the death of his one-year-old son after leaving him in a hot car in 87-degree Ohio weather.
Landon Parrot, 19, took the unresponsive baby to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital on Thursday, CBS News reported Saturday.
Law enforcement was notified and in a subsequent interview with investigators, Parrot reportedly made conflicting statements regarding the incident.
Ohio dad, 19, admits he left his toddler son to die in a 130 degree car pic.twitter.com/bGpoHVcvIS
— New York Post (@nypost) September 4, 2022
New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin detailed the case in a statement Friday:
As the investigation continued and evidence was gathered, the father was confronted with the new information and confessed to detectives what had happened to his son.
The child died after being left in the car unattended for about 5 hours, with an outside temperature of 87 degrees. During the interview, it appears that it was not a question of forgetting the child but of a deliberate act so that the child would not be a nuisance in the house.
Parrot was charged with murder, two counts of child endangerment and manslaughter.
“He is currently being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail on $250,000 bond,” Goodwin concluded.
A Texas mother who left her two children in a burning car to “teach them a lesson” that resulted in their deaths was given a heavy prison sentence in 2018, Breitbart News reported at the time.
“A Parker County jury found Cynthia Marie Randolph, 25, guilty of two counts of recklessly injuring a child in the deaths of her two-year-old daughter, Juliet Ramirez, and her one-year-old son. , Cavanaugh Ramirez. The jury sentenced her to 20 years on each count,” the outlet said.
No one should ever leave a child unattended in a car, according to the United States Department of Transportation.
“Never leave a child alone in a parked car, even with the windows down or the air conditioning on. A child’s body temperature can rise three to five times faster than an adult’s,” the agency said.
2 confirmed dead in Northern California factory fire, sheriff says
WEED, Calif. — Two people have died in a fire that engulfed a northern California town, Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue said.
LaRue shared the news of the deaths Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the northern California rural community charred by one of California’s last wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details, including the ages or genders of the two deceased.
“There’s no easy way to say that,” he said before calling for a moment of silence.
LaRue and other officials acknowledged the uncertainties facing the community, such as when people would be allowed to return home and when power would be restored for people who still did not have power. About 1,000 people were still under evacuation orders on Sunday as firefighters scrambled to contain the blaze that spun out of control at the start of the bank holiday weekend.
Meanwhile, the blaze’s footprint had not expanded since Saturday morning, although the nearby mountain blaze gained momentum on Sunday, officials said.
Power outages, smoky skies and uncertainty about what the day would bring left a sense of emptiness around the city the morning after evacuation orders were lifted for thousands more residents.
“It’s eerily quiet,” said Weed City Council member Susan Tavalero, who was driving to a meeting with firefighters.
She was joined by Mayor Kim Greene, and the two hoped to get more details on the number of homes lost. A total of 132 structures were destroyed or damaged, fire officials said Sunday, though it was unclear whether they were homes, businesses or other buildings.
Crews kept the flames, known as the Mill Fire, from growing overnight. On Sunday, the blaze covered about 6.6 square miles (17 square kilometers) and was 25% contained, numbers unchanged from Saturday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Three people were injured, according to Cal Fire, but no further details were available. Two people were taken to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit Chief Phil Anzo said Saturday. One was in stable condition and the other was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center, which has a burn unit. It is unclear whether those injuries were related to the deaths reported on Sunday.
Nearby, crews battled another blaze known as the Mountain Fire, which also broke out on Friday, but in a less populated area. More than 300 people were under evacuation orders.
Weed, home to fewer than 3,000 people about 280 miles (451 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, has long been considered by passers-by as a fancy place to stop along Interstate 5. But the city, nestled in the shadow of Mount Shasta, is no stranger to wildfires.
Phil Anzo, Cal Fire’s Siskiyou Unit Chief, acknowledged that fires have taken their toll on the rural area in recent years.
“Unfortunately, we’ve seen a lot of fires in this community, we’ve seen a lot of fires in this county, and we’ve had a lot of devastation,” Anzo said.
Dominique Mathes, 37, said he had had close calls with wildfires since living in Weed. Although the risk of fire is more and more frequent, he is not interested in leaving.
“It’s a beautiful place,” he said. “Everyone has risks everywhere, like Florida has hurricanes and floods, Louisiana has tornadoes and all that. So it happens everywhere. Unfortunately here it’s fires.”
The winds make Weed and surrounding areas a dangerous place for wildfires, whipping small flames into a frenzy. Weed has seen three major fires since 2014, a period of extreme drought that resulted in the largest and most destructive blazes in California history.
This drought persists as California heads into what is traditionally the worst of the fire season. Scientists say climate change has made the West hotter and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.
Crews battled the blazes as much of the state baked in a heatwave over Labor Day weekend, with temperatures expected to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) in Los Angeles, unusually hot weather for Southern California. Temperatures were expected to be even warmer in the Central Valley all the way to the capital Sacramento.
The California independent system operator issued its fifth “flexible alert,” a call for people to use their air conditioners and other appliances sparingly from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to protect the power grid.
Andrew Benintendi could miss the rest of the season with a broken wrist – The Denver Post
ST. PETERSBURG – Andrew Benintendi has been diagnosed with a broken hook of the hamate bone. The Yankees left fielder isn’t ready to rule out a return before the end of the season, but the typical rehab for baseball players is at least three to four weeks of immobilization before baseball activities are not allowed.
“I mean, when I went through that (in college), it was about two weeks. We’ll see what happens obviously, I want to get back there, get back in time for the last part of the season and then hopefully the playoffs,” Benintendi said of his previous bone surgery. home. “So it’s too early to tell now, obviously. So I’ll know more tomorrow when I talk to the doctors.
Benintendi said he was unsure what the immediate cure would be, but it will likely be surgery at some point. He had the surgery his freshman year in college, which usually removes the hamate bone. This created some confusion.
“I don’t really know much about bones or anything like that. So I just listen to what they tell me. Yeah, I didn’t know you could grow your bone or anything,” Benintendi said. “So. Yeah, it is. It’s unfortunate.”
The hamate bone is one of the seven small carpal bones of the wrist. The hook of the bone is the sharp protrusion that is usually broken off. It can happen suddenly with a hard swing and a sudden stop or stress fractures can form over time with repeated swings. The normal procedure is surgery to remove it, followed by immobilization.
“Recovery is different for everyone,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “That doesn’t necessarily rule him out (for the rest of the season).”
Since the Yankees acquired him from the Royals at the trade deadline, Benintendi is hitting .239/.318/.381 with a .698 OPS, two homers, eight doubles and a triple.
REST RIZZO
Anthony Rizzo reacted well to the epidural he received Thursday in California to relieve the back pain that has plagued him this season. The first baseman was on what the Yankees hope will be his last day off in New York and they expect him to start playing again.
“That’s the hope, starting (Monday),” Boone said.
Rizzo could be doing baseball for the next two days and they’re hoping to potentially get him back in the lineup on Wednesday.
Boone reiterated that there were no plans to put Rizzo on the injured reserve.
In the 19 games since Rizzo missed five games with the problem, he’s hitting .212/.394/.691 with three homers. Overall this season, Rizzo is hitting .225/.339/.493 with .832 OPS and 30 homers.
BRITTON REBOUNDS
In his first appearance in a game since leaving his August 27 rehab appearance, Zack Britton pitched a 1-2-3 inning for the Tampa Tarpon on Saturday night. He threw 12 pitches, nine for strikes and struck out two.
More importantly, the veteran southpaw recovering from Tommy John surgery, has rebounded well.
“I know after last night, yeah. He was fine,” Boone said.
In other relief rehab news, Scott Effross, the right-hander the Yankees acquired from the Cubs, is pitching on flat ground and is expected to pitch a bullpen at the end of the week.
FOCUSED ON FRUSTRATION
Aaron Boone was ejected in the fifth inning of Sunday’s win, arguing a receiver’s interference call. It was Boone’s seventh major league ejection and a new career high for him.
Aside from the Yankees going 4-6 on that road trip, Boone was frustrated because he lost his challenge on a previous call. The Yankees believed Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt caught a DJ LeMahieu popping out of the net behind home plate. The replay showed he didn’t. When Kyle Higashioka was called for the catcher’s interference, which the replay showed, Boone came out and argued with plate umpire Vic Carapazza and was thrown out.
“We ended up contesting, but obviously we couldn’t contest the non-receiver’s interference. So there was some frustration there, but yeah. We had a pretty good angle from the bench. Didn’t see him in the net, but the coaches right next to me are tilted.
()
denverpost
