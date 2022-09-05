News
Rockies feast on Reds bullpen, win 8-4 in opener of doubleheader
Colorado’s hungry road offense feasted on the Reds’ bullpen and starter German Marquez continued his revival.
It’s the cliff-notes version of the Rockies’ 8-4 victory over Cincinnati in Game 1 of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon at the Great American Ballpark.
Reds rookie starter Nick Lodolo dominated the Rockies early on, but Colorado scored eight runs in innings seven through nine to bag a rare road victory.
Marquez’s only two big errors came against right fielder Nick Friedl, who hit solo homers in the fourth and sixth innings. Marquez allowed three hits, struck out four and walked three in seven innings. He caused nine strikeouts on the ground.
Marquez, erratic for much of the season, continues to hone. He has a 3.93 ERA in his last nine starts. He’s given up just two runs on four hits in his last two starts.
Rookie Michael Toglia’s bloop doubled behind the right field line in the eighth inning as Fernando Cruz led Brendan Rodgers for a 5-4 lead in what proved to be the deciding run.
Colorado added three runs in the ninth, the key to batting a two-run homer from CJ Cron against right-hander Art Warren, Cron’s 25th homer of the season. The Rockies needed insurance because Jonathan India hit a two-run homer off Carlos Estevez in the eighth, cutting the lead to 5-4.
Charlie Blackmon’s single in the seventh inning put the Rockies ahead, 4-2, giving them the lead for the first time in the game.
Cincy right-hander Joel Kuhnel beat CJ Cron to open the key seventh inning and gave up singles to Elehuris Montero and Michael Toglia to charge the bases. Kuhnel walked Sean Bouchard to force a run and take his ticket out of the game.
Buck Farmer knocked out Garrett Hampson before Blackmon entered as a pinch hitter, delivering a two-run single to right field.
Blackmon, who entered the game ranked third in the National League in batting with runners in the batting position, is now batting .345 (39 for 111) in the clutch.
Lodolo, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft, topped the Rockies for six innings and Cincy was leading 2-0 when he left the game. The Rockies, facing Lodolo for the first time, hit nine times and had just two hits — a one-out double by Garrett Hampson in the third and a one-out single by Brian Serven in the sixth.
denverpost sports
News
Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, dies in an accident near Mumbai
New Delhi:
Cyrus Mistry, who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons but was later ousted in India’s most publicized coup, was killed in a car crash in Palghar, Maharashtra on Sunday , police said. He was 54 years old.
Mr Mistry was traveling from Udwada of Gujarat to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he added.
Photos from the crash site showed the mangled remains of the silver Mercedes. The accident happened when the car hit the road divider in Charoti area in Palghar, 135 km from Mumbai.
“The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. while Mistry was traveling to Mumbai. The accident happened on a bridge over the Surya River. It appears to be an accident,” said Commissioner Balasaheb Patil. Palghar district police.
Alongside Mr. Mistry, Jehangir Pandole, Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were present in the car.
Jehangir Pandole, brother of Darius Pandole, is the other person who died in the accident.
Darius Pandole was an independent director in the companies of the Tata group and had opposed the dismissal of Mr. Mistry as chairman of the company. He also left the Tata group with Mr Mistry.
Darius is Anahita’s husband. Anahita Pandole, a well-known gynecologist in Mumbai, was driving the car.
Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were transferred to a private hospital in Vapi in Gujarat after the accident.
“They will probably be transferred to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday morning,” the police chief said on Sunday evening.
The car was traveling at high speed and tried to overtake another vehicle from the wrong side (from the left), a policeman told the PTI news agency.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had asked the state police to carry out a detailed investigation into the accident.
“I spoke to the DGP and received instructions for detailed investigations,” tweeted Mr Fadnavis, who is also the state’s interior minister.
This is the latest blow for the Mistry family whose patriarch, Pallonji Mistry – Cyrus’ father – died in June at the age of 93. Their empire built luxury hotels, stadiums, palaces and factories across Asia, but was more recently known for a corporate feud. with the Tata group.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in mourning the loss of the business tycoon, calling it a “big loss” for the world of commerce and industry.
“The untimely passing of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing is a great loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising entrepreneur who believed in India’s economic prowess. His death is a great loss for the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. That his soul rests in peace.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2022
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted his condolences, calling him a “shining star” of Indian industry.
Deeply distressed and shocked by the sudden passing of Cyrus Mistry.
Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India’s economic progress will forever be remembered.
My sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/74bzEPsr3a
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 4, 2022
Union Women’s Development Minister Smriti Irani said Mr Mistry “embodied kindness”.
A gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission; Cyrus, as I will always remember him, epitomized kindness. The news of his disappearance is a shock. My condolences to his family & loved ones. Om Shanti🙏 #cyrusmistry
— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 4, 2022
N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons who succeeded Mr Mistry, expressed his condolences over the entrepreneur’s “untimely passing”.
“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely passing of Mr. Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is truly tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these trying times,” Chandrasekaran said in a statement.
RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka remembered Mr Mistry as “a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance”.
So sad to hear the terrible news of the death of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of value. He was instrumental in the creation of global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata Group.
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 4, 2022
Industrialist Anand Mahindra said it was “difficult to digest” the news of Mr Mistry’s death.
“I knew Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as head of the Tata household. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life she herself should not have been ripped from her. Om Shanti,” Mr. Mahindra said.
Veteran leader and Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar called Mr Mistry a “dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur”.
“Deeply saddened to hear the shocking news of the untimely passing of former Tata Sons Chairman, Cyrus Mistry. He was a dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur. We have lost one of the brightest stars in the Corporate World,” said said Mr. Pawar.
Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar’s daughter, said she was devastated.
Devastating News My brother Cyrus Mistry has passed away. I can not believe it.
Rest in peace Cyrus. pic.twitter.com/YEz7VDkWCY
—Supriya S
“Gone too soon,” Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.
Mr Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted in October 2016. He took over as chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement.
Mr. Mistry is survived by his wife Rohiqa and their two sons.
ndtv
News
Roy Keane calls Mikel Arteta a ‘bad loser’ as Arsenal boss protests over decision to disallow Gabriel Martinelli’s goal in loss to Manchester United
Roy Keane has called Mikel Arteta a ‘bad loser’ after Arsenal’s defeat at Manchester United.
The Gunners suffered their first points drop of the season with Antony’s opener and Marcus Rashford’s second-half brace handing them a 3-1 defeat.
However, the game could have taken a very different path had Gabriel Martinelli’s 12th-minute goal been cleared.
The goal was initially given, however, referee Paul Tierney was advised to watch a challenge from Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen which happened seconds before Martinelli beat David de Gea.
Replays show there had been contact on Eriksen and Tierney concluded that was enough for the goal to be scored.
The likes of Perry Groves and Alan Shearer couldn’t believe the decision and Mikel Arteta was in disbelief.
Arteta told Sky Sports: “Today it’s a foul and you could see the officials in the early action, you could see there were strong tackles but no yellow cards because they wanted to take it up. the threshold because it’s a big game.
“Really difficult to understand.”
DIRECT
Manchester United 3 Arsenal 1 LIVE: Antony and Rashford seal huge win for hosts
smoking
‘I can’t believe you’re fucking me’ – Hamilton rages as Verstappen takes home win
SHOCKING
Reid calls Everton fan ‘a disgrace’ for throwing bottle at Liverpool boss Klopp
NEW LOOK
New signings, Ronaldo out: Man United XI to face Arsenal after missing party
REGRET
Dele Alli to Everton ‘turned badly’ over Redknapp’s recommendation to Lampard
ADJUST
Man City fans sing a catchy new Haaland song after striker equals Premier League record
RAGE
Brentford troll Marsch with tweet as Leeds boss is sent off for ‘stropping and moaning’
wrong
Van Bronckhorst ‘could have been sacked at half-time’ for ‘ridiculous’ Rangers display
Speaking to the BBC, he added: “The referee said it was a really soft decision – we’re just asking for consistency, today we disallowed the goal again, there’s unfortunately no nothing we can do now.”
But Keane was in no mood to hear the Arsenal manager’s complaints.
Keane told Sky Sports: “I’m sick of all their excuses. I’m serious.
“Arteta is interviewed after the game, he’s a bad loser, like all of us.
“He has to give Man United a bit of credit, but he never does. Every time he loses a game, it’s all down to what the opponents haven’t done right or the officials. Stop finding blame. apologies.
“You lost the game 3-1, you did well. Take your applause but give me the points any day of the week.
Offer of the day
BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
18+ New customers only. Sign up, bet £10+ at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. No collection. Get 4 x £10 free bets on selected events. Plus a £10 slot bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw a maximum of £250. 7 day bonus expiration. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please play responsibly
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Vikings’ Chandon Sullivan ‘full of emotions’ preparing to face former Packers team
A number of Vikings players approached cornerback Chandon Sullivan during training camp to ask questions about Green Bay. The list figures to get even longer this week.
Sullivan and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith both played for the Packers for each of the past three seasons before signing with Minnesota. And Green Bay comes to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday for the regular-season opener.
Wide receiver K.J. Osborn said he has picked Sullivan’s brain about the Packers. When asked if he expects to be getting some secrets from him before the opener, Osborn said with a laugh, “Oh, yeah, for sure.”
Sullivan downplays how much he can tell his teammates about the Packers, but doesn’t deny he’s fired up to be going against this former team.
“I’m excited for a number of reasons,’’ Sullivan said. “It’s the first game, so you’re always excited about that. It’s a first game in a new jersey and I’m going against my old team, so you know I’m full of emotions, but I’ll be ready.”
Sullivan, who was undrafted out of Georgia State in 2018 and is entering his fifth NFL season, started 20 of the 49 games he played for the Packers the past three seasons. He said there were some discussions about returning to Green Bay, but instead signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Vikings last March.
“We had conversations about coming back to Green Bay, but I felt like I had a better opportunity and I was ready to explore my future here,’’ Sullivan said. “So I’m here and I’m a Viking. (It was) just a better opportunity I felt to show my talents and be respected and appreciated. A better chance for me to be a leader and I see more of a future here for sure.’’
Sullivan has taken over the primary nickel back spot that was manned last season by Mackensie Alexander, but not very well. Alexander was the lowest-rated cornerback in the NFL last season by Pro Football Focus among those who played regularly.
“I loved competing against him when he was over at Green Bay, and just him bringing his swag to our defense and me being able to compete with him every day (in practice),’’ Osborn said about Sullivan. “I’m super excited to see how he fits in our defense.’’
The Vikings shifted this season from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Sullivan played in a similar defense in Green Bay, and has been joined in Minnesota this season by some familiar faces.
Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine was Green Bay’s defensive coordinator from 2018-20, which included Sullivan’s first two seasons with the Packers. And Vikings outside linebackers coach Mike Smith had that role the past three years with Green Bay.
“It’s been a smooth transition,’’ Sullivan said. “I knew what I was getting into with the coaching staff and the players that are here and it made it an easy transition, and I’m ready to go. I’ve been in similar defenses the last few years so I’m able to use my experience from last year and the years before to come out here and be a veteran leader.”
As for any secrets Sullivan might be able to share with his teammates heading into Sunday’s game, he will do what he can. After all, he did spend three years going against star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in practices.
“Everyone knows he’s one of the best quarterbacks of all time,’’ Sullivan said. “I’m just going to give what tiny details that I have that I can share, but you never know what you’re going to get. It’s the first game and we’re going to have a lot of unscouted looks. … But we’ve just got to be disciplined and trust our details.”
Sullivan is preparing for plenty of more questions to be asked about the Packers as Sunday’s game approaches.
“Anywhere I can help, of course I will,’’ he said.
News
Rugby transgender ban under threat as body hit by legal challenge
A ban on transgender players taking part in women’s rugby is now under threat, with the body responsible for the sport in England facing legal action over the decision.
The Rugby Football Union (RFU) of England – the body responsible for the management and regulation of rugby union – has been the subject of legal action for announcing that it was banning all transgender players to participate in women’s rugby.
The ban – which was announced earlier in the year – was reportedly prompted by player safety fears and mirrors similar bans implemented by international bodies for rugby union and its sister sport, rugby league.
However, according to a report by The TelegraphEngland’s ban is now in jeopardy after one of the players allegedly affected sent the RFU a pre-action protocol letter – a document intended to resolve a legal dispute before legal proceedings are launched.
According to the letter, the player’s legal team believe the blanket ban on transgender players breaches the UK Equality Act 2010, which arguably makes it illegal to discriminate on the basis of a ‘protected gender reassignment characteristic’. ‘a person.
The body would now be compelled to show that such a blanket ban is “necessary” under the law, which the body appears to believe it can do, given that it has described the legal challenge as ” unfounded”.
“We believe any potential claims are without merit and will vigorously defend the case,” the body said. The Telegraph.
UK rugby seeks to ban trans athletes from competing against women
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) July 22, 2022
While the body would initially be reluctant to implement a blanket ban on transgender players in sport, it finally made the decision to implement such a measure in July this year.
The move brought the RFU in line with recommendations from World Rugby, the governing body responsible for the management of rugby union globally, which had recommended that such a blanket ban be put in place by all regulators. nationals in 2020.
“Transgender women cannot currently play women’s rugby,” reads a guidance document from the body. “Why? Because of the size, strength and power production benefits conferred by testosterone during puberty and adolescence, and the resulting risks to players’ well-being.
World Rugby has also expressly rejected any claims that the hormone therapy taken by trans players has eliminated the danger posed to biological women, or the advantages that men have over such women when playing rugby.
Such a stance has also been taken by the global regulator of rugby union’s sister sport, rugby league, which took the decision to ban all transgender players from women’s competition in June this year.
“In order to avoid unnecessary risks to the welfare, legal and reputational risks of International Rugby League competitions and those who participate in them, the IRL considers it necessary and responsible to consult and carry out further research before finalizing its policy,” the International Rugby League said. the body said in a statement in June.
“It is the responsibility of the IRL to balance the individual’s right to participate – a long-standing principle of rugby league and at its heart from the day it was founded – against the perceived risk to others. participants, and to ensure that all receive a fair hearing,” he concluded.
“LGBT” women’s soccer team with trans player defeats opponent in final by eight goals
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) August 7, 2022
Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle
Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London
Breitbart News
News
Single Dad Goes Viral With Amusement Park Dating App – NBC Chicago
A single father of three in Ohio is melting hearts with his wholesome dating app.
In a now-viral TikTok video, Chris Cozad, 44, explains that he’s looking for a date to take to a local amusement park later this month.
“I am looking for a plus one to accompany my 15 year old daughter, her friend and myself to King’s Island on Saturday September 10, 2022,” says Cozad.
The engineer’s ideal companion is at least 34 years old and a non-smoker. She should also enjoy the roller coaster.
“Don’t let the gray hairs in my beard fool you,” he teases. “I also have Dad’s body to match. If that’s not enough, it also comes with a Fast Lane Plus pass, so we can skip the roller coaster lines all day.
When Cozad posted the clip on Sunday, he expected to get a few responses. He received thousands.
“One of my most sought after qualities is someone who loves rollercoasters and understands the importance of fast passing!! If you haven’t found someone, lmk!” one person wrote in the comments.
Another added: “‘I’m 33 on Friday!!! but I loveeeee rollercoasters! 😀 I have to take nausea meds but it’s not stopping me!
With the help of daughter Carissa, 15, and stepdaughter Kaley, 16, Cozad made her choice. But he’s not ready to reveal the woman’s name.
“She’s very private,” Cozad told TODAY Parents. “But I will say I liked the way she phrased her response – her confidence showed.”
“Actually, we’re meeting tonight,” he added, noting that his kids will help him pick out a cool outfit.
On Tuesday, Cozad shared in a TikTok video titled “Part 2,” that he found his plus one for September 10. He also revealed that he had made a new friend: a 34-year-old widow with two young sons.
“I didn’t choose her, but there’s something I want to do for her and her boys,” Cozad says in the video. He then announces that he is buying tickets for her and her family to go to Kings Island.
Cozad concludes by thanking everyone who has commented on its dating app.
“It’s been a lot of fun and lots of smiles and just joy,” Cozad says. “Part 3 is coming soon from the park.”
Related video:
This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from today:
NBC Chicago
News
Ruining no-hit bid, Twins’ Luis Arraez said, just part of the job
CHICAGO — With two out in the ninth on Saturday, Luis Arraez was the only guy standing between the Twins and the no-hitter White Sox righty Dylan Cease appeared ready to close out.
But Arraez, the AL’s batting leader with a .317 average on Sunday morning, sliced a 1-1 pitch into center field for the Twins’ only hit, dashing the hopes of Cease and the roughly 30,000 fans who expected to see some history.
“It’s a lot of people that don’t like me right now, especially here in Chicago,” Arraez said Sunday. “But they understand it’s my job. I just compete every day. Everybody knows.”
Arraez still heard his fair share of boos when he led off Sunday’s game against Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito, but he has bigger fish to fry, from helping the Twins rally to win the Central to nailing down his own piece of history.
“I know everybody wants him to throw the no-hitter (but) it’s easy for me. I just want to hit the ball and get my base hit, you know?” he said. “Because I’m on top of batting average right now and I want to be batting champion.”
Hitting as high as .367 on June 11, Arraez has seen his average drop into more human territory since July 9, when he was batting .355 at the end of a nine-game hitting streak. He hasn’t gone more than two games without a hit since but entered Sunday’s game hitting .222 (16 for 72) with five extra-base hits and eight RBIs in 18 games since Aug. 14.
In his first four at-bats against Cease, 13-6 with a 2.13 earned-run average, Arraez flied out twice and struck out looking.
“I wanted my base hit every time,” he said. “I don’t want a no-hitter on my teammates. I just did my job.”
POLANCO ‘CAN’T PLAY’
Infielder Jorge Polanco, still tied for the team lead in RBIs with Jose Miranda (56) on Sunday despite missing the last six games, was placed on the 10-day IL on Saturday because of soreness in his left knee.
The Twins were hoping Polanco could return before 10 days were up but after he attempted a workout on Saturday, the Twins finally made the roster move, retroactive to Aug. 31, and called Jermaine Palacios up from St. Paul.
“It’s actually pretty straight forward,” Baldelli said. “(Polanco) can’t play. Instead of giving it another three or four days and then we’ve squandered the opportunity to pick up a few days on the backdate of the IL placement.”
Rockies feast on Reds bullpen, win 8-4 in opener of doubleheader
Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, dies in an accident near Mumbai
Roy Keane calls Mikel Arteta a ‘bad loser’ as Arsenal boss protests over decision to disallow Gabriel Martinelli’s goal in loss to Manchester United
Vikings’ Chandon Sullivan ‘full of emotions’ preparing to face former Packers team
Rugby transgender ban under threat as body hit by legal challenge
Single Dad Goes Viral With Amusement Park Dating App – NBC Chicago
Bitcoin Open Interest Climbs Up, Price To Break Sideways Trend Soon?
Ruining no-hit bid, Twins’ Luis Arraez said, just part of the job
YouTuber finds £1m worth of cars in secret underground bunker
Wolves are considering a move for Diego Costa as the club confirm new signing Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an ACL injury on his debut and reveal details of Raul Jimenez’s withdrawal from the starting line-up in win over Southampton
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”