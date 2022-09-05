Rugby transgender ban under threat as body hit by legal challenge

A ban on transgender players taking part in women’s rugby is now under threat, with the body responsible for the sport in England facing legal action over the decision.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) of England – the body responsible for the management and regulation of rugby union – has been the subject of legal action for announcing that it was banning all transgender players to participate in women’s rugby.

The ban – which was announced earlier in the year – was reportedly prompted by player safety fears and mirrors similar bans implemented by international bodies for rugby union and its sister sport, rugby league.

However, according to a report by The TelegraphEngland’s ban is now in jeopardy after one of the players allegedly affected sent the RFU a pre-action protocol letter – a document intended to resolve a legal dispute before legal proceedings are launched.

According to the letter, the player’s legal team believe the blanket ban on transgender players breaches the UK Equality Act 2010, which arguably makes it illegal to discriminate on the basis of a ‘protected gender reassignment characteristic’. ‘a person.

The body would now be compelled to show that such a blanket ban is “necessary” under the law, which the body appears to believe it can do, given that it has described the legal challenge as ” unfounded”.

“We believe any potential claims are without merit and will vigorously defend the case,” the body said. The Telegraph.

While the body would initially be reluctant to implement a blanket ban on transgender players in sport, it finally made the decision to implement such a measure in July this year.

The move brought the RFU in line with recommendations from World Rugby, the governing body responsible for the management of rugby union globally, which had recommended that such a blanket ban be put in place by all regulators. nationals in 2020.

“Transgender women cannot currently play women’s rugby,” reads a guidance document from the body. “Why? Because of the size, strength and power production benefits conferred by testosterone during puberty and adolescence, and the resulting risks to players’ well-being.

World Rugby has also expressly rejected any claims that the hormone therapy taken by trans players has eliminated the danger posed to biological women, or the advantages that men have over such women when playing rugby.

Such a stance has also been taken by the global regulator of rugby union’s sister sport, rugby league, which took the decision to ban all transgender players from women’s competition in June this year.

“In order to avoid unnecessary risks to the welfare, legal and reputational risks of International Rugby League competitions and those who participate in them, the IRL considers it necessary and responsible to consult and carry out further research before finalizing its policy,” the International Rugby League said. the body said in a statement in June.

“It is the responsibility of the IRL to balance the individual’s right to participate – a long-standing principle of rugby league and at its heart from the day it was founded – against the perceived risk to others. participants, and to ensure that all receive a fair hearing,” he concluded.

