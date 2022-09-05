News
Ruining no-hit bid, Twins’ Luis Arraez said, just part of the job
CHICAGO — With two out in the ninth on Saturday, Luis Arraez was the only guy standing between the Twins and the no-hitter White Sox righty Dylan Cease appeared ready to close out.
But Arraez, the AL’s batting leader with a .317 average on Sunday morning, sliced a 1-1 pitch into center field for the Twins’ only hit, dashing the hopes of Cease and the roughly 30,000 fans who expected to see some history.
“It’s a lot of people that don’t like me right now, especially here in Chicago,” Arraez said Sunday. “But they understand it’s my job. I just compete every day. Everybody knows.”
Arraez still heard his fair share of boos when he led off Sunday’s game against Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito, but he has bigger fish to fry, from helping the Twins rally to win the Central to nailing down his own piece of history.
“I know everybody wants him to throw the no-hitter (but) it’s easy for me. I just want to hit the ball and get my base hit, you know?” he said. “Because I’m on top of batting average right now and I want to be batting champion.”
Hitting as high as .367 on June 11, Arraez has seen his average drop into more human territory since July 9, when he was batting .355 at the end of a nine-game hitting streak. He hasn’t gone more than two games without a hit since but entered Sunday’s game hitting .222 (16 for 72) with five extra-base hits and eight RBIs in 18 games since Aug. 14.
In his first four at-bats against Cease, 13-6 with a 2.13 earned-run average, Arraez flied out twice and struck out looking.
“I wanted my base hit every time,” he said. “I don’t want a no-hitter on my teammates. I just did my job.”
POLANCO ‘CAN’T PLAY’
Infielder Jorge Polanco, still tied for the team lead in RBIs with Jose Miranda (56) on Sunday despite missing the last six games, was placed on the 10-day IL on Saturday because of soreness in his left knee.
The Twins were hoping Polanco could return before 10 days were up but after he attempted a workout on Saturday, the Twins finally made the roster move, retroactive to Aug. 31, and called Jermaine Palacios up from St. Paul.
“It’s actually pretty straight forward,” Baldelli said. “(Polanco) can’t play. Instead of giving it another three or four days and then we’ve squandered the opportunity to pick up a few days on the backdate of the IL placement.”
YouTuber finds £1m worth of cars in secret underground bunker
A pair of YouTubers have discovered £1million worth of classic cars, including one belonging to a Malaysian prime minister, in an abandoned underground bunker.
The video shows the moment Ben and Eran, who run the Lost Adventures YouTube account, ventured into a building in Surrey – after observing it for several years – and ‘stumbled across’ a collection of vintage cars.
The ‘fascinating collection’ of vintage cars included a variety of British classics, including a Formula 1 driver, Bentley and Bristol Cars. They also found retro taxis, several prototypes and multiple wooden replicas.
Explorers revealed the vehicles were in the bunker as the owners prepared the collection for auction.
The couple called the underground car park an “amazing place” and said they had “never seen cars like this on the road”.
A pair of YouTubers have discovered £1million worth of classic cars, including one belonging to a Malaysian Prime Minister, in an abandoned underground bunker
Ben and Eran, who run the Lost Adventures YouTube account, ventured into a building in Surrey – after observing it for several years – and ‘stumbled upon’ a collection of vintage cars.
The ‘fascinating collection’ of vintage cars included a variety of British classics including a Formula 1 driver, Bentley and Bristol Cars
Ben and Eran explored the parking lot in May 2020 as officials prepared the vehicles for auction.
“I had my eye on him for a few years because he looked so interesting,” Eran said.
“We set out to explore the abandoned building with no idea what it was. We jumped in, only to find millions of pounds worth of cars under this place.
They found the collection of vintage cars – some so old that Eran said he “didn’t even know half of what I was looking at” – and assorted parts and signs.
Specifically, they found a Proton Perdana which was previously owned by Dr Mahathir Mohammad, the former Prime Minister of Malaysia. He is said to have sent the car to the UK to help with hybrid fuel research.
“You would never see these cars on the road, even if someone bought them. It was a unique insight into these cars,” the explorer said.
“These cars are under this thing. This is madness.
‘Absolutely mental the amount of money these cars are worth. It’s just crazy.
“We set out to explore the abandoned building with no idea what it was. We jumped, only to find millions of pounds worth of cars under this place,’ Eran (pictured) said in the video which was posted on YouTube in May 2020.
“You would never see these cars on the road, even if someone bought them. It was a unique glimpse of these cars,’ Eran told his followers.
They also found retro taxis, several prototypes and multiple wooden replicas. Explorers revealed the vehicles were in the bunker as the owners prepared the collection for auction
David Fletcher, the auctioneer responsible for selling the collection, estimates the total value to be around £1million.
He told The Sun the “fascinating collection” was also “very sad” as it represented the end of independent carmaker Bristol Cars.
The bunker Ben and Eran explored had been used as a warehouse for the company’s remaining stock, Mr Fletcher confirmed. He said most of the cars in the garage were imported from the Kensington showroom.
“I preside over the demise of Britain’s last independent carmaker, which is a very poignant historic moment,” he said of the auction.
It is unclear when the sale of the car will take place as neither Fletcher nor his employer, Wyles Hardy & Co, immediately responded to Mail Online’s request for comment.
David Fletcher, the auctioneer responsible for selling the collection, estimates the total value to be around £1million
Mr Fletcher said the ‘fascinating collection’ was also ‘very sad’ as it represented the end of independent carmaker Bristol Cars.
The bunker Ben and Eran explored had been used as a warehouse for the company’s remaining stock, Mr Fletcher confirmed. He said most of the cars in the garage were imported from the Kensington showroom.
The Bristol-based company was formed after World War II, as part of the Bristol Airplane Company, and became independent in 1960. All of its vehicles were hand-built as the low-volume manufacturer did not mass-produce.
Bristol Cars, which was favored by wealthy car enthusiasts, built up a “cult following” before going bankrupt in 2011.
The company resurrected in 2015 and announced a new car, The Bristol Bullet, but the vehicle never made it to market.
Bristol Cars collapsed again in 2020 and the majority of its assets were sold. However, the company continues to market as Bristol Cars 8.0.
The company has announced a plan to relaunch the brand as a “British electric vehicle company” before its 80th birthday in 2025.
Wolves are considering a move for Diego Costa as the club confirm new signing Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an ACL injury on his debut and reveal details of Raul Jimenez’s withdrawal from the starting line-up in win over Southampton
Wolves are reportedly considering a move for Diego Costa after injury setbacks for Sasa Kalajdzic and Raul Jimenez.
Wolves completed the £15million signing of Austrian striker Kalajdzic late in the transfer window, with goals elusive for the club under Bruno Lage.
Kalajdzic was given the nod from Lage at Molineuex on Saturday as Wolves sealed a 1-0 win over Southampton.
However, Kalajdzic’s debut ended prematurely as he was taken off at half time due to knee pain.
And Wolves say a CT scan revealed an injury to the anterior brace. The player will see a knee specialist on Monday.
The match also saw Lage make a late substitution just before kick-off as Raul Jimenez was dropped from the starting XI through injury.
Wolves’ statement read: “Raul’s pre-season has been cut short by a knee injury which means he continues to develop his resilience and ability to recover quickly during congested periods in the game.
“It was estimated that his body needed a few more days to recover after experiencing pain in his groin during the warm-up and we didn’t want to put him at an increased risk of injury.”
Following the double setback, it is understood Wolves are considering a move for former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Costa, who is currently a free agent.
Athletic report that the 33-year-old, who last played for Brazilian club Athletico Mineiro, will come to Wolves for a trial on Tuesday where his fitness and suitability will be assessed.
The 1-0 win was Wolves’ first win of the season and puts them 14th in the Premier League table with six points on the board.
President Biden ‘doesn’t care’ that his border policies are victimizing children, says Rep. Beth Van Duyne
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
During an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures” on Sunday, Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, condemned President Biden for his perilous border policy, arguing that the administration will continue to be dismissive until Democratic Party supporters recognize the problem.
REPRESENTING. BETH VAN DUYNE: I mean, they say, “Fuck it” about human traffickers coming in, sex traffickers coming in. They say they “don’t care” about people who pass through Mexico, which are violated daily. They do not care. They don’t even bother to go there and see it. They don’t bother to discuss the plans to be able to stop him. Only when people who supported the Democratic Party, like Mayor Lightfoot in Chicago, start talking about it, will they even talk about it.
And then you think about what’s happening in these cities, the increase in crime that we’re seeing, the increase in deaths that we’re seeing. This needs to be addressed because you’re right, they used to be border states. From now on, each State of this country is a border state. And you know what? If we have to have buses that go to these states to go to these cities to prove it. You know, it’s amazing what happens when it’s in your own backyard.
BUS OF MIGRANTS ARRIVES IN NEW YORK, WELCOMED WITH HANDSHAKS AND BLANKETS
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
13 migrants drowned during last week’s one-time border crossing into Texas, CBP says
The number of migrants who drowned during an illegal border crossing on Thursday rose to 13 on Sunday, according to CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus. The migrants were swept away from a large group of migrants by the fast currents of the Rio Grande which is swollen by heavy rains.
Magnus tweeted a card given to him by the Diocese of Laredo after Border Patrol agents and Mexican officials recovered the bodies of at least 13 migrants since Thursday’s crossing.
I received this card from the Diocese of Laredo that said on the back, “Help us respond with hope and compassion. Because we are all fellow pilgrims on the path of life.
Reflecting on the 13 lives lost yesterday as they attempted to cross the Rio Grande at Eagle Pass pic.twitter.com/z8nb6YUlEK
— CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus (@CBPChrisMagnus) September 4, 2022
Magnus’ tweet reveals that four more bodies have been found since CBP officials reported nine deaths on Saturday, as reported by Breitbart Texas. The deaths occurred as a large group of migrants tried to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande on Thursday. As some of the group made their way to the Texas side of the river, they reported that many of their group had been swept away by the fast moving currents. Eagle Pass officers found four bodies later that day.
On Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials reported that 53 migrants had been apprehended, including 37 who Border Patrol agents rescued from the river. Officials on the Mexican side of the river reported the arrest of 39 other people.
Border Patrol agents recovered a total of six migrants from the US side of the Rio Grande. Mexican officials recovered two more, Breitbart reported.
On Saturday morning, US officials reported that another migrant body had been found on the Mexican side of the river. This brings the total known death toll to nine migrants.
The group of migrants crossed the border about three miles south of the Camino Real International Bridge, an official operating under the U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart Texas.
The migrants reportedly said they were chased into the dangerous waters as Mexican immigration officials tried to stop them from crossing.
CBP officials did not provide any information on the age, gender or nationality of the deceased migrants. Migrants report that those taken away were mostly women and children.
Del Rio Area Chief Patrol Officer Jason D. Owens warned late Saturday that continued rains in the area were increasing the already strong currents of the Rio Grande in the Eagle Pass area.
“This is an extremely important warning; the currents of the Rio Grande have become more dangerous due to recent and continuous rainfall and more rain is forecast for the coming week. Chief Patrol Officer Jason D. Owens said in a statement provided to Breitbart Texas. “Despite these adverse conditions, US Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector continues to encounter large groups of over 100+, 200+ attempting to cross the Rio Grande daily.”
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials also released Chief Owens’ statement in Spanish:
This is a advertencia de extrema importancia; Las corrientes del Río Bravo se han vuelto más peligrosas debido a las lluvias recientes y continuas y se pronostica más lluvia para la próxima semana. A pesar de estas condiciones adversas, la Patrulla Fronteriza de los EE. UU., Sector Del Río, continuing to find larger groups of over 100 or over 200 attempting to cross the Río Grande diariamente.
Hasta la fecha, al menos nueve personas han muerto en los últimos días al intentar cruzar esta zona. In an esfuerzo por evitar más pérdidas de vidas, les pedimos a todos que eviten cruzar ilegalmente.
This is a situation in evolution and will proporcionarán actualizaciones según sea necesario.
Despite the growing dangers of the Rio Grande’s fast currents, a group of 362 migrants crossed the river as a single group on Saturday morning, Breitbart Texas reported.
The roughly 400 migrants passed through almost the same area where this week’s drownings occurred.
More than 52,000 migrants crossed the Rio Grande in the Del Rio sector in August, making it the busiest sector in the country for the second month in a row, Breitbart reported.
Bob Price is associate editor and main contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What are you getting at? Sunday morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.
Breitbart News
Man United win again and end Arsenal’s streak, illustrating Erik ten Hag’s continued impact
Manchester United’s good form continued with an action-packed 3-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday as the Gunners suffered their first defeat of the season.
An Antony’s debut goal – in his first appearance for Man United after moving from Ajax days earlier – punctuated a confident win for the Red Devils, now their fourth in a row.
– Report: Man United-Arsenal | Premier League table | Upcoming meetings
Not to be outdone, Marcus Rashford scored twice, canceling out a goal from Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka. (A potential Gabriel Martinelli goal within 14 minutes of the match was ruled out for a foul in the build-up.)
ESPN’s Rob Dawson has a reaction and analysis.
JUMP TO: Player Ratings | Better/worse performers | Highlights & Moments | Postgame Quotes | Key Statistics | Upcoming meetings
Quick reaction
1. Man United end Arsenal’s winning streak and extend theirs
In the aftermath of the 4-0 loss to Brentford, it was hard to imagine Manchester United winning their next four games – including victories over Liverpool and Arsenal – but that is how far they have come under Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman’s decision to start new boy Antony paid off with an early goal as he was also rewarded for keeping faith with Marcus Rashford, who netted twice in the second half.
In truth, there wasn’t much between the two teams but Man United were better at the crucial moments and Mikel Arteta will have to get his players back from Arsenal after a first defeat of the season. It seems incredible that after opening defeats to Brighton and Brentford, Man United can start September moving within two points of Manchester City. But Ten Hag was boosted by a strong end to the transfer window and his side gathered momentum ahead of the international break at the end of the month.
It’s been an unpredictable season before, but if they string together a few more wins, they’ll start to be talked about as possible title contenders. It happened to Arsenal after winning five games in a row and United have now won four consecutive league games for the first time since April 2021.
– ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (US)
– Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (US only)
– You don’t have ESPN? Access immediately
2. Antony makes an instant impact
Not everyone can handle the pressure of being a big-money signing at Manchester United, but Antony already looks in the game.
The winger, signed for €100m from Ajax on deadline day, needed just 35 minutes to announce himself at Old Trafford with a clean finish whipped into the corner to put United 1 -0.
It came moments after Arsenal fans in the corner of the stadium mocked the Brazilian after a flashy trick went nowhere, and Antony was quick to exact revenge by celebrating in front away supporters with the ball in his shirt and his thumb in his mouth. It prompted a warning from referee Paul Tierney, but if nothing else showed the 22-year-old is not one to back down in the spotlight of an intense atmosphere.
He was brought to United as much for his character as his ability on the pitch. Much will be expected of Antony, who showed his confidence by attempting to nab Aaron Ramsdale from 35 yards, after becoming the club’s second most expensive signing of all time and he wastes no time showing he is. it’s worth it.
It already looks like he’ll bring some excitement and a little bit of pizzazz to Ten Hag’s team.
3. Frustration for Arsenal but still in the right direction
Arsenal haven’t won their first six games of a top-flight season since 1947, so it’s not the end of the world that their winning streak ended at Old Trafford and Arteta can take plenty of positives.
Apart from his gripe with some of the refereeing decisions – including the decision to score Gabriel Martinelli’s first goal after a VAR check – his side were in control of large parts of the game and that was only because Man United were more clinic in front of goal that Arsenal lost for the first time this season.
It will be a concern for Arteta that Arsenal’s first real test of the season ended in defeat, but he will also know that on another day his players could have gained at least a point. This Arsenal side are still a work in progress but have been thrust into the title debate due to their impressive start.
Ultimately their aim this season is to qualify for the Champions League after narrowly missing out at the end of last season and even after a setback at Old Trafford they still look more than capable. Arsenal came out second in the big moments but Arteta won’t be too discouraged.
Player ratings
United man: De Gea 7, Dalot 6, Malacia 7, Martinez 7, Varane 7, McTominay 7, Eriksen 8, Fernandes 7, Sancho 6, Antony 7, Rashford 7.
Subtitles: Ronaldo 6, Fred 6, Casemiro 6, Maguire 5.
Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, Blanc 6, Zinchenko 6, Saliba 5, Gabriel 5, Lokonga 5, Xhaka 5, Odegaard 5, Saka 7, Martinelli 6, Jesus 6.
Subtitles: Nketiah 6, Smith Rowe 6, Vieira 6, Tomiyasu 6.
Best and Worst Performers
BEST: Cristian Eriksen, Manchester United
It was two quick passes from the Denmark international that netted Man United’s first two goals and then he got an assist himself as he netted the third for Rashford.
Worst: Gabriel, Arsenal
The Arsenal defender won’t want to see Rashford’s two goals again after Man United were twice allowed to force their way through the middle with little resistance.
Highlights and Moments
A well-taken strike from Gabriel Martinelli was denied by VAR early in the first half. VAR determined that Martin Odegaard fouled Man United’s Christian Eriksen to gain possession for Arsenal to trigger the attack.
Gabriel Martinelli’s goal is disallowed for Arsenal.
VAR strikes again ❌ pic.twitter.com/rc24dQYsGR
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 4, 2022
That canceled goal proved costly in the 36th minute when Antony scored his first goal on his first appearance as a Man United man.
(On Thursday, the club announced that Antony had left Ajax and signed a contract until 2027.)
ANTONY FIRST GOAL!
WHAT TIME 🔴 pic.twitter.com/1ZJoVLbtt2
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 4, 2022
Bukayo Saka then scored his first goal of the season for Arsenal with what looked like an important equalizer.
Bukayo Saka’s first goal of the season comes at the perfect time to @Arsenal!!
🎥: @NBCSportsSoccer #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/ZOYDRzYjDC
– Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) September 4, 2022
But Marcus Rashford quickly put Man United back in the lead.
The Red Devils kept control and Arsenal couldn’t turn back.
An amazing answer from Marcus Rashford and @ManUtd!!
This game is 🔥🔥🔥
🎥: @NBCSportsSoccer #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/FTMAAa0VMq
– Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) September 4, 2022
After the game: What managers, players said
Check back soon for updates…
Key stats (provided by ESPN Stats & Information)
-
Man United’s four-game winning streak is the longest since March-April 2021, when they won five in a row.
-
Antony scored on his Man United debut, mirroring his debut for former club Ajax in September 2020.
-
Per Opta, Antony became the 100th different Brazilian to play in the Premier League and the youngest to score on his debut (22 years and 192 days).
-
Only Nicolas Anelka (23) scored more Premier League goals for Arsenal before turning 21 than Bukayo Saka (18).
-
Marcus Rashford has equaled David Beckham (62) for 9th place for the most Premier League goals of all time with Man United. Only Wayne Rooney (183), Paul Scholes (107) and Andrew Cole (93) have scored more PL goals for Man United among England players.
-
It was Marcus Rashford’s second Premier League game with at least two goals and one assist. He is the fifth Man United player in the last 15 years to record multiple such games along with Wayne Rooney (7), Bruno Fernandes (2), Cristiano Ronaldo (2) and Ashley Young (2).
-
Cristiano Ronaldo still looking for his first goal of the season (six games played). It is the fifth longest scoreless start to the season of his career.
Next
Manchester United : Next, the Red Devils host Real Sociedad on Thursday, September 8 at 3 p.m. ET in the Europa League group stage. Then, on Sunday September 11, Man United return to the Premier League by visiting Crystal Palace.
Arsenal: Next, the Gunners visit FC Zurich on Thursday, September 8 at 12:45 p.m. ET in the Europa League group stage. Then, on Sunday 11 September, Arsenal return to the Premier League when they welcome Everton.
espn
Ukrainian troops hit construction company of collaborator in occupied Kherson
Yevhen Ryschuk, the mayor of Oleshky, a town across the Dnipro river from the city of Kherson, reported on Telegram on September 4 that Ukrainian armed forces attacked a business belonging to Saldo, the Russian Gauleiter of the oblast of Kherson.
Read also: Russian-installed Gauleiter of occupied Mykhailivka killed in car bombing
“Impacts at BMU-5 (Construction and Assembly Bureau 5). Ordnance explodes. In case you don’t know, this item is the property of Saldo,” Ryschuk wrote.
It is the second property of the main Russian collaborator in Kherson Oblast to be hit in two days.
Read also: Pro-Russian defector dies in bomb blast in occupied Berdyansk
Explosions sounded in the city of Kherson on the afternoon of September 3, and reports quickly circulated that the Zateryannyi Mir hotel, also owned by Saldo, had been hit.
Ukrainian activist and blogger Serhiy Sternenko, citing sources, wrote that Russian soldiers were based at Saldo’s hotel.
Photos circulating on social media later showed extensive damage to the building.
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine
