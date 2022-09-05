Six Essential Reasons to Use Self Storage When Moving House

Pin 0 Shares

Self-storage options can save you a lot of time and space when moving houses and figuring out where to keep your stuff until you can finalize house deals and settle in. It is also an excellent option to declutter your home by removing stuff you no longer need and making room for more important things.

When you plan to sell your house, removing all your personal belongings will make it easier to attract potential buyers. This makes cleaning the place easy and cuts down on maintenance costs. Alternatively, it could do with more space even if you’re not selling your house. So tidying it up would do wonders.

This is where self-storage options come in handy. If you only want to declutter by putting your belongings away, you can select a storage unit according to your requirements. On the other hand, you can also find larger units for storing furniture items.

When you plan to move, self-storage units offer you flexibility and accessibility to your stuff whenever you want, without forcing you to carry all your stuff when you don’t want to.

That said, the following are more reasons to use self-storage options when moving house.

1. Tackle an Unexpected Problem on Moving Day

Moving from one state to another in the U.S. can be challenging, especially if you’re moving to the capital. On moving day, you’ll be swamped with finding stuff you want to keep and things you choose to move without but might need in the future.

In these circumstances, self-storage units will come in handy. Many storage units are nearby, especially if you’re moving to Washington, specifically within Olympia, a rather crowded port city.

The first thing to do would be to find Olympia storage units near your location and move stuff you don’t need at the moment, and avoid unexpected problems at the last minute.

For stuff that’s close to your heart, you can rent a storage unit that’s clean and safe. If you face any issues with your storage unit, you can always talk to the management; they’d be happy to assist you in whatever way you want.

If you face any unexpected major problem, you can pack your stuff and call the storage unit facility to take care of the rest.

2. If You Find Yourself ‘Between Houses’

Homeowners usually want to sell their house before looking for a new one. They do this to ensure access to capital to make down payments for booking their deal on a place they like. Depending on where you plan to relocate, it can take longer or a short while.

While you look for a new home, you can quickly leave your stuff in self-storage units and access it whenever you are ready. The best thing is, you can leave your stuff for as long as you want to find a new home.

During this time, you can find a place to rent and only bring along necessary items with you, leaving the heavy stuff in storage units. It will make moving things into your new home a lot easier.

3. Set Your New House Up Before Moving In

You may want to set your new house up before moving all your stuff in. It can include building a new shed or fixing it up, changing sanitary fittings, getting new floor tiles, etc.

You may find your new home appealing, but it may require a few tweaks to suit your family’s particular needs to make you feel more at home.

You must leave your house empty before fumigation or deep cleaning if required. It will keep all the allergens and crawling insects away from your property for a long time, further enhancing property value.

4. If You Need to Unpack Slowly and Step-By-Step

You may want to start placing your stuff slowly. It is because a new home has different dimensions and an architect who wants to arrange your stuff differently than you might have in your previous home.

For example, you may have a plan for setting up your living space and designing it the way you want. Therefore, you might have to set it up before moving to other rooms.

Haphazardly placing all your stuff in all the rooms will only confuse you, leaving no space for you to plan the decorum of each room individually. Therefore, it is better if you bring your stuff room by room.

For this purpose, self-storage units are ideal since they would not force you to remove all your stuff at once.

5. If You Are Moving Overseas

If you are moving overseas, you might want to look for a rental place to settle in and take time to explore real estate options before bringing all your stuff with you.

You can assure your items’ safety while you are away only in self-storage spaces since they provide security and self-surveillance where you can monitor your storage unit. Additionally, traveling without your stuff will allow you to travel freely.

Moreover, if you are only moving for a year or two and find a cheaper furnished apartment or housing options, you may want to leave your stuff in a clean, dry and safe location until you are ready to return. It will also eliminate the cost of moving your items to another country.

6. Use Self-Storage to Declutter and Replace

Decluttering can be essential if you consider buying new stuff and replacing it with old stuff or before putting the house on the market. You may want to renovate or purchase fresh furniture pieces for a new home. In that case, you may sell some things or keep them in a warehouse. Self-storage comes in handy in both situations.

It also helps you declutter by removing items you have not used in a while or no longer feel their need in the house. It is essential if you still live in the house but expect potential buyers to drop by for a viewing.

Potential buyers typically look for spacious homes where they can see themselves growing as a family. You need to provide them with a family home environment and keep your house in a state that is easy to present to potential residents. Decluttering will make it possible by making the place look more open, warm, and welcoming.

Conclusion

Self-storage can be highly beneficial in multiple ways, no matter where you are moving, how long it takes you to move, or how long you want to keep your stuff in storage. It allows flexible storage conditions and capacity.

If you find yourself between houses, you may want to consider self-storage options when tackling an unexpected problem during moving day. Self-storage units are your best bet if you find yourself in any of these situations.