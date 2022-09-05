South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley details decision to cancel series with BYU, didn’t want players lined up over verbal abuse

ST. PETERSBURG – Andrew Benintendi has been diagnosed with a broken hook of the hamate bone. The Yankees left fielder isn’t ready to rule out a return before the end of the season, but the typical rehab for baseball players is at least three to four weeks of immobilization before baseball activities are not allowed.

“I mean, when I went through that (in college), it was about two weeks. We’ll see what happens obviously, I want to get back there, get back in time for the last part of the season and then hopefully the playoffs,” Benintendi said of his previous bone surgery. home. “So it’s too early to tell now, obviously. So I’ll know more tomorrow when I talk to the doctors.

Benintendi said he was unsure what the immediate cure would be, but it will likely be surgery at some point. He had the surgery his freshman year in college, which usually removes the hamate bone. This created some confusion.

“I don’t really know much about bones or anything like that. So I just listen to what they tell me. Yeah, I didn’t know you could grow your bone or anything,” Benintendi said. “So. Yeah, it is. It’s unfortunate.”

The hamate bone is one of the seven small carpal bones of the wrist. The hook of the bone is the sharp protrusion that is usually broken off. It can happen suddenly with a hard swing and a sudden stop or stress fractures can form over time with repeated swings. The normal procedure is surgery to remove it, followed by immobilization.

“Recovery is different for everyone,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “That doesn’t necessarily rule him out (for the rest of the season).”

Since the Yankees acquired him from the Royals at the trade deadline, Benintendi is hitting .239/.318/.381 with a .698 OPS, two homers, eight doubles and a triple.

REST RIZZO

Anthony Rizzo reacted well to the epidural he received Thursday in California to relieve the back pain that has plagued him this season. The first baseman was on what the Yankees hope will be his last day off in New York and they expect him to start playing again.

“That’s the hope, starting (Monday),” Boone said.

Rizzo could be doing baseball for the next two days and they’re hoping to potentially get him back in the lineup on Wednesday.

Boone reiterated that there were no plans to put Rizzo on the injured reserve.

In the 19 games since Rizzo missed five games with the problem, he’s hitting .212/.394/.691 with three homers. Overall this season, Rizzo is hitting .225/.339/.493 with .832 OPS and 30 homers.

BRITTON REBOUNDS

In his first appearance in a game since leaving his August 27 rehab appearance, Zack Britton pitched a 1-2-3 inning for the Tampa Tarpon on Saturday night. He threw 12 pitches, nine for strikes and struck out two.

More importantly, the veteran southpaw recovering from Tommy John surgery, has rebounded well.

“I know after last night, yeah. He was fine,” Boone said.

In other relief rehab news, Scott Effross, the right-hander the Yankees acquired from the Cubs, is pitching on flat ground and is expected to pitch a bullpen at the end of the week.

FOCUSED ON FRUSTRATION

Aaron Boone was ejected in the fifth inning of Sunday’s win, arguing a receiver’s interference call. It was Boone’s seventh major league ejection and a new career high for him.

Aside from the Yankees going 4-6 on that road trip, Boone was frustrated because he lost his challenge on a previous call. The Yankees believed Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt caught a DJ LeMahieu popping out of the net behind home plate. The replay showed he didn’t. When Kyle Higashioka was called for the catcher’s interference, which the replay showed, Boone came out and argued with plate umpire Vic Carapazza and was thrown out.

“We ended up contesting, but obviously we couldn’t contest the non-receiver’s interference. So there was some frustration there, but yeah. We had a pretty good angle from the bench. Didn’t see him in the net, but the coaches right next to me are tilted.

