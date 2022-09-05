Spidey tops box office as National Movie Day draws millions – NBC Chicago

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” returned to the top of the box office on a holiday weekend when US theaters aimed to entice moviegoers with discounted $3 tickets.
The first nationwide promotion of “National Cinema Day” became the busiest day of the year, attracting an estimated 8.1 million viewers on Saturday, according to The Cinema Foundation. The one-day event – shown on more than 30,000 screens and held in more than 3,000 theaters, including major chains AMC and Regal Cinemas – garnered preliminary box office receipts of $24.3 million, according to data company Comscore.
National Movie Day aimed to flood theaters with moviegoers over a Labor Day weekend, which is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in the industry. The promotion aimed to keep people coming back in the fall, inspired by a sizzle reel of upcoming films from major studios including Disney, Lionsgate, Sony and A24.
“This event exceeded our greatest expectations,” Jackie Brenneman, president of the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, said in a statement. “The idea for the day was to thank moviegoers for an amazing summer, and now we have to thank them for an amazing day.”
Some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, but Saturday’s promotion was the first of its kind on such a large scale in the United States. National Cinema Day organizers said the event could become an annual fixture.
“It proves that people love going to the theater,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. “Price is always a consideration.”
The three top-performing movie titles of the day included Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” The Rock and Kevin Hart’s “DC League of Super Pets,” and Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train.” Another draw was “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which reclaimed the top spot at the box office for the weekend.
With never-before-seen footage, the re-release of the hit Sony and Marvel superhero film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya has grossed an estimated $6 million. “Top Gun” followed with $5.5 million, “Super Pets” took in $5.45 million, “Bullet Train” took in $5.4 million and “The Invitation” the biggest winner of last week grossed $4.7 million to round out the top five.
The re-release of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic “Jaws,” on the big screen for the first time in 3D, landed the final spot among the top 10 performers of the weekend.
Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.
1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $6 million.
2. “Top Gun: Maverick,” $5.5 million.
3. “DC League of Super Pets,” $5.45 million.
4. “Bullet Train,” $5.4 million.
5. “The Invitation,” $4.7 million.
6. “Beast,” $3.6 million.
7. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” $3.1 million.
8. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, $2.4 million.
9. ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes’, $2.4 million.
10. “Jaws” (1975), $2.3 million.
Former Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Charlie Dent said Saturday that former President Trump’s speech at a Saturday night rally in Keystone State was a “major giveaway” for Democrats.
“Most Republican candidates want nothing to do with Donald Trump in this general election. They want this to be about Joe Biden and the Democrats, but to the extent that Trump inserts himself into that conversation, he’s giving Democrats a major gift right now,” Dent said on CNN.
The rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was billed as support for Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano – but it was also Trump’s first after the FBI executed a warrant search of his residence in Mar-a-Lago and recovered classified documents maintained after the end of his presidential term.
“I’m not sure former President Trump did anyone any good with that speech tonight. Just by showing up in Pennsylvania, he makes the election so much more about himself,” Dent said.
Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and TV personality, fell behind Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the state Senate race, according to a recent poll.
“I don’t think Mehmet Oz wants to be close to Donald Trump in this fall election. It does him no good. He has to win over swing voters and independents and some Democrats, and that’s hard to do when Trump is just playing and bending to the base,” Dent said.
At the rally, Trump lambasted the FBI for the Mar-a-Lago raid, calling it “one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history.”
Following criticism from Trump and his supporters, FBI agents have resisted an increase in attacks on law enforcement.
Dent Saturday pushed back the outrage.
“If a member of Congress was running away with classified material, I can assure you that a G-man, someone from the FBI, would have shown up at his house and demanded that he turn over that information,” Dent said. .
Dent represented Pennsylvania in Congress from 2005 until his retirement in 2018. He is now a political commentator for CNN.
Dent and a group of former Pennsylvania Republican officials endorsed Democratic state attorney general Josh Shapiro over their party’s nominee Mastriano in the gubernatorial contest. Dent called Mastriano “an extremist who threatens the rule of law and the constitutional order.”
New Delhi:
The combined market valuation of three of the 10 most valuable domestic companies fell by Rs 1,22,852.25 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard.
IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the other two bluechips that faced valuation erosion.
On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Adani Transmission were the winners. Their combined win was Rs 62,221.63 crore.
In the holiday-shortened week, BSE’s benchmark Sensex fell 30.54 points or 0.05%.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 60,176.75 crore to Rs 17,11,468.58 crore.
The market capitalization (mcap) of TCS decreased from Rs 33,663.28 crore to Rs 11,45,155.01 crore and that of Infosys decreased from Rs 29,012.22 crore to Rs 6,11,339.35 crore.
In the winners pack, HDFC Bank added Rs 12,653.69 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 8,26,605.74 crore.
The valuation of Adani Transmission, the latest entrant in the coveted list of 10 most valued companies, jumped from Rs 12,494.32 crore to Rs 4,30,842.32 crore.
Adani Transmission entered the top 10 on Tuesday August 30.
State Bank of India (SBI) mcap climbed by Rs 11,289.64 crore to Rs 4,78,760.80 crore and that of HDFC advanced by Rs 9,408.48 crore to stand at Rs 4,44,052, 84 crore.
The valuation of Bajaj Finance increased from Rs 7,740.41 crore to Rs 4,35,346 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever soared from Rs 7,612.68 crore to Rs 6,11,692.59 crore.
ICICI Bank added Rs 1,022.41 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 6,07,352.52 crore.
In the top 10 ranking, Reliance Industries retained its number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Adani Transmission.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man died Saturday night in the Redbird neighborhood of Dallas after a fight in an apartment complex parking lot ended in gunfire.
Police said on September 3 at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for a shot from the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road.
They discovered that three men had been fighting in the parking lot of an apartment complex when someone fired a gun.
Juan Romero, 25, was found at the compound with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital, but did not survive. It was unclear if Romero was involved in the fight or a bystander.
Two apartments and vehicles were also hit by gunfire, but fortunately no one else was injured.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero at (214) 671-3645 or via email.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has done it again, homering in back-to-back games to set a new career high for himself in this category as he continues making history.
Judge smashed his 53rd homer of the season in his first at bat against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon after tying his career high in the ninth inning in Saturday’s 2-1 loss. The ball traveled approximately 450 feet along the left field line.
Not only has Judge set himself a new career high, but more importantly for the Yankees record books, he’s another home run closer to the single-season record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
These are the famous 61 homers in 1961 that Judge is trying to track down in this last month of the regular season. He now only needs eight homers to tie and nine to set the record just with his name on the side.
Chasing Maris has been a big talking point, especially as the regular season enters the home stretch. However, Judge focused on winning games, which the Yankees struggled to do in the second half of the season.
Frankly, it was only Judge who went out of his way. Players like DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, Josh Donaldson and more have struggled a lot since the All-Star break, and the record reflects that.
The Yankees finished 10-18 in August, the most losses they have totaled in a single month since September 1991, when they went 9-19.
When Judge hit his 50th home run against the Los Angeles Angels, a game in which the Yankees lost 3-2, the MVP candidate didn’t care much about joining the elite company with Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle as his only Yankees with multiple 50- home run seasons.
“It’s just another number,” The judge said via ESPN. “It’s great, but I’m a little upset that we lost. It’s a close game that we could have won.”
It’s been the feeling every time Judge has run, but the Yankees end up losing.
In Saturday night’s loss, the Tampa Bay Rays moved closer to the record that really matters, the AL East division lead. The Yankees, who once held a 15.5-game lead over Tampa Bay, saw it shrink to four games.
Many players dream that their first hit in major tournaments will be a homerun or a hit in the clutch.
Triston Casas’ first MLB success was far from one or the other.
On his third at bat of his MLB debut, Casas had the chance to extend the Red Sox lead to 6-2 with a fifth-inning hit because Trevor Story was on second base. Casas got the base hit, but it was a short dribbler. Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien ran to make a play on the ball, preventing it from rolling into left field. However, by the time Semien got his hands on the ball, Casas was on his way to his first league hit.
The Red Sox couldn’t do anything with runners on first and second with no outs. Rob Refnsyder hit a sharp lining to Rangers shortstop Corey Seager on the next at-bat, allowing him to double Story at second. Franchy Cordero struck out an ensuing at-bat to end the inning.
Casas made solid contact on his first at bat. He recorded a 337-foot right flyout in the first heat. Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia had to make a run play in order to catch the ball before it likely bounced into the stands for a ground-rule double.
Casas relied on picking a defensive player the next time at bat.
The base hit might not be the most memorable thing Casas did in his MLB debut. Prior to Sunday’s game, the first baseman lay shirtless in right field and appeared to be on the ground – a practice of making physical contact with the Earth.
“Are you [expletive] are you kidding me ? an unnamed Red Sox player said upon seeing Casas, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam.
Casas is the Red Sox’s No. 2 prospect and is considered one of baseball’s best first base prospects. MLB.com ranked Casas 26th among prospects in its latest rankings.
A cannabis beverage company will be fined $45,000 after breaking rules at Denver’s Mile High 420 festival held in April.
Violations resulted in a $15,000 fine. An additional $30,000 will be suspended for one year, in the event of future violations.
Denver Packaging Co., which also operates as Keef Brands, admitted seven violations on April 20, including unlawful acts, packaging and labeling, according to city documents released Thursday. The company will have to pay the fines within 90 days.
Owner Andrew Veron signed the settlement agreement on August 24. The order includes stipulations for the company to continue to be licensed in Denver as a retail marijuana manufacturing MIP company.
Denver Excise and Licensing Department Inspector Brooke Bearman said she stopped by the Denver Packaging Co. booth at the festival, where the company had Keef Brands products on display, a large
advertising sign and two coolers full of products.
Event organizer Adam Schmidt told Bearman that “he had communicated with the sponsors that they were not allowed to have any merchandise on site,” according to city documents.
After Veron arrived, he said the products came from Platte Valley Dispensary in Denver. He agreed to remove the products from the event.
The department ordered the company to appear on July 21 to show why its retail and medical MIP manufacturer licenses should not be suspended or revoked.
“Denver Packaging Co. is proud that in nearly all of its eight years of operation in Colorado, it has never encountered any regulatory issues or complaints. Unfortunately, a misunderstanding on April 20 occurred between third-party brand promoters, city investigators, and our staff, resulting in a documented violation by local regulators. The allegations (by the city) were very serious and we accept full responsibility for our actions,” Veron wrote in an email.
“We are committed to legal operations and continue to enjoy bringing our unique product to our enthusiastic Colorado customers,” added Vernon.
Keef Brands was established in Boulder in 2010. Its product selection includes sodas “with a burst of THC,” like Bubba Kush Root Beer, Orange Kush, and Mr. Puffer. The company also offers cannabis-infused energy drinks, sparkling water, mocktails and more.
He has built an Instagram following of over 28,000.
The Mile High 420 Festival, held in Civic Center Park, is billed as the largest 420 festival in the world. It has already hit a snag this year after some Coloradans protested the festival’s policy that allows attendees of all ages, citing concerns about young people’s exposure to weed.
There are plans to limit the age of festival-goers to 21 and over next year.
