Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large
REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — A series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, authorities said Sunday. Police are looking for two suspects.
The stabbings took place in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, police said.
Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects but others appear to have been attacked at random. She couldn’t provide a motive.
“It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” Blackmore said.
She said there are 13 crime scenes where either deceased or injured people were found. She urged the suspects to turn themselves in.
Police said the last information they had from the public was that the suspects were sighted in Saskatchewan’s capital of Regina around lunchtime. There have been so sightings since.
“If in the Regina area, take precautions & consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations,” the RCMP said in a message on Twitter.
Doreen Lees, an 89-year grandmother from Weldon, said she and her daughter thought they saw one of the suspects when a car came barreling down her street early in the morning as her daughter was having coffee on her deck. Lees said a man approached them and said he was hurt and needed help.
But Lees said the man took off and ran after her daughter said she would call for help.
“He wouldn’t show his face. He had a big jacket over his face. We asked his name and he kind of mumbled his name twice and we still couldn’t get it,” she said. “He said his face was injured so bad he couldn’t show it.”
She said the man was by himself and “kind a little wobbly.”
“I followed him a little ways to see if he was going to be OK. My daughter said ‘Don’t follow him, get back here.’”
Weldon resident Diane Shier said she was in her garden Sunday morning when she noticed emergency crews a couple of blocks away.
Shier said her neighbor was killed. She did not want to identify the victim out of respect for his family.
“I am very upset because I lost a good neighbor,” she said.
The search for suspects was carried out as fans descended in Regina for a sold out annual Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The Regina Police Service said in a news release that with the help of Mounties, it was working on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and had “deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium.″
The alert first issued by Melfort, Saskatchewan RCMP about 7 a.m. was extended hours later to cover Manitoba and Alberta, as the two suspects remained at large.
Damien Sanderson, 31, was described as five feet seven inches tall and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson, 30, as six-foot-one and 200 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes and may be driving a black Nissan Rogue.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority said multiple patients were being treated at several sites.
“A call for additional staff was issued to respond to the influx of casualties,” authority spokeswoman Anne Linemann said in an email.
Mark Oddan, a spokesman with STARS Air Ambulance, said two helicopters were dispatched from Saskatoon and another from Regina.
He said two carried patients to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, while the third carried a patient to Royal University from a hospital in Melfort, a short distance southeast of Weldon.
Oddan said due to privacy laws, he could not disclose information about their ages, genders or conditions.
Associated Press journalist Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.
Private plane flying to Germany, changes course and crashes at sea in Latvia
Riga, Latvia:
A private jet carrying four people that was due to land in Germany but continued to fly across Europe as air traffic controllers tried unsuccessfully to make contact crashed off the coast of Latvia on Sunday, authorities said.
The plane “was flying between Spain and Cologne but when it changed course, air traffic controllers were unable to establish contact,” the Latvian civil aviation agency said in a statement.
Fighter jets from Germany, Denmark and Sweden were dispatched to try to make contact with the crew in the air as the Austrian-registered aircraft continued to fly through northern Europe, ” but they didn’t see anyone,” Swedish search and rescue chief Lars Antonsson said. told AFP.
The plane, a Cessna 551, flew over Swedish airspace in the Baltic Sea before crashing off Ventspils shortly before 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).
The aircraft flew relatively steadily until approaching the Latvian coast, when it rapidly lost altitude.
It crashed “when it ran out of fuel,” Antonsson said.
The nationalities of the four on board were not immediately known.
“Rescue teams with boats and helicopters from Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden are working at the crash site,” the Latvian aviation agency said.
“No human remains have been found,” added Swede Antonsson.
It is not known what caused the plane to deviate from its course.
“We have no explanation, we can only speculate ‘what happened’ but they were clearly incapacitated on board,” Antonsson said.
Squeezed out: Chicago White Sox miss a chance for a big inning and drop the series finale to the Minnesota Twins
Leury García came to bat in the seventh inning Sunday with runners on second and third with one out and the Chicago White Sox trailing the Minnesota Twins by one run.
Facing hard-throwing reliever Jhoan Duran, García swung and missed a 99 mph fastball for the first strike.
The Sox called for a safety squeeze on the next pitch. García got the bunt down but it went back to Duran, who fielded the ball and made an underhanded toss to the plate, where catcher Gary Sánchez tagged out pinch runner Adam Haseley.
“Sometimes you’ve got to go for it,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “It was a good chance to do it. He did the job. It was just a little to the middle, but he did his job.”
Duran struck out Romy Gonzalez to end the inning — and a great opportunity for the Sox, who lost 5-1 in front of 32,305 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Sox were unable to complete a sweep of the three-game series and saw their winning streak end at four. They returned to .500 at 67-67 and remain in third place in the American League Central, trailing the second-place Twins by two games and the division-leading Cleveland Guardians by 2½.
“We go about what we did (Sunday), what we could have done better and put it in the past,” Cairo said. “Tomorrow is another day. We play the way we played this week, watch out. We’re going to have a pretty good chance, and the guys are excited about going out there (to Seattle and Oakland).”
Sox starter Lucas Giolito allowed two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings. The runs came on Carlos Correa’s two-run homer in the fifth.
“It’s kind of par for the course for the bulk of my season,” said Giolito, who is 10-9 with a 5.21 ERA. “Just not quite there. But I battled. Gave it my all. One bad pitch to Correa. Walk before that kind of did me in there. And a lot of deep counts, fell behind too many guys. A lot of 3-2 (counts), a lot of foul balls.
“I’m just going out and giving it my all with what I’ve got. I know I can get outs. I can have good performances. It’s commanding, as long as I’m working ahead.”
The Sox had only three hits — two in starter Dylan Bundy’s five innings — as they entered the seventh down 2-0. Gavin Sheets doubled with one out against reliever Michael Fulmer and advanced to third on a single by Yasmani Grandal, who was lifted for Haseley.
AJ Pollock drove in Sheets with a double to right that was just out of the reach of Max Kepler. The hit cut the deficit to 2-1 and gave the Sox second and third with one out.
Duran entered, and the Sox opted for the squeeze with García. It didn’t work out.
“I told him, if you get your first pitch, if it’s a strike, swing away,’” Cairo said. “After that, I told him what was going on.”
The Sox elected against subbing in Luis Robert — who was on the bench after returning from the paternity list Sunday — in that spot. He has been dealing with left wrist soreness recently and has appeared in only two of the last nine games with no starts or at-bats.
“I didn’t want to take a chance on Luis pinch-hitting there,” Cairo said. “I think he’s going to be in the lineup (Monday), so I didn’t want to take a chance late like that. Being cold and in the dugout, I didn’t want to take a chance with that.
“And I felt comfortable with Leury in there in that situation, He’s a fastball hitter and I know he could bunt or put the ball in play. I was good with that.”
After Duran struck out Gonzalez, the Twins added an insurance run in the eighth on a wild pitch. They created more breathing room in the ninth with a two-run double by Jose Miranda.
The Twins had 12 hits a day after coming one out away from getting no-hit by Dylan Cease.
The Sox had to settle for taking two of three in the series as they completed a 4-5 homestand. After losing the first four, they won four of the last five.
They face another playoff contender Monday, when they begin a three-game series in Seattle.
“It sucks we lost (Sunday), but an important road trip coming up (three against the Mariners and four against the Oakland Athletics),” Giolito said. “Just keep on having the same energy we’ve had the last week and see what happens.”
US Ambassador to Russia steps down as war in Ukraine drags on
WASHINGTON — U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan ended his tenure as America’s top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire after a long career in the government service, the embassy said. His departure comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine is in its seventh month.
His four-decade career in public service included servings as undersecretary of state and senior positions in the departments of justice, defense, and commerce.
Elizabeth Rood, deputy chief of mission to Russia, will serve as the top US diplomat in Moscow until a successor named by President Joe Biden replaces Sullivan.
On Saturday, Sullivan attended a farewell ceremony in Moscow for former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday.
The departure comes as US-Russian relations remain strained. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the war has slowed, with the two sides trading combat strikes and small advances to the east and south. Russia and Ukraine have seen thousands of soldiers killed and injured, and Russia’s bombardment of cities has killed countless innocent civilians.
The United States has imposed numerous waves of sanctions on Russia and provided billions of dollars in military assistance to Ukraine, shifting in recent weeks to a more long-term support strategy.
In April 2021, Sullivan returned to the United States for consultations after officials in Moscow “suggested” that he follow the example of the Russian ambassador to Washington who was recalled from Washington after Biden called the Russian President Vladimir Putin of “killer”.
A native of Boston, Sullivan was nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate with unusually strong bipartisan support as ambassador to Russia in December 2019. Biden asked him to stay on when Biden took office l ‘last year.
Aaron Judge hits 53rd home run as Yankees get much-needed 2-1 win over Rays
ST. PETERSBURG — Aaron Judge hit his 53rd home run of the season and scored the Yankees’ only other run to beat the Rays 2-1 at Tropicana Field on Sunday and stop the Bombers’ skid.
It was the first win in four games for the Yankees (80-54) and they ended this miserable road trip 6-4 at least on a win. The Rays (74-58) had already taken the series and have cut into the Bombers’ once commanding lead into the American League East. The Yankees return home with a five-game lead in the division, four games in the loss column.
“We need them all, it doesn’t matter what happens,” Judge said of getting the much-needed win. “We were focused on today and we didn’t focus on the past few days. I think that’s what helped us go out there and get the win today.”
Judge and Frankie Montas helped them get the win.
Judge set the tone on the very first pitch of the game. He crushed it for a 450-foot home run into the second deck in left field. His major league-leading 53rd homer of the season was a career high, surpassing his rookie season total of 52 homers.
Judge, on pace to hit 64 home runs this season, is eight shy of Roger Maris’ American league record of 61, set back in 1961, with 28 games to play.
Judge also doubled to lead off the seventh, aggressively took third on DJ LeMahieu’s ground ball to shortstop.
“I peeked at where the shortstop was and based on where it was hit I got a chance to get in there and I think it was the right choice,” Judge said.
It turned out to be when Oswaldo Cabrera brought him home on a sacrifice fly.
“I mean, what more can you say? We need to get other guys going. We need to keep working at it to get guys going. A big sac fly by Cabrera today,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “But Aaron’s just in every aspect, setting the tone with the homer, seeing the slide on TV up here, getting to third base there to score on the sacrifice fly on the next play was huge. He’s just playing it at an incredible level.”
He’s playing at another level from the rest of the lineup, that’s for sure.
Judge went into Sunday’s game slashing .326/.475/.783 with 19 homers and 44 RBI since the All-Star break. The rest of the lineup is hitting .197/.254/.275 with 10 homers.
Sunday, Judge went 3-for-5 with the home run.
“My job at the top of the lineup is just trying to get on base for the guys behind me, so that’s what I was trying to do there in the first inning, especially with a guy like (Ray’s starter Shawn) Armstrong, he’s got a good little sinker/cutter combo,” Judge said. “Was just trying to put something in play and got lucky on the first few pitches, I was able to get something over the plate.”
The rest of the lineup went 3-for-30 with five strikeouts Sunday.
Frankie Montas had his best start since he was traded by the A’s to the Yankees in July at the trade deadline.
The right-hander who has been disappointing with a 7.01 ERA in his first five starts as a Yankee, struck out seven and allowed just one hit over five innings of work.
But this road trip that has been brutal wouldn’t end easily.
Clay Holmes allowed the Rays’ run in the ninth after giving up a leadoff double to David Peralta and an RBI single to pinch hitter Francisco Mejia. Jonathan Aranda hit a two-out double to move Mejia to third. Holmes fell behind Yandy Diaz 2-0 and battled back to strike him out looking.
Even the starting pitcher found some inspiration in having Judge go out and set the tone Sunday.
“Judge is a grinder. I know he goes out there and gives his all, trying to give 100 percent,” Montas said. “Then maybe when you see one of the best hitters, homers, that kind of sets the tone and that gives you the confidence to go out there trying to do your part too.”
August Australian Services PMI: 50.2 (from 50.9)
Can Bears bring back the Peanut Punch and the Chicago takeaway machine? Charles Tillman gives some tips on how to make it happen.
When Chicago Bears rookies convened for their first minicamp in May, their introduction to franchise history came from one of the team’s most prolific creators of takeaways.
In Charles Tillman’s speech to the newcomers and later in private conversations, he offered advice on how to be a professional, on the way players must change their work and attitudes going from college to the NFL and on what a good football team means to Chicago.
And he also relayed this bit of wisdom, which he came to understand during 12 years with the Bears while totaling a franchise-record 42 forced fumbles along with 36 interceptions, ranked third in team history.
“This ball is worth a lot of money,” Tillman recalled in a conversation with the Tribune. “There are 22 people on the field and there’s one football. And if you can somehow make this football come out of the other guy’s hand or you can get this football a lot, it will make you rich.
“And it will win you a lot of games. More importantly, it will get you the respect around the league for the kind of player you are.”
As Bears coaches have revealed the defensive identity they are trying to create and players have talked about the fanaticism with which they are expected to go after the ball, Tillman’s visit to Halas Hall seemed like the perfect choice for coach Matt Eberflus to set a tone.
Tillman was part of a Bears defense that ranked in the top 10 in takeaways in seven of Lovie Smith’s nine seasons. Under Eberflus’ mentor Rod Marinelli as defensive coordinator in 2012, Tillman put together an All-Pro season that included 10 forced fumbles and three pick-sixes as the Bears led the NFL with 44 takeaways.
And Tillman, nicknamed “Peanut” at birth, is the namesake of the “Peanut Punch,” the technique to force a fumble that still is referenced weekly around the NFL.
“The turnover is named after him, so to know how much of what he did is so popular and so famous, it puts a little bit on you,” Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon said. “You want to add those tools to your box and do whatever you can do to get those turnovers.
“It’s really built into our whole culture, just being fanatical about getting the ball out and punching all the time and being consistent and finding ways to create turnovers.”
Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams have brought to the Bears their HITS principle, with similarities to Smith’s philosophies, that last season helped the Indianapolis Colts defense total 33 takeaways, second in the NFL.
Can the Bears return to the tradition of being a takeaway machine? Tillman had some thoughts about what it takes, starting with his famous punch.
‘Second nature’
In the Halas Hall cafeteria after Tillman’s speech, eager seventh-round pick Elijah Hicks tracked down Tillman chatting with Eberflus and sought pointers.
It was a thrill for the rookie safety.
“That’s the OG right there,” Hicks said, noting he has watched clips of Tillman’s signature move since he was in high school, though it was gaining steam long before that.
Tillman doesn’t know where the name came from. He imagines an editor somewhere suggesting “The Peanut Punch” and exclaiming, “Run with it! Print!”
The origin of the move, though, is one Tillman has told several times.
In a 1999 game against Wofford, Tillman, a Louisiana-Lafayette cornerback, had 20 tackles while playing in front of his former high school coach, Rodney Southern. When they met after the game, Southern told him, “Man, if you would have just swatted the ball, you would have had five or six fumbles.”
“It was kind of like a light bulb that went off,” Tillman said.
The following season, Tillman knew he was faster than most of the opposing players and purposely took bad pursuit angles on tackles so he could punch the ball out from behind. He became so good at it, his teammates knew what was coming and were prepared to scoop up the ball.
But when the Bears drafted Tillman in the second round in 2003, he realized he no longer could use the same tactics.
“I couldn’t purposely take bad pursuit angles because, just as fast as I thought I was, those guys were faster,” Tillman said. “I started punching it out as I made the tackle as the guy was coming up. My very first game (against the San Francisco 49ers), it was a special teams play, I punched it out. … Day 1, forced fumble.”
Tillman’s long arms and ability to wrap up while also going for the punch made him so good at it that he averaged 4.9 forced fumbles per season from 2007-13. He believes his mindset to secure the tackle first minimized the risk that comes with such a move.
Since retiring after the 2015 season, Tillman has visited the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills to teach the punch, and coaches sometimes will call him to help players with it. A friend called him from a coaching clinic in Texas to tell him they were teaching it.
Bears players said they practice the punch and strip attempts daily, with Gordon joking he gave himself a “Peanut Punch assist” for his attempt against the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason that linebacker Joe Thomas eventually knocked out.
And Tillman, who joined the Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot in the 2021 class but awaits potential entry, takes pride in hearing “Peanut Punch” on NFL broadcasts, especially when he’s watching with his 13-year-old son.
“It’s actually kind of cool to hear,” Tillman said. “It’s cool for my kids because (they) are like, ‘Oh, wow, they said your name, Dad.’ Because when I played my kids were young, so I don’t think they fully understood the life and everything.”
He tells players now the key to the punch is eye discipline.
“What are you looking at? A lot of times I see people walking in there and punching just to punch, and it doesn’t make sense,” Tillman said. “If you and I were boxing and you’ve got your mitts over your face, I’m not going to keep punching there. I’m going to punch somewhere else where you’re not blocking. I’m trying to find that open area, and that’s really the key: You have to find that open area and know how to punch.”
With Hicks, Tillman talked about different exit angles for the ball depending on whether a tackle is being made from the side or behind. He relayed the benefit of knowing an opponent’s ball-security tendencies and whether that player secures with one hand or two as he’s being taken down. And he talked about not being afraid to go after it.
“It’s also one of those things where you can’t be scared because you’re kind of vulnerable doing it,” Hicks said. “But when you practice it so much, it just becomes second nature.”
And that’s where the mindset Bears coaches are trying to instill comes into play.
‘Thou who runneth to the ball …’
Tillman has the video pinned to the top of his Twitter profile, a clip from a Sept. 24, 2006, game against the Minnesota Vikings that he thinks is “the true essence of that Lovie Smith defense.”
Vikings quarterback Brad Johnson threw a short pass to Travis Taylor, who looked to be one-on-one with Tillman. But within a flash Ricky Manning came in for a hit. Lance Briggs did a Superman leap toward Taylor, “like he was off the top rope in the WWF,” Tillman said. Tommie Harris rumbled in from behind. Tillman popped back up after getting knocked down. Danieal Manning helped finish it off.
At one point there were nine Bears around the football.
Tillman still can recite the coaching mantras that created that type of swarming play and also helped minimize the risk when a player got too aggressive on a strip attempt.
Former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bob Babich told his players to “treat the ground like a hot stove.” If they fell, they needed to jump up and get in on the play in case a teammate missed a tackle.
Marinelli told the players to “make daylight evaporate.”
“If we were playing Green Bay and you’re tackling a player, I better see a swarm of white or blue jerseys. I don’t want to see no green when that tackle comes,” Tillman said. “That was the image that he instilled in us.”
As Bears players learn the similar demands of Eberflus and Williams through their HITS principle, they have come up with their own cheeky saying, which they’re sure can be found somewhere in Shakespeare’s work.
“Thou who runneth to the ball, good things shall happen,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said.
It’s part of a relentless effort the new coaching staff demands of players, constant hustle and intensity — and takeaway attempts on every play.
“It’s all they talk about,” Hicks said. “When we’re in film and we pass up a strip attempt, they’re on our head. Like, ‘You’re better than that. You know that’s not what we’re doing here. Get a strip attempt.’ That’s the standard, no matter who you are.”
Most coaches crave takeaways. Former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai had a takeaway bucket last training camp to encourage players, but the Bears forced only 16 turnovers in 2021, ranked 26th in the NFL.
But Williams and Eberflus, who coached one of the next great Peanut Punchers in Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard, think their policy of not walking by a missed strip or interception attempt — along with the focus on it in practice and film sessions — helps.
“Guys have an attitude of, ‘Hey, I’m going to strip the ball every chance I get,’” Williams said. “And when the ball’s up in the air, it’s not just, ‘Hey, I’m going to knock it down.’ It’s, ‘I’m going to intercept the football.’ When we’re tackling it’s, ‘Hey, we’re going to tackle the ball carrier and we’re going to be physical, but we’re also going to punch the football.’
“If you have 10 chances and you’re going for the ball 10 times, the percentages are always better than if you don’t strip or if you try to knock the ball down all the time.”
Williams’ comments were in response to a question about how talent versus mindset factors into forcing turnovers.
Because that’s the caveat about the Bears returning to the days of being a takeaway machine.
The Bears defenses of the early 2000s had a wealth of talent, starting with Tillman, Briggs, Harris, Brian Urlacher, Mike Brown and later Julius Peppers. There is talent on the 2022 Bears — such as Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith — and Williams and the players have indicated they see their potential differently than outside perception.
But there’s no question that as general manager Ryan Poles slowly builds the roster, there are also several young and unproven players on the defense.
“You definitely have to have talent,” Tillman said. “I don’t think you can go out there with some scrubs and win. We had a lot of talent. We had great coaching, and I think with great coaching, you had good students, us the players.”
And that’s where the Bears at least can begin their quest to again be a “Takeaway King,” as rookie safety Jaquan Brisker’s shirt read after a recent practice.
On his visit with the Bears, Tillman told stories and talked football with Eberflus. He said Marinelli “knew how to get every ounce of effort, sweat, blood, tears” out of his players.
Tillman was intrigued by what Eberflus wants to create in Chicago.
“To me that was like, ‘Oh, wow, he is a Marinelli disciple,’” Tillman said. “He knows defensively in order to win this game, we need the ball. It’s not about big hits, it’s about staying in your gaps, it’s about taking the ball away and it’s about 11 guys doing one thing, not one person doing 11 things.
“He’s going to put his twist on it and make it his way. Time will tell. Like the rest of this city, I’m hoping he’s extremely successful in his first year.”
