The Russian Defense Ministry spent three days thinking about how to explain the non-admission of journalists to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

KATERYNA TYSCHHENKO — SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2022, 9:25 PM

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation says that Ukrainian and Western journalists, whom the invaders did not allow to enter the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia (ZNPP) on September 1, prepared a provocation; instead, more than 60 media representatives from different countries were allowed through.

Source: statement of the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, said journalists were unable to accompany the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP). The Russian Ministry of Defense did not respond to this statement until Sunday, September 4.

Quote from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: “As the Kyiv regime and its Western sponsors prepared for the ZNPP seizure operation on September 1, specially selected and trained “media representatives” from Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom were to inform the global community of the transfer of the station under the control of Kyiv in the presence of the IAEA.

To this end, as confirmed on September 2 this year by V. Zelenskyy’s public statement, the Kyiv regime tied cars with Ukrainian and Western journalists to the IAEA motorcade.”

More details: The Russian Defense Ministry said that according to “detailed and agreed documents”, access to the territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast which is controlled by the invaders should have been provided strictly on the basis of lists previously submitted to the ministry Russian Defense Department by the UN Department of Safety and Security.

“No representatives of the Ukrainian or other media, supposed to accompany the procession of IAEA experts from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant on September 1, are included in the mission lists agreed,” the Russians said.

The story continues

The Russian Defense Ministry said that “to comply with mission security protocol” all foreigners who attempted to cross the demarcation line with the IAEA motorcade were arrested and not were not allowed to pass.

The Russian side also claims that at the request of the IAEA secretariat, more than 60 media representatives, including France, the United States, China, Denmark, Japan, Germany, Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Vietnam and other countries, have reportedly been invited by the Russian side to cover the mission’s work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, on the morning of September 1, journalists from this pool, who arrived at Energodar, were “direct witnesses to the unsuccessful attempt to storm the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by Ukrainian saboteurs and, hiding in an air-raid shelter, personally observed a massive artillery attack.”

Background: The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was supposed to arrive at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on August 31, but did not arrive until September 1.

It took some time for the expert mission to get to the ZNPP; the Russians did not provide the experts with special passes. Fourteen mission members did not manage to arrive at the occupied station until 1 September; they spent 2.5 hours there, after which only 5 mission representatives remained at the nuclear power plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that despite the agreement with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the expert mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant without any escort of independent journalists. It has not yet been possible to agree on the demilitarization of the ZNPP.

