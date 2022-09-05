News
This 31-year-old man lives in a retirement community in Florida.
When Liz White visited her parents in Naples, Florida, last year, she had no idea she would end up with her own apartment in the same building full of retirees.
In 2021, White was living in downtown Philadelphia when her job as a marketing account manager became totally remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 31-year-old found herself at a crossroads – her apartment lease was coming to an end and she was going through a breakup.
While taking time to figure out what was to come next, White decided to move in with her parents who are retired and live in a building of other retirees.
“I love the sense of community. Everyone is so kind to each other and always helping each other out,” White told CNBC Make it.
When an apartment in the building became free. White asked if she could rent it, and the owner said yes.
Each individual seniors unit has its own eligibility requirements, but residents generally must be at least 55 years old.
In White’s parents’ apartment building, all residents meet the age requirement except for White.
She says there are a few other residents who are still working, but the majority of them are retired.
“I think it helped me to know the landlords and that they knew me. They knew what they were getting when I asked to rent their apartment,” White said.
“It’s just a sweet and generous community”
For rent in her two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, White pays about $2,000 a month, which is “roughly equivalent” to what she paid in Philadelphia for a smaller apartment.
White’s daily routine differs from that of retirees as she works a traditional 9-to-5 job. evenings with a large group of neighbors.
And of the camaraderie she feels with her neighbors who are all over 65, White said: ‘If someone is going through something medically, others are always ready to get you groceries or take you take me to a doctor’s appointment. People are always knocking on the door with leftovers, so it’s just a sweet, giving community.”
For White, living in a retirement community means she has to follow the rules, like everyone else in the building. Some of these include the need to flag overnight guests, no glass in the pool, and specific times to use the laundry room.
Despite the rules, White says the benefits are worth it.
“I know the rules can be many, but I love the slower pace of life here,” she said. “Being able to park without having to fight for street parking is great.”
And some of the perks include easy access to a pool, the beach across the street, and a handy tool closet with everything you’d need to fix anything around your apartment.
White’s rent includes access to a storage room she uses for beach gear and anything she doesn’t have room for in her apartment.
Orioles can’t keep pace in wild-card race, get shut out for 8th time in 5-0 loss to Athletics to close series
The overarching nature of a sleepy Sunday defeat to the Oakland Athletics is one loss in 162 games. But in September, there’s an increased significance on each outing, even when a series victory was already earned with wins on Friday and Saturday.
Especially when those outings come against a team sitting firmly in the basement of their division.
Before the game, manager Brandon Hyde emphasized how “today is extremely important, and I think everyone knows that.” He didn’t want his players to look ahead at the four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays that begins Monday — a series full of playoff implications.
There’s no knowing whether that matchup with the Blue Jays — the team currently occupying the American League’s final wild-card spot — played in the minds of the Orioles. But the 5-0 loss to the Athletics was uninspiring enough to warrant a turn of the page, even if it comes as a missed opportunity to keep pace with Toronto.
The Blue Jays beat the Pirates on Sunday to close out their series against a bottom dweller with a sweep. The Orioles fumbled that chance and now trail their division rival by 2 1/2 games.
It came against right-hander Adrián Martínez, an Oakland rookie who had never worked as far into a game as he did Sunday, when he completed six innings against Baltimore. Martínez faced his toughest test in the first inning when a single from Adley Rutschman and double from Anthony Santander put runners in scoring position with one out. But a ground ball to shortstop Sheldon Neuse led to an out at the plate as Rutschman ran on contact.
Then Gunnar Henderson — who made two highlight-reel plays at second base to help starting pitcher Spenser Watkins — lined out to end the inning.
After Ramón Urías’ singled to begin the second, Martínez retired the next 10 batters he faced, leaning on a sinker-changeup mix to generate four strikeouts and soft contact. That streak ended with a Jorge Mateo walk with two outs in the sixth inning, and despite Mateo’s American-League-leading 30th stolen base, Martínez closed his outing by getting catcher Robinson Chirinos to pop out. Martínez allowed three hits and walked two in six scoreless innings.
Meanwhile, Watkins struggled for his second straight start. On Tuesday in Cleveland, Watkins gave up five runs — his most since returning from the injured list in June — through 4 2/3 innings. In those 11 appearances, he allowed two runs or fewer in seven of them.
But Watkins gave up four runs in his six innings Sunday. And while that output wasn’t the sort that should bury an offense, it turned that way. After Martínez allowed a single from Urías in the second, Baltimore managed five more baserunners the rest of the game. Two came in the ninth, with Anthony Santander singling and Urías walking before left-hander A.J. Puk closed the door.
The Orioles wereshut out for the eighth time this year and first since July 24. When Baltimore needed a roar — or even a growl — to finish a series sweep and keep pace in the wild-card race, it produced something more akin to a groan.
Around the horn
- Right-hander Tyler Wells threw a bullpen at Camden Yards on Sunday to prepare for the next step of his rehab process from a strained oblique suffered in July. When he does return, Wells said he’d be open to a relief role if that’s what is required. “The starting rotation has done an absolutely phenomenal job,” Wells said. “Really proud of those guys. If they ultimately decide to put me in the bullpen, then so be it. I’d love to help those guys out too. They’ve been doing a hell of a job this year. Whatever they want me to do to help for a wild card push, then I’m all for it.”
- Right-hander Mike Baumann was added to the taxi squad Sunday in preparation for a spot start Monday in a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays. Baumann, ranked as the 22nd-best prospect for Baltimore according to Baseball America, has allowed just two earned runs in his last 16 innings for Triple-A Norfolk. Hyde said he will check with right-hander Jordan Lyles whether he wants to start the first or second game.
Game 1
BLUE [email protected]
Monday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Game 2
BLUE [email protected]
Monday, TBD
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Spidey tops box office as National Movie Day draws millions – NBC Chicago
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” returned to the top of the box office on a holiday weekend when US theaters aimed to entice moviegoers with discounted $3 tickets.
The first nationwide promotion of “National Cinema Day” became the busiest day of the year, attracting an estimated 8.1 million viewers on Saturday, according to The Cinema Foundation. The one-day event – shown on more than 30,000 screens and held in more than 3,000 theaters, including major chains AMC and Regal Cinemas – garnered preliminary box office receipts of $24.3 million, according to data company Comscore.
National Movie Day aimed to flood theaters with moviegoers over a Labor Day weekend, which is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in the industry. The promotion aimed to keep people coming back in the fall, inspired by a sizzle reel of upcoming films from major studios including Disney, Lionsgate, Sony and A24.
“This event exceeded our greatest expectations,” Jackie Brenneman, president of the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, said in a statement. “The idea for the day was to thank moviegoers for an amazing summer, and now we have to thank them for an amazing day.”
Some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, but Saturday’s promotion was the first of its kind on such a large scale in the United States. National Cinema Day organizers said the event could become an annual fixture.
“It proves that people love going to the theater,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. “Price is always a consideration.”
The three top-performing movie titles of the day included Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” The Rock and Kevin Hart’s “DC League of Super Pets,” and Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train.” Another draw was “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which reclaimed the top spot at the box office for the weekend.
With never-before-seen footage, the re-release of the hit Sony and Marvel superhero film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya has grossed an estimated $6 million. “Top Gun” followed with $5.5 million, “Super Pets” took in $5.45 million, “Bullet Train” took in $5.4 million and “The Invitation” the biggest winner of last week grossed $4.7 million to round out the top five.
The re-release of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic “Jaws,” on the big screen for the first time in 3D, landed the final spot among the top 10 performers of the weekend.
Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.
1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $6 million.
2. “Top Gun: Maverick,” $5.5 million.
3. “DC League of Super Pets,” $5.45 million.
4. “Bullet Train,” $5.4 million.
5. “The Invitation,” $4.7 million.
6. “Beast,” $3.6 million.
7. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” $3.1 million.
8. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, $2.4 million.
9. ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes’, $2.4 million.
10. “Jaws” (1975), $2.3 million.
Trump gave ‘major gift’ to Democrats with speech in Pennsylvania
Former Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Charlie Dent said Saturday that former President Trump’s speech at a Saturday night rally in Keystone State was a “major giveaway” for Democrats.
“Most Republican candidates want nothing to do with Donald Trump in this general election. They want this to be about Joe Biden and the Democrats, but to the extent that Trump inserts himself into that conversation, he’s giving Democrats a major gift right now,” Dent said on CNN.
The rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was billed as support for Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano – but it was also Trump’s first after the FBI executed a warrant search of his residence in Mar-a-Lago and recovered classified documents maintained after the end of his presidential term.
“I’m not sure former President Trump did anyone any good with that speech tonight. Just by showing up in Pennsylvania, he makes the election so much more about himself,” Dent said.
Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and TV personality, fell behind Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the state Senate race, according to a recent poll.
“I don’t think Mehmet Oz wants to be close to Donald Trump in this fall election. It does him no good. He has to win over swing voters and independents and some Democrats, and that’s hard to do when Trump is just playing and bending to the base,” Dent said.
At the rally, Trump lambasted the FBI for the Mar-a-Lago raid, calling it “one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history.”
Following criticism from Trump and his supporters, FBI agents have resisted an increase in attacks on law enforcement.
Dent Saturday pushed back the outrage.
“If a member of Congress was running away with classified material, I can assure you that a G-man, someone from the FBI, would have shown up at his house and demanded that he turn over that information,” Dent said. .
Dent represented Pennsylvania in Congress from 2005 until his retirement in 2018. He is now a political commentator for CNN.
Dent and a group of former Pennsylvania Republican officials endorsed Democratic state attorney general Josh Shapiro over their party’s nominee Mastriano in the gubernatorial contest. Dent called Mastriano “an extremist who threatens the rule of law and the constitutional order.”
For the latest news, weather, sports and streaming videos, head to The Hill.
Market sell-off pushes three of the top 10 companies to lose Rs 1.22 lakh Core; Reliance Top Laggard
New Delhi:
The combined market valuation of three of the 10 most valuable domestic companies fell by Rs 1,22,852.25 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard.
IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the other two bluechips that faced valuation erosion.
On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Adani Transmission were the winners. Their combined win was Rs 62,221.63 crore.
In the holiday-shortened week, BSE’s benchmark Sensex fell 30.54 points or 0.05%.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 60,176.75 crore to Rs 17,11,468.58 crore.
The market capitalization (mcap) of TCS decreased from Rs 33,663.28 crore to Rs 11,45,155.01 crore and that of Infosys decreased from Rs 29,012.22 crore to Rs 6,11,339.35 crore.
In the winners pack, HDFC Bank added Rs 12,653.69 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 8,26,605.74 crore.
The valuation of Adani Transmission, the latest entrant in the coveted list of 10 most valued companies, jumped from Rs 12,494.32 crore to Rs 4,30,842.32 crore.
Adani Transmission entered the top 10 on Tuesday August 30.
State Bank of India (SBI) mcap climbed by Rs 11,289.64 crore to Rs 4,78,760.80 crore and that of HDFC advanced by Rs 9,408.48 crore to stand at Rs 4,44,052, 84 crore.
The valuation of Bajaj Finance increased from Rs 7,740.41 crore to Rs 4,35,346 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever soared from Rs 7,612.68 crore to Rs 6,11,692.59 crore.
ICICI Bank added Rs 1,022.41 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 6,07,352.52 crore.
In the top 10 ranking, Reliance Industries retained its number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Adani Transmission.
Fight in Redbird apartment complex parking lot ends in gunfire, 1 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man died Saturday night in the Redbird neighborhood of Dallas after a fight in an apartment complex parking lot ended in gunfire.
Police said on September 3 at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for a shot from the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road.
They discovered that three men had been fighting in the parking lot of an apartment complex when someone fired a gun.
Juan Romero, 25, was found at the compound with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital, but did not survive. It was unclear if Romero was involved in the fight or a bystander.
Two apartments and vehicles were also hit by gunfire, but fortunately no one else was injured.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero at (214) 671-3645 or via email.
Aaron Judge sets career high with 53rd homer, inches short of Yankees record
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has done it again, homering in back-to-back games to set a new career high for himself in this category as he continues making history.
Judge smashed his 53rd homer of the season in his first at bat against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon after tying his career high in the ninth inning in Saturday’s 2-1 loss. The ball traveled approximately 450 feet along the left field line.
Not only has Judge set himself a new career high, but more importantly for the Yankees record books, he’s another home run closer to the single-season record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
These are the famous 61 homers in 1961 that Judge is trying to track down in this last month of the regular season. He now only needs eight homers to tie and nine to set the record just with his name on the side.
Chasing Maris has been a big talking point, especially as the regular season enters the home stretch. However, Judge focused on winning games, which the Yankees struggled to do in the second half of the season.
JUDGE AARON CLOSE GAP WITH AL SINGLE-SEASON HOME RUN RECORD WITH 51ST DINGER
Frankly, it was only Judge who went out of his way. Players like DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, Josh Donaldson and more have struggled a lot since the All-Star break, and the record reflects that.
The Yankees finished 10-18 in August, the most losses they have totaled in a single month since September 1991, when they went 9-19.
When Judge hit his 50th home run against the Los Angeles Angels, a game in which the Yankees lost 3-2, the MVP candidate didn’t care much about joining the elite company with Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle as his only Yankees with multiple 50- home run seasons.
YANKEES JUDGE AARON JOINS ELITE CLUB IN MLB HISTORY WITH 50TH HOME RUN
“It’s just another number,” The judge said via ESPN. “It’s great, but I’m a little upset that we lost. It’s a close game that we could have won.”
It’s been the feeling every time Judge has run, but the Yankees end up losing.
In Saturday night’s loss, the Tampa Bay Rays moved closer to the record that really matters, the AL East division lead. The Yankees, who once held a 15.5-game lead over Tampa Bay, saw it shrink to four games.
