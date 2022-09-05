Triston Casas records field single for first MLB hit, practices ground ahead of debut

Red Sox

Casas is the second prospect in the Red Sox system. Triston Casas flew to the right in his first MLB game. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Many players dream that their first hit in major tournaments will be a homerun or a hit in the clutch.

Triston Casas’ first MLB success was far from one or the other.

On his third at bat of his MLB debut, Casas had the chance to extend the Red Sox lead to 6-2 with a fifth-inning hit because Trevor Story was on second base. Casas got the base hit, but it was a short dribbler. Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien ran to make a play on the ball, preventing it from rolling into left field. However, by the time Semien got his hands on the ball, Casas was on his way to his first league hit.

The Red Sox couldn’t do anything with runners on first and second with no outs. Rob Refnsyder hit a sharp lining to Rangers shortstop Corey Seager on the next at-bat, allowing him to double Story at second. Franchy Cordero struck out an ensuing at-bat to end the inning.

Casas made solid contact on his first at bat. He recorded a 337-foot right flyout in the first heat. Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia had to make a run play in order to catch the ball before it likely bounced into the stands for a ground-rule double.

Casas relied on picking a defensive player the next time at bat.

The base hit might not be the most memorable thing Casas did in his MLB debut. Prior to Sunday’s game, the first baseman lay shirtless in right field and appeared to be on the ground – a practice of making physical contact with the Earth.

“Are you [expletive] are you kidding me ? an unnamed Red Sox player said upon seeing Casas, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam.

Casas is the Red Sox’s No. 2 prospect and is considered one of baseball’s best first base prospects. MLB.com ranked Casas 26th among prospects in its latest rankings.