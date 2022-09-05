News
Trump called on lawmakers to institute ‘death penalty for drug dealers’ despite pardoning those convicted of selling drugs
-
Trump spoke at a rally on Saturday for the first time since the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.
-
Trump said he was calling on lawmakers to institute capital punishment for drug traffickers.
-
But before leaving office, Trump pardoned many convicted drug dealers.
At a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, former President Donald Trump called for drug traffickers to receive the death penalty, although he pardoned several people convicted of dealing drugs before leaving office.
In his first appearance at a rally since the Aug. 8 Mar-a-Lago raid, Trump blasted the FBI, Justice Department and President Joe Biden, calling him an “enemy of the state” in a long speech.
“Under Democrat control, the streets of our great cities are drenched in the blood of innocent victims,” Trump said, adding that drug traffickers were responsible for killing hundreds of people every year.
It is unclear where the numbers cited by Trump come from.
“Every drug dealer is responsible and that doesn’t include what he did to families of people who didn’t die, but families who are just devastated by what happened to their children and themselves.” , did he declare.
Trump then said he was calling on drug traffickers to receive the death penalty, which he said would “reduce drug distribution in our country by 75% on day one” and “save millions of lives.”
“We would solve this problem so quickly and I call on Republicans and Democrats to immediately institute, go to Washington and institute the death penalty for drug dealers. You won’t have a problem anymore,” he said. -he declares.
Trump has used his broad powers of clemency as president to grant pardons or commutations to many people convicted of dealing drugs.
In October 2020, Trump granted pardons to four people who had been convicted of nonviolent drug charges, including drug trafficking, conspiracy, sale and distribution. In a statement announcing the pardons, the White House noted that they were all model inmates who worked to better themselves in prison.
“In light of the decisions these individuals have made as a result of their beliefs to better their lives and the lives of others while incarcerated, the President has determined that each deserves clemency from the executive,” NPR reported. , the White House said at the time. .
In his final days in office, Trump granted pardons and commutations to 143 people. A partial list of those granted clemency, compiled by NBC, showed many had convictions on drug trafficking, conspiracy or similar charges.
Trump also pardoned Jonathan Braun, a drug dealer serving a 10-year prison sentence for running a large-scale marijuana ring. The White House said Braun would “seek employment to support his wife and children,” but failed to mention that he had also been charged and was being investigated for violent crimes, said reported the New York Times.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja rejects Magsaysay award
Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi:
CPI(M) senior leader and former Kerala health minister KK Shailaja declined to receive the Ramon Magsaysay award as the late president of the Philippines was known for his alleged brutality against communists.
While Ms Shailaja told reporters in Kerala that she had turned down the award as she was not interested in receiving it as an individual, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the award was at name of Ramon Magsaysay, who has a history of alleged brutality. Communist oppression in the Philippines.
Ms. Shailaja, a member of the CPI(M) central committee, made the decision after consulting with the party’s national leadership.
The former health minister said she was being considered for the award for work that was actually part of a collective effort and it was not fair to receive it as an individual.
“…this award is in the name of Ramon Magsaysay who has a history of brutal communist oppression in the Philippines. So for all these factors combined, she politely declined it saying she would be the first female politician to get it,” Mr. Yechury said.
On Sunday, some media reported that Shailaja refused to accept the award after consulting with the party.
“NGOs may not be sympathetic to communist ideology. And so it wasn’t right for me to receive it as an individual because I was being considered for something that was actually part of a collective effort. So I decided not to accept the award. I thanked them and politely declined the award saying that I was not interested in receiving it as an individual,” Ms. Shailaja said.
Mr Yechury, who met reporters in New Delhi, said the award was given for the way public health issues were handled in Kerala.
“This is a collective effort of the LDF government and the Kerala Department of Health, so it is not an individual effort,” Yechury said.
He said the Magsaysay prize had so far not been awarded to any active politician and that the central committee was the party’s highest decision-making body.
Left-wing leaders who have spoken out on the issue have claimed that Magsaysay was a staunch anti-Communist who oversaw the defeat of the Communists (Hukbalahap, a communist guerrilla movement formed by farmers in central Luzon) in the Philippines in the 1950s.
The Rockefeller Brothers Fund (RBF) established the Ramon Magsaysay Awards in 1957 in honor of the late President of the Philippines, who died in a plane crash in March 1957. The awards were given for contributions made by citizens of the Philippines and other Asian countries in government service, public service, international understanding, journalism and literature, and community leadership.
Indians including filmmaker Satyajit Ray and cartoonist RK Laxman, former Election Commissioner TN Sheshan, singer MS Subbulakshmi, scientist MS Swaminathan, former Lieutenant Governor of Pondicherry Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal are among the former laureates.
10 dead, 15 hospitalized in mass knife attacks in Canada, police say
At least 10 people have died and 15 others are hospitalized after a series of stabbing attacks in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, police said on Sunday. Two suspects were still at large on Sunday evening, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.
The stabbings took place at 13 separate locations in the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, police said.
RCMP said they are looking for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, in connection with the stabbings. Damien Sanderson was described as 5ft 7in tall and weighing around 155lbs. Police said Myles Sanderson was 6’1″ and weighed approximately 200 pounds. The police think they may be driving a black Nissan Rogue.
Saskatchewan RCMP assistant commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects, but others appear to have been randomly attacked. She could not provide a reason.
“It’s horrible what happened in our province today,” Blackmore said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. My thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured.”
Blackmore said police began receiving reports before 6 a.m. of stabbings against the First Nations community. More reports of attacks soon followed, and at noon police issued a warning that a vehicle apparently carrying the two suspects had been spotted in Regina.
Police said the last information they had from the public was that the suspects were seen there around lunchtime. There have been no sightings since.
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said later Sunday night that the suspects are still at large and that police “still believe the suspects are likely in the city of Regina.”
“If in the Regina area, take precautions and consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a safe area. DO NOT approach suspicious people. Do not pick up hitchhikers. Report suspicious people, emergencies or 9-1-1 information. Do not release police locations,” the RCMP said in a Twitter post.
Weldon resident Diane Shier said she was in her garden on Sunday morning when she noticed emergency crews a few blocks away.
Shier said his neighbor, a man who lived with his grandson, was killed. She did not want to identify the victim out of respect for her family.
“I’m very upset because I lost a good neighbor,” she said.
The search for suspects was carried out as fans traveled to Regina for an annual sold-out Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The Regina Police Department said in a news release that with the assistance of the RCMP, it was working on multiple fronts to locate and apprehend the suspects and had “deployed additional public safety resources throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium”.
The alert first issued by RCMP in Melfort, Saskatchewan at around 7 a.m. was extended hours later to cover Manitoba and Alberta with the two suspects still at large.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority said multiple patients were being treated at multiple sites.
“A call for additional personnel has been made to respond to the influx of injured people,” authorities spokeswoman Anne Linemann said in an email.
Mark Oddan, a spokesman for STARS Air Ambulance, said two helicopters were dispatched from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and another from Regina.
He said two transported patients to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, while the third transported a patient to Royal University from a hospital in Melfort, a short distance southeast of Weldon.
Oddan said that due to privacy laws he could not release information about their age, gender or condition.
Trump tells Americans there should be violence if he’s indicted
Presidential historian Michael Beschloss said on MSNBC’s “Symone” on Sunday that former President Donald Trump was telling his supporters “there should be violence” if he is indicted.
Host Symone Sanders said: “There are 43% of Americans who think a civil war is either very or somewhat likely to happen in the next decade. That’s according to a poll by You Gov and the Economists. They also found that those who identify as citing strong Republicans are most likely to believe him. You also have those elected Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for a national divorce. Thousands of people stormed the Capitol. Let’s not forget January 6th. What clues has history given us to change course here?
Beschloss said: “The first clue, I think you would agree with me on that. It’s that when in history we’ve had an ex-president basically saying that if I’m indicted there will be violence in the streets, or that allies like Lindsey Graham say that. He certainly sent that message to the Attorney General. We have never had anything like it. »
He added: “This is the first time in American history that we have someone who has been president of the United States. Although I guess in his warped mind he thinks he is still president.
Sanders said, “He doesn’t believe he lost the election.”
Beschloss said, “In his throne room in New Jersey, or wherever he is. The thing is, he’s someone who took the job and basically told Americans there should be a civil war. There should be violence in case I get charged. Nothing like it in American history.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Puget Sound crash: 1 dead, 9 missing after seaplane crash in Washington state
The accident happened in Mutiny Bay, off Whidbey Island, about 64 kilometers northwest of Seattle.
LANGLEY, Wash. — One person was killed and nine people are still missing after a seaplane crashed in Washington’s Puget Sound on Sunday, the US Coast Guard said.
The agency said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton, Washington. Previously, the Coast Guard said the plane was flying to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
The accident happened in Mutiny Bay, off Whidbey Island, about 64 kilometers northwest of Seattle.
The Coast Guard said one body had been found and nine people remained missing.
Seaplanes, planes with pontoons that allow them to land on water, are commonplace around Puget Sound, an inlet to the Pacific Ocean. There are several daily flights between the Seattle area and the San Juan Islands, a scenic archipelago northwest of Seattle that attracts tourists from around the world.
The plane, which also flies between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, frequently flies over Seattle and lands in a lake not far from the city’s iconic Space Needle.
Renton, where authorities say the flight was heading Sunday, is at the southern tip of Lake Washington, about 10 miles southeast of Seattle.
In May 2019, six people were killed in a mid-air collision between two Alaskan tourist planes. The Ketchikan-based seaplanes carrying passengers from the same cruise ship, the Royal Princess, were returning from tours of Misty Fjords National Monument.
Will a bigger college football playoff be better?
While excitedly announcing plans to expand the college football playoffs, postseason system officials played down the revenue windfall that will come with the tripling of the number of participants and declined to speculate on whether a new format will hamper the realignment of the conference.
Instead, they stuck to a strict script, touting the number of additional athletes who will be able to play games with national championship implications and the number of additional fans who will be able to seek out playoff contenders.
“It will be a new day for college football,” Mississippi State President Mark Keenum said late last week after the announcement was called “historic.”
Without a doubt.
Expanding the college football playoffs from four to 12 teams will fundamentally change the sport on and off the field – for better or for worse.
More regular season games will have playoff implications, but bigger games will no longer have winner tension.
The new format will break up a conference caste system reinforced by the four-team model, but it won’t stop the growing gap between haves and have-nots.
More teams will play in the championship tournament and bowl matches that suffer from player apathy will be replaced with playoff matches.
But a bigger field probably won’t increase the number of teams that have a realistic chance of winning the whole thing.
When the expansion will come is yet to be determined. From 2024, but no later than 2026.
“Overall, it’s a day of celebration,” said CFP executive director Bill Hancock.
Maybe.
The game of the century, that in-season clash of highly ranked teams with seemingly everything on the line, has gone from a college football staple to an endangered species. The 12-team playoffs will now extinguish that and redefine what it means to play an important regular season game.
Take last year’s Ohio State-Michigan game as an example. The Wolverines not only snapped a long losing streak in the rivalry, they also eliminated the Buckeyes from the Big Ten and the playoffs.
As part of a 12-team playoff series, this game is for seeding and a first-round bye.
The flip side is that under the new format, any team that enters the final month of the season with a chance to win their conference is a playoff contender.
Think back to last Thanksgiving weekend, with Ohio State-Michigan and Oklahoma-Oklahoma State essentially playing playoff games and Alabama facing Auburn with playoff hopes in jeopardy.
It was pretty good.
What if Wisconsin-Minnesota, Michigan State-Penn State, Oregon-Oregon State and three different Atlantic Coast Conference games involving Clemson, Wake Forest and North Carolina State also had playoff implications?
For some fans, that sounds even better. For others, these teams only dilute the field.
“What has motivated the presidents and me as well is that we need to have the opportunity for greater team participation in our nation’s national championship tournament,” Keenum said. “And having only four teams, we felt like it wasn’t fair to our student-athletes from a participation standpoint.”
Yes, it’s all about student-athletes, who will likely need to play 16 games — maybe even 17 — to win a national championship.
Combine that with what could very well be a $2 billion annual payment to major conferences for media rights to the new playoffs, and it’s yet another step toward paying players.
“We’re just getting started, but I’ll tell you that the management committee and the board starting last fall had some important conversations about a way to provide player benefits,” Hancock said. “We don’t know yet what they will be. We have just started down the path for this.
The new format will remove some of the subjectivity on how the field is selected. The selection committee currently choosing the so-called top four teams is not going away. But six spots in the 12-team field will be reserved for the top conference champions (chosen by the selection committee). There will be no distinction between the 10 FBS conferences. At least not officially.
“This is a merit-based format that recognizes the value of conference championships while simultaneously allowing general access to six deserving teams,” American Athletic Association Commissioner Mike Aresco said.
The nicknames Power Five and Group of Five also seem to go the way of the dinosaurs. But make no mistake, the power and wealth of college football will continue to consolidate.
Massive TV deals for the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference allow the Super Two to separate themselves from the rest of the Power Five as those revenues are converted into competitive advantages.
The new playoff format and the access it provides could help keep the Pac-12, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference alive, but there still isn’t a school in those leagues that wouldn’t make the jump to the Big Ten or the SEC if the opportunity arose. .
“I don’t know how that plays into the whole landscape of college athletics,” said Keenum, who leads the college leadership group that oversees the playoffs.
Some hope that increased playoff access could increase parity on the field, as more schools are able to use playoff appearances to attract rookies.
That might help on the margins, but it’s uncertain at best whether it fills the ever-larger talent gap between a small number of elite teams like Alabama and Georgia and the rest.
First-round playoff games, some played on campus, should be far more entertaining than traditional marquee games, which are now routinely skipped by top players prioritizing NFL Draft prep.
The whole postseason should be better, but the blowouts that plagued the four-team playoffs are still likely to happen, just in the later rounds. And an expanded format only increases the chances of one of the super teams winning the title.
The college football playoffs are getting bigger. Whether this improves is a matter of personal preference.
Dustin Johnson makes a playoff eagle putt to win the LIV Boston event, his first win in 19 months
BOLTON, Mass. – Dustin Johnson gave LIV Golf its first big moment on Sunday when he landed a 35-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston for his first victory in 19 months.
Johnson’s putt on the par-5 18 was going so fast it could have rolled about 6 feet past the hole. But he hit the back of the cup and fell near the front of the cup to beat Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri.
Johnson raised his arm and dropped it for a slow uppercut, hitting Austin Johnson, his brother and caddie instead. The win was worth $4 million to Dustin Johnson. With his team winning again, he has now won $9,962,500 in four events.
“It was going a little fast, but it was a good line,” Johnson said with a big smile. “I had unlucky breaks [on No. 18] the first time. He owed me one, and I got it.”
The first playoff of four LIV Golf events capped off an otherwise sloppy finish by so many who had a chance.
Johnson, who closed with a 5-under 65, needed a birdie on the par-5 18th. His drive bounced up the rough right, his laying iron went into the trees well left and he had to rush to join Lahiri (64) and Niemann (66) at 15-under 265.
Lahiri hit a 5-foot fairway metal on the 18th in regulation, and his winning eagle putt rolled around the right edge of the cup.
Lee Westwood finished a playoff shot after a 62 that included bogeys on two of his final three holes. He was close to winning when he bounced off a bogey on the No. 1 off the shotgun with a short par-3 second birdie.
He finished 3rd – a 352 yard hole and a great birdie opportunity. Westwood hit a lob wedge that was so big it came about 40 feet from the pin and into a bunker. He exploded weakly and missed the normal 18-foot putt.
“The corner of the lob was a little big,” Westwood said. “Do 3 and I win the tournament, and I do 5. That’s a sickening way to end.”
British Open champion Cameron Smith, among six players who recently signed with the Saudi-funded league, had a 63. He was also tied for the lead until he kicked off in the trees at No. 1, his 17th hole, and that he has to throw aside. He did bogey.
Smith is tied for fourth with Westwood. Each made just over $1 million.
Johnson had not won since the Saudi international on February 7, 2021, when he was part of the European tour schedule. The player who has been No. 1 longer than anyone since Tiger Woods slipped out of the world’s top 15 when he signed with LIV Golf.
Johnson had been in the rival league since the start of June away from London, and he finished in the top 10 in all of them.
“I had a chance to win everyone over,” he said. “It’s three in a row for the team, and for me to get my first, I feel good.”
He left the 18th green holding a phone during a video call to his two sons.
Lahiri and Niemann each earned just over $1.8 million for losing in the playoffs. They were among six players who signed with LIV Golf following the end of the PGA Tour season.
The next LIV Golf Invitational series will take place in two weeks in the Chicago suburb at Rich Harvest Farms, best known for hosting the Solheim Cup in 2009.
