Trump gave ‘major gift’ to Democrats with speech in Pennsylvania

Former Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Charlie Dent said Saturday that former President Trump’s speech at a Saturday night rally in Keystone State was a “major giveaway” for Democrats.

“Most Republican candidates want nothing to do with Donald Trump in this general election. They want this to be about Joe Biden and the Democrats, but to the extent that Trump inserts himself into that conversation, he’s giving Democrats a major gift right now,” Dent said on CNN.

The rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was billed as support for Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano – but it was also Trump’s first after the FBI executed a warrant search of his residence in Mar-a-Lago and recovered classified documents maintained after the end of his presidential term.

“I’m not sure former President Trump did anyone any good with that speech tonight. Just by showing up in Pennsylvania, he makes the election so much more about himself,” Dent said.

Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and TV personality, fell behind Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the state Senate race, according to a recent poll.

“I don’t think Mehmet Oz wants to be close to Donald Trump in this fall election. It does him no good. He has to win over swing voters and independents and some Democrats, and that’s hard to do when Trump is just playing and bending to the base,” Dent said.

At the rally, Trump lambasted the FBI for the Mar-a-Lago raid, calling it “one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history.”

Following criticism from Trump and his supporters, FBI agents have resisted an increase in attacks on law enforcement.

Dent Saturday pushed back the outrage.

“If a member of Congress was running away with classified material, I can assure you that a G-man, someone from the FBI, would have shown up at his house and demanded that he turn over that information,” Dent said. .

Dent represented Pennsylvania in Congress from 2005 until his retirement in 2018. He is now a political commentator for CNN.

Dent and a group of former Pennsylvania Republican officials endorsed Democratic state attorney general Josh Shapiro over their party’s nominee Mastriano in the gubernatorial contest. Dent called Mastriano “an extremist who threatens the rule of law and the constitutional order.”

