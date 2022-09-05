Twins avoid sweep with 5-1 victory over White Sox

CHICAGO — Just before first pitch on Sunday afternoon, the White Sox game day operations folks played the Average White Band’s 1970s radio hit, “Pick Up the Pieces.” It was an auspicious choice for the visiting Twins.

After getting walked-off on Friday night, and nearly no-hit on Saturday, Minnesota picked up the pieces and cobbled together a 5-1 victory to avoid a three-game sweep at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Dylan Bundy pitched a masterful five innings, and Carlos Correa and Jose Miranda each drove in a pair of runs as the Twins, at least temporarily, pulled within a half-game of first-place Cleveland in the American League Central Division.

The Guardians were trailing Seattle, 2-1, when the game was delayed by rain in the fourth inning in Cleveland.

After managing just one hit against Dylan Cease in a 13-0 loss on Saturday night, Luis Arraez’s single with two out in the ninth, the Twins pounded out 12 hits against six Chicago pitchers on Sunday.

Max Kepler made a big defensive play in right field on a Eloy Jiménez liner to the warning track off Michael Fulmer in the seventh inning, then singled and scored an insurance run on a wild pitch from Kendall Graveman in the eighth.

Leading off the fourth inning against Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito (10-9), Gilberto Celestino drew a walk. After Luis Arraez popped out to third baseman Leury Garcia, Correa hit a low line drive into the bleachers in left-center to give the Twins a 2-0 lead. It was Correa’s 16th home run of the season.

With one out in the ninth inning and runners on second and third, Miranda doubled to the gap in left-center to score Billy Hamilton and Correa for a 5-1 lead. Hamilton, pinch-running for Luis Arraez, looked as if he was going to score on Correa’s double before falling after rounding third.

Bundy (8-6) left with a 2-0 lead after five innings, allowing just two hits and a walk and striking out five. Griffin Jax pitched a scoreless sixth for Minnesota before the White Sox got a run back off Fulmer in the seventh.

After Jimenez lined out to Kepler to start the inning, Gavin Sheets doubled to left and moved to third on a single to right by Yasmani Grandal. AJ Pollock then drove home Sheets with a double to center field that moved pinch runner Adam Hasely to third.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli replaced Fulmer with Jhoan Duran, who fielded a squeeze bunt from Garcia and threw Hasely out at home before fanning Romy Gonzalez for the final out, the Twins lead intact, 2-1.

In the eighth, Kepler led off with a single up the middle off Jake Diekman and moved to third on a fielder’s choice groundout by Nick Gordon. Interim White Sox manager Miguel Cairo replaced Diekman with Graveman, who bounced a pitch to the backstop, allowing Kepler to score for a 3-1 lead.

Duran added a scoreless eighth inning and Caleb Thielbar pitched a scoreless ninth.

The Twins start a four-game series against the AL East-leading Yankees with a noon first pitch Monday at Yankee Stadium.