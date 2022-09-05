Wolves are considering a move for Diego Costa as the club confirm new signing Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an ACL injury on his debut and reveal details of Raul Jimenez’s withdrawal from the starting line-up in win over Southampton

Antony made his debut for Manchester United and scored the opening goal, leading to a sensational victory for the Red Devils. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United’s good form continued with an action-packed 3-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday as the Gunners suffered their first defeat of the season.

An Antony’s debut goal – in his first appearance for Man United after moving from Ajax days earlier – punctuated a confident win for the Red Devils, now their fourth in a row.

Not to be outdone, Marcus Rashford scored twice, canceling out a goal from Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka. (A potential Gabriel Martinelli goal within 14 minutes of the match was ruled out for a foul in the build-up.)

ESPN’s Rob Dawson has a reaction and analysis.

Quick reaction

1. Man United end Arsenal’s winning streak and extend theirs

In the aftermath of the 4-0 loss to Brentford, it was hard to imagine Manchester United winning their next four games – including victories over Liverpool and Arsenal – but that is how far they have come under Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman’s decision to start new boy Antony paid off with an early goal as he was also rewarded for keeping faith with Marcus Rashford, who netted twice in the second half.

In truth, there wasn’t much between the two teams but Man United were better at the crucial moments and Mikel Arteta will have to get his players back from Arsenal after a first defeat of the season. It seems incredible that after opening defeats to Brighton and Brentford, Man United can start September moving within two points of Manchester City. But Ten Hag was boosted by a strong end to the transfer window and his side gathered momentum ahead of the international break at the end of the month.

It’s been an unpredictable season before, but if they string together a few more wins, they’ll start to be talked about as possible title contenders. It happened to Arsenal after winning five games in a row and United have now won four consecutive league games for the first time since April 2021.

2. Antony makes an instant impact

Not everyone can handle the pressure of being a big-money signing at Manchester United, but Antony already looks in the game.

The winger, signed for €100m from Ajax on deadline day, needed just 35 minutes to announce himself at Old Trafford with a clean finish whipped into the corner to put United 1 -0.

It came moments after Arsenal fans in the corner of the stadium mocked the Brazilian after a flashy trick went nowhere, and Antony was quick to exact revenge by celebrating in front away supporters with the ball in his shirt and his thumb in his mouth. It prompted a warning from referee Paul Tierney, but if nothing else showed the 22-year-old is not one to back down in the spotlight of an intense atmosphere.

He was brought to United as much for his character as his ability on the pitch. Much will be expected of Antony, who showed his confidence by attempting to nab Aaron Ramsdale from 35 yards, after becoming the club’s second most expensive signing of all time and he wastes no time showing he is. it’s worth it.

It already looks like he’ll bring some excitement and a little bit of pizzazz to Ten Hag’s team.

3. Frustration for Arsenal but still in the right direction

Arsenal haven’t won their first six games of a top-flight season since 1947, so it’s not the end of the world that their winning streak ended at Old Trafford and Arteta can take plenty of positives.

Apart from his gripe with some of the refereeing decisions – including the decision to score Gabriel Martinelli’s first goal after a VAR check – his side were in control of large parts of the game and that was only because Man United were more clinic in front of goal that Arsenal lost for the first time this season.

It will be a concern for Arteta that Arsenal’s first real test of the season ended in defeat, but he will also know that on another day his players could have gained at least a point. This Arsenal side are still a work in progress but have been thrust into the title debate due to their impressive start.

Ultimately their aim this season is to qualify for the Champions League after narrowly missing out at the end of last season and even after a setback at Old Trafford they still look more than capable. Arsenal came out second in the big moments but Arteta won’t be too discouraged.

Player ratings

United man: De Gea 7, Dalot 6, Malacia 7, Martinez 7, Varane 7, McTominay 7, Eriksen 8, Fernandes 7, Sancho 6, Antony 7, Rashford 7.

Subtitles: Ronaldo 6, Fred 6, Casemiro 6, Maguire 5.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, Blanc 6, Zinchenko 6, Saliba 5, Gabriel 5, Lokonga 5, Xhaka 5, Odegaard 5, Saka 7, Martinelli 6, Jesus 6.

Subtitles: Nketiah 6, Smith Rowe 6, Vieira 6, Tomiyasu 6.

Best and Worst Performers

BEST: Cristian Eriksen, Manchester United

It was two quick passes from the Denmark international that netted Man United’s first two goals and then he got an assist himself as he netted the third for Rashford.

Worst: Gabriel, Arsenal

The Arsenal defender won’t want to see Rashford’s two goals again after Man United were twice allowed to force their way through the middle with little resistance.

Highlights and Moments

A well-taken strike from Gabriel Martinelli was denied by VAR early in the first half. VAR determined that Martin Odegaard fouled Man United’s Christian Eriksen to gain possession for Arsenal to trigger the attack.

That canceled goal proved costly in the 36th minute when Antony scored his first goal on his first appearance as a Man United man.

(On Thursday, the club announced that Antony had left Ajax and signed a contract until 2027.)

Bukayo Saka then scored his first goal of the season for Arsenal with what looked like an important equalizer.

But Marcus Rashford quickly put Man United back in the lead.

The Red Devils kept control and Arsenal couldn’t turn back.

After the game: What managers, players said

Key stats (provided by ESPN Stats & Information)

Man United’s four-game winning streak is the longest since March-April 2021, when they won five in a row.

Antony scored on his Man United debut, mirroring his debut for former club Ajax in September 2020.

Per Opta, Antony became the 100th different Brazilian to play in the Premier League and the youngest to score on his debut (22 years and 192 days).

Only Nicolas Anelka (23) scored more Premier League goals for Arsenal before turning 21 than Bukayo Saka (18).

Marcus Rashford has equaled David Beckham (62) for 9th place for the most Premier League goals of all time with Man United. Only Wayne Rooney (183), Paul Scholes (107) and Andrew Cole (93) have scored more PL goals for Man United among England players.

It was Marcus Rashford’s second Premier League game with at least two goals and one assist. He is the fifth Man United player in the last 15 years to record multiple such games along with Wayne Rooney (7), Bruno Fernandes (2), Cristiano Ronaldo (2) and Ashley Young (2).

Cristiano Ronaldo still looking for his first goal of the season (six games played). It is the fifth longest scoreless start to the season of his career.

Next

Manchester United : Next, the Red Devils host Real Sociedad on Thursday, September 8 at 3 p.m. ET in the Europa League group stage. Then, on Sunday September 11, Man United return to the Premier League by visiting Crystal Palace.

Arsenal: Next, the Gunners visit FC Zurich on Thursday, September 8 at 12:45 p.m. ET in the Europa League group stage. Then, on Sunday 11 September, Arsenal return to the Premier League when they welcome Everton.