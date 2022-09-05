News
Yankees escape Rays sweep with Aaron Judge offense
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s clear now the Yankees will go as far as Aaron Judge takes them.
On Sunday, they avoided a three-game sweep over the Rays with a 2-1 win to end a four-game losing streak, as Judge provided most of the offense with a homer and a brace.
Frankie Montas threw five scoreless innings in his best outing as a Yankee and four relievers combined to beat the Rays, as the Bombers resumed their lead in the AL East to five games – and four in the loss column – on Tampa Bay.
The judge gave the Yankees the lead with a home run to start the game, a 450-foot blast into the upper deck to the left of Tampa Bay flyhalf Shawn Armstrong.
His 53rd home run is a career high and moved the umpire within eight of Roger Maris’ Yankees and AL home run record set in 1961.
He doubled and scored in the seventh.
Jonathan Loaisiga, who has been throwing much better lately, finished in the seventh and threw a perfect eighth before Clay Holmes netted a brace to David Peralta in the ninth.
Vidal Brujan then lined up a right shot which was saved by Judge. Pinch hitter Francisco Mejia picked Peralta to make it a one-run game.
Holmes gave up a lining in the center which was found by Estevan Florial, who was in defense. Jonathan Aranda doubled on the left to send Brujan to third.
Holmes had Yandy Diaz watch on low ground to finally end it.
New York Post
Twins avoid sweep with 5-1 victory over White Sox
CHICAGO — Just before first pitch on Sunday afternoon, the White Sox game day operations folks played the Average White Band’s 1970s radio hit, “Pick Up the Pieces.” It was an auspicious choice for the visiting Twins.
After getting walked-off on Friday night, and nearly no-hit on Saturday, Minnesota picked up the pieces and cobbled together a 5-1 victory to avoid a three-game sweep at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Dylan Bundy pitched a masterful five innings, and Carlos Correa and Jose Miranda each drove in a pair of runs as the Twins, at least temporarily, pulled within a half-game of first-place Cleveland in the American League Central Division.
The Guardians were trailing Seattle, 2-1, when the game was delayed by rain in the fourth inning in Cleveland.
After managing just one hit against Dylan Cease in a 13-0 loss on Saturday night, Luis Arraez’s single with two out in the ninth, the Twins pounded out 12 hits against six Chicago pitchers on Sunday.
Max Kepler made a big defensive play in right field on a Eloy Jiménez liner to the warning track off Michael Fulmer in the seventh inning, then singled and scored an insurance run on a wild pitch from Kendall Graveman in the eighth.
Leading off the fourth inning against Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito (10-9), Gilberto Celestino drew a walk. After Luis Arraez popped out to third baseman Leury Garcia, Correa hit a low line drive into the bleachers in left-center to give the Twins a 2-0 lead. It was Correa’s 16th home run of the season.
With one out in the ninth inning and runners on second and third, Miranda doubled to the gap in left-center to score Billy Hamilton and Correa for a 5-1 lead. Hamilton, pinch-running for Luis Arraez, looked as if he was going to score on Correa’s double before falling after rounding third.
Bundy (8-6) left with a 2-0 lead after five innings, allowing just two hits and a walk and striking out five. Griffin Jax pitched a scoreless sixth for Minnesota before the White Sox got a run back off Fulmer in the seventh.
After Jimenez lined out to Kepler to start the inning, Gavin Sheets doubled to left and moved to third on a single to right by Yasmani Grandal. AJ Pollock then drove home Sheets with a double to center field that moved pinch runner Adam Hasely to third.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli replaced Fulmer with Jhoan Duran, who fielded a squeeze bunt from Garcia and threw Hasely out at home before fanning Romy Gonzalez for the final out, the Twins lead intact, 2-1.
In the eighth, Kepler led off with a single up the middle off Jake Diekman and moved to third on a fielder’s choice groundout by Nick Gordon. Interim White Sox manager Miguel Cairo replaced Diekman with Graveman, who bounced a pitch to the backstop, allowing Kepler to score for a 3-1 lead.
Duran added a scoreless eighth inning and Caleb Thielbar pitched a scoreless ninth.
The Twins start a four-game series against the AL East-leading Yankees with a noon first pitch Monday at Yankee Stadium.
Orioles can’t keep pace in wildcard race, shut out for 8th time in 5-0 loss to Athletics to close series – The Denver Post
The overall nature of a sleepy Sunday loss to the Oakland Athletics is a loss in 162 games. But in September, there’s added importance to every outing, even when a series win has already been won with wins on Friday and Saturday.
Especially when those outings come up against a team sitting firmly in the basement of their division.
Before the match, manager Brandon Hyde stressed how “today is hugely important, and I think everyone knows that”. He didn’t want his players anticipating the four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays that begins Monday — a series fraught with playoff implications.
It’s unclear if that matchup with the Blue Jays — the team currently occupying the last wildcard spot in the American League — played on the Orioles’ minds. But the 5-0 loss to Athletics was lackluster enough to warrant a page-turner, even if it’s a missed opportunity to keep pace with Toronto.
The Blue Jays beat the Pirates on Sunday to close their series against a bottom dweller with a sweep. The Orioles missed that chance and now trail their division rival by 2½ games.
It came against right-hander Adrián Martínez, an Oakland rookie who had never worked as far into a game as Sunday when he went six innings against Baltimore. Martínez faced his toughest test in the first inning when a single from Adley Rutschman and a double from Anthony Santander put the runners in position to score with one out. But a ground ball to shortstop Sheldon Neuse led to a strikeout at home plate as Rutschman ran into contact.
Then Gunnar Henderson – who made two highlight plays at second base to assist starting pitcher Spenser Watkins – lined up to end the inning.
After Ramón Urías’ single to start the second, Martínez retired the next 10 batters he faced, relying on a lead-change mix to generate four strikeouts and soft contact. That streak ended with a walk by Jorge Mateo with two outs in the sixth inning, and despite Mateo’s stolen 30th base leading the American League, Martínez closed his outing by bringing out catcher Robinson Chirinos. Martínez allowed three hits and walked two in six scoreless innings.
Meanwhile, Watkins struggled to his second straight start. On Tuesday in Cleveland, Watkins allowed five runs — his most since returning from the injured list in June — in 4 2/3 innings. In those 11 appearances, he allowed two runs or less in seven of them.
But Watkins allowed four runs in six innings on Sunday. And while this outing wasn’t one to bury an offense, it did turn that way. After Martínez allowed a single from Urías in the second, Baltimore hit five more base runners the rest of the game. Two entered in the ninth, with Anthony Santander on single and Urías walking before southpaw AJ Puk closed the door.
The Orioles were hunted for the eighth time this year and the first time since July 24. When Baltimore needed a roar — or even a growl — to complete a sweeping streak and keep pace with the wild card race, it produced something closer to a groan. .
around the horn
- Right-hander Tyler Wells threw a bullpen at Camden Yards on Sunday to prepare for the next stage of his rehabilitation process after a strained oblique suffered in July. Upon his return, Wells said he would be open to a relief role if that’s what is needed. “The starting rotation did an absolutely phenomenal job,” Wells said. “Really proud of those guys. If they finally decide to put me in the bullpen, so be it. I’d like to help those guys out too. They’ve done a hell of a job this year. Whatever they want me to do to help with a wild card push, so I’m all for it.
- Right-hander Mike Baumann was added to the cab squad on Sunday in preparation for a Monday start in a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays. Baumann, ranked Baltimore’s 22nd-best prospect by Baseball America, has allowed just two earned runs in his last 16 innings for Triple-A Norfolk. Hyde said he would check with right-hander Jordan Lyles if he wanted to start Game 1 or Game 2.
Game 1
BLUE [email protected]
Monday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
Game 2
BLUE [email protected]
Monday, to be determined
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
()
denverpost
Rishi Sunak before the poll results
London:
Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that if he loses the Conservative Party leadership race, his job would be to support the next government, giving the first hint of what lies ahead beyond the outcome of Monday’s election to replace Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister.
In his last interview with the BBC before the results were announced, the former British Indian Chancellor said he planned to stay on as an MP and continue working for his constituents in Richmond, Yorkshire, if he was beaten by the Foreign Minister Liz Truss. In the race.
“I look forward to supporting the Conservative government in any capacity,” Mr Sunak said when asked about his future plans if the result does not go his way.
“I will remain an MP. It has been a great privilege to represent my constituents in Richmond in North Yorkshire as an MP and I will love to continue to do so as long as they have me,” he said.
Asked if he would consider a second job in the top job at 10 Downing Street in a few years time if he lost this time around, he said: “My God, we’ve just finished this campaign and I have to get over it. This one.” It is seen as the first sign that even the 42-year-old former finance minister thinks he may not have gotten enough votes to win the Tory leadership election.
As he does not rule out another run, it will also fuel speculation that he may want a second bid to be elected as the UK’s first Indian-born prime minister if he is beaten by Liz Truss this time.
After being the favorite in the early knockout stages of the contest with Tory MPs, Mr Sunak trailed Liz Truss in most polls of party members voting to elect a new leader to succeed Johnson.
The two candidates have faced off in a dozen stampede events across the UK in a bid to win votes, with the issue of the cost of living crisis due to soaring household energy bills and inflation dominating the agenda.
Online and mail-in ballots cast by around 160,000 Tory members are tallied by Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ), with the winner announced at 12.30pm local time on Monday by Committee Chairman Sir Graham Brady of 1922 Conservative backbenchers and returning officer of the leadership election.
The two finalists in the race will find out who between them landed the top job at 10 Downing Street around 10 minutes before the public announcement.
The newly elected Conservative leader will deliver a short acceptance speech shortly afterwards at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Center in central London near Downing Street. The rest of Monday will involve the winning candidate putting the finishing touches on their Cabinet positions.
On Tuesday, the day will begin with a farewell speech by outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the steps of his Downing Street office one last time before flying to Aberdeenshire in Scotland for his audience with the Queen to formally step down in as head of government.
Hours later, his successor will arrive separately in Scotland to be formally appointed Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth II at her Balmoral Castle residence – marking the first time in history that the appointment has been made outside of England and from Buckingham Palace at the age of 96. Monarque reduces its movements with age.
Later on Tuesday afternoon, the newly appointed Prime Minister will return to Downing Street to deliver his inaugural speech before getting down to business announcing key Cabinet posts.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Nats hammer Mets again, 7-1
César Hernández hit his first homer in more than a year Sunday, delivering the exclamation point on the Washington Nationals’ 7-1 win over the New York Mets.
The last-place Nationals also beat the NL East leaders 7-1 on Saturday night, and took two of three in the series.
Luis García had an RBI single in the first inning, then the Nationals scored four unearned runs against Carlos Carrasco (13-6) in the third after second baseman Jeff McNeil’s error led to two-run singles by Keibert Ruiz and Ildemaro Vargas.
Carrasco, activated from the injured list prior to the game after missing more than two weeks due to a strained left oblique, was charged with one earned run in 2 2/3 innings.
Hernández, who had a career-high 21 homers last season, ended his drought by hitting a no-doubt, two-run shot into the right field seats in the fifth. The drive was his first since Aug. 26, 2021, a span of 155 games.
Upon finishing his home run trot, Hernández was given the silent treatment by teammates for several seconds before they finally mobbed him in the dugout.
Entering Sunday, only the Los Angeles Angels’ Magneuris Sierra (223 games) and the Cleveland Guardians’ Myles Straw (157 games) had gone longer without homering among active players.
Lane Thomas, who started at all three outfield spots this weekend, had two hits and drew a walk for the Nationals. He finished the series by reaching base in seven of his final nine appearances, a stretch that included five straight hits bridging Saturday and Sunday.
Erick Fedde (6-9) gave up one run — McNeil’s second-inning sacrifice fly — over six innings and earned his first win since June 21.
Trevor Williams relieved Carrasco and pitched 4 1/3 innings. The homer by Hernández snapped Williams’ scoreless streak — which dated back to July 7 and spanned eight appearances, including two starts — at 26 innings.
SIX-MAN ROTATION
Nationals manager Dave Martinez said the club would employ a six-man rotation this week in order to get Patrick Corbin, who threw seven innings Saturday for the first time since July 4, an extra day of rest. Cory Abbott, who hasn’t started since Aug. 17, is scheduled to rejoin the rotation and start Wednesday. Abbott tossed the ninth inning Sunday.
()
This 31-year-old man lives in a retirement community in Florida.
When Liz White visited her parents in Naples, Florida, last year, she had no idea she would end up with her own apartment in the same building full of retirees.
In 2021, White was living in downtown Philadelphia when her job as a marketing account manager became totally remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 31-year-old found herself at a crossroads – her apartment lease was coming to an end and she was going through a breakup.
While taking time to figure out what was to come next, White decided to move in with her parents who are retired and live in a building of other retirees.
“I love the sense of community. Everyone is so kind to each other and always helping each other out,” White told CNBC Make it.
When an apartment in the building became free. White asked if she could rent it, and the owner said yes.
Each individual seniors unit has its own eligibility requirements, but residents generally must be at least 55 years old.
In White’s parents’ apartment building, all residents meet the age requirement except for White.
She says there are a few other residents who are still working, but the majority of them are retired.
“I think it helped me to know the landlords and that they knew me. They knew what they were getting when I asked to rent their apartment,” White said.
“It’s just a sweet and generous community”
For rent in her two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, White pays about $2,000 a month, which is “roughly equivalent” to what she paid in Philadelphia for a smaller apartment.
White’s daily routine differs from that of retirees as she works a traditional 9-to-5 job. evenings with a large group of neighbors.
And of the camaraderie she feels with her neighbors who are all over 65, White said: ‘If someone is going through something medically, others are always ready to get you groceries or take you take me to a doctor’s appointment. People are always knocking on the door with leftovers, so it’s just a sweet, giving community.”
For White, living in a retirement community means she has to follow the rules, like everyone else in the building. Some of these include the need to flag overnight guests, no glass in the pool, and specific times to use the laundry room.
Despite the rules, White says the benefits are worth it.
“I know the rules can be many, but I love the slower pace of life here,” she said. “Being able to park without having to fight for street parking is great.”
And some of the perks include easy access to a pool, the beach across the street, and a handy tool closet with everything you’d need to fix anything around your apartment.
White’s rent includes access to a storage room she uses for beach gear and anything she doesn’t have room for in her apartment.
cnbc
()
