Youtuber Finds £1M Worth Of Cars In Secret Underground Bunker

A pair of YouTubers have discovered £1million worth of classic cars, including one belonging to a Malaysian prime minister, in an abandoned underground bunker.

The video shows the moment Ben and Eran, who run the Lost Adventures YouTube account, ventured into a building in Surrey – after observing it for several years – and ‘stumbled across’ a collection of vintage cars.

The ‘fascinating collection’ of vintage cars included a variety of British classics, including a Formula 1 driver, Bentley and Bristol Cars. They also found retro taxis, several prototypes and multiple wooden replicas.

Explorers revealed the vehicles were in the bunker as the owners prepared the collection for auction.

The couple called the underground car park an “amazing place” and said they had “never seen cars like this on the road”.

Ben and Eran explored the parking lot in May 2020 as officials prepared the vehicles for auction.

“I had my eye on him for a few years because he looked so interesting,” Eran said.

“We set out to explore the abandoned building with no idea what it was. We jumped in, only to find millions of pounds worth of cars under this place.

They found the collection of vintage cars – some so old that Eran said he “didn’t even know half of what I was looking at” – and assorted parts and signs.

Specifically, they found a Proton Perdana which was previously owned by Dr Mahathir Mohammad, the former Prime Minister of Malaysia. He is said to have sent the car to the UK to help with hybrid fuel research.

“You would never see these cars on the road, even if someone bought them. It was a unique insight into these cars,” the explorer said.

“These cars are under this thing. This is madness.

‘Absolutely mental the amount of money these cars are worth. It’s just crazy.

David Fletcher, the auctioneer responsible for selling the collection, estimates the total value to be around £1million.

He told The Sun the “fascinating collection” was also “very sad” as it represented the end of independent carmaker Bristol Cars.

The bunker Ben and Eran explored had been used as a warehouse for the company’s remaining stock, Mr Fletcher confirmed. He said most of the cars in the garage were imported from the Kensington showroom.

“I preside over the demise of Britain’s last independent carmaker, which is a very poignant historic moment,” he said of the auction.

It is unclear when the sale of the car will take place as neither Fletcher nor his employer, Wyles Hardy & Co, immediately responded to Mail Online’s request for comment.

The Bristol-based company was formed after World War II, as part of the Bristol Airplane Company, and became independent in 1960. All of its vehicles were hand-built as the low-volume manufacturer did not mass-produce.

Bristol Cars, which was favored by wealthy car enthusiasts, built up a “cult following” before going bankrupt in 2011.

The company resurrected in 2015 and announced a new car, The Bristol Bullet, but the vehicle never made it to market.

Bristol Cars collapsed again in 2020 and the majority of its assets were sold. However, the company continues to market as Bristol Cars 8.0.

The company has announced a plan to relaunch the brand as a “British electric vehicle company” before its 80th birthday in 2025.