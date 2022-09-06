From their meeting at a gas station last January, Donovan Lewis and LaTonya Lewis were inseparable. They made each other laugh, starting with the coincidence of their common last name.
10 things to do around Chicago: Dueling electronic music fests, Jazz Fest and Bulls Fest
North Coast Music Festival: Armin Van Buuren, Illenium and Porter Robinson headline the annual EDM fest, which features stages focused on house, bass and dubstep. You can also climb a couch cushion pyramid and watch a laser light show in the air conditioned Chill Dome, dance around the Incendia Fire Pit and groove to your own beat at a silent disco. 2 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 2-10:30 p.m. Sunday at SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview; tickets $94-$275 at northcoastfestival.com
ARC Music Festival: This celebration of house music in the genre’s birthplace features sets from Carl Cox, Charlotte De Witte, Fatboy Slim and Carl Craig spread across four stages. 2-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.; tickets $149-$219 at arcmusicfestival.com
Chicago Jazz Festival: Spread across the Harris Theater rooftop, Von Freeman Pavilion and Jay Pritzker Stage, the Jazz Institute of Chicago’s annual celebration features performances by Pulitzer Prize winner Henry Threadgill, Grammy-winning guitarist Bill Frisell and jazz master Donald Harrison. Noon to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.; admission is free, more information at jazzinchicago.org/chicagojazzfest
Taste of Polonia: Billed as the largest Polish festival in the U.S., the 40th annual bash features live music and dance performances on four stages and a food court serving pierogi, blintzes, potato pancakes and more. You’ll also find cooking classes, a craft beer tent, a casino and kids activities. 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and noon to 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Copernicus Center, 5216 N. Lawrence Ave.; tickets $10-$15 at topchicago.org
African Festival of the Arts: Celebrate Black culture at the Africa International House’s 33rd annual event, which features performances from “The Voice” contestant Terisa Griffin and Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Erica Campbell plus a food court, art vendors and kids activities. Noon to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday through Monday at Washington Park, 5100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.; tickets $30-$40 at aihusa.org/african-festival
Michael Bublé: Catch a performance from the Grammy Award-winning Canadian crooner behind pop hits such as “Everything” and “Haven’t Met You Yet.” 8 p.m. Friday at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont; tickets $65-$155 at michaelbuble.com/tour
Nas and Wu-Tang Clan: The East Coast hip hop legends team up for the “N.Y. State of Mind Tour” promoting Nas’ 2021 album “Magic” and playing Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘90s fan favorites. 8 p.m. Friday at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park; tickets from $30 at tinleyparkamphitheater.com
West Loop Art Fest: Shop for jewelry, clothing, paintings, woodwork and sculpture while listening to acoustic music at the fourth annual fest. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Washington and Halsted streets; admission is free, more information at 773-664-4682 and starevents.com
Bulls Fest: The Chicago Bulls host their first street festival and 3v3 basketball tournament spread over 40 courts. Meet players including Ayo Dosunmu and Javonte Green, practice your skills in a clinic and play basketball-themed games. The event also features fitness classes, live music, an art exhibit, food trucks, a beer garden and the chance to buy exclusive merchandise. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.; admission is free, more information at nba.com/bulls/bullsfest
The Lumineers: The Grammy-nominated folk rock band performs to promote the January release of their fourth album “Brightside.” Folk trio Caamp and English singer-songwriter James Bay open the show. 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St.; tickets $89 at thelumineers.com
In Columbus, police shot and killed Donovan Lewis in his bed
Donovan was generally loving and affectionate, LaTonya said. But this summer, the couple began to have heated arguments. Donovan pushed LaTonya off a chair in a park in August, she said, so she ran off and called the police.
The call sparked a devastating series of events that culminated last week when Donovan, 20, was shot and killed by police at 2.30am in the bed the couple shared. LaTonya was at work. The shooting is the latest high-profile incident to reignite anger over police tactics toward black people, particularly the use of nighttime raids.
Police shooting of unarmed black man in bed rekindles angst in Ohio
The police had arrived at Donovan’s apartment with arrest warrants. They were acting on misdemeanor domestic violence and assault charges stemming from LaTonya’s appeal in August, as well as a year-old felony charge of improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle.
For Donovan’s family, it’s a time of mourning for a young man they describe as funny and caring, adored by his siblings and teachers even as he struggled with mental health issues. He enjoyed playing basketball and football, eating oxtail stew, and making music videos.
For LaTonya, there is no end to the anguish – the loss of the man she loved, the prospect of raising a baby without her father and knowing that her call to the police the month latter may have inadvertently led to Donovan’s death.
The night Donovan was killed, LaTonya worked from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. at Tropical Nut and Fruit, a food company near Grove City. A neighbor called to say Donovan had been shot and was not responding.
Now her days are a blur of tears and storylines. “He was a very good person,” said LaTonya, 30, who spoke exclusively to The Post. “I never wanted him to get in trouble. I wanted him to understand his life. I will never understand that.
“What me and him went through, it had nothing to do with rousing him from his sleep,” LaTonya said tearfully. “You killed him because he woke up.”
In body camera footage of the shooting released by authorities, an officer handling a police dog opens the door to the room where Donovan was sleeping. A bright light illuminates Donovan who begins to sit up, and the officer immediately fires his gun. Donovan was unarmed.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has launched an investigation into the murder. The officer who shot Donovan was Ricky Anderson, a 30-year veteran of the force assigned to the canine unit. He was placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.
Mark Collins, an attorney for Anderson, said the officer saw an object in Donovan’s hand that he believed to be a gun. After Donovan was shot, body camera footage shows a vape pen lying on the bed.
David Harris, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh and an expert in criminal procedure and police conduct, said the rapid release of body camera footage was a first step toward accountability. Given the public attention on the case, Harris said he expects the investigation to wrap up in a few weeks.
Rebecca Duran, Donovan’s mother, said she plans to talk more about her son’s life in the coming days. “It’s been a terrible time for all of us,” she said. “He was so much more than anything published about him” by the authorities.
Donovan was raised in a culturally diverse family of seven siblings, some of whom are Latino. Growing up in Columbus, he played basketball at a nearby mosque, and people used to ask if the lanky 6ft 2in youngster was from East Africa, his mother recalled.
After a teenager pointed a gun at Donovan’s younger brother, the family moved to a suburb of Columbus. Donovan started his freshman year at Westerville Central High School and started playing for the football team.
In a journal he kept for an English class in his senior year, he described feeling like an outcast among his suburban classmates. “Even kids of color were confused about the comments I would make and didn’t know the real struggle,” Donovan wrote. He felt like the kids were trying to “do stuff with me to feel cool, and sometimes it worked.”
He didn’t want to be defined by stereotypes or the expectations of others. “I want to be known as someone who is passionate about music, someone who loves sports, who is smart and has a good sense of humor,” Donovan wrote. “This is who I am and always will be.”
A former teacher shared the diary with The Post courtesy of Donovan’s family. He answers a series of questions about “The Hate You Give”, the best-selling novel by Angie Thomas later turned into a film. It tells the story of a police shootout: the protagonist’s best friend is killed by an officer who mistakes a hairbrush for a gun.
Two years before his life took a similar turn, Donovan reflected on issues of police bias and brutality towards people who looked like him. Black people deserve “the same treatment as white people and the same consequences, not to be judged more harshly or unfairly,” he wrote.
Kt Cress, a Westerville teacher who taught Donovan for two years, remembered his huge smile and said he was exceptionally insightful and kind. When Cress’ toddler was hospitalized with a serious infection the summer after Donovan graduated from high school in 2020, he sent her messages of support and they stayed in touch.
During his senior year, Donovan spent several months in foster care, a situation his mother described as the result of mental health issues and an attempt to get him extra help. In 2021, she called police after arriving home in the middle of the night and hit her arm during an argument, according to a police affidavit.
The previous month, police stopped a car where Donovan was sitting in the passenger seat and found a loaded gun on the ground in front of him, according to a police complaint. He was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, a felony. The charges were never tested in court.
Earlier this year, Donovan spent a few nights at a homeless shelter, LaTonya said. The staff helped him find his own apartment. He most recently worked in an aluminum pan manufacturing plant. When he found out he was going to be a father, he was over the moon.
On July 15, Lewis posted a photo on Instagram of two positive pregnancy tests and shared how much he loves LaTonya. “Even though we go through this, she is my queen forever,” he wrote. On his YouTube page, he posted a song he wrote for her.
Last month, he brought LaTonya a card, flowers and a pineapple — her favorite fruit — for her birthday. But as they sat in a park, the couple started arguing and Donovan got angry. He pushed her out of a chair and onto the floor, she said.
LaTonya ran to a nearby KFC and called the police. It was not the first time he assaulted her, she told them, according to a police affidavit. LaTonya told the Post that Donovan pushed her once before the incident in the park, causing bruises to her face. A warrant has been issued for Donovan’s arrest. Nearly three weeks later, police served the warrant at Donovan’s apartment in the early hours of August 30.
During this time, the couple reconciled, LaTonya said. She spent a few days away but soon returned to the apartment. She made Donovan one of her house favorites, pasta with Alfredo sauce topped with blackened chicken.
Now she regrets calling the police in the first place. Authorities are “trying to paint a bad picture, but there is no picture to paint,” LaTonya told the Post. “They took everything from me”
On August 30, she received a call from a police officer at 2:30 a.m. He repeatedly asked her if she was at the apartment. She said no and asked what was going on, but the officer offered no information. She started to panic. After hanging up, she said she called Donovan eight times. There was no response.
Less than 10 minutes later, there was a call from a downstairs neighbor: Donovan had been shot and was in critical condition. A Columbus police spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the officer’s interaction with LaTonya.
During a protest outside Columbus police headquarters Friday night, Duran, Donovan’s mother, was shaking with grief and couldn’t bring herself to speak. On the inside of her right wrist is a small tattoo showing how to say “I love you” in sign language, a gesture she repeated with each of her children before they could speak.
“She wants you to know that she is not against all police, but she is against racist police,” said a protester speaking on her behalf as Duran nodded vigorously. “She is against mandates in the middle of the night when people are sleeping! She wants to see a real change in her son’s name.
Daryl Lewis, Donovan’s father, spoke of his kind heart and love for his siblings. “I remember him saying to me, ‘I got up this morning, I made them eggs. I put cinnamon and honey in them, dad, just like you,’” Lewis recalled. “He was always listening to others.”
LaTonya is due in March and says she’s sure her baby is a boy. She knows what she’ll call him: Donovan Latrell Lewis, Jr.
Walinchus reported from Columbus, Ohio.
Chicago Bears are closer to full strength at wide receiver. But will Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. be ready for the opener?
The Chicago Bears wide receivers corps crept closer to full strength Monday, six days before the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.
The return of Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. from injuries and the arrival of Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings will bolster a group — now six deep — that was severely depleted through most of training camp.
Now it’s a matter of the Bears getting Justin Fields’ targets up to speed as quickly as possible to see if they can be active on game day.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said it will be easier for Pringle to be ready because he’s a veteran who played in 46 games over the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. But Eberflus also acknowledged Pringle missed a lot while out for a month with a quadriceps injury.
“It hurts when you’re not on the grass and you don’t have that timing with the quarterback and the other guys running a route with you,” Eberflus said. “It’ll be a lot of work ahead of him to get that done. And I think he’ll be able to get it done.”
Pringle, who joined the Bears on a one-year, $4.125 million contract in the offseason, said he injured his quad during individual drills in the second week of camp and tried to practice through it for a few days.
“It’s just that undrafted free agent mentality that I have, can’t get out when you’re injured,” he said.
But an MRI officially sidelined him.
Pringle did his best to pay attention to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in meetings and to Fields’ communication on the field. He studied the playbook and stayed in shape with cycling, jumping rope and, on his days off, boxing. He said communication will be imperative as he gets his timing down with Fields.
He wouldn’t say whether he thinks he will be ready to play Sunday, noting he was limited Monday and a longer practice Wednesday might help determine his status. But he does think having experience will help him get ready quicker.
“This is not my first season in the NFL,” Pringle said. “I figure if it was like my rookie year, yeah, I probably wouldn’t be ready. I took care of things in the training room and outside the training room, just keeping my body in shape. As long as you’ve got the endurance and the cardio, you should be good.”
The Bears will release their first injury report of the season Wednesday, so that might give a better idea of the status of Pringle and Jones, the third-round pick who missed a lot of time last month but at least played in one preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Pringle and Jones were among general manager Ryan Poles’ biggest offseason additions on offense, along with N’Keal Harry, who is on injured reserve after ankle surgery and will miss at least the first four games. So their absences have felt glaring the last few weeks.
“Some of the guys have been a little dinged up, so it’s hard to see everything,” Poles said when asked if he added enough talent around Fields. “But when they get back, I’m excited about that. I’m excited about Velus coming in and making plays and being a factor that can do different things and bring speed.”
Meanwhile, Smith-Marsette has other challenges ahead as he settles in with a new team.
The 2021 fifth-round pick said he couldn’t sleep or eat after the Vikings waived him last week. Then he found out the Bears had claimed him, and it felt like fate.
Smith-Marsette’s lone start as a rookie was in Week 18 against the Bears in Minneapolis. He had three catches for 103 yards and a touchdown, an outing he called a “confidence booster” and “a springboard into Year 2.”
“I torched them last year. So go figure,” Smith-Marsette said. “It was just meant to be. They got me, and I’m happy to be here.”
Smith-Marsette, who also had four kickoff returns for 83 yards last season, said he planned to meet with special teams coordinator Richard Hightower and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, who was with the Vikings the last seven years, as he tries to navigate the new setting.
Eberflus called Smith-Marsette “competition” for a group that also includes top receiver Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis. Smith-Marsette, who noted speed is one of his top attributes, believes he can seize the opportunity.
“I feel like I’ve got an opportunity to make an impact anywhere I go,” he said. “That’s just the type of player I am. That’s my mindset. I feel like I can make a play on any team in this league. … I feel like I belong in this league.”
Gisele Bündchen takes kids to Miami water park amid Tom Brady spat
Gisele Bündchen has returned to Florida and reunited with her children, taking them to a water park after her argument with husband Tom Brady.
Page Six exclusively reported last week that Bündchen, 42, left his family compound in Tampa and flew to Costa Rica alone after an “epic fight” with Brady, 45, and amid rumors that which they separated.
Sources said the fight was about his shock decision not to retire from the NFL.
But the model has since returned to Florida to be with their children. She was seen with them on Sunday at the Tidal Cove water park in Aventura, just north of Miami.
Brady, who recently returned to training with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after taking an 11-day hiatus from the NFL team, was not at the water park and remained in Tampa, sources say.
People reported that Bündchen was playing with her kids on the waterslides and “they all looked happy” and seemed to be having fun.
“Gisèle looked stunning in a black one-piece swimsuit,” a source told the outlet, adding, “[She was] talk with other people in the pool.
Bündchen and Brady share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady is also the father of a 15-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
The couple share a mansion in Miami, which is currently under construction, while their main family home is their resort in Tampa.
Late last week, Brady flew to New York to attend Jack’s soccer practice, along with Benjamin and Vivian. Social media posts showed Brady chatting with other parents and cheering Jack on. “He seemed relaxed and happy,” a source said.
Page Six also exclusively reported last week that Brady was “sad” but focused on being “super dad” after his spat with Bündchen.
“They had agreed that he would retire to focus on family, then he changed his mind,” an insider told Us at the time. “They have a fiery relationship. Gisèle is a little impetuous – she has that Brazilian warmth! »
The Buccaneers quarterback missed 11 days of practice with his football team, but returned on August 22. We all have truly unique challenges in our lives. I’m 45, man. There’s a lot of bullshit going on.
Representatives for Brady and Bündchen did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.
Top free agents still available before start of training camp
NBA training camp begins in about three weeks and most teams have almost finished filling their 20-man training camp roster. There are some surprising names, however, that have yet to sign NBA deals, names that have long been fixtures in the league.
Dennis Schroder – G – Houston Rockets
Things just haven’t been the same for Dennis Schroder ever since he turned down a four-year, $84M contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, only to have the worst possible sequence of injury, illness and poor playoff performance rock his world. After turning down the bag, Schroder only commanded the mid-level exception worth $5.9M from the Boston Celtics last season. But he’s far from a mid-level player — in fact there were stretches during that season in Los Angeles where Schroder was the toughest, grittiest player on the floor. He might not be securing anything close to the max any time soon, but every team can use a back-up of his caliber.
Carmelo Anthony – F – Los Angeles Lakers
Melo showed he still has something left in the tank, averaging 13.3 points on 44% shooting from the field and 37.5% shooting from downtown last season. But has father time passed him by? Teams are foregoing the senescent generation of score-first, ask-questions-later players — like Melo, Jamal Crawford, Isaiah Thomas and others — for more well-rounded players who can fit multiple roles off the ball. Will Carmelo Anthony be on an NBA roster come training camp? Despite both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both pushing for the Nets to sign him, the front office opted in the direction of a more versatile Markieff Morris.
Eric Bledsoe – G – Los Angeles Clippers
It’s coming up on the five-year anniversary of one of the most infamous, public trade requests in NBA history: Bledsoe’s tweet — “I don’t wanna be here” — coupled with a canned excuse that he was talking about being at the nail salon. The Suns didn’t believe that to be true and traded him to the Bucks almost immediately. Bledsoe’s numbers have been on a steady decline since Year 1 in Milwaukee. His Achilles heel has always been suspect shooting from downtown, but Bledsoe is still a serviceable point guard who can shoulder a heavier load if the starter gets injured.
Hassan Whiteside – C – Utah Jazz
There were moments on the Jazz last season when Rudy Gobert stepped off the court that Hassan Whiteside didn’t miss a beat. And there were moments when Whiteside got extended playing time that Gobert couldn’t check in quick enough. Whiteside’s days as a prominent center might be behind him, but he remains one of the league’s premier rim protectors and should at minimum make a team’s training camp roster.
DeMarcus Cousins – C – Denver Nuggets
Like Whiteside, Boogie Cousins is long removed from his days as a perennial All-Star. An Achilles injury, followed by an ACL injury, is tough to bounce back from, even for the best of stars. Cousins, however, has reinvented himself as a star in his role as a backup center. Boogie scored 19 points in 15 minutes against the Golden State Warriors in his final playoff game last season and also logged 17 games in double figures during the regular season. He gives you toughness, rebounding, buckets and some underrated defense at the five. Cousins should be on a roster come training camp.
Jarrett Culver – G/F – Memphis Grizzlies
The Timberwolves selected Culver sixth-overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, but if you were to re-draft that year’s class, he might not even be a first-round pick. That’s the unfortunate case with Culver — likely selected too high and also hit with a rash of ankle injuries that required season-ending surgery. Still, he’s only 23-years-old with significant defensive upside. Is that upside worth it, though, for a 25% three-point shooter?
Ben McLemore – G – Portland Trail Blazers
Once solely known for flashy dunks, McLemore has been on a yearslong crusade to transform himself into a serviceable 3-and-D wing. The three is there — both in volume and efficiency — and the defense has come a long way. On a minimum deal, McLemore provides a fair amount of bang for the buck.
Jordan Nwora – G/F – Milwaukee Bucks
Minutes are scarce on a championship contender, but Jordan Nwora always seems to make the most of his opportunities. Which begs the question: Why hasn’t another team made him an offer yet? Nwora could accept Milwaukee’s qualifying offer — a one-year deal that allows him to hit unrestricted free agency next summer — because it’s looking like that’s the only deal on the table right now.
Further Considerations
Not every notable unsigned player is in play, of course. There are names like Jamal Crawford, who could have something left to offer if the right team comes along to drag them out of retirement, but are otherwise out of the league. And there are more extreme cases, like that of Miles Bridges, who is facing a felony domestic violence charge and two felony child abuse charges stemming from an incident in late June, and seems unlikely to play in the league again. Rajon Rondo finds himself in a similar situation. The mother of his two children, however, filed an emergency protective order against Rondo and said she was “extremely fearful” for both her safety and her two children, who she accused him of physically abusing. It’s unclear whether or not a team will sign Rondo to a deal this season, even if his skill set fits a team’s needs.
Coach Brian Daboll says little about Blake Martinez exit
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (AP) — There are some things New York Giants coach Brian Daboll isn’t going to shed light on.
The injuries and release of players such as veteran Blake Martinez are high on his list.
Daboll said little on either topic Monday as the Giants began preparing for their season opener in Tennessee against the Titans.
The Giants surprisingly released Martinez on Thursday after the team completed practice for the week. There was no comment at the time from Daboll or general manager Joe Schoen on why their main tackler of 2020 was let go or if it had to do with the ACL injury he had. suffered at the start of last season.
“All I will say is that every decision we make regarding the release of a player is always a difficult decision,” Daboll said on Monday. “Like all of our guys, I would say good luck to Blake and the rest of the guys we released; and we look forward to getting ready for our preparations for Tennessee.
Daboll, who replaced Joe Judge as coach in January, repeated his initial response when pressed for a move reason.
After a 4-13 season, Daboll was tight-lipped about team injuries ahead of Sunday’s game. He wouldn’t say who will start at left guard for the injured Shane Lemieux (foot). He also said starting outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (leg) and rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) were day-to-day when asked if they would play.
Daboll said offensive coordinator Mike Kafka would continue to call plays, as he did in preseason. Daboll had called offensive plays the past four seasons as a coordinator with the Buffalo Bills.
If there’s one advantage the Giants have heading into the season, it’s that most opponents don’t know what to expect.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he will review what Daboll has used in Alabama, Buffalo and New England, and take a look at Kafka’s work in Kansas City.
“So those guys have been around good offenses,” Vrabel said. “We’ll have to be ready for anything. It’s opening week”
All-Pro double safety Kevin Byard said the Giants likely won’t use anything the Titans don’t have experience against.
“I think we just have to make sure we keep our composure on the sidelines and settle in,” Byard said. “We may have to make some adjustments on the sidelines because at the end of the day it’s still the NFL’s first week, so you can expect anything.”
The most important thing for the Giants now is to be fundamentally sound and to follow the rules that staff have put in place since the start of organized team activities in the spring, Daboll said.
“Each team evolves every year based on its personnel,” the rookie head coach said. “They have new staff. We have new staff. So I would say it’s normal preparation for Week 1, even though we’re a new team. I don’t want to talk about how they do it. They really hit it off with the way they did things. ”
The Titans have been in the playoffs for the past three seasons. The Giants haven’t had a winning season since 2016, the only time they’ve made the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.
NOTES: Rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson lives in Kentucky and played in Kentucky, and has had more than 10 ticket requests from family and friends in Frankfurt. “It’s really about 3 1/2 hours,” the second-round pick said. “It will be the biggest I have with the support system around.” … Tackle Evan Neal, the No. 7 overall draft pick, said his parents were traveling from Florida to see his NFL debut. … The Giants released DB Harrison Hand from the practice squad and added veteran DB Fabian Moreau. … Daboll said backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor (back) is ready to return to work this week. He was injured in the preseason finale against the Jets.
AP Pro Football Writer Teresa Walker in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.
Orioles’ bullpen gives up 4 late runs in 7-3 loss to Blue Jays in first game of crucial doubleheader
For all the positive energy DL Hall brought on Friday, when he made his first relief appearance for the Orioles and struck out two of the three Oakland Athletics he faced, the first game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays cast more clouds around which role best suits the left-hander.
The 23-year-old prospect made his debut last month as a starter, then was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to learn how to pitch out of the bullpen. His ability to provide length was seen as a positive, particularly if he could harness his command to pair with his high-powered arsenal.
But after retiring the final batter of the eighth inning, Hall returned for the ninth and didn’t record an out. A deficit that had been trimmed to one leaped to four behind the four singles and a walk against Hall before manager Brandon Hyde came to the mound at Camden Yards to remove him.
The stream of late-game runs for the Blue Jays pushed them to a 7-3 victory in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader, which holds significant postseason implications. Before the nightcap, Toronto’s lead over Baltimore for the final American League wild-card spot grew to 3 1/2 games.
“One-run game the majority of the game,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Got away from us there in the ninth inning.”
Moments before Hall’s rocky outing, Anthony Santander gave the Orioles (71-63) a chance with his second home run of the afternoon — launching one from each side of the plate for his team-leading 26th and 27th homers. But a low slider called for strike three against Ryan Mountcastle in the next at-bat in the bottom of the eighth inning left a deflating feeling only compounded when three runs crossed against Hall.
“Obviously, there were some struggles there, but we believe in the kid,” Hyde said. “He’s got great stuff, so he’ll be OK.”
First thing this morning, when Hyde heard right-hander Jordan Lyles woke up feeling under the weather, he called right-hander Mike Baumann to reverse the order of the starting pitchers in Monday’s doubleheader. Hyde kept his “fingers crossed” that Lyles would be able to start the second game, and he said between games that Lyles would start. However, left-hander Keegan Akin — not Lyles — took to the mound to start the second game.
The change earlier for Baumann didn’t impact him. He was “up, already ready to go. Just needed to get to the field earlier.”
And once there, Baumann was serviceable in his five innings, allowing three runs on eight hits. Baumann, who began the year as a reliever before stretching out as a starter again in Triple-A, has stood out for the Tides of late, allowing two earned runs in his past 16 innings.
He only induced six whiffs, though, and gave up 11 batted balls with exit velocities of 95 mph or faster, according to Statcast. Still, he kept Baltimore in the game, even though he exited with his team squandering several chances with runners in scoring position.
“Just facing guys multiple times, flipping the order a couple times and really getting a different mix in,” Baumann said after making his first start as an Oriole. “I attacked the zone but struggled to put guys away.”
In the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, Baltimore had the leadoff man reach base. In the fourth, a balk from right-hander Kevin Gausman pushed Adley Rutschman to second. Then three straight strikeouts ended the threat. Two runners reached with no outs in the fifth before to a popup, flyout and groundout ended the scoring threat.
The sixth, however, led to a breakthrough. Once Rutschman singled, Mountcastle drove a run-scoring double off the right field fence to cut the Blue Jays’ lead to 3-2.
Hyde opted for a right-handed heavy lineup against Gausman, considering the former Oriole’s reverse splits this season — he entered Monday with a .243 average against lefties but a .299 average against righties. The majority of the damage early came from left-handed bats, however, with Santander’s blast reaching Eutaw Street in the first inning. Three of the first four hits for Baltimore came from Santander, Cedric Mullins and Gunnar Henderson.
Keeping it a one-run deficit became the bullpen’s task, and right-hander Bryan Baker let out a fist pump and yell after he reared back to throw a 99.6 mph fastball past Bo Bichette to strand runners on second and third in the seventh.
But Baker stood with his hands on his hips one inning later, watching as the inside cutter he threw to Teoscar Hernandez was throttled to straightaway center field for a homer. For an offense coming off its eighth shutout Sunday and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the first game Monday, the sudden influx of runs proved too much to overcome.
Around the horn
- The Orioles claimed right-hander Jake Reed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers while infielder Jonathan Araúz was placed on the restricted list. Araúz is away from Triple-A Norfolk, and his restricted list designation opened a place on the 40-man roster for Reed, who has bounced around on waivers from the New York Mets to the Dodgers and now the Orioles this season.
- Right-hander Phoenix Sanders, who was designated for assignment Saturday to allow Baltimore to claim right-hander Anthony Castro from the Cleveland Guardians, cleared waivers and remains with the Tides.
- After pitching in the ninth inning, right-hander Beau Sulser was optioned to Norfolk and left-hander Bruce Zimmermann was recalled to Baltimore before the second game.
