2023 Toyota Gr Corolla Starts Around $37,000, Peaks $50,000 Fully Loaded

NEW YORK — The US Open courts were remarkably quiet Saturday morning. It was the first day of the post-Serena Williams era, and it felt like the tune had been pulled from the site.

Ahead of Williams’ third-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic, there had been a palpable buzz everywhere – in the nosebleed seats at Arthur Ashe Stadium, in the food court queues, even while waiting in the circulation. Thousands of people flocked to catch a glimpse of the 23-time major champion during her training sessions, and her matches became the hottest ticket in town.

But then she lost and, just like that, her legendary career was over. Even Rafael Nadal’s (albeit lopsided) Saturday night game against Richard Gasquet at Ashe was flat.

But something happened on Sunday. Or rather somebody.

Playing in the second game of the afternoon on Ashe, 18-year-old Coco Gauff faced an uphill battle against Zhang Shuai, and with each fiercely contested rally and athletic feat, the crowd grew bigger and bigger. noisier. There were chants of “Let’s go, Co-co” and frequent reminders from the chair umpire for silence.

“That’s crazy. I mean, Ashe Stadium chanting my name?” Gauff said during his on-court interview after the match. “I was trying not to smile on the bench during the change. I was trying to stay in the moment.”

Gauff eventually won the match 7-5, 7-5, becoming the youngest American to advance to the quarter-finals of the event since 2009, and the first teenager since Victoria Azarenka, also in 2009, to reach the round. two major tournaments in the same season. (Gauff qualified for the French Open final earlier this year.)

With three matches preventing her from winning her first Grand Slam title – starting with a very tricky quarter-final clash against the scorching Caroline Garcia on Tuesday night – it’s clear she’s one of the next big superstars in the game. Game.

And she is not the only rising star to revitalize the crowds this fortnight.

Frances Tiafoe celebrates after beating No. 2-ranked Rafael Nadal on Monday. JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

On Monday afternoon, Frances Tiafoe pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Nadal, the 22-time major champion, to qualify for the second. great quarter-finals of his career.

The 24-year-old American has long charmed crowds with his fearless play, powerful striking and entertaining style. In the fourth-round clash, he found a way to put it all together at his Slam home. While Nadal remains one of the most popular players on the tour, Tiafoe converted the crowd as the match progressed, and in the end everyone was on their feet as Tiafoe claimed the biggest win of all. his career.

Around the same time, on the Louis Armstrong court, No. 1-ranked, two-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarter-finals on Monday with a three-set victory over Jule Niemeier. After falling in the first set, the 21-year-old has won 12 of the last 16 games in the game.

Later that night, 21-year-old Jannik Sinner became the youngest since Novak Djokovic in 2008 to reach the quarter-finals of all four major tournaments when he held off Ilya Ivashka in five sets.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, 19-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz beat 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to win. qualify for the quarters, again. , At New York. He had a surprise run at the same lap in 2021 and has been a force on tour – and a fan favorite – ever since. A group of loyal supporters remained in the stands, chanting his name and waving Spanish flags, until the very end of his fourth-round match, well after 2 a.m. ET.

And of course there’s Nick Kyrgios, the 27-year-old Australian with seemingly limitless skills and electrifying showmanship. After years of failing to live up to expectations and attracting as much attention for his unpredictable antics as for his talent, he reached his first major final at Wimbledon in July.

He is now in his first US Open quarter-finals after a blowout win over Daniil Medvedev on Sunday. After Nadal’s loss, Kyrgios is the betting favorite to win the title. While everything seems to be falling into place for him on the pitch, his personal life is not without controversy. He was charged with domestic assault by a former partner and has a hearing related to the allegation in October.

Carlos Alcaraz reached the quarter-finals of the US Open for the second consecutive year. JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It seems tennis has finally reached a moment of changing the guard. It was anticipated for years, as the biggest names were getting older, but the time has apparently come.

In addition to Williams’ retirement, Roger Federer, 41, has been sidelined for more than a year as he recovers from right knee surgery, Djokovic, 35, plays a limited schedule due to her unvaccinated status and 42-year-old Venus Williams played sparingly. . While Nadal, 36, has won two major titles this year, he has dealt with a host of injuries over the past 13 months and received his first Grand Slam outing since 2017 on Monday.

It is only the second Major since the start of the 2005 season to not have Nadal, Djokovic or Nadal in the quarter-finals. There hasn’t been a US Open quarter-final without the “Big Three” or Williams since 2003. No one in either draw has ever won the US Open before, and Swiatek is the only remaining Grand Slam champion.

“I think Nick is playing good tennis, it’s great for tennis,” Tiafoe said, while wearing a “GOAT” sweatshirt with images of Williams, after her victory on Monday. “You see him filling stadiums when he plays singles, doubles, whatever. Alcaraz is a big personality. Sinner. Myself. People support me…

“It’s cool to see a new era.”

There have been several players who looked like they could break through in recent years. Naomi Osaka looked like a safe bet with her four major titles, but she’s struggled on and off the pitch over the past 14 months. She lost in the first round in New York last week.

Medvedev beat Djokovic to win the US Open in 2021 and reclaimed the No.1 ranking earlier this year, but he failed to defend his title this week.

A number of women have won Grand Slam titles in recent years since Williams temporarily left the tour on maternity leave in 2021, but almost all of them have not been able to achieve consistent success after their decisive moment.

And winning isn’t the only thing that makes a superstar. These young players have the “it” factor of charisma and authenticity, and it’s no surprise to see them filling stadiums and gaining new fans with each victory.

Gauff’s popularity continues to transcend tennis. She became a voice for societal issues, giving an impassioned speech at a Black Lives Matter rally in 2020 and writing “End gun violence” on camera at Roland Garros shortly after the school shooting in Uvalde, Australia. Texas.

Prior to this year, Gauff had never won a match against Ashe. In 2022, she has played every tournament match on court. His first three were scheduled just before Williams.

This placement under the marquee did not escape him.

“My first round, I was shocked to be put on Ashe,” Gauff said Sunday. “Then it happened again in the second round. At that point I thought maybe it would continue, especially when Serena was playing.

“It has to be like perfect programming for the viewers. You make me play first, ending with the GOAT. It’s crazy.”