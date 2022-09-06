News
After being taken one pick ahead of Justin Jefferson in 2020 draft, Jalen Reagor embraces now being his teammate
For two years, Jalen Reagor has been known as the wide receiver taken one pick ahead of Justin Jefferson in the 2020 draft. Now, Jefferson is his teammate on the Vikings.
Jefferson has gone on to catch 196 passes for 3,016 yards in his first two seasons with Minnesota after being selected No. 22 in 2022. Meanwhile, Reagor, taken No. 21 by Philadelphia, had a meager 64 receptions for 695 yards in his first two years.
Last Wednesday, the Vikings acquired Reagor from the Eagles and he took the field Monday at the TCO Performance Center for a practice. He was asked before the workout if it weighs on him being known as the guy Philadelphia took at wide receiver instead of Jefferson.
“No, because I believe what’s slow is for show, what’s fast don’t last,’’ Reagor said. “So, you just take it a day at a time and whatever happens, happens.”
For now, Reagor wants to embrace being on the same team with Jefferson.
“It’s a blessing,’’ said Reagor, who got to know Jefferson a bit when going through the draft process in 2020. “He’s a great player, great receiver and just to be alongside him, learn from him, learn from other receivers, especially him and Adam (Thielen), so I’m just taking all I can and be a sponge and be a great teammate.’’
Reagor is the Vikings’ No. 4 receiver behind Jefferson, Thielen and K.J. Osborn, and it remains to be seen how many snaps he will get from scrimmage when the Vikings open the season Sunday against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. But Reagor said special teams coordinator Matt Daniels has “emphasized to me that I’m going to handle” the punt returns.
“I take a lot of pride in it,’’ Reagor said. “(I want) to be a spark in everywhere I can.”
As a rookie, Reagor averaged 23.5 yards on four punt returns, including a 73-yard return for a touchdown. But being given regular duty on returns last season, he averaged a pedestrian 7.3 yards on 31 attempts.
Reagor’s Philadelphia tenure was hardly spectacular. And he doesn’t deny it.
“I feel like I could have done way better but things like that you don’t dwell on,’’ he said. “I can’t change it. That’s why I got a new opportunity, a new place to be and Sunday I get another chance to show what I can do.’’
The Vikings sent the Eagles a conditional 2024 fourth- or fifth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round selection for Reagor. He embraced the move.
“I was excited,’’ he said. “A lot of emotions, a lot going on, of course leaving automatically from Philly coming here. I felt welcome being here. … (It’s) just another opportunity just to show what I can do. So I’m going to make the most of that and let everything come to me.”
News
Pep Guardiola warns of overreliance on Erling Haaland as Man City seek first-ever Champions League title
Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City cannot rely on Erling Haaland alone as they seek to become European champions for the first time.
City’s new striker is on fire in the league having scored ten goals in just six Premier League appearances since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.
Guardiola believes it’s up to all of his players to play if his side are to succeed this season, and they can’t just look to Haaland.
“All the players are trying to make us better, otherwise it makes no sense,” he told reporters on Monday.
“This [a group collective] helps us win titles, I don’t know. If we all rely on Erling’s shoulders, we won’t win the Champions League. We try to create chances for him to score goals.
“We convinced him to come here, we felt we didn’t have a lot of strikers. Try to get involved in the way we play. He’s settling in well like Julian [Alvarez] and other players.
“I understand that everyone is talking about Erling but I have three, four, five new players and it’s important that they all settle in. We don’t win just for Erling and we don’t lose just for Erling.
“He has a special quality and might be able to solve some problems. If we don’t play well, we won’t win games. »
raw
Tuchel hints at Auba Chelsea debut as Zakaria also travels with squad for UCL clash
SHOCK
PSG v Juventus: Di Maria ready for quick return to France in Champions League clash
GLORY
Celtic v Real Madrid LIVE: Hoops to replicate Sir Alex Ferguson’s biggest win
EUROPEAN NIGHTS
Sevilla v Man City: Guardiola’s starting bid to win first CL title
UCL
Dinamo v Chelsea LIVE: Kepa online for Champions League start amid Mendy struggles
TRIO
Arthur played with Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo and explained their main differences
Sky Blues travel to Andalusia to take on Julien Lopetegui’s men at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Tuesday night, live on talkSPORT, in their Group G opener.
John Stones and Kyle Walker will miss the trip through injury, Guardiola has confirmed.
Right-back Walker was sent off in the latter stages of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League, while Stones also received a knock.
“[They are] injured. John [Stones] it’s not much, ”added the boss of the city.
” Kyle [Walker] it’s not much either, but I don’t know if it will be ready for Saturday, or [Borussia] Dortmund or Wolves before the international break.
The pair’s absence could see Manuel Akanji’s signing deadline come in on his City debut.
Midfielder Kalvin Phillips has traveled to Spain after a shoulder injury and could also feature.
Guardiola expects a tough encounter despite Sevilla’s poor form.
Julen Lopetegui’s side, who finished fourth in La Liga last season, picked up just one point from their first four games.
“Spanish teams are always so tough – they’ve dominated for the last 15 years,” added the City boss.
“We have to be prepared because they will be aggressive.”
Offer of the day
Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
After being taken one spot ahead of Justin Jefferson in 2020 draft, Jalen Reagor embraces now being his teammate
For two years, Jalen Reagor has been known as the wide receiver taken one spot ahead of Justin Jefferson in the 2020 draft. Now, Jefferson is his teammate on the Vikings.
Jefferson has gone on to catch 196 passes for 3,016 yards in his first two seasons with Minnesota after being selected No. 22 in 2022. Meanwhile, Reager, taken No. 21 by Philadelphia, had a meager 64 receptions for 695 yards in his first two years.
Last Wednesday, the Vikings acquired Reagor from the Eagles and he took the field Monday at the TCO Performance Center for a practice. He was asked before the workout if it weighs on him being known as the guy Philadelphia took at wide receiver instead of Jefferson.
“No, because I believe what’s slow is for show, what’s fast don’t last,’’ Reagor said. “So, you just take it a day at a time and whatever happens, happens.”
For now, Reagor wants to embrace being on the same team with Jefferson.
“It’s a blessing,’’ said Reagor, who got to know Jefferson a bit when going through the draft process in 2020. “He’s a great player, great receiver and just to be alongside him, learn from him, learn from other receivers, especially him and Adam (Thielen), so I’m just taking all I can and be a sponge and be a great teammate.’’
Reagor is the Vikings’ No. 4 receiver behind Jefferson, Thielen and K.J. Osborn, and it remains to be seen how many snaps he will get from scrimmage when the Vikings open the season Sunday against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. But Reagor said special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels has “emphasized to me that I’m going to handle” the punt returns.
“I take a lot of pride in it,’’ Reagor said. “(I want) to be a spark in everywhere I can.”
As a rookie, Reagor averaged 23.5 yards on four punt returns, including a 73-yard return for a touchdown. But being given regular duty on returns last season, he averaged a pedestrian 7.3 yards on 31 attempts.
Reagor’s Philadelphia tenure was hardly spectacular. And he doesn’t deny it.
“I feel like I could have done way better but things like that you don’t dwell on,’’ he said. “I can’t change it. That’s why I got a new opportunity, a new place to be and Sunday I get another chance to show what I can do.’’
The Vikings sent the Eagles a conditional 2024 fourth- or fifth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round selection for Reagor. He embraced the move.
“I was excited,’’ he said. “A lot of emotions, a lot going on, of course leaving automatically from Philly coming here. I felt welcome being here. … (It’s) just another opportunity just to show what I can do. So I’m going to make the most of that and let everything come to me.”
News
China’s central bank set to slow yuan depreciation
China’s central bank has reduced the amount of currency banks must hold in reserve, an attempt to prop up the country’s rapidly weakening currency.
The yuan is trading around its lowest level in more than two years. It is worth about 6.94 to the US dollar in the more freely traded offshore market, bringing its year-to-date decline against the dollar to 8.4%, according to FactSet.
wsj
News
NBA free agents: Collin Sexton off free-agent board with sign-and-trade to Jazz
Where the NBA free-agent list stands:
Best available: Miles Bridges (R), Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroder, Eric Bledsoe, Hassan Whiteside, Rodney Hood, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Elfrid Payton, Paul Millsap, Wayne Ellington, Blake Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Svi Mykhailiuk, Andre Iguodala, James Johnson, Kemba Walker, LaMarcus Aldridge, Isaiah Thomas.
Agreed to terms: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Deandre Ayton (Suns), Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Mo Bamba (Magic), Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Kent Bazemore (Kings), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Bol Bol (Magic), Isaac Bonga (Germany), Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), Moses Brown (Clippers), Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Devontae Cacok (Spurs), Bruno Caboclo (Celtics), Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), Javon Carter (Bucks), Willie Cauley-Stein (Rockets), Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Norris Cole (Puerto Rico), Sharife Cooper (Hawks), Jarrett Culver (Raptors), Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Matthew Dellavedova (Kings), Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Lu Dort (Thunder), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Andre Drummond (Bulls), David Duke Jr. (Nets), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Kessler Edwards (Nets), CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Malik Fitts (Celtics), Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Trent Forrest (Hawks), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Luka Garza (Timberwolves), Taj Gibson (Wizards), Anthony Gill (Wizards), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Gary Harris (Magic), James Harden (76ers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Udonis Haslem (Heat), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Malcolm Hill (Bulls), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), Danuel House (76ers), Markus Howard (Spain), Sergei Ibaka (Bucks), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Josh Jackson (Raptors), Damian Jones (Lakers), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Frank Kaminsky (Hawks), Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Arnoldas Kulboka (Greece), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Damion Lee (Suns), Scottie Lewis (Hornets), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Nico Mannion (Italy), Caleb Martin (Heat), Cody Martin (Hornets), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Sam Merrill (Kings), Patty Mills (Nets), Malik Monk (Kings), Markieff Morris (Nets), Mike Muscala (Thunder), RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Josh Okogie (Suns), Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Victor Oladipo (Heat), Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Theo Pinson (Mavericks), Yves Pons (France), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Myles Powell (China). Trevelin Queen (76ers), Neemias Queta (Kings), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves). Mitchell Robinson (Knicks), Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Admiral Schofield (Magic), Jay Scrubb (Clippers), Collin Sexton (Jazz), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Edmond Sumner (Nets), Terry Taylor (Pacers), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), P.J. Tucker (76ers), Rayjon Tucker (Australia), Denzel Valentine (Celtics), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Noah Vonleh (Celtics), Ish Wainright (Suns), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), John Wall Clippers), T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns), Yuta Watanabe (Nets), Trendon Watford (Trail Blazers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors), Joe Wieskamp (Spurs), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks), Cassius Winston (Germany), Delon Wright (Wizards), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Atlanta Hawks: Sharife Cooper, Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Skylar Mays, Lou Williams, Delon Wright (Wizards).
Boston Celtics: Malik Fitts (Celtics), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Brodric Thomas (R)
Brooklyn Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge, Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Andre Drummond (Bulls), David Duke Jr. (Nets), Kessler Edwards (Nets), Blake Griffin, Patty Mills (Nets).
Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges (R), Montrezl Harrell, Arnoldas Kulboka (Greece), Scottie Lewis (Hornets), Cody Martin (Hornets).
Chicago Bulls: Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Tyler Cook, Malcolm Hill (Bulls), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Matt Thomas, Tristan Thompson.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Moses Brown (Clippers), Ed Davis, Brandon Goodwin, RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton (Jazz).
Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Theo Pinson (Mavericks).
Denver Nuggets: Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), DeMarcus Cousins, Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Markus Howard (Spain), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves).
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Luka Garza (Timberwolves), Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Jamorko Pickett,, Kemba Walker.
Golden State Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Chris Chiozza, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee (Suns), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Nico Mannion (Italy), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors).
Houston Rockets: Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Trevelin Queen (76ers), Dennis Schroder, John Wall (Clippers).
Indiana Pacers: Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Terry Taylor (Pacers), T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns).
Los Angeles Clippers: Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Jay Scrubb.
Los Angeles Lakers: Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore (Kings), Wayne Ellington, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk (Kings).
Memphis Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Jarrett Culver (Raptors), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), Yves Pons (France), Tyrell Terry.
MIAMI HEAT: Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Udonis Haslem (Heat), Caleb Martin (Heat), Markieff Morris (Nets), Victor Oladipo (Heat), P.J. Tucker (76ers).
Milwaukee Bucks: Javon Carter (Bucks), Serge Ibaka (Bucks), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), Jordan Nwora (R), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Rayjon Tucker (Bucks), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks).
Minnesota Timberwolves: Jake Layman, Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Josh Okogie (Suns), McKinley Wright IV.
New Orleans Pelicans: Gary Clark, Tony Snell.
New York Knicks: Solomon Hill, Taj Gibson (Wizards), Mitchell Robinson (Knicks).
Oklahoma City Thunder: Lu Dort (Thunder), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Mike Muscala (Thunder), Paul Watson.
Orlando Magic: Mo Bamba (Magic), Bol Bol (Magic), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Gary Harris (Magic), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Admiral Schofield (Magic).
Philadelphia 76ers: Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), James Harden (76ers), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Paul Millsap, Myles Powell (China).
Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton (Suns), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Abdel Nader, Elfrid Payton, Ish Wainright (Suns).
Portland Trail Blazers: Eric Bledsoe, Keljin Blevins, CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Ben McLemore, Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Dennis Smith Jr., Trendon Watford (Trail Blazers).
Sacramento Kings: Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Josh Jackson (Raptors), Damian Jones (Lakers), Louis King, Jeremy Lamb, Neemias Queta (Kings).
San Antonio Spurs: Devontae Cacok (Spurs), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), Joe Wieskamp (Spurs).
Toronto Raptors: Isaac Bonga (Germany), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Armoni Brooks, Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nando De Colo (R), David Johnson (R), Yuta Watanabe (Nets), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Utah Jazz: Trent Forrest (Hawks), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Danuel House (76ers), Elijah Hughes, Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Hassan Whiteside.
Washington Wizards: Joel Ayayi (R), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Anthony Gill (Wizards), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Cassius Winston (Germany).
KEY: (R) – restricted free agent, team has right to match outside offers.
(As reported by Sun Sentinel, ESPN, The Athletic, The Associated Press and other NBA media outlets.)
()
News
1 suspect in stabbings found dead – The Denver Post
By ROB GILLIES and ROBERT BUMSTED
WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — One of the suspects in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has been found dead and his wounds were not self-inflicted, police said Monday as she was continuing to search for a second suspect.
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead and they believe his brother, Myles Sanderson, 30, was injured and on the run. While Damien’s body was found near the stabbing sites, they believe Myles is in Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan.
“His body was found outside in a very grassy area near a house which was being examined. We can confirm that he has visible injuries. These injuries do not appear to be self-inflicted at this stage,” said Assistant Commissioner to RCMP Commander Rhonda Blackmore.
The discovery of the body came on the second day of a massive manhunt for the couple, who are suspected of carrying out a series of stabbing attacks in an indigenous community and a nearby town, which has also left 18 injured. These are the deadliest attacks in the country’s history.
Authorities said some of the victims were targeted and others appeared to have been randomly selected from James Smith’s Cree Nation and the Saskatchewan town of Weldon. They gave no motive for the crimes, but a senior Aboriginal leader suggested that drugs were somehow involved.
Although they believe Myles is in Regina, about 335 kilometers (210 miles) south of where the stabbings took place, authorities have issued alerts across Canada’s three vast prairie provinces – which also include Manitoba and Alberta – and contacted US border officials.
With one suspect still at large, fear gripped working-class rural communities in Saskatchewan, surrounded by farmland terrorized by crime. A witness who said he lost family members described seeing people with bloody wounds scattered throughout the native reservation.
“No one in this town will ever sleep again. They are going to be terrified to open their door,” said Ruby Works, who also lost a loved one and lives in Weldon, which has around 200 residents and is home to many. retirees.
As Labor Day weekend drew to a close on Monday, police urged Saskatchewan residents returning from trips to check for suspicious activity around their homes before entering.
Arrest warrants were issued for the pair of suspects and both men had faced at least one count each of murder and attempted murder. Further charges were expected.
Police gave few details about the men. Last May, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers released a wanted list that included Myles Sanderson, writing that he was “illegally at large.”
As the manhunt continued, police also issued a province-wide alert for suspects in a shooting at Witchekan Lake First Nation. Officials said the shooting was not believed to be related to the stabbings, but such alerts are unusual and the fact that a second came as authorities were already scouring Saskatchewan for the stabbing suspects was remarkable.
The stabbing was one of the deadliest massacres in Canada, where such crimes are less common than in the United States. The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history occurred in 2020, when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across New Brunswick province. -Scotland, killing 22 people. In 2019, a man used a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto.
Lethal mass stabbings are rarer than mass shootings, but have occurred around the world. In 2014, 29 people were slashed and stabbed to death at a train station in the city of Kunming in southwest China. In 2016, a massive knife attack at a facility for the mentally disabled in Sagamihara, Japan, left 19 people dead. A year later, three men kill eight people in a vehicle and attack with a knife at London Bridge.
Canadian police received their first call about a stabbing at 5:40 a.m. Sunday, and within minutes heard of several more. In total, dead or injured people were found at 13 different locations on the sparsely populated reservation and in the city, Blackmore said. The James Smith Cree Nation is approximately 30 kilometers (20 miles) from Weldon.
She could not provide a motive, but the leader of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations suggested the stabbings could be drug-related.
“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we call on all authorities to follow the direction of Chiefs and Councils and their members to create safer and healthier communities for our people,” said Chief Bobby Cameron.
As the manhunt spread, Regina Police Chief Evan Bray urged anyone with information to come forward.
Bray said they had received credible information that they were in Regina and he told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that following a “very aggressive investigation” police believed they were still in the city.
Elected leaders from the three communities that make up the James Smith Cree Nation have declared a local state of emergency.
Chakastaypasin chief Calvin Sanderson – who is apparently not related to the suspects – said everyone was affected by the tragic events.
“They were our parents, our friends,” Sanderson said of the victims. “It’s pretty awful.”
Among the 10 killed was Lana Head, who is the former girlfriend of Michael Brett Burns and the mother of their two daughters.
“It’s crazy how prison, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives,” Burns told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network. “I’m hurt for all this loss.”
Burns then posted on Facebook that there were dead and injured all over the reservation, making it look like “a war zone”.
“The look in their eyes could not express the pain and suffering of all who were assaulted,” he posted.
Weldon residents identified one of the dead as Wes Petterson, a retired widower who made coffee every morning at the senior citizens’ centre. He enjoyed gardening, picking berries, canning and making jam and cakes, remember William Works, 47, and his mother, Sharon Works, 64.
“He’d give you the shirt off if he could,” said William Works, describing his neighbor as a “nice old man” and “community first.”
Sharon Works was baffled: “I don’t understand why they would target someone like him anyway, because he was just a poor helpless little man, 100 pounds drenched. And he could barely breathe because he had asthma and emphysema and everyone cared about him because he was like that. He cared about everyone. And they cared about him.
The couple said there was virtually no crime in the rural town except for the occasional speeding ticket. They always left the door open until the night of the massacre.
“Not even when I go to town, I don’t lock my door,” Sharon Works said. “But now I have to find the key to my house. I never used to lock the doors and no one here until this happened.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the flag above the Canadian Parliament building in Ottawa would be flown at half-mast to honor the victims.
“Unfortunately, in recent years, tragedies like these have become all too common. Saskatchewanians and Canadians will do what we always do in times of hardship and anguish, we will be there for each other,” said Trudeau.
____
Gillies reported from Toronto.
denverpost
News
10 things to do around Chicago: Dueling electronic music fests, Jazz Fest and Bulls Fest
North Coast Music Festival: Armin Van Buuren, Illenium and Porter Robinson headline the annual EDM fest, which features stages focused on house, bass and dubstep. You can also climb a couch cushion pyramid and watch a laser light show in the air conditioned Chill Dome, dance around the Incendia Fire Pit and groove to your own beat at a silent disco. 2 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 2-10:30 p.m. Sunday at SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview; tickets $94-$275 at northcoastfestival.com
ARC Music Festival: This celebration of house music in the genre’s birthplace features sets from Carl Cox, Charlotte De Witte, Fatboy Slim and Carl Craig spread across four stages. 2-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.; tickets $149-$219 at arcmusicfestival.com
Chicago Jazz Festival: Spread across the Harris Theater rooftop, Von Freeman Pavilion and Jay Pritzker Stage, the Jazz Institute of Chicago’s annual celebration features performances by Pulitzer Prize winner Henry Threadgill, Grammy-winning guitarist Bill Frisell and jazz master Donald Harrison. Noon to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.; admission is free, more information at jazzinchicago.org/chicagojazzfest
Taste of Polonia: Billed as the largest Polish festival in the U.S., the 40th annual bash features live music and dance performances on four stages and a food court serving pierogi, blintzes, potato pancakes and more. You’ll also find cooking classes, a craft beer tent, a casino and kids activities. 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and noon to 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Copernicus Center, 5216 N. Lawrence Ave.; tickets $10-$15 at topchicago.org
African Festival of the Arts: Celebrate Black culture at the Africa International House’s 33rd annual event, which features performances from “The Voice” contestant Terisa Griffin and Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Erica Campbell plus a food court, art vendors and kids activities. Noon to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday through Monday at Washington Park, 5100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.; tickets $30-$40 at aihusa.org/african-festival
Michael Bublé: Catch a performance from the Grammy Award-winning Canadian crooner behind pop hits such as “Everything” and “Haven’t Met You Yet.” 8 p.m. Friday at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont; tickets $65-$155 at michaelbuble.com/tour
Nas and Wu-Tang Clan: The East Coast hip hop legends team up for the “N.Y. State of Mind Tour” promoting Nas’ 2021 album “Magic” and playing Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘90s fan favorites. 8 p.m. Friday at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park; tickets from $30 at tinleyparkamphitheater.com
West Loop Art Fest: Shop for jewelry, clothing, paintings, woodwork and sculpture while listening to acoustic music at the fourth annual fest. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Washington and Halsted streets; admission is free, more information at 773-664-4682 and starevents.com
Bulls Fest: The Chicago Bulls host their first street festival and 3v3 basketball tournament spread over 40 courts. Meet players including Ayo Dosunmu and Javonte Green, practice your skills in a clinic and play basketball-themed games. The event also features fitness classes, live music, an art exhibit, food trucks, a beer garden and the chance to buy exclusive merchandise. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.; admission is free, more information at nba.com/bulls/bullsfest
The Lumineers: The Grammy-nominated folk rock band performs to promote the January release of their fourth album “Brightside.” Folk trio Caamp and English singer-songwriter James Bay open the show. 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St.; tickets $89 at thelumineers.com
Big screen or home stream, takeout or dine-in, Tribune writers are here to steer you toward your next great experience. Sign up for your free weekly Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter here.
()
After being taken one pick ahead of Justin Jefferson in 2020 draft, Jalen Reagor embraces now being his teammate
Bitcoin Struggles To Cement $20K Mark While Chainlink Outperforms
Pep Guardiola warns of overreliance on Erling Haaland as Man City seek first-ever Champions League title
After being taken one spot ahead of Justin Jefferson in 2020 draft, Jalen Reagor embraces now being his teammate
Audits of British Fintech Revolut Under Scrutiny Over Flaws
China’s central bank set to slow yuan depreciation
NBA free agents: Collin Sexton off free-agent board with sign-and-trade to Jazz
1 suspect in stabbings found dead – The Denver Post
Ethereum Nears Another Milestone Ahead Of Merge, Rally Incoming?
10 things to do around Chicago: Dueling electronic music fests, Jazz Fest and Bulls Fest
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room