Bed Bath & Beyond shares fall after death of CFO

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were down in premarket trading on Tuesday following the death of the struggling retailer’s chief financial officer over the weekend.

The stock fell more than 15% as investors weighed the company’s leadership crisis following the death of Gustavo Arnal. Arnal died Friday after falling from a building in midtown Manhattan, police said. The city medical examiner’s office later ruled the death a suicide.

The loss comes after the company recently cut some senior positions, including chief operating officer, as part of its effort to regain investor and customer confidence. It is also looking for a permanent CEO. Bed Bath & Beyond operates under an interim chief executive, Sue Gove, after the company’s former leader, Mark Tritton, was ousted by the board in June.

The New Jersey-based company announced last week that it had secured more than $500 million in new funding, including a loan. He also outlined a series of measures to revive the business, including the closure of around 150 stores, layoffs and an overhaul of its merchandise strategy.

Arnal joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020 from London cosmetics company Avon after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. He also spent 20 years at Procter & Gamble.

In a statement Sunday regarding his death, Bed Bath & Beyond said Arnal “has been instrumental in guiding the organization through the coronavirus pandemic.”

If you are having suicidal thoughts, contact the Suicide and crisis lifeline to 988 for support and assistance from a qualified advisor.

CNBC reporting by Candice Choi. Melissa Repko and MacKenzie Sigalos contributed.