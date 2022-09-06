News
Bed Bath & Beyond shares fall after death of CFO
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were down in premarket trading on Tuesday following the death of the struggling retailer’s chief financial officer over the weekend.
The stock fell more than 15% as investors weighed the company’s leadership crisis following the death of Gustavo Arnal. Arnal died Friday after falling from a building in midtown Manhattan, police said. The city medical examiner’s office later ruled the death a suicide.
The loss comes after the company recently cut some senior positions, including chief operating officer, as part of its effort to regain investor and customer confidence. It is also looking for a permanent CEO. Bed Bath & Beyond operates under an interim chief executive, Sue Gove, after the company’s former leader, Mark Tritton, was ousted by the board in June.
The New Jersey-based company announced last week that it had secured more than $500 million in new funding, including a loan. He also outlined a series of measures to revive the business, including the closure of around 150 stores, layoffs and an overhaul of its merchandise strategy.
Arnal joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020 from London cosmetics company Avon after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. He also spent 20 years at Procter & Gamble.
In a statement Sunday regarding his death, Bed Bath & Beyond said Arnal “has been instrumental in guiding the organization through the coronavirus pandemic.”
If you are having suicidal thoughts, contact the Suicide and crisis lifeline to 988 for support and assistance from a qualified advisor.
CNBC reporting by Candice Choi. Melissa Repko and MacKenzie Sigalos contributed.
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins previews season opener vs. Patriots
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests. On today’s show, we’ll be talking Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel and a preview of Sunday’s opening game against the New England Patriots.
They also will discuss if the Dolphins finally have the pieces to be considered a legitimate contender.
Click here for the Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
First jolt for India as Theekshana traps Rahul outside the wickets
India 11/1 after 2 overs.
Maheesh Theekshana, right arm off the break, enters the attack
Ball 1. Slow and complete delivery on stump. Rohit Sharma leans forward and easily places the ball in the middle of the wicket for one.
Ball 2. Slow return of length delivery on middle stump. KL Rahul drives the ball up long for a single.
Ball 3. Slow, full launch on the stump. Rohit works the ball in the middle of the wicket during a run.
Ball 4. FOUR! The bowls of Theekshana are full. Rahul uses his feet and runs down the track and throws the ball at the covers to get the first boundary of the game.
Ball 5. A CALL FOR LBW AND GIVEN! Slower, fuller delivery on the mid and leg stump. Rahul walks on the pitch and looks to kick the ball but fails to connect and the ball hits the pads. Theekshana appeals for LBW and the ref raises his finger. KL Rahul takes the exam without any hesitation. Examination shows that it is the referee’s call! India is therefore a hard blow because Rahul must return on foot.
Rahul lbw b M Theekshana 6(7) [4s-1]
Virat Kohli, right-handed bat, arrives in the crease
Ball 6. Fuller delivery on the stump. Kohli takes a step forward and pushes the ball halfway.
JKBOSE Class 11th Result Declared For Kashmir Division, Check Here
JKBOSE Class 11th Result Declared For Kashmir Division, Check Here
JKBOSE Result of Class 11th Declared For Kashmir Division
Click Here To Check 11th class results
The post JKBOSE Class 11th Result Declared For Kashmir Division, Check Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
latest news Earthquake: 3.4 quakes hit near Banning, California.
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday morning two miles from Banning, according to the US Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred six miles from Beaumont, Calif., six miles from Yucaipa, 10 miles from Palm Springs and 12 miles from Desert Hot Springs.
In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
According to a recent three-year sample of data, an average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 11.0 miles. Did you feel that earthquake? Consider reporting your feelings to the USGS.
This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before publication.
Erdogan on the energy crisis hitting the EU – RT in French
At a time when several EU countries fear gas shortages for the winter, the Turkish head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed the energy crisis hitting the Old Continent on the sanctions taken against Russia.
“Europe is reaping what it has sown. Europe’s attitude towards [Vladimir] Putin and the sanctions led him, whether we like it or not, to say: “If you do like this, I will do this”, declared Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a press conference, on September 6, in Ankara.
“Putin uses all the means and the weapons in his possession, in the first place of which natural gas. We don’t want it, but I think Europe will experience serious problems this winter,” he added, assuring that Turkey would not encounter “such problems”.
For its part, Ankara is currently trying to maintain good relations with both Moscow and kyiv. If Turkey provided Ukraine with military drones, it refused to join the Western sanctions decreed against Russia after the launch of its military operation.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in early August an agreement on partial payment in rubles for deliveries of Russian gas to Turkey. According to analysts quoted by AFP, the agreement should allow Russia to continue to supply Turkey through the TurkStream gas pipeline crossing the Black Sea.
In 2021, Russia accounted for around a quarter of Turkey’s oil imports and 45% of its natural gas purchases.
An energy crisis, two reading grids
The members of the European Union, very dependent on Russian gas, regularly accuse Moscow of using gas as a means of pressure, by repeatedly reducing gas deliveries to the West.
For its part, Russia argues that the delivery incidents are the result of Western sanctions. “The pumping problems [de gaz] emerged because of Western state sanctions. There is no other reason for these problems,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on September 5.
Among the latest episodes to date, the Russian company Gazprom recently announced that the Nord Stream gas pipeline, vital for deliveries in Europe, would be “completely” shut down until a turbine is repaired, while it was due to return to service on September 3 after a maintenance operation. At issue, according to the oil group: the sanctions that would prevent the return of a Siemens turbine, sent to Canada for repair. Germany, where the turbine is currently located, ensures that it is Moscow that is blocking the return of this key piece.
In any event, the halt in gas flows between Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea heightens the fears of Europeans of having to face an unprecedented energy crisis this winter.
Police confirm body found in Memphis is Eliza Fletcher
A body found dumped in Memphis has been identified as Eliza Fletcher, the heiress who was violently abducted during a morning run four days ago, Tennessee police confirmed Tuesday.
Officers searching for the 34-year-old mother-of-two had found the body at 5.07pm on Monday – more than 36 hours after Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with particularly aggravated kidnapping.
Abston – who has already served 20 years in prison for a violent kidnapping – had refused to reveal Fletcher’s whereabouts after he was arrested on Saturday, police said at the time.
The body was found in an area near where police say Abston was seen cleaning the GMC Terrain seen in surveillance footage of Fletcher’s violent abduction during his 4-minute run Friday morning hours.
His brother – who was charged separately with drug and firearms offenses – was among those who reported the suspect had acted “strangely” and rubbed his clothes hours after the abduction, the report says. affidavit.
Police had released footage of Fletcher – the granddaughter of a late Memphis billionaire – on her morning run Friday in an area around the University of Memphis.
The GMC she was forced into had been trawling the same area at least 24 minutes before crossing, an affidavit later revealed.
Surveillance footage showed the SUV pulling up in front of her – and a man getting out and running “aggressively towards” Fletcher, forcing her into the passenger seat.
‘During this abduction, there appeared to be a struggle,’ the affidavit said – warning that Fletcher ‘probably suffered serious injuries’.
Fletcher’s husband, Richard Fletcher, sounded the alarm at 7 a.m.
Abston quickly became the prime suspect after DNA testing on a pair of Champion slides left at the scene.
He had already served 20 years for a particularly aggravated kidnapping – the same charge he was charged with for Fletcher – after forcing a lawyer into the trunk of a car at gunpoint to remove him from prison. money at various ATMs.
His victim, the late prosecutor Kemper Durand, said it was “very likely that I would have been killed” had he failed to alert an armed security guard who scared off his armed kidnapper.
Abston was just 16 at the time and already had a lengthy criminal record – with rape allegations, according to court documents obtained by the Memphis Commercial Appeal.
According to a report, neighbors described Abston as “fluid” and “perverted” who constantly tried to pay women for sex.
Even one of his uncles, Nathaniel Isaac, 69, said he was ‘100 per cent sure’ his nephew ‘had something to do with his kidnapping’ – saying ‘the whole fucking family is wacky “.
New York Post
