Bitcoin Price Holds Strong, Why ETH Could Push BTC Higher
Bitcoin is consolidating above the $19,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major increase considering the recent rise in ether.
- Bitcoin is still trading in range near the $20,000 zone and below the $20,500 resistance.
- The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $19,700 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a decent increase unless there is a clear move below the $19,600 and $19,500 levels.
Bitcoin Price Eyes Fresh Increase
Bitcoin price remained in a range below the $20,500 and $20,550 resistance levels. Recently, BTC formed a support base above the $19,600 level and started an upside correction.
There was a move above the $19,800 resistance level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The bulls were able to push the price above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,398 swing high to $19,600 low.
Finally, there was a spike above the $20,000 resistance. However, the bears were active near the $20,100 zone. Bitcoin price failed to clear the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,398 swing high to $19,600 low.
It is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $19,700 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,900 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The next major resistance sits near the $20,100 level. The main resistance is still near the $20,400 and $20,500 levels. A clear move above the $20,500 resistance might send the price towards $21,200. Any more gains might start push the price towards the $22,000 resistance zone.
Downside Break in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $20,400 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,700 zone and the trend line.
The next major support sits near the $19,600 level. The main support sits near the $19,500 level. A clear move below the $19,500 support might start a major decline. In the stated case, the price may perhaps test the $18,500 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now near the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,700, followed by $19,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,000, $20,400 and $20,500.
Why Bitcoin Price May Touch $10,000
September has been a historically bearish month for bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market by extension. Back in 2021, bitcoin’s deviation from expected market trends had sparked hope that it would break the September curse, but alas, it followed it to a T. This is why with the new month already ushered in, there are expectations that the price of BTC will continue to dive and likely reach lower trends as it enters the worst of the bear market.
Analyst Says Brace For Impact
One of those who have referred to the September curse in their analysis of the price of bitcoin is Scott Redler, the Chief Strategist at T3 Trading Group. Redler posted a bitcoin chart outlining the movement of the digital asset since last year, marking important technical points that had triggered a downtrend in its price.
An important level that has been mapped out by BTC lately is the $17,600. This represents the new local low after the cryptocurrency had set a new record and plunged below its previous cycle peak. Now, $17,600 has become the level for bulls to hold to avoid further decline.
Redler’s chart shows that if the digital asset fails to hold above this level, then the next support lies around $13,500. But even more interesting is the fact that below $13,500, the next possible point is at the dreaded $10,200.
BTC price fails to hold $20,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The strategist explains that the month will determine where the price of BTC ends up following this. However, if bulls are able to hold above this level, which ends up serving as a bounce point, then BTC’s next major level lies just above $25,000.
Will Bitcoin Suffer This Month?
Bitcoin is an asset that has always followed historical trends closely. Even when it had broken out of set trends back in 2021, it still kept close to others. One of those was the infamous “September Curse.” For anyone who doesn’t understand what this is, the term was coined because bitcoin’s price has always recorded a decline during this month.
Last year was no different in this regard despite the fact that the crypto market is deep in the throes of a bull market. Bitcoin had started the month of September 2021 at around $53,000 but had lost more than $10,000 of its value by the time the month drew to an end. This was in spite of remarkable adoption, such as El Salvador officially accepting the cryptocurrency as a digital asset and Cardano finally debuting smart contract capability.
Given this, it is possible that bitcoin will stick to this trend. The digital asset is already showing signs of decline, starting the month above $20,000 and already falling below this important technical level. If BTC went the way it did in 2021, the price will likely drop to around $16,000, which would account for about 20%, in line with previous downtrends.
Featured image from Analytics Insight, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
$500 Million In Bitcoin Shorts Pile In As BTC Price Below $20K
Bitcoin has experienced a trading session with low volatility as the cryptocurrency moves in a tight range. The cryptocurrency is flirting with a critical support zone at around $19,500 which has been able to hold despite last week’s spike in selling pressure.
At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,700 with sideways movement during the last 24 hours and the past week. As the price of Bitcoin stalls, crypto investors seem to be shifting their attention to other cryptocurrencies or waiting to see if these levels will hold.
Some traders are more daring, expecting Bitcoin to re-test critical support at its multi-year low of around $18,000. As a consequence, the BTC/USDT trading pair saw an uptick in the amount of Open Interest (OI).
As a pseudonym trader noted, the increase in Open Interest for the past week totals almost half a billion dollars or 24,000 BTC. These short positions have been “aggressively” piling in as BTC’s price sits on a massive wall of bid orders.
There are over $50 million in buy orders sitting immediately below BTC’s price current levels. The price of the number one cryptocurrency has also been bouncing back from $19,500 over the past month’s downside price action.
Therefore, the odds seem to be stacked against this $500 million in short positions, and as Bitcoin consolidates, with liquidity moving upwards, the chance of a short squeeze goes higher. A short squeeze is often triggered by the current BTC conditions: a lot of shorts piling on support levels that lead to a cascade of liquidations if the price trends higher.
This is rocket fuel for any potential upside as liquidations support the bullish momentum and take Bitcoin higher. The pseudonym trader said:
This could work out for the shorts but if spot starts bidding up the price they will eventually have to cover their positions. If spot does support the move down then they will of course sit comfortable and are in no need to close their positions. They are vulnerable though.
What Could Get In The Way Of A Bitcoin Short Squeeze?
Crypto has seen low volatility due to the extended holiday in the United States. Tomorrow, as traditional markets re-open, the price of the first cryptocurrency might see more action.
A green open for major stock indexes, such as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, might push BTC’s price higher. The opposite might lead to a re-test of downside liquidity.
In addition, the U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY Index, recently broke out of a multi-decade resistance, and its reclaiming levels last tested in 2003. The currency might re-test lower levels to confirm to invalidate this breakout. Thus, giving some room for the crypto market to rally.
Meitu Loses More Than $43M In Crypto Investments Amid Bear Market
During the crypto bull run last year, Bitcoin hit the $50,000 mark for the first time and exceeded many expectations. As a result, several investors purchased bitcoin at that time. The Hong Kong Tech giant Meitu was one of the companies that acquired bitcoin as a treasury reserve.
As the market hit a decline, the tech giant suffers impairment loss. This is a type of loss where the value of an asset falls below the investment carrying value.
Bitcoin has lost over 50% of its value in the second quarter of 2022, the worst quarterly performance of BTC since the 2011 third quarter. The decline in BTC value is devastatingly affecting many of its investors.
Meitu has lost almost half of its crypto holding valuation in the emergence of the bear market this year. However, the tech firm made headlines in April 2021 after reportedly buying about 100 million dollar worth of crypto holdings.
Breakdown of Meitu’s Crypto holding
A local media disclosed Meitu’s statement over its BTC holding. According to the report, the firm lost more than 300 million yuan, worth approximately $43,400 million, on crypto investments.
Recall that Meitu disclosed its crypto holdings to be about 940 BTC and 31,000 ETH during a July exchange filing. The respective purchasing amount for the tokens is $49.5 million and $50.5 million. This made the company’s net crypto investment to be $100 million.
However, the firm lost almost half of the investment value by the second quarter of 2022 due to the recent decline in the crypto market. In addition, the financial filing revealed that the impairment loss went beyond double from the last quarter, as had earlier expected by Meitu.
Also, the company said that the loss of the value of the crypto holdings would bring more drastic effects on its performance. As a result, it could lead to a net loss for the firm in its report for the year’s second quarter.
MicroStrategy, Tesla, And Others Incurred Losses
Besides Meitu, other prominent companies have experienced remarkable losses through crypto investments. For example, MicroStrategy, the leading public company that invests in Bitcoin, has also reported an impairment loss. The company reported over 900 million dollars worth of loss on BTC holdings by the second quarter of 2022.
During the prime of last year’s bull run, Microstrategy, led by Michael Salor, used Bitcoin as a treasury reserve. This move made Bitcoin gain popularity over the U.S dollar. The idea became very attractive when Bitcoin was climbing an all-new time height every month.
Companies like SpaceX, Telsa, and dozens of others joined the trend. However, the bubbles have busted with the coming of the bear market as the BTC price dropped. As a result, Bitcoin fell from the top and is now exchanging at one-third of the previous highest value.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Old Bitcoin Supply Moves Into Derivatives, Whales Setting Up Long Positions?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin supply older than two years has moved into derivative exchanges recently, suggesting whales may be positioning themselves on the futures market.
Derivative Exchange Inflow Of Bitcoin Supply Older Than 2 Years Has Spiked Up
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the recent short-dominant open interest has gone down while some old coins have just been shifted into exchanges.
The relevant indicator here is the “derivative exchange inflow,” which measures the total amount of Bitcoin moving into wallets of all derivative exchanges.
A modified version of this metric, the “inflow spent output age bands,” tells us what the individual contribution has been from the various holder age groups to the total inflows.
The investor cohorts of interest here are those who have been holding onto their coins since at least 2 years without having sold or moved them (before now).
Looks like the value of the metric has spiked up over the past day | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin derivative exchange inflow from the 2 years+ old investor group has spiked up recently.
This shows that these BTC hodlers are moving significant amounts to exchanges for setting up positions in the derivatives market.
It’s unclear whether this transfer is with the intent of opening long positions, or if it’s for hedging spot positions using shorts.
However, the trend in another indicator, the open interest, may hold hints about the destination of these inflows. This metric measures the total amount of positions currently open on derivative exchanges.
Recently, the funding rates were slightly negative, implying that the open interest was short-dominant. But as the below chart highlights, this indicator’s value has gone down during the past day.
The value of the indicator seems to have slumped down after rising during the last few days | Source: CryptoQuant
The value of the Bitcoin open interest declining can suggest some of the short positions have now been closed down.
It now remains to be seen whether the market shifts towards a long-dominant environment or not in the coming days as exchanges receive fresh large inflows like the most recent one.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.7k, down 2% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 12% in value.
Below is a chart that shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of BTC hasn't showed much movement during the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from André François McKenzie on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Witnesses Biggest Increase Since January
For the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, 2022 has been filled with many crests and troughs. Bitcoin has passed through different dilemmas that created a twist for performance and sentiment in the industry. The chronic crypto winter of the year halved the value of most crypto assets, of which BTC got a severe blow.
Though the beginning of the year’s second half brought a little bullish trend, the bears were still quick to take over. But that’s not all it is on the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap. More discoveries for trends in BTC indicators and parameters are still unfolding.
Mining Difficulty Increases
The latest Bitcoin mining difficulty adjustment increased by 9.26%. This current value is the most significant increase for the network since January 2022. Data from BTC.com revealed that on Wednesday, BTC mining difficulty reclaimed its lost value to hit 30.98 trillion. This was against the value of 28.35 trillion as of August 28.
The report from BTC.com gave some estimates for the possible future difficulty adjustment for Bitcoin. From the forecast, BTC would witness a fourth in almost 13 more days. This subsequent adjustment is expected to be a more modest increase reaching 31.16 trillion. If the estimated difficulty occurs, it will spar with the 31.25 trillion of May 10, BTC’s most significant problem.
Additionally, BTC.com provided data on the historical BTC’s mining difficulty from its launch. It observed that the last increase in the mining adjustment exceeds the expected growth of just 7%. Besides the most distinguished record of rising by 9.26% as of January 21, the latest data is the subsequent follow-up in percentage increase.
Bitcoin Hash Rate And Correlation With Mining Difficulty
While calculating the mining difficulty for Bitcoin, it would not be easy to disintegrate it from the BTC hash rate. Increased BTC mining difficulty is equivalent to a high hash rate and vice-versa. The mining difficulty measures the cumulative computational difficulties while mining Bitcoin.
The bearish market trend and the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May created more distortion for the BTC hash rate. This is due to a drastic drop in Bitcoin price. Hash rate plummeted from its ATH of 253 EH/s in June to 170 ET/s in early August. Subsequently, most miners sold off BTC holding to rip off the effects.
While mining BTC, miners usually gather transactions on the network and hashes them. The cumulative number of hashes the miners produces determines the hash rate. The hashes aid the creation of new blocks on the blockchain. The hash is expected to remain below a certain value level, called the mining difficulty.
With a rise in the hash rate, mining becomes easier and faster for miners. This usually happens when the price of BTC is up. The reverse is the case for a decrease in the hash rate.
BTC mining difficulty creates compensation for swings in hash rate through its adjustment every 2016 block and occurs fortnightly. It maintains the production of the average block every 10 minutes.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Struggles To Cement $20K Mark While Chainlink Outperforms
The crypto market hasn’t been propitious since the Fed’s interest rate hikes. As the fight against inflation becomes more aggressive, the financial markets bleed. Many coins are trading in the reds instead of recovering as investors expected.
Bitcoin and other altcoins have lost their last week’s gains and are now struggling to remain at expected levels. As of September 5, the trading price for most of these assets started very low, indicating a tough week ahead.
Related Reading: Ethereum (ETH) Struggles Ahead Of the Merge, Can Price Retest $1,900?
Apart from price loss, bitcoin’s dominance has fallen below 39%, and its market cap has remained below $380 billion. The dominance metric indicates the performance of BTC relative to altcoins. When the figure is high, it means bitcoin has outperformed the others and vice versa.
BTC Struggles To Maintain $20K Mark
Bitcoin prices have lost their footing on the $20K mark. The current price of the BTC stands at $19687 on TradingView. Moreover, the CoinMarketCap price for BTC shows it has lost 0.57% in 24 hours.
Bitcoin price fluctuated between $24K and $23K from August 13 to 19. Then on August 20, the price dipped to $20K, causing a lot of panic in the market. The next day, BTC gained again to stand at $21K. It continued at that level until after the Feds meeting on August 26, which saw the crypto market in the reds again.
By the end of that day, BTC lost more than $1k and closed the market at $20,260. The next day, the price dipped below the mark but regained it later. Unfortunately, the coin hasn’t performed well since then.
From August 27 till September 2, BTC prices struggled to maintain $20K. There have been some little rallies, but the pullbacks have been more. Bitcoin lost its footing on $20K and has been trading below the mark from September 3 to 5.
Chainlink Token Gains Amid Price Drop
Even though the week started badly for Bitcoin, some altcoins seem not to be affected. One such cryptocurrency is Chainlink LINK. Currently, the LINK price stands at $7.19 on many platforms, including TradingView and CoinMarketCap.
The current price shows a 0.34% increase in 24 hours trading session. The coin fell from $8.05 on August 18 to trade between $7.04 and $7.13 on August 22 and 26. After the Feds meeting on August 26, LINK fell off the mark and remained below $7 until today, September 5, when it gained $7+ again.
Other Coin Prices and Indicators Negative
Other altcoins are currently struggling. The effect of this bearish trend this week hasn’t helped the overall crypto market. The figure is still below $1 trillion and might remain longer if the bears keep pushing.
Some other altcoins, such as XRP, ADA, ATOM, DOGE, XCN, BNB, AVAX, MATIC, and others, are continuing in price losses. For instance, Ripple has lost 1.16%, while ADA lost 1.31%. ATOM is down by 0.08%, while DOGE has lost 1.25% already.
Related Reading: Cradles’ New SIN System Allows You To Earn By Staking Into NFTs Of Elite Players
The price moves are not encouraging for now. But some coins are also gaining, indicating that price swings from the red to greens are still possible. For instance, Ethereum lost its footing on $1500 early today but gained 1.87% to stand at $1,582.13.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
