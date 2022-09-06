Bluebit Exchange Announces Listing of Doge Killer (LEASH)

Bitcoin casinos are becoming increasingly popular due to their plethora of advantages. With the more mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency, these casinos have been able to plug a significant gap in the gambling industry.

For many, the fact that they have to input their personal banking information into online casinos to be able to place wagers is a huge deterrent. This is where crypto casinos have been able to provide even better. Being able to provide privacy for users while also maintaining transparency on the part of the casinos has made them a better option for players.

Why Players Prefer Crypto Casinos

The many advantages of crypto casinos over traditional casinos are making them an even better option for players. As mentioned above, crypto casinos that accept coins like bitcoin provide users a high level of privacy and transparency to enjoy their favorite titles without having to worry about data compromise.

Additionally, these casinos often do not require any type of extensive KYC as compared to traditional casinos. The data collected during KYC registration are often sensitive, like ID images, DOB, and SSN, as well as bank information for withdrawals.

Since crypto casinos take crypto payments, there is usually no need for extensive verifications. However, regulatory bodies have leaned in hard on these due to criminals using crypto casinos to mix stolen crypto. But it is also important to keep in mind that the vast majority of crypto casino players are just trying to get some privacy while enjoying their favorite games.

Another advantage of crypto casinos over traditional ones is the easy sign-up process. Since there usually is no extensive KYC verification required, players are usually able to create an account with as little as just an email address. Players do not have to provide personal information to deposit or withdraw funds, and as such, they can remain fully anonymous.

Top 4 Bitcoin Casinos

The popularity of bitcoin casinos has grown in the last few years, but there are some platforms that have separated themselves from the rest through impeccable services. Bitgamble is a platform that provides crypto and bitcoin casino reviews. Here are four of the top crypto casinos for players according to the platform.

Stake:

Stake is a crypto casino that ranks high on the list. This popular casino offers VIP perks, cash backs, and bonuses to players to enhance their experiences. It was founded in 2017 and quickly rose to fame because users did not have to do extensive KYC when registering.

It boasts one of the largest suites of crypto payment offerings in the space, with more than 130 cryptocurrencies available. Things like lifetime rake backs on all wagers also apply to customers and can last forever in some cases.

It’s secure as it offers 2FA for users to prevent back actors from accessing their accounts. Furthermore, Stake offers customer support in different languages to be able to serve its customers across the globe.

BC Game:

BC Game is a crypto casino that has risen in favor among players due to its massive promotions and suite of around 50 cryptocurrencies to select from. Players are able to create a completely anonymous account. However, in some cases, BC Game can require a user to complete their KYC process to be able to make withdrawals.

The casino holds a license from the Malta Gaming Authority, making it an online casino that is easy to contact. It boasts over 10,000 slot games as well as crash, dice, and blackjack, amongst others. Withdrawals from BC Game are also fair, and the casino is verified by the Crypto Gambling Foundation.

Winz.io:

Like many online casinos, Winz has an attractive welcome bonus for users. However, unlike most, Wins allows users to be able to roll over their up to 300 spins. It offers a wide suite of games with over 7,000 popular games available. It also offers a 1% to all new players in the first 14 days after signups. In some cases (VIPs), users can get up to 20% weekly cashback.

Withdrawals on Wins take less than an hour to be processed. The platform has 24/7 Live Chat support, is always ready to help, and has a $400,000 monthly withdrawal limit. It ranks high on sites such as AskGamblers.com and Casinomeister.com.

Bitsler:

Bitsler is one of the crypto casinos that thrives on providing unique games to players. There are currently more than 3,000 games on the platforms, with over 16 unique games from Bitsler. The casino was founded in 2015 and holds a license from the Curacao Gambling Authority.

There are over 15 crypto payment methods for players to choose from, whether they are making deposits or withdrawals. The platform also encourages 2FA for all users to keep their accounts safe. It features table games, live casino, joker, jackpot slots, etc, all from more than 40 software providers in the space.

One important thing about Bitsler is that it offers a demo mode to users who wish to try out the platform without spending any money. This can be used as a way to gain experience before diving in with real money.

Conclusion

Crypto casinos are proving to be formidable challengers to traditional casinos. These casinos are able to exist completely online without compromising the identity of their players. Using crypto payments also allows them to offer cheaper and faster transactions to their users.

The list above is but only a small number of crypto casinos that are making a splash in the gambling industry. The anonymity they provide has been the biggest pull for them, but the experience has gotten so much better over the years, with players describing their experiences as similar to being in a real-life casino.