News
Body found in search for missing Memphis jogger, police say
Memphis, Tennessee, police said a body was discovered on Monday, a day after charges were announced against a man in a kidnapping case in which the victim has not been found.
The identity of the deceased and the cause of death have not been confirmed, police said Monday evening.
Police confirmed to NBC News on Monday evening that the discovery was made during the investigation into the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, but stressed that the identity was unconfirmed.
Fletcher, 34, was abducted while racing early Friday, police said.
On Sunday, Memphis police announced that Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with Fletcher’s disappearance. The police then indicated that the search was continuing.
Police say around 4:20 a.m. someone approached Fletcher and forced her into a dark sport utility vehicle.
A pair of Champion slide sandals recovered from the area where Fletcher disappeared bore DNA matching that of Abston, according to an affidavit attached to a criminal complaint.
Memphis police said in an email late Monday that “the investigation into the kidnapping is ongoing” and that “as soon as additional information becomes available, we will let you know.”
nbcnews
News
Scheller discusses the hypocrisy of being fired for seeking accountability
Navy veteran Stuart Scheller has denounced the hypocrisy of a system where he was punished harshly and quickly for holding top military leaders to account for the withdrawal from Afghanistan – while those leaders escaped scrutiny — in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.
“See [at] than the unfair way they handled my situation. And yet, we can’t even look at the obvious facts of the evacuation from Afghanistan and say that these people should also be held accountable,” he said in the interview ahead of the release of his new book on Tuesday. , Leadership Crisis: How We Lost Trust in American Generals and Politicians.
“My message, everyone agreed with it, but they were unhappy with the method in which I did it. And my point was, if the system is broken, why are we all so concerned about the rules within the failing system and not…focusing on changing the system and keeping our senior leaders to the same standards?” he said.
Scheller recorded a famous video criticizing the pullout from Afghanistan after 13 servicemen died during the pullout, including 11 Marines, and posted it on his Facebook page, demanding that senior leaders and politicians be held accountable.
He was fired from his job for violating Marine Corps social media policy. After continuing to post videos, he was sent for a mental health evaluation and warned to stop. Eventually he was imprisoned in a military brig and released after accepting a special court-martial where he was fined and released.
Meanwhile, a year after the withdrawal, he noted, no senior military official has been held responsible for the withdrawal.
Scheller said he tried to press charges against Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, then commander of U.S. Central Command and responsible for Afghanistan and the Middle East region, but was blocked by his chain of command and that McKenzie had been able to retire unopposed. responsibility.
However, he said he hopes his book will help Americans better understand how to hold the military accountable.
“I think accountability signals what we as Americans believe is important. So as Americans we should expect a plan based on coherent thought. We should expect a leader to win a war or achieve the political goals set for the campaign. And when those things fail, accountability signals that “Hey, that was important and you didn’t get there,” he said.
Follow Breitbart News’ Kristina Wong on TwitterTruth Social or on Facebook.
Breitbart News
News
Crews battle a brush fire near Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
MARTINEZ, Calif. — Contra Costa County firefighters are responding to a 100-acre wildfire near Rodeo, Cal Fire announced Monday.
The fire is located in the area of Franklin Canyon Road and Interstate Highway 4.
The fire has a “dangerous rate of spread,” according to Cal Fire.
Two additional tankers and a helicopter have been requested.
A third alarm has been activated for structure protection.
Stick with ABC7 News on this developing story.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, retransmission, or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
iPhone photo edits feel like magic with a new iOS 16 tool
This story is part WWDC 2022CNET’s full coverage from and about Apple’s annual developer conference.
Apple will most likely give its official announcement of the Launch of the iPhone 14 this Wednesday, September 7 during his “Far Out” event. They are also almost certain to announce when the most recent version iPhone operating system — iOS16 — will come out.
iOS16 brings a bunch of new features to the iPhone, including Editable messages and one customizable lock screen. But the feature that really caught my attention during WWDC 2022 is all about the photography, despite taking less than 15 seconds of the event.
The feature hasn’t been given a name, but here’s how it works: you tap and hold on a photo to separate the subject of an image, such as a person, from the background. And if you keep holding, you can then “lift” the cutout from the photo and drag it into another app to post, share, or make a collage, for example.
Technically, the tap-and-lift photo feature is part of Visual Look Up, which first launched with iOS 15 and can recognize objects in your photos such as plants, food, landmarks and even pets. In iOS 16, Visual Look Up lets you remove that object from a photo or PDF by doing nothing more than press and hold.
Robby Walker, Apple’s senior director of Siri Language and Technologies, demonstrated the new tapping and lifting tool over a photo of a French bulldog. The dog was “cropped” from the photo, then dragged and dropped into a message text field.
“It’s like magic,” Walker said.
Sometimes Apple overuses the word “magic”, but this tool sounds impressive. Walker was quick to point out that the effect was the result of an advanced machine learning model, which is accelerated by basic machine learning and Apple’s neural engine to perform 40 billion operations in a second.
Knowing the amount of processing and machine learning required to cut a dog out of a photo delights me to no end. Often, new phone features must be revolutionary or solve a serious problem. I guess you could say that the press and hold tool solves the problem of removing the background from a photo, which, at least for some, could be serious business.
I couldn’t help but notice the similarity to another iOS 16 photo feature. On the lock screen, the photo editor separates the foreground subject from the background of the photo used for your wallpaper. So lock screen elements like time and date can be layered behind your wallpaper subject but in front of the photo background. It looks like the cover of a magazine.
I tried the new Visual Look Up feature in the iOS 16 public beta. I’m still impressed with how fast and reliable it works. If you have a spare iPhone to try it out, a free public beta, and a developer beta for iOS 16 are both available.
For more, get all the latest Apple iPhone 14 rumors.
CNET
News
Minnesota State Fair wraps up as attendance bounces back
The State Fair concluded its 12-day run on Monday, unofficially marking the end of another summer in Minnesota.
Labor Day attendance will be reported Tuesday, but the State Fair had already eclipsed its total attendance last year, when the continuing coronavirus pandemic kept many would-be visitors away from the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.
The 2020 State Fair was canceled in its entirety.
This Sunday’s attendance was a reported 222,202, compared with 153,422 last year. Attendance for the equivalent Sunday in 2019 was 245,243, a daily record.
Through Sunday, cumulative 2022 State Fair attendance was 1,685,237.
Total attendance last year was 1,301,584. In 2019, it was a record 2,126,551.
The 2023 State Fair will run from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.
News
‘They took care of me’: 16 Uvalde fourth graders waited an hour with injured teacher
UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Elsa Avila slid to her phone, terrified as she held the bleeding side of her abdomen and tried to stay calm for her students. In a text to her family that she intended to send to other teachers at Uvalde, she wrote: “I am devastated.”
For the first time in 30 years, Avila will not return to school as classes resume Tuesday in the small Texas town.
Back to school will be different for her, as it will for other survivors of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 21 people died, with a focus on healing, both physical and mental.
Some have opted for virtual education, others for private school. Many will return to Uvalde School District campuses, although Robb Elementary itself will never reopen.
“I try to make sense of everything,” Avila said in an August interview, “but it will never make sense.”
A scar on her chest brings her to tears as a permanent reminder of the horror she endured with her 16 students as they waited in their classroom for an hour for help while a gunman slaughtered 19 children and two teachers in two adjoining classrooms nearby.
Minutes before she felt the sharp pain of the bullet piercing her gut and colon, Avila was pulling the students away from walls and windows and closer to her. A student lined up by the door for recess had just told her that something was going on outside: people were running and screaming. As she slammed the classroom door for the lock to engage, her students took their well-practiced locking positions.
Moments later, a gunman burst into their fourth-year wing and began spraying bullets before finally making his way into rooms 111 and 112.
In room 109, Avila repeatedly texted asking for help, according to messages reviewed by The Associated Press.
First at 11:35 in the text to her family which she says was for the teacher group chat.
Then at 11:38 p.m. in a message to the vice principal of the school.
At 11:45 p.m., she responded to a text from the school counselor asking if her class was in lockdown with, “I’m getting shot, send help.” And when the principal assured her that help was on the way, she simply replied: “Help”.
“Yes, they are coming,” replied the manager at 11:48.
It is not known if his messages were passed on to the police. District officials did not respond to requests for comment on steps taken to contact law enforcement on May 24, and an attorney for then-principal Mandy Gutierrez was unavailable for comment. .
According to a legislative committee report outlining a botched police response, nearly 400 local, state and federal officers stood in the hallway of the fourth-grade wing and outside the building for 77 minutes before eventually enter the adjoining classrooms and kill the shooter.
Lawmakers also found a relaxed approach to lockdowns – which happened often – and security concerns, including issues with door locks. State and federal investigations into the shooting continue.
The district is working to implement new safety measures, and the school board fired district police chief Pete Arredondo in August. Residents say it remains unclear how – or even if – trust between the community and officials can be restored, although some are calling for more accountability, better police training and laws tougher on gun safety.
Avila remembers hearing the ominous bursts of rapid fire, then silence, then the voices of officers in the hallway shouting, “Crossfire!” and later other officers standing nearby.
“But still nobody came to help us,” she said.
As Avila lay motionless, unable to speak loud enough to be heard, some of her students pushed and shook her. She wished she had the strength to tell them she was still alive.
A light flashed in their window, but no one identified themselves. Fearing it was the shooter, the students walked away.
“The little girls closest to me kept stroking me and saying, ‘It’s going to be okay miss. We love you miss,’” Avila said.
Eventually, at 12:33 p.m., a window in his classroom shattered. Officers arrived to evacuate his students, the last to be released in the area, according to Avila.
With her remaining strength, Avila got up and helped the students onto the chairs and tables and through the window. Then, holding her side, she told an officer she was too weak to jump herself. He came through the window to get her out.
“I never saw my kids again. I know they came out the window and I just heard them say, ‘Run, run, run!’” Avila said.
She remembers being taken to the airport, where a helicopter took her to a hospital in San Antonio. She was supported and unsupported until June 18.
Avila later learned that a student in her class had been injured by shrapnel in the nose and mouth, but had since been released from medical treatment. She said other students helped their injured classmates until the police arrived.
“I’m very proud of them because they were able to stay calm for an entire hour while we were terrified,” Avila said.
As her students prepare to return to school for the first time since that traumatic day, Avila is on the verge of recovery, walking up to eight minutes at a time on the physiotherapy treadmill and going to counseling . She looks forward to teaching again one day.
Outside a closed Robb Elementary, a memorial for those killed overflows the front door. Teachers from across Texas stopped by throughout the summer to pay their respects and reflect on what they would do in the same situation.
“If I survive, I have to make sure they survive first,” said Olga Oglin, a 23-year-old educator from Dallas, her voice cracking.
Ofelia Loyola, who teaches elementary school in San Antonio, visited her husband, middle school teacher Raul Loyola. She was left baffled by the late response from law enforcement on May 24, as seen in security and police video.
“They are all children. No matter how old they are, you protect them,” she said.
Last week, Avila and several of her students got together for the end-of-year party they were unable to organize in May. They played in a country club pool and she gave them each a bracelet with a small cross to remind them that “God was with us that day and they were not alone,” she said. declared.
“We always talked about being kind, being respectful, taking care of each other – and they were able to do that that day,” Avila said.
“They took care of each other. They took care of me.”
Grub5
News
Biden called for ‘a disastrous start to the Labor Day campaign’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Hugh Hewitt has weighed in on President Biden’s campaign platform on the ‘special report’.
HUGH HEWITT: I think it’s face-plant after face-plant, Bret. We return to the “semi-fascist” insult.
BIDEN ATTACKS ‘MAGA’ GOP CONGRESS MEMBERS AGAIN, ‘FULL OF ANGER, VIOLENCE AND HATE,’ IN LABOR DAY SPEECH
Then we go to the student loan bailout, then we go to the red frame, the red wedding speech, which was heavily criticized by everyone who was objective about it, and today you have the Democratic senator candidate from Wisconsin not running with the president like Tim Ryan in Ohio. They don’t want to be around him. He has 38% approval. He falls. He can always have people, he’s the President of the United States. People want to see it, even people who don’t like it, but some guys from the union will show up.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
I think the start of the Labor Day campaign was disastrous, and we’ll talk about that later in specific races…but right now you’d rather have the Republican cards than the Democrat cards, and you’d rather be led by Mitch McConnell and… Kevin McCarthy as Joe Biden.
Fox
Body found in search for missing Memphis jogger, police say
Scheller discusses the hypocrisy of being fired for seeking accountability
Crews battle a brush fire near Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
iPhone photo edits feel like magic with a new iOS 16 tool
Minnesota State Fair wraps up as attendance bounces back
‘They took care of me’: 16 Uvalde fourth graders waited an hour with injured teacher
Biden called for ‘a disastrous start to the Labor Day campaign’
CVS buys home care provider Signify for $8 billion
Tiafoe ends Nadal’s 22-match slam streak in US Open 4th round
Liga MX – USMNT-Mexico binational Zendejas on fire, Cruz Azul falters, and more
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room