Caduceus Blockchain‍ Announces Incubator Program M4Tter

London, United Kingdom, 6th September, 2022, Chainwire
The M4TTER incubator will see successful projects awarded a $10,000 grant in funding
Today, Caduceus Foundation announces the launch of M4TTER, an incubator to promote DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and other blockchain projects. The incubator provides access to Caduceus’ unmatched technology and additional start-up resources from an extensive network of Web 3.0 experts.
M4TTER’s mission is to build and scale successful Metaverse applications on Caduceus. Their role in the rapidly growing world of Web 3.0 is to connect developers, investors, and industry experts to fast-track Metaverse ideas. M4TTER will be the first port of call for managing the development of projects and apps being built on the Caduceus blockchain.
Caduceus CEO Tim Bullman commented “Caduceus are delighted to be represented by the M4TTER as we facilitate a new avenue for development projects to be onboarded and incubated. The sustainability of Caduceus relies on successful adoption of our chain; we are confident the M4TTER proposition will engage a suite of exciting new Metaverse concepts into our ecosystem.”
Incubator projects will be guided by the experienced M4TTER team with up to USD $10,000 grant funding as well as access to best-in-class support services. Services include; tech support with access to developers that can guide through the deployment process, listing and liquidity through the Caduceus Network, fundraising connections to a vast network of Venture Capital firms, introductions to legal partners, marketing and promotion across the network, and advisory for a range of project areas.
The M4TTER team will be supported by a range of Web 3.0 advisors including Investment Advisor Midhat Kidwai, Sports partnership advisor BBC sports and Rugby legend Lawrence Dallaglio and Legal Advisor Alan Kitchin and James Slate, early Web3 and NFT investor, now Web 3 founder.
James Slate comments “I am delighted to be a part of this exciting new team as well as the wider Caduceus network. The M4TTER proposition will be a chance for Web 3 and specifically Metaverse concepts gaining access to all the tools they need to scale.”
For more information: https://www.m4tter.io/
About Caduceus
Caduceus is the first metaverse protocol with decentralised edge rendering dedicated to providing an infrastructure layer of Metaverse development.
Caduceus offers up to 100,000 transactions per second, Easy Cross Chain tech with EVM equivalence and Multichain bridges. Developers can easily migrate, render and stream decentralised projects through Caduceus’s edge rendering network.
The increased hash rate on the network is forcing the Merge to occur earlier.
In anticipation of the Bellatrix hard fork, the ETH price has risen by nearly 6%.
In a Tuesday tweet, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin predicted that the Merge will go into effect between September 13 and 15. The increased hash rate on the network is forcing the Merge to occur earlier than September 15.
In a tweet dated September 6, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that the Merge will likely take place between September 13 and 15. Additionally, he stresses the need for users to update their clients before the Bellatrix hard fork on the Beacon Chain at epoch 144896 at 11:34:47 UTC.
Highly Anticipated Merge
Epoch 144896 at 11:34:47 am UTC is when the Bellatrix upgrade will take place on the Beacon Chain. In anticipation of the Bellatrix hard fork, the ETH price has risen by nearly 6% and is trading at $1658 as per CMC.
Buterin tweeted:
“The merge is still expected to happen around Sep 13-15. What’s happening today is the Bellatrix hard fork, which *prepares* the chain for the merge. Still important though – make sure to update your clients!”
OKLink’s Ethereum Merge Countdown indicates that the network is almost 99 percent prepared for the Merge. The current terminal total difficulty (TTD) of 5875000000000000000 is sufficient to initiate the fusion of Ethereum Mainnet and Beacon Chain, and the network hash rate is 892.23 TH/s, which is over the required threshold of 872 TH/s.
The next upgrade will occur at the execution layer. It is called the Paris hard fork. This will then be followed by the Merge, which can take place around September 13-15. This is the suggested Merge date tracked by the Ethereum Foundation. The foundation suggests September 15 at 9:44:01 UTC. There can be a shift in the data depending on the hash rate.
Recommended For You:
Vitalik Buterin Announces Launch of New Book ‘Proof of Stake’
The blockchain game Kryptomon, a living-NFT-powered Metaverse project combining Play-and-Earn gaming with nostalgic charm, announced today its official sale on Binance NFT, the NFT marketplace of Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem, and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider. This launch features one of the world’s first “Physital NFT” collections.
The “physital” concept comes from the merge between physical and digital. The digital items that will be included in the Mystery Box include a variety of Badges (silver, gold, platinum, and diamond) which will grant users an increased chance of obtaining Mystery Boxes in Kryptomon’s monthly Treasure Hunt event along with other unique in-game enhancements, a co-branded in-game “NFT Hunter Club” hoodie that provides in-game utility for both 2D and 3D Kryptomon games, and a single Kryptomon NFT egg which will soon hatch into the buyer’s very own Kryptomon. In addition, one lucky winner will walk away with a Generation 0 Kryptomon, an ultra-rare Kryptomon of which only 100 will ever exist, currently valued at a floor price of almost $5,000!
Meanwhile, the physical asset collection will include a variety of limited-edition exclusive collectibles, each with its unique serial number to prove and verify its authenticity. The physical items that buyers will receive upon purchasing the NFT Mystery Box will include a limited edition “NFT Hunter Club” Kryptomon hoodie with a serial number that matches its digital counterpart. The physical hoodie is made of premium, high-quality materials and includes customization capabilities as buyers can add patches. Other items included in the physical package are a limited edition “NFT Hunter Club” Kryptomon T-shirt, a cap, and a shopper bag.
Leading the charge into “phygital” wearables, Davide Matteazzi, Kryptomon’s Chief Merchandising Officer, brings a wealth of experience from his time at various global fashion brands including Diesel and Calvin Klein Jeans. “Digital wearables have a bright future and show a clear path for NFT longevity,” says Matteazzi.
Event Details
The Mystery Box sale will be conducted on a first-come-first-serve basis over four different rounds and will last until the items run out of stock.
The main sale will take place on the Binance NFT marketplace exclusively on the 9th of September at 10:00 UTC. Meanwhile, the secondary sale will take place on Kryptomon’s own marketplace on the Kryptomon website shortly after, in an exclusive sale that will happen in three rounds. Users will get the chance to earn their place in the sale and whitelist their wallet address to participate in the exclusive sale by participating in the company’s Physital NFT Celebration campaign here: https://krypto.moe/physitalNFT
Exclusive Sale on Binance NFT Marketplace
All Binance users with verified KYC wallets will be eligible to purchase from the first-ever exclusive physical sale.
Details of the exclusive sale:
A total of 2,500 limited-numbered Physital NFTs are available.
The price is $299/box
Each account can purchase up to five boxes.
Date: 09th September 2022
Start Time: 10:00 UTC
Check out the sale on this Link
Community Sale on Kryptomon’s NFT Marketplace
Shortly after the exclusive sale on Binance NFT, Kryptomon will launch another exclusive sale on Kryptomon NFT Marketplace in three rounds, for whitelisted wallet addresses only. Users can learn more about the sale and whitelist their wallet addresses on the company’s Physital NFT Campaign page.
About Kryptomon
Kryptomon is a web3 gaming company. Set in the Kryptomon Metaverse, community members play as “Trainers,” taking care of their own NFT pet monsters, which have a unique and mutable genetic code of 38 randomized parameters that determine their physical and behavioral characteristics. They are capable of learning, falling sick, getting hungry, and protecting their trainers when out on an adventure in the physical world. In turn, trainers must care for, feed, and train their Kryptomon partners to grow and prepare for the battles ahead. Kryptomon aims to create the next step in the evolution of crypto and Metaverse gaming by using blockchain, digital genetics, and location-based technologies. To see how Kryptomon is creating its unique gaming universe, please visit https://kryptomon.co/
Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors, and creative fans worldwide with the best liquidity and minimal fees. Consisting of three product lines: Premium Events, Mystery Box, and a marketplace. Now, Binance NFT aims to build the first and largest GameFi NFT trading platform for gaming projects via IGO (Initial Game Offering) – featuring core in-game assets from top gaming projects.
Bullish SLP price prediction is $0.00586 to $0.05571.
The SLP price might also reach $0.1.
SLP bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.00304.
In Smooth Love Potion’s (SLP) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about SLP to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Smooth Love Potion Current Market Status
According to Coingecko, the price of SLP is $0.00396506 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11,844,684
at the time of writing. However, SLP increased to 2.8% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, SLP has a circulating supply of 39,950,978,613 SLP coins. Currently, SLP trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, MEXC, BingX, and Bybit.
What is a Smooth Love Potion (SLP)?
Small Love Potion (SLP) tokens are earned by playing the Axie Infinity game. SLP are ERC-20 tokens, and they can be used to breed new digital pets that are known as Axies. This crypto asset serves as a replacement for experience points. It is a unique cryptocurrency because of how it has become one of the few in-game tokens to be listed by Binance in its innovation zone.
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2022
Smooth Love Potion holds the 181st position on CoinGecko right now. SLP price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The ascending triangle is a characteristic pattern of an ongoing bullish trend. This triangle is formed by a horizontal upper trendline that connects the highs and the lower trendline that connects the rising lows.
If the trend breaks out at the resistance level, the price will continue to move up in this ascending triangle pattern.
Currently, SLP is in the range of $0.00536. If the pattern continues, the price of SLP might reach the resistance level of $0.00973. If the trend reverses, then the price of SLP may fall to $0.00309.
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Support and Resistance Levels
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of SLP.
From the above daily time frame, we can interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of SLP.
Resistance Level 1 – $0.00692
Resistance Level 2 – $0.01532
Resistance Level 3 – $0.03206
Resistance Level 4 – $0.05571
Support Level – $0.00304
The charts show that SLP has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, SLP might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.05571.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the SLP might plummet to almost $0.00304, a bearish signal.
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of SLP is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of SLP lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of SLP is shown in the chart above. Currently, SLP is in a bullish state. Notably, the SLP price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely upward. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of SLP at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the SLP is 71.50. This means that SLP is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of ADA may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of the Smooth Love Potion (SLP). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Smooth Love Potion (SLP). Currently, SLP lies in the range of 36.108, so it indicates a strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of SLP. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of SLP lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, SLP’s RSI is at 71.50 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of SLP with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Smooth Love Potion.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and SLP is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and SLP also increases or decreases respectively.
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Smooth Love Potion (SLP) might probably attain $0.15 by 2023.
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Smooth Love Potion (SLP) might enter a bullish trajectory towards hitting the $1 mark. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, SLP might rally to hit $0.23 by 2024.
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2025
If Smooth Love Potion (SLP) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, SLP would rally to hit $0.3 SLP might establish its newer all-time high.
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2026
If Smooth Love Potion (SLP) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, SLP would rally to hit $0.42.
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2027
If Smooth Love Potion (SLP) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, SLP would rally to hit $0.5.
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2028
Despite the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market, if Smooth Love Potion (SLP) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might drive significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, SLP would hit $0.7.
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Smooth Love Potion (SLP) , it would witness major spikes. SLP might hit $1 by 2029.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Smooth Love Potion network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for SLP. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Smooth Love Potion in 2022 is $0.05571. On the other hand, the bearish SLP price prediction for 2022 is $0.00304.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Smooth Love Potion ecosystem, the performance of SLP would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $0.399727 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.1 if the investors believe that SLP is a good investment in 2022.
1. What is a Smooth Love Potion (SLP)?
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a gaming token in the popular NFT game Axie Infinity that uses the ERC-20 protocol.
2. Where can you purchase Smooth Love Potion (SLP)?
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, MEXC, BingX, and Bybit.
3. Will Smooth Love Potion (SLP) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Smooth Love Potion platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Smooth Love Potion (SLP)?
On July 13, 2021, SLP reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.399727.
5. Is Smooth Love Potion (SLP) a good investment in 2022?
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Smooth Love Potion in the past few months, SLP is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Smooth Love Potion (SLP) reach $0.1?
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Smooth Love Potion (SLP) will hit $0.1 soon.
7. What will be the Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price by 2023?
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price is expected to reach $0.15 by 2023.
8. What will be the Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price by 2024?
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price is expected to reach $0.23 by 2024.
9. What will be the Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price by 2025?
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price is expected to reach $0.3 by 2025.
10. What will be the Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price by 2026?
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price is expected to reach $0.42 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely author’s. It is not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their research before investing.
Meirelles is all set to join Binance’s advisory board.
In 2003, Henrique Meirelles was elected president of the Central Bank of Brazil.
Despite the ongoing Crypto Winter, the world’s biggest exchange by trading volume, Binance, is making strides to grow its staff. A former governor of Brazil’s central bank has lately joined the exchange’s management.
On Monday, O Globo, a newspaper located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, reported the news. Henrique Meirelles, a renowned economist, has reportedly been recruited by Binance. Additionally, Meirelles served as the president of Brazil’s central bank. Meirelles has been invited to join Binance’s advisory board. The company issued a statement lately that seems to back up the claim.
The exchange stated:
“Binance confirms the participation of Henrique Meirelles in the company’s new global advisory board and reports that it will release more details about this initiative soon.”
Capitalizing on the Situation
In 2003, Henrique Meirelles was elected president of the Central Bank of Brazil. The economist, now 77 years old, stayed in his job until 2011. Meirelles was Brazil’s Minister of Finance during Michel Temer’s administration. Meirelles is not only a prominent politician in Brazil but also the head of the board of directors for the investment firm J&F Investmentos SA.
Having someone of this stature on board is a clear indication of the company’s importance on a worldwide scale. As a result, working at Binance is becoming an increasingly prestigious opportunity. CZ, CEO of Binance, made this observation on Twitter last month, saying that there are hundreds of phoney employment accounts on LinkedIn.
Although several companies have been forced to lay off employees due to the Crypto Winter, Binance seems undeterred. Back in June, when the Crypto Winter was at its hardest, CZ announced that the exchange would be attempting to capitalize on the situation.
Recommended For You:
Nigeria and Binance Plan Establishing Digital Economic Zone
This mining pool is responsible for 10.4% of the total hashrate in Bitcoin mining.
The group also announced the temporary suspension of BTC and ETH balance payouts.
Poolin, a mining pool headquartered in China, has temporarily suspended wallet withdrawals due to cash flow concerns. Given Poolin’s massive scope, the withdrawal freeze might prove to be a devastating blow to the cryptocurrency ecosystem as a whole. This mining pool is responsible for 10.4% of the total hashrate in Bitcoin mining.
Tough Times Ahead?
The group has promised to provide an update on the restart of withdrawals within the next two weeks. The company’s leadership acknowledged cash flow problems early Sunday. It announced that the Poolin system was going to halt all withdrawals, flash trades, and internal transfers. Hash Rate Index ranks it as the fourth-best mining pool. The Binance Pool controls 10.2% of the total hashrate, however, Poolin is currently doing better.
The group also announced the temporary suspension of Bitcoin and Ethereum balance payouts. Poolin has announced that, for the time being, it will not be possible to withdraw any remaining BTC or ETH from the pool. As of the 6th of September, a snapshot will be taken of the remaining BTC and ETH balances on the pool.
The firm stated:
“Withdrawals from Pool Account will be paused. Time and plans of resume will be released within 2 weeks. Regular mining and direct payout from mining pool are not affected.”
Meanwhile, the amount of digital assets that Poolin owes to its consumers is now unclear. It is estimated that Poolin has roughly 18,000 Bitcoin in its wallet at the moment. Moreover, the team has assured that all user data is secure. “All user assets are safe and the company’s net worth is positive.”
Recommended For You:
Paraguay President Vetoes Crypto Mining Regulation
These are initiatives that are not based on a solid product.
The market is still down despite the bulk of coins showing impressive recovery over the previous 24 hours. One of the coins that have been showing signs of good recovery at the moment is Shiba Inu, which had been among the most negatively impacted by the bad market. The crypto experts warn that Shiba Inu is still not out of danger, though. This currency still confronts several risks that could make it the Terra LUNA’s replacement.
Shiba Inu and Terra LUNA are nearly equivalent breeds. These are initiatives that weren’t founded on a reliable product. The lack of utility is the primary obstacle facing the Shiba Inu project. This is because Shiba Inu was first a meme coin that based its enormous market cap on hype rather than a real commodity. There have been 329.8 million Shiba Inu tokens burned since September began.
Terra Continues Trend
Over the past month, Terra Luna Classic has been trending steadily upward. The LUNC is currently seeing increased buying pressure, which is driving its price growth. Interesting demand for the coin has driven it to soar by 62.11% in a single day despite market turbulence. However, the Terra Classic (LUNC) Price is $0.000398 at the time of writing.
The traders didn’t trust the newly launched LUNC when Terra (LUNA) crashed because many of them believed that even this would soon vanish. Since then, there have been a lot of changes that have decreased the token’s supply and increased its rarity.