Caduceus Blockchain‍ Announces Incubator Program M4Tter

Bullish SLP price prediction is $0.00586 to $0.05571.

The SLP price might also reach $0.1.

SLP bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.00304.

In Smooth Love Potion’s (SLP) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about SLP to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Smooth Love Potion Current Market Status

According to Coingecko, the price of SLP is $0.00396506 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11,844,684

at the time of writing. However, SLP increased to 2.8% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, SLP has a circulating supply of 39,950,978,613 SLP coins. Currently, SLP trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, MEXC, BingX, and Bybit.

What is a Smooth Love Potion (SLP)?

Small Love Potion (SLP) tokens are earned by playing the Axie Infinity game. SLP are ERC-20 tokens, and they can be used to breed new digital pets that are known as Axies. This crypto asset serves as a replacement for experience points. It is a unique cryptocurrency because of how it has become one of the few in-game tokens to be listed by Binance in its innovation zone.

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2022

Smooth Love Potion holds the 181st position on CoinGecko right now. SLP price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

SLP/USDT Ascending Triangle Pattern (Source: TradingView)

The ascending triangle is a characteristic pattern of an ongoing bullish trend. This triangle is formed by a horizontal upper trendline that connects the highs and the lower trendline that connects the rising lows.

If the trend breaks out at the resistance level, the price will continue to move up in this ascending triangle pattern.

Currently, SLP is in the range of $0.00536. If the pattern continues, the price of SLP might reach the resistance level of $0.00973. If the trend reverses, then the price of SLP may fall to $0.00309.

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Support and Resistance Levels

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of SLP.

SLP/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, we can interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of SLP.

Resistance Level 1 – $0.00692

Resistance Level 2 – $0.01532

Resistance Level 3 – $0.03206

Resistance Level 4 – $0.05571

Support Level – $0.00304

The charts show that SLP has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, SLP might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.05571.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the SLP might plummet to almost $0.00304, a bearish signal.

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of SLP is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of SLP lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of SLP is shown in the chart above. Currently, SLP is in a bullish state. Notably, the SLP price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely upward. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of SLP at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the SLP is 71.50. This means that SLP is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of ADA may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of the Smooth Love Potion (SLP). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of Smooth Love Potion (SLP). Currently, SLP lies in the range of 36.108, so it indicates a strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of SLP. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of SLP lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, SLP’s RSI is at 71.50 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of SLP with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Smooth Love Potion.

BTC Vs ETH Vs SLP Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and SLP is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and SLP also increases or decreases respectively.

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Smooth Love Potion (SLP) might probably attain $0.15 by 2023.

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Smooth Love Potion (SLP) might enter a bullish trajectory towards hitting the $1 mark. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, SLP might rally to hit $0.23 by 2024.

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2025

If Smooth Love Potion (SLP) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, SLP would rally to hit $0.3 SLP might establish its newer all-time high.

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2026

If Smooth Love Potion (SLP) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, SLP would rally to hit $0.42.

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2027

If Smooth Love Potion (SLP) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, SLP would rally to hit $0.5.

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2028

Despite the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market, if Smooth Love Potion (SLP) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might drive significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, SLP would hit $0.7.

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Smooth Love Potion (SLP) , it would witness major spikes. SLP might hit $1 by 2029.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Smooth Love Potion network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for SLP. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Smooth Love Potion in 2022 is $0.05571. On the other hand, the bearish SLP price prediction for 2022 is $0.00304.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Smooth Love Potion ecosystem, the performance of SLP would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $0.399727 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.1 if the investors believe that SLP is a good investment in 2022.

1. What is a Smooth Love Potion (SLP)? Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a gaming token in the popular NFT game Axie Infinity that uses the ERC-20 protocol. 2. Where can you purchase Smooth Love Potion (SLP)? Smooth Love Potion (SLP) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, MEXC, BingX, and Bybit. 3. Will Smooth Love Potion (SLP) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Smooth Love Potion platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Smooth Love Potion (SLP)? On July 13, 2021, SLP reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.399727. 5. Is Smooth Love Potion (SLP) a good investment in 2022? Smooth Love Potion (SLP) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Smooth Love Potion in the past few months, SLP is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Smooth Love Potion (SLP) reach $0.1? Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Smooth Love Potion (SLP) will hit $0.1 soon. 7. What will be the Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price by 2023? Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price is expected to reach $0.15 by 2023. 8. What will be the Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price by 2024? Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price is expected to reach $0.23 by 2024. 9. What will be the Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price by 2025? Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price is expected to reach $0.3 by 2025. 10. What will be the Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price by 2026? Smooth Love Potion (SLP) price is expected to reach $0.42 by 2026.

