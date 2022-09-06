News
Celtic v Real Madrid LIVE stream: Hoops set for Champions League return, La Liga giants involved in first European encounter with Scottish club since loss to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen
Celtic are set for a mouth-watering clash with European giants Real Madrid in their first Champions League game in five years tonight.
The Hoops will be full of confidence heading into this clash after a 4-0 victory over fierce Old Firm rivals Rangers.
But Celtic have never won their first game in a Champions League campaign and come up against current holder Real Madrid.
Ange Postecoglou’s side can however take some consolation from the last time Los Blancos faced a Scottish club in Europe.
Madrid are famous for losing 2-1 to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen in extra time in the 1983 Cup Winners’ Cup final.
Celtic v Real Madrid: Date and how to follow
This Champions League Group F fixture will take place on Tuesday, September 6.
Kick-off at Glasgow’s Celtic Park will start at 8 p.m.
The clash will be shown on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate with coverage starting at 7.15pm.
BT Sport customers can stream the game live through their app using their mobile devices, tablets or computers.
Celtic v Real Madrid: team news
The hosts could be without Kyogo Furuhashi following a shoulder injury he suffered against Rangers, with Carl Starfelt also a doubt.
Yosuke Ideguchi remains sidelined but Oliver Abildgaard could be in line to make his debut after arriving on loan from Rubin Kazan.
As for Madrid, Karim Benzema was absent from pre-match training at Parkhead but is part of the club’s traveling squad.
Eden Hazard could be in contention for a move if the Frenchman is rested, but players like Jesus Vallejo and Alvaro Odriozola are injured.
Celtic vs Real Madrid: what was said?
Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believes Celtic are his side’s toughest opponents so far this season.
“Tuesday we have the toughest game of this first half of the season,” Ancelotti said. “We are going to face a team that plays great football and we have to be ready.
“Our goal is to play good football and collect points and wins.
“We are able to play well, with the quality we have, to combine good and good in transitions. The team dynamic is good and we are confident in our abilities.
Celtic vs Real Madrid: Match Stats
- Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema scored 15 UEFA Champions League goals last season; only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more in a single edition of the tournament (17 in 2013-14, 16 in 2015-16). The Frenchman is tied with Robert Lewandowski on 86 total goals in the competition, joint-third all-time behind Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (125).
- This will be Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti’s 19th season as UEFA Champions League manager; he has seen his sides progress from the first group stage in 15 of his last 16 editions, only failing with Napoli in 2018-19 in that time. Ancelotti has already faced Celtic six times in the competition, all as Milan manager from 2004 to 2007, losing just once (W3 D2).
- Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is set to become the first Australian to manage in the UEFA Champions League. Overall, he is the fifth manager to take charge of Celtic in the tournament, following Martin O’Neill, Gordon Strachan, Neil Lennon and Brendan Rodgers.
- Celtic have never won their first game of a season in the UEFA Champions League in 10 previous attempts (D2 L8); only RSC Anderlecht have played more editions of the tournament without ever winning their first game (12).
- Real Madrid are playing their 27th edition of the UEFA Champions League, a joint record with Barcelona, including a 26th consecutive season, the longest running streak of any team. The Spanish side have progressed from their 30 group stages in the competition (including the second group stages).
- Celtic qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2017-18 under Brendan Rodgers. The Scottish side have been knocked out of the group stage in their last three tournament appearances (2013-14, 2016-17, 2017-18), most recently advancing in 2012-13.
- The reigning UEFA Champions League champions have only been knocked out of their first group stage in one of the last 28 seasons, with Chelsea pulling out in 2012-13. Only one of the last 27 holders has lost their first game in the following season’s competition after winning the Champions League (W16 D10), with Liverpool losing 2-0 at Napoli in 2019-20.
- It will be Real Madrid’s first European encounter with a Scottish club since the 1983 Cup Winners’ Cup final, which they lost to Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen 2-1 after extra time.
- Celtic have lost eight of their last 10 UEFA Champions League games against Spanish opponents (W2), including each of their last four games in a row, all against Barcelona from 2013 to 2016.
- Celtic and Real Madrid only faced each other in the quarter-finals of the 1979-80 European Cup. The Spanish team won 3-2 on aggregate after losing the first leg 2-0 but winning the second 3-0.
News
OPEC+ decision a ‘political snub’ and ‘symbolic snub’, analysts say
OPEC+’s decision to implement a small production cut is more of a political statement and a symbolic message sent by the alliance, analysts said.
On Monday, the group announced a small oil production cut of 100,000 barrels per day to support prices. Last month, OPEC+ decided to increase oil production by the same target of 100,000 barrels per day.
“Essentially, it’s like zero sum for the market,” said Ellen Wald, president of Transversal Consulting. “The increase [in oil production] last month was next to nothing too…and now we’re talking about taking them off.”
Wald said the underlying message is more important than the cut itself.
“The symbolic significance of this drop is, I think, much more important for the market,” Wald said, adding that the price of Brent had “increased so much” following the decision.
Oil prices rose about 3% on Monday after OPEC’s announcement. The rally has since run out of steam, paring gains in Tuesday’s trading. Brent Crude is hovering around $95 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate is hovering around $88 a barrel.
“It’s more of a political snub to the president [Joe] Biden as well as the European Union, signaling that OPEC is going to go its own way and want to protect those higher prices,” said Andy Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates, who also mentioned that the cut was “pretty paltry “.
“[They’re] basically saying – look, we talked about a cut. A cut is totally within our power and we could very well impose a cut that is much bigger than that,” Wald said, adding that Russia’s influence is quite significant within OPEC+.
Price cap could end up ‘pushing up the price of oil’
Both analysts were skeptical about the effectiveness of Russia’s oil price cap.
Last week, the G-7 countries agreed to cap Russian oil prices to reduce the flow of funds to Moscow’s war chest and lower the cost of oil to consumers.
“[It] doesn’t look like India is really about to sign here. And neither does China,” Wald said. She explained that even if some countries agree not to buy oil from Russia, other countries like India and China could buy those barrels at a discount.
“I just don’t see how it works except to end up driving up the price of oil for everyone except those who continue to buy Russian oil,” she said.
Similarly, Lipow said the price cap is unsustainable because China and India “already benefit from heavily discounted Russian oil” and have nothing to gain from jumping on the bandwagon.
Lipow added that the price cap protects consumers from paying higher prices rather than reducing oil demand.
“They have no incentive to reduce demand… What that means is that governments across Europe are going to print money to send to consumers and go into more debt.”
‘Let’s go!’ with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray returning for season 2
Tom Brady still has “unfinished business”.
The seven-time NFL Super Bowl champion reunited with former All-Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Gray at the launch of Season 2 of their Sirius XM radio show on Monday.
“Let’s go!” debuted Brady, 45, talking about his decision to return for his 23rd season and sharing his reaction to being named No. 1 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 list.
“You came back after retiring for a short time because you said there was unfinished business,” Gray said. “What exactly would it be after winning seven Super Bowls?”
Brady said he felt he still owed something to the city of Tampa, especially after the tough 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.
“Well, I just felt like I had a little bit left. And I want to give it a shot. And I owed it to my teammates, our great coaches and our whole organization,” Brady said.
The QB superstar also spoke of his excitement for the Buccaneers’ upcoming season, with the team’s new look on the offensive line and new addition of star Julio Jones joining a receiving corps loaded with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski.
The Buccaneers dealt a blow to their offensive front, as Brady noted the loss of guard Alex Cappa to the Bengals, retired guard Ali Marpe and Ryan Jensen to an injury sustained in training camp.
Although with a new and improved offensive line, Brady admitted the rookies have a lot of work to do.
Gray also acknowledged that the 45-year-old superstar is the NFL’s oldest active player and was ranked No. 1 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list.
“Obviously it’s very flattering anytime you get recognition from your peers. It’s a very cool thing,” the future Hall of Fame QB said.
“I will look back on many accomplishments and feel very privileged and blessed to be playing for a long time. But I’ve always thought these are ultimate team rewards.
Brady also spoke about what’s different now about playing at the age of 45 compared to when he was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
“I think I’m a better football player now, obviously. This also comes with many other aspects of life that continue to change. Because it’s your life, and I think I alluded to it a few weeks ago, everyone faces different things in their life,” Brady said.
“So even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school who also plays football. I have a 12 year old going through his life. I have a 9 year old daughter going through her life. And I have parents.
“I have a lot of things that are really important off-pitch activities and goals that you’re also trying to maximize. So we all have different things going on and I think once football season comes around I really focus on what I need to do and how I need to focus.
The Buccaneers are just days away from their Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, with Brady noting how challenging it will be despite his preparation.
“We are up against a good team. The Cowboys are very talented in all three phases,” Brady said. “They do a very good job with their defensive scheme, they change their fronts a lot. They change their covers.
The Buccaneers will be looking for the first win of the season, though Brady knows it’s a long time coming back to the Super Bowl.
“We’re going to have a good week of training, putting ourselves in the best possible prepared position. And now we’re going to go out there and we have to see if we can do the job.”
“Let’s go!” will air every Monday on SiriusXM throughout the 2022 NFL season, as it will be available on all major podcast platforms.
August UK construction PMI 49.2 vs. 48.0 expected
Although below estimates, this is another weak report, with new orders growth the slowest since June 2020. S&P Global notes that:
“The construction sector in the UK looks set to have a tough time, according to the latest PMI data. Not only has construction activity fallen for the second consecutive month, but a range of survey indicators have indicated further weakness ahead.New orders slowed at a torrid pace, while worries about the sector and the economy in general led to a drop in confidence.
“Weakness in activity was widespread in August, with none of the three categories monitored immune to a broader slowdown. Business activity fell into contraction for the first time in just over a year. year and a half, and while real estate activity has increased, the segment has seen broad stagnation over the past three months.
“Pricing and supply pressures showed further signs of easing as lower demand across the sector lifted pressure on suppliers. Meanwhile, the main bright spot from the latest survey has been a solid increase in employment. That said, hiring at least partly reflects a continued grip-following the pandemic. If activity continues to decline, companies will likely soon find that their staffing capacity is sufficient and will suspend hiring.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) or Pound Sterling is the official currency of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, South Georgia and other Pacific territories. The British pound is currently the fourth most traded currency in the world in foreign exchange markets after the US dollar, the euro and the Japanese yen. As the oldest currency in continuous use, the GBP holds significant weight in the global market and is also the fourth largest reserve currency. The Bank of England (BoE) is the authoritative central bank responsible for curating the GBP, issuing its own banknotes, as well as regulating the issuance of banknotes by private banks in Scotland and Northern Ireland. What factors affect the GBP? Like any widely traded currency, several factors affect the GBP. As is often the case, monetary policy has an extremely important impact. Any announcement or policy decision from the BoE is always closely watched given its potential to move the GBP. Additionally, consumer prices (CPI) in the UK as well as inflation levels carry a lot of weight and regularly affect the value of the GBP in the currency markets. Other metrics of note include measures of UK gross domestic product (GDP) or growth, consumer sentiment or confidence. More recently, the drama surrounding Brexit as well as the potential fallout from the negotiations has added another layer of uncertainty to the GBP. At the time of writing, the UK is heading towards a historic schism with Europe, although an agreement has yet to be reached with the two sides unable to reach a deal. With a smooth resolution nowhere in sight, any development or eventual Brexit outcome will be hugely important to the GBP’s short- and long-term value.
Tiafoe ends Nadal’s 22-match Slam streak at US Open 4th Rd
NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe’s vision was blurry from tears. He was thrilled – overwhelmed, even – when the last point was over and he understood that, yes, he had ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-game Grand Slam winning streak on Monday and reached the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time.
“I felt like the world had stopped,” Tiafoe said. “I didn’t hear anything for a minute.”
Then Tiafoe found himself ‘losing it in the locker room’ when he saw this NBA Superstar LeBron James gave him a cry on Twitter.
“Brother,” Tiafoe said, “I was going crazy.”
What meant most to Tiafoe about his 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over 22-time major champion Nadal in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows was watching his guest at Arthur Ashe Stadium . box and knowing that his parents, Constant and Alphina, were there.
“To see them see me beat Rafa Nadal – they saw me get big wins, but beat those ‘Mount Rushmore’ guys? For them, I can’t imagine what was going through their minds,” Tiafoe said. , a 24-year-old American seeded 22nd at the US Open, “I mean, they’re going to remember today for the rest of their lives.”
His parents both emigrated to the United States from Sierra Leone in West Africa in the midst of its civil war in the 1990s. They ended up in Maryland, where Constant helped build a training center tennis for juniors, then became a maintenance man there; Alphina, Frances said, was “a nurse, working two jobs, working overtime at night.” Frances and her twin brother, Franklin, were born in 1998 and would soon be spending hours and hours where dad’s job was, snowshoes in hand.
Maybe one day, he dreamed, a scholarship would come out of it.
“It wasn’t supposed to be like this,” Tiafoe said Monday night, hours after his biggest win by far.
He is the youngest American to go this far at the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2006, but that was not the case with a one-sided crowd supporting one of his own. Nadal is about as popular in tennis as it gets and heard plenty of support as the volume increased after the retractable roof closed in the fourth set.
“It’s something to say to the kids, to the grandkids, ‘Yeah, I beat Rafa,’” Tiafoe said with a big smile.
He served better than the No. 2 seed Nadal. More surprisingly, he came back better too. And he kept his cool, stayed in the moment, and never let the stakes or the opponent get to him. Nadal, a 36-year-old Spaniard, had won his previous two matches, as well as all sets played.
“Well, the difference is easy: I played a bad game and he played a good game,” Nadal said. “In the end that’s all.”
The upset came a day after Tiafoe followed on TV as his friend Nick Kyrgios “put on a show” and knocked out No. 1 seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev. That makes it the first US Open without either of the top two seeds reaching the quarter-finals since 2000, when No. 1 Andre Agassi went out in the second round and No. 2 Gustavo Kuerten in the first.
That was before Nadal, Novak Djokovic, who has 21 Grand Slam titles, and Roger Federer, who has 20, started dominating men’s tennis. Djokovic, 35, did not participate in this US Open because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and was not allowed to enter the United States; Federer, 41, underwent a series of operations on his right knee and last played at Wimbledon last year.
Now come the inevitable questions of whether their era of excellence is coming to an end.
“It means the years go by,” Nadal said. “It is the circle of life.”
Tiafoe now meets No. 9 Andrey Rublev, who beat No. 7 Cam Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 earlier on Monday.
Late Monday turned early Tuesday when third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 15 Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in a game that lasted 3 hours , 54 minutes and ended. at 2:23 a.m.
No. 11 Jannik Sinner rallied from two games down in the fifth set to beat Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
1 woman Iga Swiatek entered her first quarter-final at Flushing Meadows coming back to beat Jule Neiemeier 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.
“I’m just proud,” Swiatek said, “that I didn’t give up hope.”
The 21-year-old Pole will face another US Open quarter-finalist for the first time: No. 8 Jessica Pegula, the top-ranked American, who qualified with a 6-3, 6-2 victory on two-time Wimbledon winner Petra. Kvitova.
Another women’s quarterfinal will be two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova against No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka.
Nadal won the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. Then he reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon in July before withdrawing from that tournament due to a torn abdominal muscle.
Nadal only competed once in the 1.5 months between leaving the All England Club and arriving in New York, where he won four trophies.
He tweaked his serve motion, throwing the ball lower than he normally does so as not to put as much pressure on his midsection. There were plenty of signs on Monday that his serve wasn’t great: nine double faults, a first-serve percentage hovering around 50%, five breaks from Tiafoe.
Earlier in the tournament, he lost the first set of his first round match. He did the same in round two, when he accidentally cut the bridge of his nose and stunned when the edge of his racquet frame bounced off the court and caught him in the face.
Yet on Monday, Nadal appeared poised to turn things around when he broke early in the fourth set and took a 3-1 lead.
Tiafoe thought to herself, “Stay in it. Stay with him.”
This ties into two key areas that Tiafoe credits with making him a stronger player lately: an improved in-game mindset and a commitment to fitness.
“Rafa is there at all times. I’ve been known to have some lows in my game sometimes, where it’s like you’re looking (and thinking), ‘What the hell is this?!’ “Tiafoe said. “That was my thing, the intensity of the match.”
Don’t worry now: he has won the last five games. The penultimate break came for a 4-3 advantage in the fourth set, when Nadal put a backhand in the net, and Tiafoe leapt back towards the sideline for the ensuing change, fist survey.
Fifteen minutes later, Tiafoe broke again, and it was over. It represents the latest significant step forward for Tiafoe, whose only previous trip to a Grand Slam quarter-final came at the 2019 Australian Open – and ended in a loss to Nadal.
When a final backhand from Nadal found the net, Tiafoe threw his racquet and put his hands on his head. He peeked into the stands — mom, dad, brother, girlfriend, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, and others — then sat down in his sideline chair and buried his face in a towel.
“It was just wild. My heart is racing. I was so excited. I was like, let me sit down,” Tiafoe said. “Yeah, I never felt anything. thing like that in my life, honestly.”
84-Year-Old British Woman Runs Marathon, Says ‘It Moves Our Bodies Forward’
An 84-year-old woman became one of the top finishers in a marathon held in Altrincham, UK, on Sunday. In the race held on Sunday, Barbara Thackray, accompanied by her son James, recorded a chip time of 01:26:45, according to a report by Altrincham Today News.
The 84-year-old started running when she was 77. She started by running 20 kilometers (12 miles) every week during lockdown, saying the exercise has kept her body going.
“I think it allows us to run our bodies,” she told the BBC.
Ms Thackray was fundraising for St. Ann’s Hospice in Heald Green, where her late sister Audrey was a patient, the outlet added.
According Altrincham Today News, she has already exceeded 1,200 pounds (Rs 1.11 lakh) in total. Ms. Thackray put a lot of effort into preparing for the marathon. She used to run 10 km twice a week and has no plans to put her running shoes away yet.
Ms Thackray’s son, James, had traveled all the way from Hong Kong to be with her at the start line. He was quoted as saying by the outlet, “I’m incredibly proud she’s done a great job of motivating others to run and involves us all in joining her at the races.”
“At 84 you can’t afford to lose it. At 70 you can start new things, but I’m not sure you can at 80 so I didn’t want to take the risk,” said Ms. Thackray.
“I am so happy to have run the race alongside my son, James, and to share the love I have for running with him,” she added.
She also mentioned that St Ann’s Hospice was an “amazing cause” to run for. The organization headquartered in Heald Green is raising funds to build a new hospice close to the existing one.
Uvalde’s school year begins in fear and unfinished safety
AUSTIN, TX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A new school year begins on Tuesday in Uvalde.
There are new high fences around public school campuses in the Texas community that are still unfinished, a heavy police patrol that many families don’t trust, and never again classes at Robb Elementary School, three months after a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle killed 19 children and two teachers in two adjacent fourth grade classrooms.
Ashley Morales is putting her son, Jeremiah, back in class – because she says she has no other choice as a single working mother. She will drop him off outside Uvalde Primary School on the first day. She says parents won’t be allowed inside.
“I’m just nervous, scared,” said Morales, whose son was in third grade last year at Robb Elementary and lost three friends in the May 24 massacre. At a recent “Meet the Teacher” party, she felt a surge of anxiety as she walked down the school hallway.
“Oh my God, this is really going to happen,” she said. “School is about to start.”
Although school already started weeks ago in many parts of Texas, officials have pushed back the first day of classes in Uvalde after a summer of unfathomable grief, anger and revelations of widespread failures by security forces. order that allowed an 18-year-old gunman to shoot inside. adjacent classrooms for more than 70 minutes.
Despite the extra time, Uvalde school officials said several enhanced security measures remain incomplete, including the installation of additional cameras and new locks.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has pledged to put nearly three dozen state troopers on Uvalde campuses — but that doesn’t comfort some families because there were more than 90 state troopers at the scene of the attack.
More than 100 Uvalde families have signed up for the virtual school, while others have taken their children out of the district and enrolled them in private schools. A teacher who was shot in the abdomen and survivedElsa Avila, will not greet students for the first time in 30 years as she is still recovering.
A Texas House committee report said nearly 400 total officers rushed to Robb Elementary after the shooting, but hesitated for more than an hour to confront the shooter. A body camera and surveillance footage showed heavily armed officers, some holding bulletproof shields, stacked in the hallway but not advancing towards the classroom.
Steve McCraw, head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, called the response “an abject failure.”
Last month, the Uvalde School Board fired District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, whom McCraw and the House Report accused of failing to take control of the scene and wasting time in looking for a key for a classroom door that was probably unlocked. The dismissal did not allay demands for others to be punished. Another officer – Lt. Uvalde Mariano Pargas, the acting police chief that day – was placed on administrative leave.
Many school districts across Texas are asking students and staff to wear brown and white on Tuesday to show solidarity with Uvalde CISD on their first day of school.
