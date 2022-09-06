News
Chicago Bears show renderings for enclosed stadium complex in Arlington Heights, but say they’d expect some public funding
For the first time, the Chicago Bears confirmed Tuesday that the stadium the team is considering building in Arlington Heights would be domed — but the team also called for taxpayer funding of a portion of the project, and noted the plan was still tentative.
The Bears’ released illustrations of the proposed project, and a statement that was the most detailed yet on its proposal to buy Arlington International Racecourse. It said the stadium would be a “best-in-class enclosed stadium, providing Chicagoland with a new home worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoffs, and Final Four.”
The 326-acre development would also include restaurants, office spaces, hotel, fitness center, new parks and open spaces.
The team said that construction of the proposed project would create an estimated 48,000 jobs, $9.4 billion economic impact for Chicagoland, and $1.4 billion in annual economic impact. The team would not seek taxpayer help to build the stadium, but given the economic impact, would seek public funding for the rest of the project.
“We remain under contract to purchase the property, but there are conditions that must be met in order to be in a position to close,” the team wrote in the statement. “If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it.”
The illustrations released Tuesday show a map that indicates that the stadium would be along Route 53 and the Metra commuter tracks. A mixed-used district would be southeast of the stadium.
Two other illustrations show aerial images of the complex, which would include several buildings along with the stadium.
The team has played at Soldier Field for half a century.
The Bears will hold a community meeting Thursday in Arlington Heights to talk about the plan.
Kwasi Kwarteng appointed British Chancellor of the Exchequer, as planned
Kwasi Kwarteng is appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer in the UK, as this week reported. He was previously in Boris Johnson’s cabinet as Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth and has been an MP since 2010.
He studied at Cambridge where he obtained a doctorate in economic history.
Canadian police surround home in search for stabbing suspect
By ROB GILLIES and ROBERT BUMSTED
JAMES SMITH CREE FIRST NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police surrounded a residence with guns drawn Tuesday on an Indigenous reserve where a stabbing rampage took place over the weekend, as authorities warned people the remaining suspect might be in the area.
Police sent an emergency alert to phones asking people to shelter in place, saying the suspect, Myles Sanderson, may have been sighted on the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve. An Associated Press reporter heard people screaming and running and saw police surround a home. Police are barricading roads heading into the reserve.
The fugitive’s brother and fellow suspect, Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites. Police suspect Myles Sanderson, 30, killed his brother.
Leaders of the James Smith Cree Nation, where most of the stabbing attacks took place, blamed the killings on drug and alcohol abuse plaguing the community, which they said was a legacy of the colonization of Indigenous people.
James Smith Cree Nation resident Darryl Burns and his brother, Ivor Wayne Burns, said their sister, Gloria Lydia Burns, was a first responder who was killed while responding to a call. Burns said his 62-year-old sister was on a crisis response team.
“She went on a call to a house and she got caught up in the violence,” he said. “She was there to help. She was a hero.”
He blamed drugs and pointed to colonization for the rampant drug and alcohol use on reserves.
“We had a murder suicide here three years ago. My granddaughter and her boyfriend. Last year we had a double homicide. Now this year we have 10 more that have passed away and all because of drugs and alcohol,” Darryl Burns said.
Ivor Wayne Burns also blamed drugs for his sister’s death and said the suspect brothers should not be hated.
“We have to forgive them boys,” he said. “When you are doing hard drugs, when you are doing coke, and when you are doing heroin and crystal meth and those things, you are incapable of feeling. You stab somebody and you think it’s funny. You stab them again and you laugh.”
Blackmore said police were still determining the motive, but the chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations echoes suggestions the stabbings could be drug-related.
“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the chiefs and councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people,” said Chief Bobby Cameron.
Blackmore said the criminal record of Myles Sanderson dates back years and includes violence. . Last May, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers issued a wanted list that included him writing that he was “unlawfully at large.”
Before Damien’s body was found, arrest warrants were issued for the suspects and both men faced at least one count each of murder and attempted murder.
The stabbing attack was among the deadliest mass killings in Canada, where such crimes are less common than in the United States. The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history happened in 2020, when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people. In 2019, a man used a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto.
Deadly mass stabbings are rarer than mass shootings, but have happened around the world. In 2014, 29 people were slashed and stabbed to death at a train station in China’s southwestern city of Kunming. In 2016, a mass stabbing at a facility for the mentally disabled in Sagamihara, Japan, left 19 people dead. A year later, three men killed eight people in a vehicle and stabbing attack at London Bridge.
Police in Saskatchewan got their first call about a stabbing at 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, and within minutes heard about several more. In all, dead or wounded people were found at 13 different locations on the sparsely populated reserve and in the town, Blackmore said. James Smith Cree Nation is about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from Weldon.
Among the 10 killed was Lana Head, who is the former partner of Michael Brett Burns and the mother of their two daughters.
“It’s sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives,” Burns told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network. “I’m hurt for all this loss.”
Weldon residents have identified one of the dead as Wes Petterson, a retired widower who made he coffee every morning at the senior center. He loved gardening, picking berries, canning, and making jam and cakes, recalled William Works, 47, and his mother, Sharon Works, 64.
“He would give you the shirt off his back if he could,” William Works said, describing his neighbor as a “gentle old fellow” and “community first.”
Sharon Works was baffled: “I don’t understand why they would target someone like him anyway, because he was just a poor, helpless little man, 100 pounds soaking wet. And he could hardly breathe because he had asthma and emphysema and everybody cared about him because that’s the way he was. He cared about everybody else. And they cared about him.”
Mercedes-Benz says it is cooperating with the authorities
New Delhi:
Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India said on Tuesday it was cooperating with authorities investigating the car crash that killed former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.
Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon when their Mercedes GLC 220d 4MATIC car hit a road divider in Palghar district of Maharashtra.
Two other occupants of the car – Anahita Pandole (55), who was driving, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) – were injured and are admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.
Mistry was cremated on Tuesday. The last rites were performed in an electric crematorium at Worli in central Mumbai.
“As a responsible brand that respects customer privacy, our team is cooperating with authorities where possible, and we will provide any necessary clarification directly to them,” the automaker said in a statement.
The German auto major said it will continue its ongoing efforts to raise road safety awareness as a responsible manufacturer while equipping its vehicles with the latest safety features and technologies.
“We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole in the unfortunate road accident. At the same time, we are happy to hear that Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole are recovering. We wish them a speedy recovery.” , he noted.
Earlier today, a team from the company collected data from the vehicle which will be decrypted for further analysis.
There will also be an investigation into other details like the car’s tire pressure and brake fluid level to determine the cause of the crash, Sanjay Mohite, Inspector General of Police, Konkan Range, told PTI. .
The unfortunate vehicle was the 2017 GLC 220d 4MATIC, which has a total of seven airbags. The latest version of the all-wheel-drive model is priced at over Rs 68 lakh.
It has a “pre-safety system” where the front seat belts can be electrically pretensioned in dangerous situations. According to the Mercedes-Benz India website, the GLC’s pre-safety system reduces forward movement of occupants when braking or skidding in an impending accident. The fatal accident took place on the Surya River Bridge when the four people were traveling to Mumbai from Gujarat.
According to a preliminary investigation, the deceased were not wearing seat belts, a police official said, adding that excessive speed and “misjudgment” by the driver caused the crash.
At first glance, the luxury car was speeding when the crash happened, the official said.
OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney: Judge won’t keep ‘sexually explicit’ evidence secret
A Florida judge on Tuesday denied a request by OnlyFan model attorney Courtney Clenney to limit public disclosure of “salacious” and “sexually explicit” evidence.
Clenney, 26, who is charged with the murder of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, wore an orange prison uniform and blue surgical mask as she watched during the brief hearing in Miami-Dade County court.
His attorney, Frank Prieto, said Clenney produced “adult” content on his phone for his OnlyFans page and requested a protective order limiting discovery that could be disclosed in the case.
“This is going to turn into a media circus releasing salacious material that has nothing to do with guilt or innocence in this case,” said Prieto, who described the photos and videos on his phone as ” sexually explicit” and “pornographic”.
ONLYFANS MODEL COURTNEY CLENNEY PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO ALLEGED MURDER OF HER BOYFRIEND
Broadcasting the material, he said, would deprive his client of a fair and impartial jury.
Prosecutors countered that the defense team was trying to “control the narrative” with an overly broad request to seal evidence that hasn’t even been addressed yet.
Judge Diana Vizcaino denied the motion.
Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor online, is set to stand trial on December 19 for the stabbing death of Obumseli, 27, her boyfriend of two years.
The social media star, who brags 2 million Instagram followers, allegedly drove a kitchen knife through her beau’s heart on April 3 inside their luxury waterfront apartment. She was on the phone with her mother at the time, authorities said.
The couple’s tumultuous two-year romance was marred by heated feuds, according to prosecutors and police records.
The Miami-Dade State’s Attorney’s Office released surveillance footage from the weeks leading up to the murder showing Clenney punching Obumseli in an elevator as he tried to restrain her.
Prosecutors say she was the primary abuser in their doomed relationship.
Obumseli’s family were initially outraged that police let Clenney loose after questioning her.
MIAMI ONLYFANS MODEL CATCHED ON VIDEO BEATING BOYFRIEND, SHE IS LATER KILLED
She reportedly told police she acted in self-defense after Obumseli attacked her.
It took authorities more than four months to charge him.
She was arrested Aug. 10 in Hawaii, where she was being treated for PTSD and drug addiction, her lawyer said.
After Clenney was extradited to Florida, she was held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami without bail.
She pleaded not guilty to one count second degree murder.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures cosmic tarantula
Originally known as 30 Doradus, it was nicknamed the Tarantula Nebula due to the presence of dusty filaments in past telescopic images of the nebula. Astronomers who study star formation have long been drawn to the nebula.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured another stunning image of our universe, this time in the form of a cosmic tarantula. Thousands of never-before-seen newborn stars have been spotted in the stellar nursery called 30 Doradus.
Originally known as 30 Doradus, it was nicknamed the Tarantula Nebula due to the presence of dusty filaments in past telescopic images of the nebula. Astronomers who study star formation have long been drawn to the nebula.
The nebula is located in the galaxy of the Large Magellanic Cloud. At about 161,000 light-years away, it hosts the largest and brightest star-forming area of the Local Group, the closest galaxies to our Milky Way.
Read also :
Because the tarantula is so close to us, scientists can look deeper into the complexities of our universe, allowing us to discover more about the history of the universe.
Webb’s latest image reveals distant background galaxies, as well as the complex structure and composition of the nebula’s gas and dust, in addition to fledgling stars.
The rapid production of new stars in the nebula sets it apart from our Milky Way galaxy. The Tarantula Nebula is similar to the massive areas of star formation that existed when the universe was only a few billion years old and star formation was at its peak, a period known as the ” cosmic noon”.
The chemical makeup of the Tarantula Nebula is similar to massive star-forming areas found at this cosmic noon, which is why astronomers are so interested in it.
Astronomers focused three of Webb’s high-resolution infrared instruments on the tarantula to learn more about it.
This region appears to be the silk-lined cocoon of a burrowing tarantula spider when viewed through the telescope’s near-infrared camera (NIRCam).
Intense radiation from a cluster of massive newborn stars, seen flashing blue in the image, has carved out the cavity in the center of the nebula.
The stars’ enormous stellar winds erode all but the densest surrounding parts of the nebulae, forming pillars that appear to point toward the cluster. These “pillars” contain developing protostars, which will eventually emerge and help shape the nebula.
When viewed in the longer infrared wavelengths detected by the Webb Telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), the same area takes on an entirely new appearance.
The blazing stars fade in the image taken MIRI, while the cooler gas and dust seem to flare up. The bright spots in this image represent embedded protostars that are still building up their mass. The nebula’s dust granules absorb or scatter shorter wavelengths of light.
The longer mid-infrared wavelengths, on the other hand, penetrate the dust and expose a completely different cosmic landscape.
