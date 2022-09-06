News
Don’t expect changes to Chicago Bears’ starting offensive line in Week 1, despite Lucas Patrick returning – The Denver Post
As the Chicago Bears get back to full fitness on the offensive line with the return of Lucas Patrick to practice on Monday — his first appearance since he broke his right thumb on July 28 — it’s worth wondering. when his availability could lead to a change in the starting lineup.
Coach Matt Eberflus maintained that everything is being assessed, with the roster healthy in time for Sunday’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. The Bears went from practice last week with half their receivers sidelined to a full roster at the position.
Working in wide receiver Byron Pringle, who also returned Monday for the first time in a month, would seem to be easier than getting Patrick on the field against the 49ers. Eberflus indicated that Patrick’s return could change the line combination the Bears have used since Game 2 of the preseason in Seattle, but that might be something he’d like the 49ers to think about more than anything. thing.
In the interest of maintaining continuity, it’s a safe bet that Sunday’s lineup from left to right will be Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom – the group the Bears have deployed in the past two exhibitions.
It seems unlikely that Patrick will be able to crack the ball effectively with a cast protecting his surgically repaired thumb, meaning Mustipher will remain the starting center. As many positive things as the team has said about Jenkins since mid-August – and general manager Ryan Poles added to that conversation last week – it stands to reason that Jenkins will get a chance to start at the right guard. .
Playing with a cast would probably somewhat limit Patrick even to custody.
“We’ll have to see where he is and we’ll assess that as we go,” Eberflus said. “It will be an assessment on Wednesday, Thursday and then go from there. We have to watch and see where he is, what he can handle, what he can do.
The good news is that Patrick, who declined to answer questions after practice, is headed in the right direction and should be full soon after he can get rid of the cast. That will give Eberflus, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach Chris Morgan options for a young unit that includes a rookie in Jones and two sophomore pros in Jenkins and Borom.
The coaching staff have experience to draw on if needed with Patrick, who can play anywhere inside, and attack Riley Reiff. The first two games should provide a first look at a group of posts that has some of the most questions on the list.
The 49ers have three former first-round picks on their defensive line, led by passing thrower Nick Bosa. Inside, Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw will be a challenge. The 49ers defense was excellent a year ago, ranking third in total defense, seventh against the run, sixth against the pass and third in sacks per pass attempt.
The Green Bay Packers prevent a big challenge in Week 2 with tackle Kenny Clark and rusher Rashan Gary, and they added first-round pick Devonte Wyatt to the middle of their defensive line.
The Bears are hoping they start building chemistry after having so many moving parts over the spring and summer. Quarterback Justin Fields attempted 30 passes in the preseason and was only fired twice. Three touchdowns in the first half of the preseason Finals in Cleveland certainly added some confidence, but the Browns were resting Myles Garrett, among others, and no star will be taking time off now that the season is upon us.
“We’ll see when the lights come on,” Poles said last week when asked about protecting Fields. “I think over the pre-season they have improved. It’s pre-season. We will continue to adjust and do everything we can to improve this unit and everything around it.
If the offseason and training camp have proven anything, it’s that the front office will remain active in seeking help, as evidenced by the waiver request from 2021 Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood. last week. The coaching staff have looked at a variety of combinations and clearly aren’t shy about trying young players.
Probably the most prudent plan right now is to go with the five starters who worked past Fields and assess how things are going after a rocky start to the season.
Ajax prove they are the most stylish club in Europe with a great pre-match kit to go with amazing shirts
Ajax have further cemented their status as Europe’s best-dressed club this season by adding a fresh batch of crisp pre-match apparel to their already exquisite 2022-23 kit collection.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
The Eredivisie champions have teamed up with Amsterdam-based fashion brand Daily Paper to create a range of gear inspired by the Dutch capital which includes a shirt, anthem jacket, tracksuit and hoodie.
Along with star players such as Steven Bergwijn, Daley Blind, Dusan Tadic and Jurrien Timber, Ajax have also tapped Dutch model Imaan Hammam to help launch the collection and she narrates the launch video with an ode to her hometown.
The new pre-match shirt goes one step further by celebrating Amsterdam’s rich multiculturalism with a distinctive diamond pattern inspired by both the famous old gabled facades of the terraced houses that line the streets as well as traditional African beadwork.
Manufacturer Adidas says the red, green and black colors also represent the large community of people with heritage from across Africa who call the city home.
It’s an absolute stunner, and would be one of the best kits of the season in its own right should Ajax choose to wear it during actual matches.
One thing is certain – it’s certainly head and shoulders above the norm of the terrible warm-up kits worn by other top European clubs this season.
The official anthem jacket will be worn by players when lining up before domestic and European matches when Ajax play in their home or third shirt. It features the same beaded design on the sleeve while the pan-African theme continues with the Andreas Cross, i.e. the historic seal of Amsterdam (the three Xs that regularly adorn Ajax paraphernalia) creatively reinterpreted. like a Masai shield with crossed spears on the back of the collar.
Another highlight of the Ajax x Daily Paper collaboration is the hoodie which features the same Masai badge on the hood while the streetwear brand’s coat of arms is embossed on the stomach.
The Daily Paper pre-match collection completes Ajax’s matchday wardrobe for 2022-23, cementing its claim as the most suave of Europe’s top clubs this season. They fended off stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Barcelona to top ESPN’s European Kit Rankings with their stunning home, away and alternate third match kits.
Untouched for over a century, Ajax’s new home shirt follows the familiar classic template with the famous red and white “apron” design tastefully embellished with gold highlights and highlights. Never has the old phrase “if it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it” been so apt.
The away shirt is a lush blue shirt that allows the royal stripes of red and gold trim to really pop. Once again Andreas’ cross is on display, formed in the negative space created by the triangular shapes of the collar and cuffs.
adidas ✘ Ajax ✘ Daily Paper
Thoughts on our new 3rd kit? 💛
– AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 24, 2022
The third shirt was the first offering from Ajax’s partnership with Daily Paper. The result was a pale, burnished gold/beige shirt covered in blurry spots which on closer inspection turned out to be faint images of a selection of Amsterdam’s 5 most important pitches – a snap eye to the “golden generation” of the city. street footballers.
espn
News
What has been said, when could the fight happen and will it take place in the UK? All the details on the potential all-British blockbuster
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could finally face off later this year.
The heavyweight division has been full of drama in 2022 and we could be set for the biggest fight in recent memory to end the year.
Fury and Joshua came close to facing each other last summer but various factors sabotaged their blockbuster Britain clash.
Since their fight was called off, Fury has beaten Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte and retired, twice…
But after Joshua’s recent loss to Oleksandr Usyk, Fury called his longtime rival and the two could now fight for the WBC heavyweight title.
There’s still a lot in the air regarding the potentially climactic fight, but here’s what we know so far.
Fury vs. Joshua: what we know
Fury and Joshua agreed to a two-fight deal at the start of 2021, but that was put on hold due to Fury’s contractual obligation to face Wilder for the third time in October last year.
The Gypsy King beat Wilder and has since seen off Whyte in April to retain his title. He then claimed that he would retire from the sport.
Joshua, meanwhile, faced Usyk after his failed clash with Fury and loss in London in September 2021. He then, of course, suffered the loss again to the Ukrainian in August 2022.
Now though, Fury and Joshua could face off before the end of the year.
Fury took to Twitter to make a direct appeal to his longtime British rival on September 5, saying: “I think you’ve all heard that I’m going to be fighting in the next few months. I think before announcing an opponent, I have to do it, just in case.
“Anthony Joshua, I know you just lost a fight to Usyk and you don’t have a belt right now. I would like to give you the opportunity to fight for the WBC world heavyweight championship and the linear championship in the coming months.
“You come out of a 12 round fight, you’re fit, you’re ready. I’ll give you a few months’ notice. If you’re interested, I’ll send you an appointment and we can talk. A battle for Britain for the WBC heavyweight world championship.
“Let me know if you are interested, otherwise I will choose another opponent.”
Joshua accepted the call and replied, “Yeah calm. I’m not doing the chats just to get some clout so if you’re really into it shout out @258mgt. I’ll be ready in December. Khalas.
Uncertain
Hearn doubts Fury’s offer to AJ, but is willing to sit down and try to fight
BOLD
Bare-knuckle boxer Tai Emery lights up the crowd after knockout victory in BKFC debut
OVERPRODUCTION
Joshua accepts Fury’s offer to fight, says he’ll be ready in December
TO WIN
Ruiz Jr lands Ortiz three times with the same quick hooks he used to knock Joshua out
uncritical
Fury refuses to judge Joshua for his outburst after second loss to Usyk
BIG KO
‘One-punch knockout’ – Tyson Fury sticks to Joshua’s prediction against Wilder
Fury vs Joshua: When and where could it happen?
The two fighters said they were finally looking to meet in December and this month would apparently fit in well with no other “major” fights booked. The end of November was also mentioned.
It would give free rein to this fight when it comes to booking a venue.
London seems unlikely as the O2 Arena would not be big enough for a fight of this magnitude while other stadiums would be outdoors so not suitable due to the time of year.
The Principality Stadium in Cardiff would seem to be the best option in the UK as it has a roof and a capacity of 78,000.
Saudi Arabia would be another favorite for the fight while Las Vegas or New York’s Madison Square Garden are also options but less likely.
Fury vs Joshua: What was said?
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told talkSPORT: “I would love to get really excited about it because it’s the fight I get stopped in the street for more than any fight that could be made. and this is a fight that AJ has wanted for a long time.
“Remember, we signed for this fight last year before arbitration forced Deontay Wilder’s fight for Tyson Fury.
“So it’s interesting, because last week he [Fury] retired, then he came back to fight Usyk, then he made an offer to Derek Chisora, then he wanted half a billion, then he retired again, then he fights Usyk in December and now he fights AJ .
“The message is pretty clear from AJ, we don’t want to go back and forth, we want the fight, this is the fight he’s wanted for a long time.
“We weren’t expecting this opportunity but it’s a great opportunity to fight for the world title in boxing’s biggest fight and we will definitely look into it.
“Fury is remarkable for leading audiences to believe utter nonsense. It actually worries me what people believe, if you look at the timeline for the last two or three weeks, it’s incredibly weird.
“I personally don’t believe Fury is serious about this, but if he is, which is what I told the Warrens last night, we will 100% sit down and fight.”
Fury promoter Frank Warren told talkSPORT: “We were the ones who made the approach to give AJ a great opportunity to get back to the top level against world champion Tyson.
“He is ready to do this voluntary defense, so we will send the offer and then they will have to look at it and decide if they want to take this with both hands.
“In the UK and hopefully November, that’s what we’re looking at. I think now is the perfect time for AJ to accept that.
“For him to get back into a mandatory position or fight for a world title is going to take a long time for him, so he should grab that with both hands in my opinion.
“But to his credit, he came out saying he was in.
“I’m not saying anything bad about them or the other side, all we care about is making this fight.”
Column: Don't expect changes to the Chicago Bears starting offensive line in Week 1, despite Lucas Patrick's return
As the Chicago Bears get back to full health on the offensive line with Lucas Patrick’s return to practice Monday — his first appearance since suffering a broken right thumb July 28 — it’s worth wondering when his availability could lead to a change in the starting lineup.
Coach Matt Eberflus maintained everything is under evaluation with the roster rounding into health in time for Sunday’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. The Bears went from practicing last week with half of their wide receivers sidelined to a full complement at that position.
Working in wide receiver Byron Pringle, who also returned Monday for the first time in a month, would seem to be easier than getting Patrick on the field against the 49ers. Eberflus indicated Patrick’s return could change the line combination the Bears have used since the second preseason game in Seattle, but that might be something he’d like the 49ers to think about more than anything else.
In the interest of maintaining continuity, it’s a good bet the lineup Sunday from left to right will be Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom — the group the Bears rolled out in the final two exhibitions.
Patrick seems unlikely to be able to snap the ball effectively with a cast protecting his surgically repaired thumb, meaning Mustipher will remain the starting center. As many positive things as the team has said about Jenkins since mid-August — and general manager Ryan Poles added to that conversation last week — it stands to reason Jenkins will get a chance to start at right guard.
Playing with a cast likely would limit Patrick somewhat even at guard.
“We’ll have to see where he is and we’ll assess that as we go,” Eberflus said. “It’ll be a Wednesday, Thursday assessment and then go from there. We’ve got to look and see where he is, what he can handle, what he can do.”
The good news is Patrick, who declined to answer questions after practice, is moving in the right direction and should be at full strength shortly after he can shed the cast. That will give Eberflus, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach Chris Morgan options for a young unit that includes a rookie in Jones and two second-year pros in Jenkins and Borom.
The coaching staff has experience to lean on if needed with Patrick, who can play anywhere on the interior, and tackle Riley Reiff. The first two games should provide an early snapshot of a position group that has among the most questions on the roster.
The 49ers have three former first-round picks on their defensive line, led by pass rusher Nick Bosa. Inside, Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw will be a challenge. The 49ers defense was excellent a year ago, ranking third in total defense, seventh versus the run, sixth versus the pass and third in sacks per pass attempt.
The Green Bay Packers prevent a stiff challenge in Week 2 with tackle Kenny Clark and edge rusher Rashan Gary, and they added first-round pick Devonte Wyatt to the middle of their defensive line.
The Bears hope they’re starting to develop chemistry after having so many moving parts over the spring and summer. Quarterback Justin Fields attempted 30 passes in the preseason and was sacked only twice. Three touchdown drives in the first half of the preseason finale in Cleveland certainly added a little confidence, but the Browns were resting edge rusher Myles Garrett, among others, and no stars will be taking time off now that the season is arriving.
“We’re going to see when the lights come on,” Poles said last week when asked about Fields’ protection. “I think through preseason they have gotten better. That’s the preseason. We’ll continue to adjust and do everything we can to make that unit better and everything around it better.”
If the offseason and training camp have proved anything, it’s that the front office will remain active in seeking help, evidenced by the waiver claim of 2021 Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood last week. The coaching staff has looked at a variety of combinations and clearly isn’t hesitant to try young players.
The most prudent plan for now is probably to go with the five starters who have been working in front of Fields and assess how things look after a challenging start to the season.
Tokyo Olympics sponsorship scandal widens with new arrests
TOKYO– Corruption allegations against a former member of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee widened on Tuesday when Japanese prosecutors “re-arrested” Haruyuki Takahashi in a case involving alleged payments from a publisher who became a sponsor of the Games.
The latest allegations relate to 76 million yen ($540,000) that Takahashi received from Tokyo-based publishing company Kadokawa, according to Tokyo district prosecutors. The sponsorship allowed Kadokawa, who also makes movies and games, to publish programs and other books related to the Tokyo Olympics.
Two Kadokawa officials, Toshiyuki Yoshihara and Kyoji Maniwa, who allegedly deposited the money, were also arrested on Tuesday.
Takahashi has been in custody since his arrest last month on suspicion of receiving bribes from clothing manufacturer Aoki Holdings. He was formally charged on Tuesday with receiving 51 million yen ($360,000) in bribes from Aoki.
Three Aoki officials were also charged with paying bribes. The money was deposited in a bank account at Takahashi’s company from October 2017 to March this year, as part of Aoki’s bid to become an Olympic sponsor and manufacture licensed products, the sources said. prosecutors.
Aoki, which produces “rookie suits” that high school graduates wear for job interviews, was a surprise choice to dress Japan’s Olympic team when other nations had big fashion brands designing uniforms.
Kazumasa Fukami, the head of a consulting firm, was arrested on suspicion of helping Takahashi receive the bribes.
Takahashi, a former executive at advertising company Dentsu, had a huge hand in organizing Olympic sponsorships.
Takahashi left Dentsu’s board of directors in 2009, but continued to wield considerable influence in Japan’s advertising and event organization industry and ran his own business.
He was unavailable for comment, but some Japanese media quoted Takahashi as claiming his innocence and saying the payments were for consulting services.
Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, the chairman of Kadokawa, who is not directly involved in the allegations, denied that his company paid bribes, Japanese media reported.
On Monday, Tokyo prosecutors raided the offices of Daiko Advertising in Osaka and Tokyo as part of the Olympic corruption probe. There have been no arrests in the Daiko case.
The scandal is likely a setback for Japan’s ambitions in pursuit of the 2030 Winter Olympics for Sapporo. Seiko Hashimoto, a lawmaker and Olympian who was in charge of the Tokyo Olympics, promised to cooperate with the investigation.
Tokyo hosted the delayed Olympics and Paralympics to great fanfare, along with criticism over bloated costs, in the summer of 2021. The Games were postponed for a year and went ahead without ticket sales to the public due of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The official prize money for last year’s Tokyo Games was $13 billion, mostly public money.
Orioles minor league report: Gunnar Henderson not alone in being second pick with a good week
It was a nice week for players selected with the Orioles’ second pick of a draft.
The most notable case was Gunnar Henderson, who arrived in the majors Wednesday to put the Orioles’ first three selections of the 2019 draft together in their lineup. The former second-round pick recorded a hit in all but one of his first seven games, including a home run in his second major league at-bat.
Jordan Westburg, who Henderson left behind on Triple-A Norfolk’s infield, didn’t put together his best week, but 2020′s 30th overall pick still left it with a .500 slugging percentage thanks to half of his four hits being home runs.
Likewise, 2021 second-round Connor Norby continued his power output with Double-A Bowie, while Dylan Beavers, the Orioles’ top pick this year behind No. 1 overall selection Jackson Holliday, impressed with Low-A Delmarva. Both are highlighted here as each week, The Baltimore Sun will break down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hand out some superlatives for those who didn’t make that cut.
1. Double-A Bowie infielder Connor Norby
Norby is tied with Westburg for the organization’s minor league home run crown with 23, with three of those coming among his six hits last week as he slugged .895. He added a triple for good measure. Norby is hitting .292/.373/.575 with 15 home runs since joining Bowie, with an OPS more than 200 points above his mark with High-A Aberdeen.
2. Low-A Delmarva outfielder Dylan Beavers
Beavers, the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 draft, has had little trouble adapting to pro ball. He slashed .375/.423/.542 for the Shorebirds last week, and his OPS in Low-A actually went down. It’s certainly still respectable at .999.
3. Triple-A Norfolk right-hander Mike Baumann
Before pitching solidly for the Orioles in the opening game of Monday’s doubleheader as Baltimore’s 29th man, Baumann dominated for the Tides. The only run he allowed over six innings was unearned as he struck out 13 in a start Wednesday. In the two months between his previous major league stint and Monday’s start — after which he was returned to Norfolk — Baumann had a 2.89 ERA and struck out nearly a third of the batters he faced in Triple-A.
4. Triple-A Norfolk infielder Joey Ortiz
Even with Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Kyle Stowers in the majors, Ortiz is an example of why executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias believes there’s more talent coming from Baltimore’s 2019 draft. In his first week with Triple-A, Ortiz continued to mash in the manner that got him there, putting up an OPS of 1.124 with two doubles, a triple and a home run with three steals in as many tries to go along with it.
5. Double-A Bowie right-hander Noah Denoyer
Amid all of the recent talk about the Orioles’ 2019 draft, a pitcher they — and every other team — didn’t take that year had a strong outing for the Baysox. Signed as an undrafted free agent, Denoyer worked four nearly perfect innings Thursday, with a walk the only baserunner against him. Working largely in bulk relief, Denoyer has a 2.44 ERA for Bowie, striking out 64 of 181 opposing hitters.
The top prospect not featured so far
Grayson Rodriguez starts for Bowie on Tuesday in his second start since returning from a Grade 2 right lat muscle strain. In the first, he threw 31 pitches over 1 1/3 innings on Thursday for High-A Aberdeen, shaking off some rust but working in each piece of his repertoire. Each outing from Rodriguez, the game’s top pitching prospect, will provide more information as to whether he can join the Orioles to help a late playoff push.
International acquisition of the week
As a 19-year-old in Low-A, Delmarva’s Moises Chace has not had the smoothest first season in affiliated ball. But perhaps he’s closing it well. Friday for the Shorebirds, he completed five innings for the first time this season, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four. It marked his first outing without multiple free passes since mid-June.
The best former top-30 prospect of the week
Time has likely run out for Robert Neustrom to break into the Orioles’ 2022 outfield plans, but a late push with Norfolk wouldn’t hurt. He hit .385 with a .538 slugging percentage last week, beginning September well after he struggled mightily in August.
Time to give some shine to …
Among Orioles minor leaguers with at least 300 plate appearances, Aberdeen outfielder Donta’ Williams has the sixth-highest walk rate, and of the five players above him, only Henderson has a better strikeout rate. That’s a welcome sign for Baltimore’s 2021 fourth-round pick, even as he’s generally had struggles in his first full season. Last week, he hit .313/.389/.625 with a double and two triples, stealing two bases and walking twice against three strikeouts.
News
Mike Preston: It’s time for the Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson to make a deal – at the right price
Unless quarterback Lamar Jackson hangs on to a fully guaranteed contract, I think there’s still a chance that he and the Ravens will agree to an extension by the end of the deadline he has set himself. imposed this week.
The Ravens have a notorious history of playing lowball initially in contract negotiations, so it’s safe to assume they’ll up the ante this week. Maybe they’ll offer Jackson something in the $46-49 million per season range, which would put him in the same company as Denver Broncos quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray, and DeShaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns, all of whom will average $49 million in deals they signed this offseason.
If Jackson, the NFL’s Most Valuable Player of 2019, wants $50 million a season like the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, who is the league’s highest-paid quarterback, then the Ravens’ general manager, Eric DeCosta, should just say no.
If Jackson wants his entire contract guaranteed — like what Cleveland gave Watson in March when the Browns signed him to a $230 million contract — then the Ravens should allow him to play his contract this season for $23 million and then franchise it next year. The quarterback they take over in April can develop for a year.
Honestly, there are still doubts about whether Jackson has improved enough as a pitcher to lead the Ravens to the Super Bowl, let alone win one, especially with the ineffective offensive play call. But the agreements signed by Wilson, Murray and Watson set a precedent.
The Ravens don’t have to be stupid, though. Jackson can’t play or pitch like Rodgers and shouldn’t be paid like one. As for the fully guaranteed contract Watson received, it just goes to show why the Browns are one of the worst mismanaged teams in the NFL. An agent told The Athletic that Cleveland’s deal with Watson was “disgusting” and “complete malpractice, 100% frankness” that “sends the wrong message”.
Wilson got $161 million guaranteed and Murray got $189 million. Both of their agreements were for five years. The Rodgers and Watson contracts are the exception, not the rule. In other words, Jackson could still receive a large guaranteed sum and return for another extension after three years.
It makes sense and it’s a win-win situation for both parties.
If a deal is done then Jackson, 25, looks good because he held on, signed a new contract and made more money despite being criticized for essentially negotiating his own agreement with his mother. The Ravens remain loyal to their fans as they signed their franchise-caliber quarterback averting a public relations disaster.
Some fans have already complained about the team’s reluctance to sign a black quarterback, even though four of Kansas City’s five highest-paid quarterbacks — Wilson, Murray, Watson and Patrick Mahomes — are black.
The Ravens have certainly responded to Jackson in other ways. They changed their training program. They took two tight ends – Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar – in the fourth round of the April NFL Draft to go back to 2019, when Jackson was the MVP after completing 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and a NFL record 36 touchdowns in a tight, heavy offense.
The Ravens have built this offense around Jackson — on the field through player personnel and off with player salaries. They want him for several more years because that’s when he’ll be at his peak.
But I think anything over three is too risky for a quarterback who runs as much as Jackson. By then, the Ravens should be able to see any signs of slowing down from all the penalties he’s taken in eight years. Once Jackson loses his ability to move and improvise, his game will likely decline.
If the Ravens and Jackson can’t agree, he’ll get his salary this season and about $45 million if the Ravens decide to give him the exclusive franchise tag in 2023. The Ravens can also tag him again in 2024. , a scenario. I have no problem with either, which would be worth around $55 million.
Jackson said he would call off negotiations if a deal couldn’t be reached before the season starts on Sunday against the New York Jets because he didn’t want it to affect his game. You can respect that even though Jackson has spent last month to apply for a new deal on Twitter.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Jackson is under contract and focused on football. Harbaugh was unaware of any updates, but said Jackson wanted a new contract and the Ravens wanted to get him a new contract.
Either way, it looks like the Ravens will have to pay him now or later. But like most things in life, nothing is completely guaranteed.
Except in Cleveland.
