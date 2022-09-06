Don’t expect changes to Chicago Bears’ starting offensive line in Week 1, despite Lucas Patrick returning – The Denver Post

As the Chicago Bears get back to full fitness on the offensive line with the return of Lucas Patrick to practice on Monday — his first appearance since he broke his right thumb on July 28 — it’s worth wondering. when his availability could lead to a change in the starting lineup.

Coach Matt Eberflus maintained that everything is being assessed, with the roster healthy in time for Sunday’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. The Bears went from practice last week with half their receivers sidelined to a full roster at the position.

Working in wide receiver Byron Pringle, who also returned Monday for the first time in a month, would seem to be easier than getting Patrick on the field against the 49ers. Eberflus indicated that Patrick’s return could change the line combination the Bears have used since Game 2 of the preseason in Seattle, but that might be something he’d like the 49ers to think about more than anything. thing.

In the interest of maintaining continuity, it’s a safe bet that Sunday’s lineup from left to right will be Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom – the group the Bears have deployed in the past two exhibitions.

It seems unlikely that Patrick will be able to crack the ball effectively with a cast protecting his surgically repaired thumb, meaning Mustipher will remain the starting center. As many positive things as the team has said about Jenkins since mid-August – and general manager Ryan Poles added to that conversation last week – it stands to reason that Jenkins will get a chance to start at the right guard. .

Playing with a cast would probably somewhat limit Patrick even to custody.

“We’ll have to see where he is and we’ll assess that as we go,” Eberflus said. “It will be an assessment on Wednesday, Thursday and then go from there. We have to watch and see where he is, what he can handle, what he can do.

The good news is that Patrick, who declined to answer questions after practice, is headed in the right direction and should be full soon after he can get rid of the cast. That will give Eberflus, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach Chris Morgan options for a young unit that includes a rookie in Jones and two sophomore pros in Jenkins and Borom.

The coaching staff have experience to draw on if needed with Patrick, who can play anywhere inside, and attack Riley Reiff. The first two games should provide a first look at a group of posts that has some of the most questions on the list.

The 49ers have three former first-round picks on their defensive line, led by passing thrower Nick Bosa. Inside, Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw will be a challenge. The 49ers defense was excellent a year ago, ranking third in total defense, seventh against the run, sixth against the pass and third in sacks per pass attempt.

The Green Bay Packers prevent a big challenge in Week 2 with tackle Kenny Clark and rusher Rashan Gary, and they added first-round pick Devonte Wyatt to the middle of their defensive line.

The Bears are hoping they start building chemistry after having so many moving parts over the spring and summer. Quarterback Justin Fields attempted 30 passes in the preseason and was only fired twice. Three touchdowns in the first half of the preseason Finals in Cleveland certainly added some confidence, but the Browns were resting Myles Garrett, among others, and no star will be taking time off now that the season is upon us.

“We’ll see when the lights come on,” Poles said last week when asked about protecting Fields. “I think over the pre-season they have improved. It’s pre-season. We will continue to adjust and do everything we can to improve this unit and everything around it.

If the offseason and training camp have proven anything, it’s that the front office will remain active in seeking help, as evidenced by the waiver request from 2021 Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood. last week. The coaching staff have looked at a variety of combinations and clearly aren’t shy about trying young players.

Probably the most prudent plan right now is to go with the five starters who worked past Fields and assess how things are going after a rocky start to the season.

