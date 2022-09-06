News
Erdogan on the energy crisis hitting the EU – RT in French
At a time when several EU countries fear gas shortages for the winter, the Turkish head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed the energy crisis hitting the Old Continent on the sanctions taken against Russia.
“Europe is reaping what it has sown. Europe’s attitude towards [Vladimir] Putin and the sanctions led him, whether we like it or not, to say: “If you do like this, I will do this”, declared Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a press conference, on September 6, in Ankara.
“Putin uses all the means and the weapons in his possession, in the first place of which natural gas. We don’t want it, but I think Europe will experience serious problems this winter,” he added, assuring that Turkey would not encounter “such problems”.
For its part, Ankara is currently trying to maintain good relations with both Moscow and kyiv. If Turkey provided Ukraine with military drones, it refused to join the Western sanctions decreed against Russia after the launch of its military operation.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in early August an agreement on partial payment in rubles for deliveries of Russian gas to Turkey. According to analysts quoted by AFP, the agreement should allow Russia to continue to supply Turkey through the TurkStream gas pipeline crossing the Black Sea.
In 2021, Russia accounted for around a quarter of Turkey’s oil imports and 45% of its natural gas purchases.
An energy crisis, two reading grids
The members of the European Union, very dependent on Russian gas, regularly accuse Moscow of using gas as a means of pressure, by repeatedly reducing gas deliveries to the West.
For its part, Russia argues that the delivery incidents are the result of Western sanctions. “The pumping problems [de gaz] emerged because of Western state sanctions. There is no other reason for these problems,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on September 5.
Among the latest episodes to date, the Russian company Gazprom recently announced that the Nord Stream gas pipeline, vital for deliveries in Europe, would be “completely” shut down until a turbine is repaired, while it was due to return to service on September 3 after a maintenance operation. At issue, according to the oil group: the sanctions that would prevent the return of a Siemens turbine, sent to Canada for repair. Germany, where the turbine is currently located, ensures that it is Moscow that is blocking the return of this key piece.
In any event, the halt in gas flows between Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea heightens the fears of Europeans of having to face an unprecedented energy crisis this winter.
Police confirm body found in Memphis is Eliza Fletcher
A body found dumped in Memphis has been identified as Eliza Fletcher, the heiress who was violently abducted during a morning run four days ago, Tennessee police confirmed Tuesday.
Officers searching for the 34-year-old mother-of-two had found the body at 5.07pm on Monday – more than 36 hours after Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with particularly aggravated kidnapping.
Abston – who has already served 20 years in prison for a violent kidnapping – had refused to reveal Fletcher’s whereabouts after he was arrested on Saturday, police said at the time.
The body was found in an area near where police say Abston was seen cleaning the GMC Terrain seen in surveillance footage of Fletcher’s violent abduction during his 4-minute run Friday morning hours.
His brother – who was charged separately with drug and firearms offenses – was among those who reported the suspect had acted “strangely” and rubbed his clothes hours after the abduction, the report says. affidavit.
Police had released footage of Fletcher – the granddaughter of a late Memphis billionaire – on her morning run Friday in an area around the University of Memphis.
The GMC she was forced into had been trawling the same area at least 24 minutes before crossing, an affidavit later revealed.
Surveillance footage showed the SUV pulling up in front of her – and a man getting out and running “aggressively towards” Fletcher, forcing her into the passenger seat.
‘During this abduction, there appeared to be a struggle,’ the affidavit said – warning that Fletcher ‘probably suffered serious injuries’.
Fletcher’s husband, Richard Fletcher, sounded the alarm at 7 a.m.
Abston quickly became the prime suspect after DNA testing on a pair of Champion slides left at the scene.
He had already served 20 years for a particularly aggravated kidnapping – the same charge he was charged with for Fletcher – after forcing a lawyer into the trunk of a car at gunpoint to remove him from prison. money at various ATMs.
His victim, the late prosecutor Kemper Durand, said it was “very likely that I would have been killed” had he failed to alert an armed security guard who scared off his armed kidnapper.
Abston was just 16 at the time and already had a lengthy criminal record – with rape allegations, according to court documents obtained by the Memphis Commercial Appeal.
According to a report, neighbors described Abston as “fluid” and “perverted” who constantly tried to pay women for sex.
Even one of his uncles, Nathaniel Isaac, 69, said he was ‘100 per cent sure’ his nephew ‘had something to do with his kidnapping’ – saying ‘the whole fucking family is wacky “.
Chicago Mayor and Top Doc to provide update on new COVID vaccine recalls – NBC Chicago
NOTE: NBC Chicago will provide a live stream from the address starting at 10:30 a.m. in the player above.
Senior Chicago officials are expected to provide an update on new COVID booster shots in the city on Tuesday.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, along with other city leaders, are scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. from City Hall. (Watch live in the player above)
The announcement comes as the city plans to ramp up its distribution of newly approved booster shots designed to target the omicron variant and its highly contagious subvariants.
The long-awaited COVID booster shots have arrived at Chicago-area pharmacies, with more doses on their way to doctor’s offices and health clinics in Chicago and Illinois.
According to an announcement Friday from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state expects to receive 580,000 doses of the new booster. And that’s on top of the 150,000 doses Chicago is ready to receive, IDPH said.
Already appointments are open in several pharmacies in the region.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the reformulated COVID injections on Thursday after a nearly seven-hour meeting and a 13-1 vote by the agency’s independent committee on vaccines. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed the pictures a few hours later.
And while COVID cases in the state continue to rise, with 26,127 new cases reported in Illinois last week, the vaccine is not cleared for all ages. And, the timing of an individual’s last dose is important.
According to the CDC, only those who have completed a full COVID vaccine series — which consists of two Moderna or Pfizer shots, or one Johnson & Johnson shot — are eligible. Also, the plans have certain age restrictions. Here is a breakdown:
- People 18 and older are eligible to receive the updated COVID reminder from Pfizer or Moderna
- Only Pfizer booster doses can be given to people aged 12 to 17
- Although those under 18 are eligible for the new COVID booster, they are not eligible for the dose of Moderna
Unlike previous boosters, which may have only been recommended for older or immunocompromised people, the new boosters are recommended for anyone in an eligible age group.
According to a statement released Thursday by the CDC, the Pfizer booster is recommended for anyone 12 and older, and the Moderna booster is recommended for anyone 18 and older.
“Who should be eligible to get this updated COVID vaccine? All of that is pending from the FDA and CDC this week, but what we’re hearing is that it’s likely anyone over the age of 12 years and older, who has completed their primary series,” Dr. Arwady said in a Facebook live update last week ahead of CDC approval.
“It doesn’t matter that you have received a reminder in the past.”
The updated booster dose can be given to eligible people at least 2 months after they received their last booster dose, according to the CDC.
Arwady said adoption of the vaccine could be key to preventing a COVID surge in fall or winter.
“What worries me is not if a surge comes with omicron, but if we don’t get a lot of uptake from the updated vaccine, and we continue to see a lot of mutations, and we have a variant emerge that’s really unlike anything we’ve seen before,” she said last week. “That’s what happened last December and January.
Three injured in overnight crashes in Denver, Aurora
At least three people were injured in overnight crashes in Denver and Aurora.
The three known injuries occurred in two crashes in Denver.
Two people were injured in a crash involving three drivers on 23rd Avenue and Lafayette Street, the Denver Police Department reported around 11 p.m. Monday.
Also on Monday, a rollover collision occurred on northbound Havana Street near 1st Avenue in Aurora. Several vehicles were involved and the north lanes of Havana Street were closed for at least an hour.
Aurora police have not released any injury information.
Early Tuesday morning, a scooter driver struck a parked car in Denver, police said around 2:45 a.m. The scooter driver, an adult male, was taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”
Nitish Kumar says RSS will rewrite history
New Delhi:
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has criticized what he called “pretentiousness” during the 75 years of independence and alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS, would write a new version of the movement of freedom if he could – one where Mahatma Gandhi will be “set aside”. The BJP and the RSS, its ideological mentor, have made no contribution to the freedom movement, Kumar said in a raunchy speech, mocking the 18-month “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations” announced last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“What is the name they used? Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Amrit. Who was the leader of the Independence Movement? It was Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi). So they could have called him the Bapu Mahotsav”, declared Mr. Kumar during a National Council. meeting of Janata Dal United in Patna.
In the video of the speech, released recently by the party, Mr. Kumar is heard saying: “What are they trying to say? That they were part of the independence movement? Today, the RSS They are watching everything. So the RSS was part of the independence movement? Bapu was assassinated. Why? Because it united Hindus and Muslims… Please keep in mind mind the type of work they were involved in. They mean they were involved in the independence movement? This is all just a pretext. If they could, they would erase the real history of the movement. independentist and would write new things”.
रविवार को पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय की की में अपने अपने भाषण में@NitishKumarने साफ़ किया कि आख़िर केंद्र की के अमृत महोत्सव से उन्होंने अपने अलग अलग रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा@ndtvindia @ndtv pic.twitter.com/XF0Cj7pg1G
— Manish (@manishndtv) September 6, 2022
“And know well that a day will come when the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, Bapu, will also be cast aside…see what they do for Bapu’s killer,” he added.
Mr. Kumar clarified that although he was an ally of the BJP at the time, he remained on the sidelines. “I was with them. So I didn’t say a word. But know this, I never supported all this meaningless nonsense.
When Union Home Minister Amit Shah called a meeting of all chief ministers in June, Nitish Kumar skipped it and delegated his then deputy Tarakishore Prasad.
Mr Kumar sharply criticized the BJP after it ended its alliance with the party for the second time last month. He is currently in Delhi meeting with various leaders in a bid to build a strong opposition front against the BJP in the 2024 elections.
He has already met with Rahul Gandhi of Congress and leftist leaders. He is also due to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress party.
Tottenham v Marseille LIVE commentary: Spurs to kick off Champions League campaign but face old Arsenal foe Alexis Sanchez
Tottenham host Marseille this week on their Champions League return after a two-year absence from the competition, and it’s exclusively live on talkSPORT.
Antonio Conte’s side just propelled Arsenal to fourth place last season, so take the opportunity to take on Europe’s top flight again.
Tottenham look like a serious side and have managed to score and win without playing their best in many games this year.
However, after a strong summer transfer window, they now have strength in depth in most positions and should be able to compete on multiple fronts.
Their opponents this week are Marseille who have won just one of their 13 Champions League games against English sides and have not won since 2010.
But in Alexis Sanchez, they have a player who scored three goals against Spurs, all in London, so he could haunt them again.
Tottenham v Marseille: Date and talkSPORT coverage
This Champions League Group D match will take place on Wednesday, September 7.
Kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Coverage will begin at 7pm with Adrian Durham while commentary will come from Sam Matterface and former England defender Stuart Pearce.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
Tottenham v Marseille: Team News
Conte’s side were boosted by the returns of Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur on Saturday after short absences.
But Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil remain on the sidelines.
The Italian must also decide to rotate his central midfielders and play Richarlison against Dejan Kulusevski.
Richarlison was impressive against Fulham so he was able to get the green light on the Swede.
Cedric Bakambu and Bamba Dieng have been left out of Marseille’s Champions League squad after deadline day moves collapsed for the pair.
Former West Ham star Dimitri Payet is set to miss with a calf problem, while former Arsenal men Sead Kolasinac and Matteo Guendouzi are likely to start.
Nuno Tavares, on loan from the Gunners, could also feature in Igor Tudor’s starting XI.
Tottenham v Marseille: The facts of the match
- It will be the first-ever competitive meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille, as the Lilywhites have won four of their previous five home matches against French opposition in all European competitions, despite losing their last such game in September 2016 (1-2 against Monaco, UEFA Champions League).
- Marseille have recorded just one win in their last 13 matches against English sides in the UEFA Champions League (D2 L10), failing to win each of their last eight matches (D2 L6), since a 1-0 win at home against Chelsea in December. 2010.
- Marseille have lost 12 games against English teams in the UEFA Champions League, twice as many as they have lost against any other national team (Italy – 6).
- This will be Tottenham Hotspur’s sixth season in the UEFA Champions League, and their first since 2019-20 when they were knocked out by RB Leipzig in the round of 16. Before the UEFA Champions League (Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP and Marseille).
- Tottenham have won 44% of their matches in the UEFA Champions League (20/45), the lowest ratio of any English team with more than 20 matches played in the competition. In fact, 16 of those 20 wins have been recorded by a non-English manager in charge of Lilywhites (Mauricio Pochettino x15, José Mourinho x1).
- This will be Marseille’s first appearance in the UEFA Champions League since the 2020-21 season. Marseille have lost 14 of their last 15 games in the competition (W1 – vs Olympiakos in December 2020), failing to score nine times in that run.
- Tottenham Hotspur have won just one of their last five group stage fixtures on Matchday 1 (D2 L2), winning 3-1 against Borussia Dortmund in 2017-18. Indeed, since the introduction of the current group stage format in 2003-04, Marseille have lost six of their eight matchday one (W2) group stage matches, including a loss to Arsenal in 2013-14 ( 1-2 at home).
- Tottenham Hotspur will be the fourth team managed by Antonio Conte in the UEFA Champions League after Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan. The Italian will become the fourth manager to take charge of more than one English club in the competition (Chelsea and Tottenham), after Rafael Benítez (Liverpool and Chelsea), Claudio Ranieri (Chelsea and Leicester) and José Mourinho (Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham).
- Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane has been directly involved in 23 goals in his 24 UEFA Champions League appearances (20 goals, 3 assists). Of all the players who have scored more than 20 goals in the UEFA Champions League, only Erling Haaland (64), Mario Gomez (102) and Lionel Messi (103.7) have a better minutes-to-goal ratio than Kane (104.4).
- Marseille striker Alexis Sánchez has scored three goals against Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions (Arsenal x2, Man Utd x1), with the Chilean scoring all three goals in games played in London (White Hart Lane, Emirates, Wembley).
ZineOne raises funds to help e-commerce companies predict customer behavior
In-session marketing, a form of inbound marketing that attempts to analyze and influence the purchasing decisions of web and app users, is often difficult to implement. With so many competitors vying for consumer attention these days, few brands can make a lasting first impression. According to Microsoft Research, people only spend about 10 seconds on a company’s landing page if the page doesn’t immediately connect to a marketing message.
Debjani Deb, Manish Malhotra and Arnab Mukherjee, the co-founders of in-session marketing platform ZineOne, have overcome the hurdles of following up with first-hand customers in their previous jobs. Deb previously co-founded EmPower, a company that provided social media research and monitoring tools, while Malhotra started her own company, Social Lair, to build social media capabilities for large enterprises. As for Mukherjee, he left Oracle to launch Udichi, a computing platform for the analysis of “big data”.
At the start of ZineOne, Deb, Malhotra and Mukherjee met at Santa Clara’s Milpitas Library and local coffee shops to speculate on the direction of online marketing technology. They came to the conclusion that recording customer decisions in real time was the key to boosting conversions, the springboard for ZineOne’s first series of products.
After attracting clients like Men’s Wearhouse, Wynn Resorts, Advance Auto Parts and Kohl’s, ZineOne has raised $27.4 million in Series C funding, the company announced today. SignalFire led the round, with participation from Norwest and others, bringing ZineOne’s total raised to $42 million.
“We believe that in-session marketing is an essential, and perhaps the most important, part of modern marketing for brands in a privacy-driven world,” Deb told TechCrunch in an email interview. “What in-session marketing ultimately accomplishes is to allow brands to capture the optimal amount of conversion on their website, resulting in more effective pre-purchase dollars and less reliance on remarketing strategies. .”
At a high level, ZineOne – which specifically serves e-commerce brands – uses AI to assess behavior and personalize individual experiences of website and app users. By observing a visitor’s first clicks or taps, the platform can apparently personalize the messaging, discount offers and product recommendations they see in real time.
It should be noted that, at least according to some surveys, a large segment of consumers does not agree with any form of behavior tracking for marketing. Some of the rejection could stem from concerns about biases in AI systems, which have the potential to impact the experiences of certain customer segments. But Deb argues that ZineOne has safeguards in place to allay those fears.
For example, ZineOne uses anonymized session data to perform its analytics, Deb explains, primarily a “granular set of behavioral events” for each visitor, including product detail views, cart updates, and checkouts. Because the platform’s targeting stems from short-term behaviors, it doesn’t need to store longitudinal identity or profile data, she claims.
“ZineOne’s in-session marketing platform focuses on these three key pillars: understanding the in-session behaviors of anonymous visitors (not just known customers), predicting outcomes, and taking the optimal set of in-session actions” , said Deb. “ZineOne’s early purchase prediction model indicates [brands] in 5 clicks, which anonymous visitors are most likely to buy, who is on the close and who is unlikely to buy during this session. They are then able to trigger experiences based on consumers’ propensity to buy today, right now, in the moment.
ZineOne isn’t the only platform applying data analytics to drive e-commerce personalization. DynamicYield, which was acquired by McDonald’s in 2019 before being sold to Mastercard, uses AI to personalize website content, insert product recommendations and even dynamically change the layout of web feeds. There’s also Metrical, which learns that visitors to a site are likely to bounce or abandon their cart and “hyper-target” those leads to convince them to keep shopping.
But Deb argues that ZineOne stands out for the breadth of its AI system, which can also predict friction levels throughout the buying process and price sensitivity at specific times in a session. The current product roadmap is focused on producing new predictive models and creating new data visualizations, she said, as well as launching a self-service dashboard.
ZineOne also plans to increase its workforce, increasing it by 70% by the end of the year.
“ZineOne provides end users with a better personalized browsing and shopping experience without invading their privacy through cookie tracking and shadow profiles…Now is the perfect time for in-session marketing due to many factors: consumer data privacy regulations are increasing and customer acquisition costs are increasing for retailers,” Deb said. of the pandemic and is now facing different challenges as the economy slows and inflation rises. ZineOne addresses a blind spot for these big brands, which caters to the needs of the anonymous consumer and recognizes what is happening immediately while the consumer is actively engaged with the brand.
