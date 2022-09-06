Erdogan on the energy crisis hitting the EU – RT in French

In-session marketing, a form of inbound marketing that attempts to analyze and influence the purchasing decisions of web and app users, is often difficult to implement. With so many competitors vying for consumer attention these days, few brands can make a lasting first impression. According to Microsoft Research, people only spend about 10 seconds on a company’s landing page if the page doesn’t immediately connect to a marketing message.

Debjani Deb, Manish Malhotra and Arnab Mukherjee, the co-founders of in-session marketing platform ZineOne, have overcome the hurdles of following up with first-hand customers in their previous jobs. Deb previously co-founded EmPower, a company that provided social media research and monitoring tools, while Malhotra started her own company, Social Lair, to build social media capabilities for large enterprises. As for Mukherjee, he left Oracle to launch Udichi, a computing platform for the analysis of “big data”.

At the start of ZineOne, Deb, Malhotra and Mukherjee met at Santa Clara’s Milpitas Library and local coffee shops to speculate on the direction of online marketing technology. They came to the conclusion that recording customer decisions in real time was the key to boosting conversions, the springboard for ZineOne’s first series of products.

After attracting clients like Men’s Wearhouse, Wynn Resorts, Advance Auto Parts and Kohl’s, ZineOne has raised $27.4 million in Series C funding, the company announced today. SignalFire led the round, with participation from Norwest and others, bringing ZineOne’s total raised to $42 million.

“We believe that in-session marketing is an essential, and perhaps the most important, part of modern marketing for brands in a privacy-driven world,” Deb told TechCrunch in an email interview. “What in-session marketing ultimately accomplishes is to allow brands to capture the optimal amount of conversion on their website, resulting in more effective pre-purchase dollars and less reliance on remarketing strategies. .”

At a high level, ZineOne – which specifically serves e-commerce brands – uses AI to assess behavior and personalize individual experiences of website and app users. By observing a visitor’s first clicks or taps, the platform can apparently personalize the messaging, discount offers and product recommendations they see in real time.

It should be noted that, at least according to some surveys, a large segment of consumers does not agree with any form of behavior tracking for marketing. Some of the rejection could stem from concerns about biases in AI systems, which have the potential to impact the experiences of certain customer segments. But Deb argues that ZineOne has safeguards in place to allay those fears.

For example, ZineOne uses anonymized session data to perform its analytics, Deb explains, primarily a “granular set of behavioral events” for each visitor, including product detail views, cart updates, and checkouts. Because the platform’s targeting stems from short-term behaviors, it doesn’t need to store longitudinal identity or profile data, she claims.

“ZineOne’s in-session marketing platform focuses on these three key pillars: understanding the in-session behaviors of anonymous visitors (not just known customers), predicting outcomes, and taking the optimal set of in-session actions” , said Deb. “ZineOne’s early purchase prediction model indicates [brands] in 5 clicks, which anonymous visitors are most likely to buy, who is on the close and who is unlikely to buy during this session. They are then able to trigger experiences based on consumers’ propensity to buy today, right now, in the moment.

ZineOne isn’t the only platform applying data analytics to drive e-commerce personalization. DynamicYield, which was acquired by McDonald’s in 2019 before being sold to Mastercard, uses AI to personalize website content, insert product recommendations and even dynamically change the layout of web feeds. There’s also Metrical, which learns that visitors to a site are likely to bounce or abandon their cart and “hyper-target” those leads to convince them to keep shopping.

But Deb argues that ZineOne stands out for the breadth of its AI system, which can also predict friction levels throughout the buying process and price sensitivity at specific times in a session. The current product roadmap is focused on producing new predictive models and creating new data visualizations, she said, as well as launching a self-service dashboard.

ZineOne also plans to increase its workforce, increasing it by 70% by the end of the year.

“ZineOne provides end users with a better personalized browsing and shopping experience without invading their privacy through cookie tracking and shadow profiles…Now is the perfect time for in-session marketing due to many factors: consumer data privacy regulations are increasing and customer acquisition costs are increasing for retailers,” Deb said. of the pandemic and is now facing different challenges as the economy slows and inflation rises. ZineOne addresses a blind spot for these big brands, which caters to the needs of the anonymous consumer and recognizes what is happening immediately while the consumer is actively engaged with the brand.