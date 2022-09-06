First jolt for India as Theekshana traps Rahul outside the wickets

At a time when several EU countries fear gas shortages for the winter, the Turkish head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed the energy crisis hitting the Old Continent on the sanctions taken against Russia.

“Europe is reaping what it has sown. Europe’s attitude towards [Vladimir] Putin and the sanctions led him, whether we like it or not, to say: “If you do like this, I will do this”, declared Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a press conference, on September 6, in Ankara.

“Putin uses all the means and the weapons in his possession, in the first place of which natural gas. We don’t want it, but I think Europe will experience serious problems this winter,” he added, assuring that Turkey would not encounter “such problems”.

For its part, Ankara is currently trying to maintain good relations with both Moscow and kyiv. If Turkey provided Ukraine with military drones, it refused to join the Western sanctions decreed against Russia after the launch of its military operation.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in early August an agreement on partial payment in rubles for deliveries of Russian gas to Turkey. According to analysts quoted by AFP, the agreement should allow Russia to continue to supply Turkey through the TurkStream gas pipeline crossing the Black Sea.

In 2021, Russia accounted for around a quarter of Turkey’s oil imports and 45% of its natural gas purchases.

An energy crisis, two reading grids

The members of the European Union, very dependent on Russian gas, regularly accuse Moscow of using gas as a means of pressure, by repeatedly reducing gas deliveries to the West.

For its part, Russia argues that the delivery incidents are the result of Western sanctions. “The pumping problems [de gaz] emerged because of Western state sanctions. There is no other reason for these problems,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on September 5.

Among the latest episodes to date, the Russian company Gazprom recently announced that the Nord Stream gas pipeline, vital for deliveries in Europe, would be “completely” shut down until a turbine is repaired, while it was due to return to service on September 3 after a maintenance operation. At issue, according to the oil group: the sanctions that would prevent the return of a Siemens turbine, sent to Canada for repair. Germany, where the turbine is currently located, ensures that it is Moscow that is blocking the return of this key piece.

In any event, the halt in gas flows between Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea heightens the fears of Europeans of having to face an unprecedented energy crisis this winter.