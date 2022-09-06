Fx Option Expires September 6 At 10:00 A.m. In New York

Don’t Worry Darling, the next film by the famous Library director Olivia Wildedebuted Monday at the Venice Film Festival.

It’s a movie that’s making headlines for all the wrong reasons. A film mired in controversy, with rumors of bitter on-set rifts between Wilde and the film’s star Florence Poug. But before we dive deeper into that, here’s everything you need to know about the movie itself.

What is Don’t Worry Darling about?

Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller set in the 1950s. Jack Chambers (played by mega-popular singer Harry Styles) lives with his wife Alice (played by Pugh) in a company town in California. A mystery plays out when Alice begins to investigate the company her husband works for. His investigation of the company’s “Project Victory” begins to tear at the fabric of their happy lives.

OK, now let’s get to the things you really care about.

What is the drama between the actors?

Where to start? Don’t Worry Darling is a film mired in controversy, from many angles. Let’s start with Shia LaBeouf.

LaBeouf was initially cast as Jack Chambers, but was quickly fired by Wilde and replaced by pop star Harry Styles after reporting on-set clashes.

Wilde discussed LaBeouf in a Variety profile.

“His process was not conducive to the philosophy that I demand in my productions,” Wilde explained. “He has a process that in some ways seems to require combative energy, and I personally don’t think that’s conducive to the best performance. I think creating a safe and trusting environment is the best way to bring people to do their best.”

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images



LaBeouf in turn claims he wasn’t fired, but quit and sent Variety a video message from Wilde where she appears to be asking LaBeouf to come back on set because she wasn’t “ready to leave that for now”.

In the message, Wilde seems to refer to a conflict with Florence Pugh:

“You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo,” Wilde says in the video, “and I want to know if you guys are willing to give it a shot with me, with us. really commit, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you can do it, what do you do think?”

This led to people online talking about a rumored rift between Olivia Wilde and her lead actress Florence Pugh. There are literally thousands of tweets and wide discourse online with fans analyzing and agonizing over the social media posts and body language in the cast’s group photos. Wilde was asked about the split rumor at a press conference for Don’t Worry Darling ahead of its Venice Film Festival screening.

“I can’t say enough how honored I am to have him as my leader,” Wilde said. “She’s amazing in the movie and as with all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise that’s going around, I mean the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think that’s enough well fed.”

But on Monday, the internet got particularly wild about all the interactions between the cast members at the press conference and the screening of the film. People are debating every micro-interaction between the film’s stars, from seating order to reactions to questions at the press conference. Social media is currently in crisis over a wild theory: Harry Styles actually secretly spat on his co-star, Chris Pine, ahead of the film’s screening at the Venice Film Festival.

Agree with this enhanced video… YOU CAN’T TELL ME HARRY STYLES DIDN’T SPIT AT CHRIS PINE 🤣🤣 Harry’s mouth movement and Chris’ reaction WHAT IS HAPPENING 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/VAthKyRxiF — Ethan Cole (@itsethancole) September 6, 2022

People go through this short footage with a fine-toothed comb. (After careful consideration, I’m absolutely of the opinion that Harry Styles didn’t spit on Chris Pine because that would be insane.)

There are other elements to the story. A relationship between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde is said to have started during the filming of Don’t Worry Darling. Olivia Wilde was previously married to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and was recently servedwhat would be custody documents live on stage at Cinema-Con in Las Vegas.

When can I watch Don’t Worry Darling?

Don’t Worry Darling just debuted at the Venice Film Festival, but won’t be available in the US until September 23 in the US.

What are the critics saying about the film?

Early reviews for the film have been mixed so far. At the time of writing, the film is sitting at 39% on Rotten Tomatoes and 49 on CNET’s sister site Metacritic. Those are low scores, especially since Wilde’s debut film Booksmart, released in 2019, was universally adored by critics.

Most critics seem to consider the film a bit undercooked. Critic Hannah Strong called it “pretty rote and unimaginative” and Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times said its failure was “mostly a problem with the imagination”.

It should be noted, however, that the film received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival and Florence Pugh’s performance in the film was highly praised by critics and those who watched the film at the festival.