How the New York Mets got close to Edwin Diaz from Big Apple bust to Queens king
EDWIN DIAZ DOES NOT forget there was a time before he was a Mets folk hero, before Timmy Trumpet’s horns on “Narco” signaled impending victory in New York, before he was the baseball’s best close.
As recently as three years ago, more often than not, Diaz would come home from Mets games, lay her head on her pillow and ruminate on what had happened at the ballpark: another game, another missed save, another hit. of circuit served at a crucial moment. . In 2019, he was an active contributor to Mets losses to the tune of a 5.59 ERA (seventh-worst among relievers), 15 homers allowed and -0.6 bWAR in 58 innings. After each difficult outing, the same four words ran through his head, night after night, blow after blow.
“F—, I lost again,” Diaz told ESPN.
New York tabloids crushed his performances. Mets fans tore up the trade with the Seattle Mariners who brought him to Queens, lamenting the loss of top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn for a closer All-Star who couldn’t stop dropping moonshots . Critics hailed him as the latest athlete to fade into the Big Apple spotlight.
Diaz also felt the pressure of being the centerpiece of a major trade for a team expecting to compete in October.
“In Seattle it wasn’t the same,” Diaz said. “I haven’t seen as many journalists as here. On social media, it was bigger here. … The first year was difficult.”
Diaz saw two paths for himself: he could let his failures overtake him, or he could use them as a hard lesson in how to handle intense pressure, high stakes and inflated expectations. Over the next two seasons, Diaz began to take the latter route, posting a 2.95 ERA and 38 saves in 89 appearances. But in 2022, he got there, with a 1.52 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 1.13 FIP (best among relievers in baseball) and 101 strikeouts in 53.1 innings. launched.
Now, as much as fans once destroyed it, they built it up.
“Everyone was saying I was one of the worst jobs,” Diaz said. “Now it’s paying off, and everyone’s talking about the opposite.”
SINCE HIS CHILDHOOD in Puerto Rico during his time in the Mariners farm system and his first three years in the major leagues, Diaz rarely struggled, navigating his 98mph fastball and high-level slider that made the players feel like batters had never seen a broken ball before.
But after leading the American League with 57 saves in 2018 and being dealt to the Mets on a blockbuster deal in December, something has changed. The 15 ninth-inning home runs he allowed in 2019 were the most given up by a pitcher in a single season in major league history, and thoughts of failure raced through his head.
“I really tried not to think about it every time, but at the same time, it was always there,” Diaz said. “It’s hard to ignore that.”
After the Mets finished 86-76, missing the playoffs for the third straight season, Diaz returned home to Puerto Rico to hit the reset button. There he began to rework his exit point, which had become inconsistent throughout the 2019 season. He contacted Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez – who worked with the same personal trainer – showing him videos of his sessions of enclosure. Martinez sent him feedback, giving him small tweaks centered around slowing his weight transfer on the mound.
When the Mets hired Jeremy Hefner as their new pitching coach this offseason, Hefner made the trip to Puerto Rico to work with Diaz.
“I didn’t really have to do much with him,” Hefner said. “It was more or less letting his natural abilities come out. It was just a year that was bad.”
For Diaz, a few tweaks needed to be made on the mound, but the biggest tweak came in his mindset: changing how he approached game days, how he handled the scrutiny that comes with playing At New York.
“In the long run, a failure here may be the best thing that could have happened to him,” said Mets reliever Adam Ottavino, who grew up in Brooklyn and also pitched for the Yankees. “You feel this fear of failure. It’s a shock to the system. But you fail, you get booed and then you realize you’re okay. You have this moment where it really hurts, but then you realize that you’re the same person and it’s no wonder how it’s gonna feel anymore. You already know it’s the worst that they can hurt me or that I can be hurt by them.
Diaz took to heart some advice he had received from fellow Hall of Famer: Yankees legend Mariano Rivera. Diaz first met Rivera at the World Series in Los Angeles in 2018, when he was named the American League reliever of the year. More than a year later, while working on adjustments to his breakout point, Diaz remembered Rivera’s advice about being a great late-inning reliever for a long time.
“Rinse everything off right now,” Rivera had told Diaz. “If you throw well, rinse right away. You did well, you did wrong – rinse right away. You have to come to the stadium tomorrow and you have to come out again and compete.”
DIAZ HAS BUILT HIS self-confident, leaning on his family when he needed extra emotional support. The mental work paid off immediately, and Diaz had a strong pandemic-shortened 2020 season, posting a 1.75 ERA in 26 games before appearing in 63 games in 2021 with a 3.45 ERA and 32 stops. Above all, he relied on what got him to the big leagues in the first place: his blazing fastball and devastating slider.
“I knew I had what it took,” Diaz said. “I’ve got it all figured out and I’m a player who can be one of the best in the game when I’m at the top. I swept it all away, went home and prepared my body to get back on the on track in 2020 and everything was headed in the right direction.”
It has continued to evolve. Hefner noticed an increased focus on how Diaz approached his pre-game pitching schedule in 2022. Before games, Diaz plays catch with bullpen catcher Dave Racaniello, and they bet $10 on each other. they can hit each other’s glove with precision on every throw.
“If you just watch it, it may seem silly, but it’s very intentional and helped him train up to the game,” Hefner said. “There’s an intention he takes with his program, not that there wasn’t before, but he took it up a notch.”
And while Diaz has always been a two-pitch pitcher, he made a dramatic change in 2022, increasing his reliance on his slider. During his career, Diaz threw a fastball on 61.5% of his throws and sliders on 37.5% of them. In 2022, that balance has changed, with fastballs at 42.5% and sliders up to 57.5%. That helped him reach a career-high 48.4% scent percentage, compared to his career-high 39.3%.
No reliever in baseball has more strikeouts, missed more at-bats, or has a better free throw on the field. He faced 206 batters this season and allowed just two barrels, according to Statcast. Diaz is on pace to post the fourth-highest strikeout rate ever for a reliever (minimum 40 innings pitched), having struck out 49% of his batters. That success comes with Diaz heading to free agency this offseason, where some around baseball believe he could become the first reliever to sign a $100 million contract.
Mets manager Buck Showalter said the impact of having a reliever like Diaz extends beyond close games. His success on the mound in high leverage situations reduces anxiety for the whole team.
“I don’t think we ever take what he does for granted,” Showalter said. “One of the most important things when you’re in a situation is how much is enough? It’s about the players and the team. He’s been a guy for us saying enough is enough. He made the leads count.”
And while Diaz’s name was floated in the National League’s Cy Young Award contest, Ottavino said the closer should be in the conversation for a different award.
“I think he’s more of a fit for the MVP candidate,” Ottavino said. “He fits more into those criteria. I mean, where would we be without Edwin Diaz? Probably not number one.”
Diaz has heard that praise from teammates and even players on opposing teams, but he knows a bad September or October could turn the cheers into boos, that his historic success in 2022 can easily be forgotten with a home untimely run into a crucial spot in the playoffs. He enjoyed the frenetic energy that built up around his entry into Timmy Trumpet, but he doesn’t allow himself to be internalized.
“I have to rinse it out,” Diaz said. “Right away.”
Injuries to vital internal organs, final report in 2 days
Mumbai:
The senior post-mortem report of Cyrus Mistry, who was killed in a car crash last Sunday, revealed the former chairman of Tata Sons suffered head and heart injuries and had polytrauma, which occurs when a person sustains multiple injuries to vital internal organs. organs. A final report, which will be published in two days, should specify the exact cause of death. Eight samples were taken from Mr. Mistry’s body and the entire autopsy was filmed. Viscera samples were retained. Her final rites were held at Worli Crematorium in Mumbai earlier today.
The well-known businessman and captain of industry and his friend Jahangir Pandole died when their high-speed car hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya River on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad trunk road in the Palghar district of the Maharashtra. Mr Mistry’s other friend traveling with him, Darius Pandole, and his doctor wife Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car, were injured in the crash and are currently receiving treatment at Sir HN Reliance Foundation and Research Center Hospital in mumbai.
Palghar Police also obtained the CCTV footage of the Mercedes car in which Mr Mistry was traveling. Footage shows the car passing Dapchari checkpoint at 2.21pm as Mr Mistry and his friends were returning to Mumbai from Udwada from Gujarat.
According to police officials, Mr. Mistry and Mr. Jahangir Pandole, seated in the back, were not wearing seat belts. The Mercedes had covered a distance of 20 km in just nine minutes after passing through the Charoti checkpoint in Palghar, 120 km from Mumbai, police officials said.
The 2017 Mercedes SUV they were traveling in comes with a total of seven airbags, although there are no forward-facing airbags for the rear passengers and just curtain airbags on the sides. Police say Mr Mistry was not wearing a seatbelt and had to be thrown forward at high speed once the speeding car crashed into a bulkhead. According to a preliminary investigation, speeding and “misjudgment” by the driver caused the fatal accident, a police official said.
15-day outdoor watering shutdown begins tomorrow for more than 4 million Los Angeles County residents
More than four million Los Angeles County residents will be forced to go without outdoor watering for more than two weeks starting Tuesday, as Metropolitan Water District crews work to repair a leaking pipeline.
Fixes are expected to take up to 15 days, after a major Upper Feeder delivery pipeline that brings water to Southern California from the Colorado River was found to have a major leak. After a temporary repair earlier this year, MWD officials are set to repair the entire pipeline.
Residents of Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will be directly affected, as well as those living in areas such as the Central Basin Municipal Water District, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District and West Basin Municipal Water District. They were told to completely cut off all outdoor watering, even hand sprinkling and drip irrigation.
“We can’t let this pipe continue to have this temporary fix,” said Brent Yamasaki, Chief Operating Officer at MWD. “We are really concerned about reliability, we have managed to get through this period. But we want to do it in a very organized and planned way.
Since the pipeline operated in limited capacity after the temporary repair, officials decided they would take the quickest opportunity to permanently install a new part that would bring it back to its regular flow.
“The temporary solution we have put in place has allowed us to operate the pipeline at reduced capacity over the summer, but it is not intended to last long term,” said MWD Managing Director Adel. Hagekhalil, at a press conference last week. “We cannot delay this repair any longer – it would risk failure and the potential for an unforeseen emergency.”
Authorities have advised residents in affected areas to pre-water trees and gardens and collect shower or bath water for outdoor watering over the next two weeks.
During the 15-day period, authorities are transferring the affected areas to another source of supply for domestic water uses, although they say the quantity is limited.
“During this shutdown, we will be tapping into a very limited water supply to deliver to these communities,” said MWD Board Chair Gloria Gray. “We must therefore eliminate all outdoor water use and do all we can to conserve for 15 days. We want to thank residents and businesses in advance for their support and recognize the water supply challenges. water facing our region.”
UK’s Boris Johnson quits Liz Truss to take over as UK Prime Minister
Truss, 47, takes office a day after the 172,000 members of the Conservative Party elected her as leader of their party.
On Tuesday afternoon, she is expected to deliver her first speech as leader of a nation of 67 million worried about soaring energy bills and a looming winter of recession and social unrest. These problems have worsened over the past two months as Johnson lacked the power to make major policy decisions after announcing his intention to step down.
Speaking to members of the Conservative party on Monday, Truss promised to “deliver” on the economy, the energy crisis and the overburdened healthcare system, although she gave few details on her policies. On Sunday, Truss promised to unveil his plans to tackle the cost of living crisis within a week.
She is under pressure to explain how she plans to help people and businesses struggling to pay energy bills which are set to rise next month to 3,500 pounds ($4,000) for the average household, or the triple the cost of a year ago.
The price spike, sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the aftershocks of Covid-19 and Brexit, has pushed UK inflation above 10% for the first time in four decades . The Bank of England predicts that it will reach 13.3% in October and that the United Kingdom will tip into recession by the end of the year.
Train drivers, port staff, garbage collectors, postal workers and lawyers have all staged strikes to demand pay rises keep pace with inflation, and millions more, from teachers to nurses, could leave in the next few months.
Truss, a low-tax, small-government conservative, says her priority is lowering taxes and reducing regulations to fuel economic growth. Critics say it will further fuel inflation while not solving the cost of living crisis. Uncertainty rattled currency markets, sending the pound tumbling to $1.15, its weakest performance against the dollar since the 1980s.
Truss’ first task will be to appoint a Cabinet to tackle the mountain of government challenges.
She will also have to deal with multiple foreign policy crises, including the war in Ukraine and the frosty post-Brexit relationship with the European Union.
As Foreign Secretary, Truss was a strong supporter of Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion, and as Prime Minister she will continue the UK’s civilian and military support to Kyiv. She said her first phone call with a world leader would be with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
She is likely to have much colder conversations with EU leaders, who have been annoyed by Truss’ intransigent position as foreign secretary in trade rules talks for Northern Ireland, an issue not resolved Brexit which has deteriorated relations between London and Brussels.
Germany August Construction PMI 42.6 vs. 43.7 before
German construction activity continues to slump, contracting at its fastest pace in a year and a half. A sustained decline in new orders was seen as high prices, rising interest rates and economic uncertainty all weighed on demand for construction work. S&P Global notes that:
“The latest PMI data showed that production levels in Germany’s construction sector fell for a fifth consecutive month in August, with the overall index of total activity falling even further into contractionary territory below 50. to show the sector’s worst performance for a year and a half.
“Commercial activity continued to lead the decline, but trends in housing and civil engineering were not much better, with each category seeing a noticeable decline.
“Construction activity fell due to a sustained reduction in demand, with companies reporting that high prices, rising borrowing costs and uncertainty among customers made it more difficult to obtain new works.
“The decline in new orders eased somewhat, while cost and supply chain pressures eased further, which may help explain the less mildly pessimistic outlook for builders. Builders expect conditions to remain extremely difficult over the coming year and have continued to reduce both headcount and purchasing activity as a result.”
The Euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of the 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most traded currency in the world on the foreign exchange markets after the US dollar. The euro was initially introduced on January 1, 1999, after replacing the European currency unit. Euro banknotes and physical coins only entered circulation in 2002. Upon adoption, the euro replaced national currencies in participating EU member states. Its rise in value since then and its prominence in the global market have helped cement its status as one of the most important currencies in the forex market today. Along with the USD, the currency pair is easily among the most important for forex, given its exposure to the two major economic blocs. What factors affect the euro? Several factors affect the euro. Like most currencies, monetary policy is the most influential, which in this case refers to the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB is responsible for regulating monetary policy, money supply, interest rates and the relative strength of the euro. Euro traders are regularly on the lookout for any ECB decision or announcement for this reason. With 19 sovereign member states, the euro is particularly vulnerable to political developments. Recent examples include the Greek debt crisis and Brexit, among others, which can have a serious impact on the Euro. Finally, economic data from the bloc or from key member states such as Germany, France, Spain and others are also closely watched. This includes retail sales, unemployment insurance claims, gross domestic product (GDP) and others.
Lindsey Graham told Trump he could win in 2024 and make ‘one of the greatest political comebacks in American history’
-
Lindsey Graham said Trump had the opportunity to make “one of the greatest political comebacks”.
-
Graham said he told Trump that with four more years in office he “can do great things.”
-
Graham said he also warned Trump that losing would lead to his story being written differently.
Senator Lindsey Graham says he told former President Donald Trump he had a chance of winning the 2024 election if he ran again.
Speaking to CNBC on Saturday, Graham said Trump had a “pretty good chance” of being re-elected.
“I literally tell you what I tell him,” Graham told CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick.
“If you lose again, the story of who you are and what you’ve done changes dramatically,” Graham told Trump, according to the outlet. “If you come back, it will be one of the greatest political comebacks in American history. And if you are four years older, you can do great things.”
Graham added, according to CNBC, that Trump could see 2024 as a chance to “start over” and show voters — even those who don’t like him — that he could accomplish some things as president.
“His problem is personal,” Graham said of Trump, the outlet reported. “His policy has stood the test of time. But has he worn down the American people in terms of personality? Time will tell.”
The South Carolina lawmaker also appeared to warn this weekend that Trump could lose to President Joe Biden in 2024 if he doesn’t manage his personality a little better, joking: “If it’s a personality contest, he will be in trouble.”
Graham has generally been supportive of Trump after the latter left the White House.
Despite pro-Trump figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson suing him, Graham has continued to support Trump.
In January, he said he would not support fellow GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unless McConnell had a “working relationship” with Trump, despite Trump’s rift. and McConnell.
Graham said in August that if the former president was prosecuted for mishandling classified information, there would be “rioting in the streets.”
Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have been named as the top contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential ticket, though neither has officially said they will enter the race.
Read the original article on Business Insider
The Best Ways To Invest Money: Get Rich Quick And Easy
So, you’ve worked hard and earned some money, or you’ve inherited some money, and now you want to invest it. But what are the best ways to invest money? You don’t want to just toss it into any old stock, but with so many different choices, it can be hard to know where to start. With the right knowledge, however, you can find an investment that will build your wealth quickly, provide steady returns over time, and even grow enough to fund your retirement! That’s why we wrote this guide on the best ways to invest money.
1. Start Simple – The Best Ways To Invest Money
Investing money is one of the best ways to help yourself prepare for the future. With these quick and easy tips, you can get started on investing your money today.
- Open a savings account with an institution like HDFC Bank or DCB Bank Savings Account. This will be your emergency fund, and it will give you peace of mind to know that if something bad happens, you won’t lose all your money.
- Pay off any high-interest debt such as credit cards and student loans. If you have this type of debt, make paying it off a priority so that you’re not wasting more money than necessary on interest rates.
2. Choose Low-Cost Investments
Low-cost investments are a great way to create a nest egg that will last you a lifetime. Some examples of low-cost investments are index funds, and certificates of deposit. For those on the tightest budgets, and looking for ways to Get Rich Quick and Easy these types of investments are perfect. The only downside is they may not provide the highest returns possible.
But, when time is not on your side they can make a lot of sense. If you’re looking for the fastest return possible then choose high-risk investments like penny stocks or individual stocks. They have an extremely high potential upside but also a large chance of failure so they’re best suited for people who have plenty of time on their hands and have no need to get rich quickly and easily.
3. Manage Risk – The Best Ways To Invest Money
Generally, you want to keep your risk as low as possible. That’s why diversification is so important. It means that when you invest money in one company, there are others backing it up. If a company doesn’t do well and folds, you don’t lose all of your investment at once.
There are some types of investments that have a higher risk than others, but they also offer higher rewards if they do well. So it’s all about balancing the risk and the reward. Generally, though, play it safe! Diversify! But for those who want more bang for their buck (in terms of investment) with more risk involved, here are some high-risk strategies to take advantage of.
4. Look At Compound Interest
Compound interest is the difference between putting money in a savings account vs. investing it in stocks or bonds. Every day, at least a little bit of money gets added to your investment, so if you invest $500 a month for 50 years with 5% annual interest (that’s almost guaranteed!), your investment will be worth more than $2 million dollars.
5. Consider Saving For Retirement – The Best Ways To Invest Money
It can be tempting to spend your hard-earned money on things you want or need, but as soon as you save up enough, it’s usually better to invest. The great thing about investing is that the more time that goes by, the greater your chances of seeing a higher return. So stop spending so much and start saving for retirement instead!
6. Build An Emergency Fund
It’s important to always have an emergency fund of about three months’ worth of expenses for any situation. If your job went away, it would take about that long to find a new one. An emergency fund is there to help keep you out of debt and pay for things like car repairs, home maintenance, and so on.
7. Put Extra Money Toward Debt – The Best Ways To Invest Money
There are a lot of other ways to invest money, but for most people, the best and easiest way is to put extra money toward debt. If you want to get rich quick and easy, paying off your mortgage or student loans should be one of your top priorities. Once that’s out of the way, then you can use the principle of compound interest to help you reach your goals with investing. The more time investment has to grow, the better it will do in the long run.
Thanks for reading our blog post on the best ways to invest money. Here are some quick bullet points of what we discussed. So you can remember and reference it later when you want to make investments yourself.
- Start early. It’s easy to put off investing because it seems far away or not worth the effort, but starting sooner means earning more in the long run.
- Be diversified with your investments.
