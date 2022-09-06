How the New York Mets got close to Edwin Diaz from Big Apple bust to Queens king

EDWIN DIAZ DOES NOT forget there was a time before he was a Mets folk hero, before Timmy Trumpet’s horns on “Narco” signaled impending victory in New York, before he was the baseball’s best close.

As recently as three years ago, more often than not, Diaz would come home from Mets games, lay her head on her pillow and ruminate on what had happened at the ballpark: another game, another missed save, another hit. of circuit served at a crucial moment. . In 2019, he was an active contributor to Mets losses to the tune of a 5.59 ERA (seventh-worst among relievers), 15 homers allowed and -0.6 bWAR in 58 innings. After each difficult outing, the same four words ran through his head, night after night, blow after blow.

“F—, I lost again,” Diaz told ESPN.

New York tabloids crushed his performances. Mets fans tore up the trade with the Seattle Mariners who brought him to Queens, lamenting the loss of top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn for a closer All-Star who couldn’t stop dropping moonshots . Critics hailed him as the latest athlete to fade into the Big Apple spotlight.

Diaz also felt the pressure of being the centerpiece of a major trade for a team expecting to compete in October.

“In Seattle it wasn’t the same,” Diaz said. “I haven’t seen as many journalists as here. On social media, it was bigger here. … The first year was difficult.”

Diaz saw two paths for himself: he could let his failures overtake him, or he could use them as a hard lesson in how to handle intense pressure, high stakes and inflated expectations. Over the next two seasons, Diaz began to take the latter route, posting a 2.95 ERA and 38 saves in 89 appearances. But in 2022, he got there, with a 1.52 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 1.13 FIP (best among relievers in baseball) and 101 strikeouts in 53.1 innings. launched.

Now, as much as fans once destroyed it, they built it up.

“Everyone was saying I was one of the worst jobs,” Diaz said. “Now it’s paying off, and everyone’s talking about the opposite.”

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

SINCE HIS CHILDHOOD in Puerto Rico during his time in the Mariners farm system and his first three years in the major leagues, Diaz rarely struggled, navigating his 98mph fastball and high-level slider that made the players feel like batters had never seen a broken ball before.

But after leading the American League with 57 saves in 2018 and being dealt to the Mets on a blockbuster deal in December, something has changed. The 15 ninth-inning home runs he allowed in 2019 were the most given up by a pitcher in a single season in major league history, and thoughts of failure raced through his head.

“I really tried not to think about it every time, but at the same time, it was always there,” Diaz said. “It’s hard to ignore that.”

After the Mets finished 86-76, missing the playoffs for the third straight season, Diaz returned home to Puerto Rico to hit the reset button. There he began to rework his exit point, which had become inconsistent throughout the 2019 season. He contacted Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez – who worked with the same personal trainer – showing him videos of his sessions of enclosure. Martinez sent him feedback, giving him small tweaks centered around slowing his weight transfer on the mound.

When the Mets hired Jeremy Hefner as their new pitching coach this offseason, Hefner made the trip to Puerto Rico to work with Diaz.

“I didn’t really have to do much with him,” Hefner said. “It was more or less letting his natural abilities come out. It was just a year that was bad.”

For Diaz, a few tweaks needed to be made on the mound, but the biggest tweak came in his mindset: changing how he approached game days, how he handled the scrutiny that comes with playing At New York.

“In the long run, a failure here may be the best thing that could have happened to him,” said Mets reliever Adam Ottavino, who grew up in Brooklyn and also pitched for the Yankees. “You feel this fear of failure. It’s a shock to the system. But you fail, you get booed and then you realize you’re okay. You have this moment where it really hurts, but then you realize that you’re the same person and it’s no wonder how it’s gonna feel anymore. You already know it’s the worst that they can hurt me or that I can be hurt by them.

Diaz took to heart some advice he had received from fellow Hall of Famer: Yankees legend Mariano Rivera. Diaz first met Rivera at the World Series in Los Angeles in 2018, when he was named the American League reliever of the year. More than a year later, while working on adjustments to his breakout point, Diaz remembered Rivera’s advice about being a great late-inning reliever for a long time.

“Rinse everything off right now,” Rivera had told Diaz. “If you throw well, rinse right away. You did well, you did wrong – rinse right away. You have to come to the stadium tomorrow and you have to come out again and compete.”

Brad Penner – USA TODAY Sports

DIAZ HAS BUILT HIS self-confident, leaning on his family when he needed extra emotional support. The mental work paid off immediately, and Diaz had a strong pandemic-shortened 2020 season, posting a 1.75 ERA in 26 games before appearing in 63 games in 2021 with a 3.45 ERA and 32 stops. Above all, he relied on what got him to the big leagues in the first place: his blazing fastball and devastating slider.

“I knew I had what it took,” Diaz said. “I’ve got it all figured out and I’m a player who can be one of the best in the game when I’m at the top. I swept it all away, went home and prepared my body to get back on the on track in 2020 and everything was headed in the right direction.”

It has continued to evolve. Hefner noticed an increased focus on how Diaz approached his pre-game pitching schedule in 2022. Before games, Diaz plays catch with bullpen catcher Dave Racaniello, and they bet $10 on each other. they can hit each other’s glove with precision on every throw.

“If you just watch it, it may seem silly, but it’s very intentional and helped him train up to the game,” Hefner said. “There’s an intention he takes with his program, not that there wasn’t before, but he took it up a notch.”

And while Diaz has always been a two-pitch pitcher, he made a dramatic change in 2022, increasing his reliance on his slider. During his career, Diaz threw a fastball on 61.5% of his throws and sliders on 37.5% of them. In 2022, that balance has changed, with fastballs at 42.5% and sliders up to 57.5%. That helped him reach a career-high 48.4% scent percentage, compared to his career-high 39.3%.

No reliever in baseball has more strikeouts, missed more at-bats, or has a better free throw on the field. He faced 206 batters this season and allowed just two barrels, according to Statcast. Diaz is on pace to post the fourth-highest strikeout rate ever for a reliever (minimum 40 innings pitched), having struck out 49% of his batters. That success comes with Diaz heading to free agency this offseason, where some around baseball believe he could become the first reliever to sign a $100 million contract.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said the impact of having a reliever like Diaz extends beyond close games. His success on the mound in high leverage situations reduces anxiety for the whole team.

“I don’t think we ever take what he does for granted,” Showalter said. “One of the most important things when you’re in a situation is how much is enough? It’s about the players and the team. He’s been a guy for us saying enough is enough. He made the leads count.”

And while Diaz’s name was floated in the National League’s Cy Young Award contest, Ottavino said the closer should be in the conversation for a different award.

“I think he’s more of a fit for the MVP candidate,” Ottavino said. “He fits more into those criteria. I mean, where would we be without Edwin Diaz? Probably not number one.”

Diaz has heard that praise from teammates and even players on opposing teams, but he knows a bad September or October could turn the cheers into boos, that his historic success in 2022 can easily be forgotten with a home untimely run into a crucial spot in the playoffs. He enjoyed the frenetic energy that built up around his entry into Timmy Trumpet, but he doesn’t allow himself to be internalized.

“I have to rinse it out,” Diaz said. “Right away.”