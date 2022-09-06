News
Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no
By LAURA UNGAR
Is the coronavirus on its way out?
You might think so. New, updated booster shots are being rolled out to better protect against the variants circulating now. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped COVID-19 quarantine and distancing recommendations. And more people have thrown off their masks and returned to pre-pandemic activities.
But scientists say no. They predict the scourge that’s already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future.
One reason it’s lasted this long? It’s gotten better and better at getting around immunity from vaccination and past infection. Scientists point to emerging research that suggests the latest omicron variant gaining ground in the U.S. — BA.4.6, which was responsible for around 8% of new U.S. infections last week — appears to be even better at evading the immune system than the dominant BA.5.
Scientists worry the virus may well keep evolving in worrisome ways.
HOW LONG WILL IT BE AROUND?
White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said COVID-19 will likely be with us for the rest of our lives.
Experts expect COVID-19 will someday become endemic, meaning it occurs regularly in certain areas according to established patterns. But they don’t think that will be very soon.
Still, living with COVID “should not necessarily be a scary or bad concept,” since people are getting better at fighting it, Jha said during a recent question-and-answer session with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. “Obviously if we take our foot off the gas — if we stop updating our vaccines, we stop getting new treatments — then we could slip backwards.”
Experts say COVID will keep causing serious illness in some people. The COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub made some pandemic projections spanning August 2022 to May 2023, assuming the new tweaked boosters adding protection for the newest omicron relatives would be available and a booster campaign would take place in fall and winter. In the most pessimistic scenario — a new variant and late boosters — they projected 1.3 million hospitalizations and 181,000 deaths during that period. In the most optimistic scenario — no new variant and early boosters — they projected a little more than half the number of hospitalizations and 111,000 deaths.
Eric Topol, head of Scripps Research Translational Institute, said the world is likely to keep seeing repetitive surges until “we do the things we have to do,” such as developing next generation vaccines and rolling them out equitably.
Topol said the virus “just has too many ways to work around our current strategies, and it’ll just keep finding people, finding them again, and self-perpetuating.”
HOW WILL THE VIRUS MUTATE?
Scientists expect more genetic changes that affect parts of the spike protein studding the surface of the virus, letting it attach to human cells.
“Every time we think we’ve seen the peak transmission, peak immune escape properties, the virus exceeds that by another significant notch,” Topol said.
But the virus probably won’t keep getting more transmissible forever.
“I think there is a limit,” said Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “What we’re really dealing with, though, is there’s still a lot of people across the world who don’t have any prior immunity — either they haven’t been infected or they haven’t had access to vaccination.”
If humanity’s baseline level of immunity rises significantly, he said, the rate of infections, and with that emergence of more contagious variants, should slow down.
But there is a chance the virus could mutate in a way that causes more severe illness.
“There’s not any inherent reason, biologically, that the virus has to become milder over time,” said Dr. Wesley Long, a pathologist at Houston Methodist. The fact it may seem milder now “is likely just the combined effect of all of us having some immune history with the virus.”
While scientists hope that continues, they also point out that immunity gradually wanes.
WILL THE NEXT VARIANT BE ANOTHER VERSION OF OMICRON?
Omicron has been around since late last year, with a series of super transmissible versions quickly displacing one another, and Binnicker believes “that will continue at least for the next few months.”
But down the road, he said it’s likely a new variant distinct from omicron will pop up.
The recent wave of infections and re-infections, he said, “gives the virus more chances to spread and mutate and new variants to emerge.”
CAN PEOPLE INFLUENCE THE FUTURE OF THE VIRUS?
Yes, experts said.
One way, they said, is to get vaccinated and boosted. Not only does that protect against severe disease and death, it raises the level of immunity globally. They said people should also keep protecting themselves by, for example, wearing masks indoors when COVID rates are high.
CDC director Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday that up to 100,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 9,000 deaths could be prevented if Americans get the updated booster at the same rate they typically get an annual flu shot this fall. About half of Americans are typically vaccinated against the flu each year.
Longtime nurse Catherine Mirabile said it’s important not to dismiss the dangers of the coronavirus – which sickened her twice, nearly killed her husband and left them both with long COVID. Daily deaths still average around 450 in the U.S.
“People really need to look at this and still take this seriously,” said the 62-year-old from Princeton, West Virginia, who is now on disability. “They could end up in the same shape we’re in.”
AP reporter Amanda Seitz contributed from Washington.
2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts around $37,000, peaks $50,000 fully loaded
What is happening
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch will start at $36,995 (including destination) for the base Core model.
why is it important
The mid-range Circuit and limited-production Morizo Edition versions offer more standard equipment and cost $43,995 and $50,995, respectively.
And after
The Core will go on sale later this year while the Circuit and Morizo Edition models will arrive in early 2023.
Toyota announced rip-rockin’ prices Corolla GR 2023 and Tuesday, and it comes in at a not-too-shabby $36,995 (including $1,095 for destination). That’s for the base Core model, which goes on sale later this year, but things quickly get more expensive from there.
At $43,995 including destination, the Toyota GR Corolla Circuit adds front and rear limited-slip differentials, better brakes, heated seats, a premium audio system and more. That said, you don’t need to jump on the circuit to get many of these upgrades; Toyota offers a $1,180 Performance package for the Core that gets you the aforementioned limited-slip differentials and brakes. An extra $500 will add heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to the base GR Corolla Core.
Then there is the GR Corolla Morizo Edition, which is a much more expensive $50,995. This version does come with some major upgrades, however, including a slightly more powerful engine tune (an extra 22 lb-ft of torque, for a total of 296 lb-ft), Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and removal of the rear seat, which Toyota says helps the Corolla shed more than 100 pounds. Only 200 of these GR Corollas will come to the United States.
This pricing structure will certainly make the GR Corolla competitive with other high-performance hot hatches. The Volkswagen Golf R starts at $45,385 including destination, but comes with a higher level of standard equipment. The new Honda Civic Type R should also start around $40,000.
All GR Corolla models are powered by a powerful 1.6-liter turbocharged inline 3-cylinder engine, developing 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque (except in the Morizo Edition). A six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel-drive are standard, meaning this little hatchback should be a total debauchery to drive.
13-year-old girl killed in Minnesota boat crash
HACKENSACK, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Minnesota are investigating a boat crash that killed a 13-year-old girl.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Sunday about 10 p.m. on Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack.
Authorities said a 50-year-old Horace, North Dakota man was driving the boat when it “possibly struck something on or near the shoreline” which caused it to crash.
The Motley girl was thrown forward and suffered fatal injuries. Despite life-saving efforts from family members and emergency responders, she died at the scene.
The driver of the boat suffered minor injuries.
NYCHA residents in the East Village continue to be affected – arsenic problem followed by scheduled power outage
NEW YORK — Residents of a NYCHA compound in the East Village were still being told not to drink the water Tuesday morning, days after high levels of arsenic were detected.
New test results showed no contaminationbut the city is waiting for more tests to come back, CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reported.
Residents of the Jacob Riis Houses say that if it’s not one thing, it’s another. After days of treat cloudy tap water containing arsenicnow there are more problems.
NYCHA released flyers for tenants saying the power will be off for a few hours on Tuesday amid Con Edison construction. The agency said it was switching power lines to a new electrical box.
“I didn’t know anything about the lack of power until you just said that,” tenant Carmella Little said.
Like thousands of other tenants, the past few days have been difficult for Little, who said residents of Jacob Riis homes are often not informed of certain building issues.
“That’s what I’m saying. We live here and they don’t tell us anything,” Little said. “This is crazy. The accommodation should have let us know sooner.”
On what was a dreary and rainy Tuesday, patience was running out and confidence in the city was at an all-time low for some residents as mixed messages continued to be sent.
“I don’t think I’ll ever trust water after this because it’s scary. We’re not talking about little things here. We’re talking about poison,” tenant Stacey Hemby told CBS2’s Astrid Martinez. Monday evening.
As additional tests are done to see if the water contains arsenic, NYCHA has told residents not to drink or cook with it until the results come back. When that will happen is unclear.
“There are people who pay their rents, their taxes and do the right thing. They give us the bare minimum and then they take it away from us. Now we have no power,” said one tenant.
The Federal City Monitor, Bart Schwartz, examines how long it took NYCHA to test for the toxic metal and why it didn’t immediately notify residents. Its findings are still pending.
New UK leader promises to tackle energy crisis, economy
By DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss says she will “tackle the issues that are holding Britain back” in her first speech as the leader of the country.
Speaking Tuesday outside 10 Downing St. hours after being formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth II, Truss said she would focus on tackling Britain’s energy crisis, struggling economy and overburdened health service.
She promised to grow the economy and make the U.K. an “aspiration nation,” but acknowledged the country faces “severe global headwinds” because of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.
Britain is facing its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, with inflation above 10% and energy bills soaring for both businesses and households.
Truss became prime minister by winning a Conservative Party leadership election on Monday. She replaces Boris Johnson as leader of both the party and the country.
LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss became U.K. prime minister on Tuesday and immediately confronted the enormous task ahead of her amid increasing pressure to curb soaring prices, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages.
At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels, shuttering businesses and leaving the nation’s poorest people shivering in icy homes this winter.
Truss, who refused to spell out her energy strategy during the two-month campaign to succeed Boris Johnson, now plans to cap energy bills at a cost to taxpayers of as much as 100 billion pounds ($116 billion), British news media reported Tuesday. She is expected to unveil her plan on Thursday.
“You must know about the cost of living crisis in England, which is really quite bad at the moment,” said Rebecca Macdougal, 55, who works in law enforcement, outside the Houses of Parliament.
“She’s making promises for that, as she says she’s going to deliver, deliver, deliver. But we will see in, hopefully, the next few weeks there’ll be some announcements which will help the normal working person.”
Truss, 47, took office Tuesday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, when Queen Elizabeth II formally asked her to form a new government in a carefully choreographed ceremony dictated by centuries of tradition. Johnson, who announced his intention to step down two months ago, formally resigned during his own audience with the queen a short time earlier.
It was the first time in the queen’s 70-year reign that the handover of power took place at Balmoral, rather than Buckingham Palace in London. The ceremony was moved to Scotland to provide certainty about the schedule, because the 96-year-old queen has experienced problems getting around that have forced palace officials to make decisions about her travel on a day-to-day basis.
Truss became prime minister a day after the ruling Conservative Party chose her as its leader in an election where the party’s 172,000 dues-paying members were the only voters. As party leader, Truss automatically became prime minister without the need for a general election because the Conservatives still have a majority in the House of Commons.
But as a national leader selected by less than 0.5% of British adults, Truss is under pressure to show quick results.
Ed Davey, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, on Tuesday called for an early election in October — something that Truss and the Conservative Party are highly unlikely to do since the Tories are slumping in the polls.
“I’ve listened to Liz Truss during the Tory leadership (campaign) and I was looking for a plan to help people with their skyrocketing energy bills, with the NHS crisis and so on, and I heard no plan at all,” he told the BBC. “Given people are really worried, given people are losing sleep over their energy bills, businesses aren’t investing because of the crisis, I think that’s really wrong.”
Johnson took note of the strains facing Britain as he left the prime minister’s official residence at No. 10 Downing Street for the last time, saying his policies had left the government with the economic strength to help people weather the energy crisis.
Always colorful, he thinly disguised his bitterness at being forced out.
“I am like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function,” Johnson said. “I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific.’
Many observers expect Johnson to attempt a political comeback, though he was cyrptic about his plans. Instead, the man who studied classics at the University of Oxford backed Truss and compared himself to Cincinnatus, the Roman dictator who relinquished power and returned to his farm to live in peace.
“Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plow,” he said.
Johnson, 58, became prime minister three years ago after his predecessor, Theresa May, failed to deliver Britain’s departure from the European Union. Johnson later won an 80-seat majority in Parliament with the promise to “get Brexit done.”
But he was forced out of office by a series of scandals that culminated in the resignation of dozens of Cabinet secretaries and lower-level officials in early July. That paved the way for Truss, a one-time accountant who was first elected to the House of Commons in 2010.
Many people in Britain are still learning about their new leader.
Unlike Johnson, who made himself a media celebrity long before he became prime minister, Truss rose quietly through the Conservative ranks before she was named foreign secretary, one of the top Cabinet posts, just a year ago.
She is expected to make her first speech as prime minister Tuesday afternoon outside No. 10 Downing Street.
Truss is under pressure to spell out how she plans to help consumers pay household energy bills that are set to rise to an average of 3,500 pounds ($4,000) a year — triple the cost of a year ago — on Oct. 1 unless she intervenes.
Rising food and energy prices, driven by the invasion of Ukraine and the aftershocks of COVID-19 and Brexit, have propelled U.K. inflation above 10% for the first time in four decades. The Bank of England forecasts it will hit 13.3% in October, and that the U.K. will slip into a prolonged recession by the end of the year.
Train drivers, port staff, garbage collectors, postal workers and lawyers have all staged strikes to demand that pay increases keep pace with inflation, and millions more, from teachers to nurses, could walk out in the next few months.
Truss, a low-tax, small-government conservative who admires Margaret Thatcher, says her priority is cutting taxes and slashing regulations to fuel economic growth. Critics say that will fuel further inflation while failing to address the cost-of-living crisis. The uncertainty has rattled money markets, driving the pound below $1.14 on Monday, its weakest since the 1980s.
In theory, Truss has time to make her mark: She doesn’t have to call a national election until late 2024. But opinion polls already give the main opposition Labour Party a steady lead, and the worse the economy gets, the more pressure will grow.
In addition to Britain’s domestic woes, Truss and her new Cabinet will also face multiple foreign policy crises, including the war in Ukraine and frosty post-Brexit relations with the EU.
Truss, as foreign secretary, was a firm supporter of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia. She has said her first phone call with a world leader will be to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Truss has also pledged to increase U.K. defense spending to 3% of gross domestic product from just over 2% — another expensive promise.
But she’s likely to have much cooler conversations with EU leaders, who were annoyed by her uncompromising stance as foreign secretary in talks over trade rules for Northern Ireland, an unresolved Brexit issue that has soured relations between London and Brussels. With the U.K. threatening to breach the legally binding divorce treaty, and the EU launching legal action in response, the dispute could escalate into a trade war.
“I think she’s got a big, challenging job ahead of her,” Robert Conway, 71, an electronics manufacturer, said in London. “Hopefully she’ll bring that, a new team, a new start, but it’s going to be a challenging job.”
Susie Blann, Sylvia Hui and Kwiyeon Ha contributed to this story.
News from the war in Ukraine: Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including Sean Penn and Ben Stiller
Several US senators were also quoted: Mark Kelly, Kyrsten Sinema, Kevin Cramer, Mike Rounds, Rick Scott and Pat Toomey.
Russia on Monday imposed personal sanctions on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to US sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were several US senators: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona, Kevin Cramer from North Dakota, Mike Rounds from South Dakota, Rick Scott from Florida and Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said the group, which also included business leaders, academics and government officials, would be permanently banned from entering Russia.
MORE: Sean Penn among celebrities in Ukraine as Russian invasion unfolds
Previous rounds of Russian sanctions against Americans have included President Joe Biden and members of his family, as well as lawmakers and business leaders. The United States has sanctioned many Russians, including government officials and businessmen.
Penn and Stiller were vocal critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Penn is an activist involved in relief work, among other causes. Stiller is a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
WATCH | Ukraine launches broader counterattack against Russia
Boy, 1, dies after deputies respond to report of possible overdose in Little Canada
After a 1-year-old boy died in Little Canada, deputies arrested his mother and issued a warrant for his father.
Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies responded to an apartment in the 200 block of County Road B2 about 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a child who had possibly overdosed on narcotics, said Steve Linders, sheriff’s office spokesman.
The boy’s mother reported she left him with his father for 15 to 20 minutes, returned home and found her son in medical distress. Deputies attempted life-saving measures and Allina Health Emergency Medical Services took the boy to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Linders said.
Deputies arrested the mother, who is 31, on Sunday on suspicion of manslaughter and child endangerment and put out a warrant for the boy’s father.
The investigation continues and autopsy results are pending, according to Linders.
