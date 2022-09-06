Israeli army admits Al Jazeera journalist may have been shot ‘accidentally’

The Palestinian Authority accused Israel of intentionally killing the journalist

Jerusalem:

The Israeli army on Monday acknowledged for the first time that one of its soldiers likely shot Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh after mistaking her for an activist.

“There is a strong chance that Ms. Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) shots that were fired at suspects identified as Palestinian gunmen,” the report said. final Army investigation into his May 11 death.

The acknowledgment comes after months in which the military had insisted it was impossible to determine the source of the deadly shot that killed the famous Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West Bank, saying he could have s act of militant fire.

“Our conclusion is that it is not possible to unequivocally determine which shot killed her, but there is a greater likelihood that she was hit by an errant shot from an IDF soldier who did not identify her as a journalist,” a senior IDF officer said.

Abu Akleh was wearing a bulletproof vest marked “Press” and a helmet when she was shot in the head during an Israeli army operation.

The Abu Akleh family said Israel “refused to take responsibility for the murder” of the journalist, in a press release issued following the army report.

“We remain deeply hurt, frustrated and disappointed,” the family said, calling for a “credible” US investigation.

The Palestinian Authority accused Israel of intentionally killing the journalist in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, as Israel insisted that although a soldier fired the fatal shot, it was not deliberate.

Al-Jazeera said it denounced the findings of the Israeli investigation and demanded an investigation by an “independent international body”.

“Al Jazeera condemns the reluctance of the Israeli occupation forces to explicitly admit their crime and the attempts to evade prosecution against the perpetrators,” it said in a statement.

“Call to Account”

On Monday, the senior army officer told reporters that soldiers were under heavy fire and aimed to hit Abu Akleh because they mistook her for a Palestinian activist.

“When they shot at her they didn’t know she was a journalist, it was a mistake, they thought they were shooting at terrorists who were shooting at them,” the officer said.

“He’s sorry about that and so am I,” the officer said of the soldier who fired at Abu Akleh.

“He didn’t do it on purpose, that’s quite clear,” he added.

But the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists criticized the Army report.

His “confession of guilt is late and incomplete. They provided no name for Shireen Abu Akleh’s killer and no information other than her own testimony that the killing was a mistake,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

Israeli rights group B’Tselem, an activist against Israeli settlement expansion, condemned the army’s report as “whitewashing”. The killing was “not a mistake, it’s a policy”, he said.

A United Nations investigation concluded in June that there was “no evidence of armed Palestinian activity in the vicinity” when Abu Akleh was shot dead.

On July 4, the United States said she was likely shot by Israeli fire, but there was no evidence that her killing was intentional and the bullet was too damaged for a definitive conclusion.

After the Army’s report was released on Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “We welcome Israel’s review of this tragic incident, and re-emphasize the importance of responsibility in this matter, such as policies and procedures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.”

The US statement in July outraged Abu Akleh’s family and Palestinian leaders who accused Washington of failing to hold Israel accountable for the murder of the journalist, who also held US citizenship.

“We continue to demand accountability and justice for Shireen,” Lina Abu Akleh, the journalist’s niece, said in Washington after meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In May, Israel’s military lawyer said there was no suspicion of criminal activity since the event took place in an active combat zone.

The military lawyer said on Monday that the circumstances of the incident “do not raise the suspicion of a crime having been committed which would justify the opening of a criminal investigation”.

