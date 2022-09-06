TEL AVIV — An Israeli military investigation has concluded it is “highly likely” that Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli fire, in the first complete reversal of an earlier position that held the deadly bullet came from probably from a Palestinian.
Israeli military probe concludes Palestinian-American journalist Shirine Abu Akleh was likely shot dead by one of its soldiers
“There is a strong possibility that Ms. Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire that was fired at suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen, in a firefight in which fatal shots , widespread and blind fired at IDF soldiers,” a military statement referring to the Israel Defense Forces said Monday.
“IDF shots were fired with the intention of neutralizing the terrorists who fired at IDF soldiers, also from the area where Mrs. Shireen Abu Akleh was,” he added. The statement provided no evidence to support the conclusion and did not address footage showing the area where she was parked appeared isolated and quiet before the shooting.
He also reiterated two initial claims: the possibility that “Ms. Abu Akleh was hit by bullets fired by Palestinian gunmen” and that it was still “not possible to unequivocally determine the source of the shots. who touched Mrs. Abu Akleh”.
Israel has repeatedly stated that the Israeli army was actively involved in “counter-terrorism” activities in the Jenin area, a historic home of the Palestinian armed movement and the birthplace of a number of assailants who carried out a series of Palestinian terrorist attacks in Israel. Last spring.
The Israeli army will not charge or investigate the soldiers involved in the shooting of Abu Akleh because there is no suspicion of a criminal offense, military officials said.
Investigations by The Post, as well as The New York Times, The Associated Press, CNN, the Bellingcat investigative group, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and other organizations have found that the bullet that killed Abu Akleh probably came from an Israeli soldier.
In July, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said a US-led assessment of investigations and evidence had concluded that Abu Akleh had most likely, albeit unintentionally, been shot. by an Israeli soldier.
The killing of Abu Akleh has sparked outrage from critics and international human rights organizations who have accused Israel of trying to cover up the incident and absolve itself of responsibility. Criticism grew again when Israeli police used batons to beat mourners, almost causing the pallbearers to drop the coffin, at Abu Akleh’s funeral in Jerusalem on May 14. An Israel Police investigation found wrongdoing, but said no police or supervisor would be found.
The incident shone international spotlight on what Palestinians and human rights activists have called for decades a policy of impunity in the Israeli military.
“This policy is claiming more and more victims as the whitewashing continues undisturbed,” said B’Tselem, an Israeli human rights organization that monitors the treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank.
Abu Akleh’s family accused Israel of intentionally killing her and pressured the US government and the International Criminal Court to conduct their own independent investigations.
“It is obvious to anyone that Israeli war criminals cannot investigate their own crimes,” said one statement by the family. “We will continue to demand that the US government meet its stated accountability commitments. Accountability requires action.
California wildfire explodes over 500 acres in an hour, evacuations ordered
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
A wildfire quickly spread to more than 500 acres Monday afternoon in Hemet, Calif., about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire.
Neighborhoods in East Hemet were ordered to evacuate around 5:00 p.m., about an hour after the Fairview fire started.
Several structures were engulfed in flames and one person was transported to a local hospital after sustaining burns.
Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies have been going door to door in neighborhoods under evacuation orders to make sure people get out safely.
Several planes and hundreds of firefighters were on site at 6:00 p.m.
WILDFIRES DESTROY 10,000 ACRES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AMID RECORD HEAT WAVE
Drought conditions and extreme heat have combined to make California particularly vulnerable to destructive wildfires recently.
Downtown Los Angeles reached 103 degrees on Sunday, while Burbank reached a record high of 110 degrees.
Two women were found dead last week in the northern town of Weed, California, after a factory fire ripped through the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
California’s ‘Fairview Fire’ Burns Over Hundreds of Acres
A massive California wildfire spanning hundreds of acres engulfed several homes in flames on Monday as fire crews rushed to control the rapidly growing blaze.
The bushfire, dubbed the “Fairview Fire” because of its proximity to Fairview Avenue in the town of Hemet, began shortly after 2 p.m., the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said in an update. .
Nearby residents have been ordered to evacuate, the department said. in a Twitter post.
About 1,500 homes were originally in the evacuation order, with that directive expanding to other areas as the evening progressed, KABC reported.
CBS Los Angeles also reported that several structures had been completely engulfed in flames, including half a dozen homes.
One person was also taken to hospital with burns to his arms, back and face. Fire crews rescued several victims trapped by the flames, the television network reported.
Captain Richard Cordova said in a briefing with wisps of smoke in the background as the fire began to spread rapidly before firefighters even arrived on the scene. First responders were going door to door to urge people to flee the threatened area, he said.
None of the approximately 200 firefighters who battled the blaze have been injured so far, he said.
The wildfire has spread to more than 600 acres and was at zero percent, Cordova said shortly after 6 p.m. local time. The planes above were dropping fire retardant and water, Cordova added.
The rapidly growing blaze comes as the region faces a prolonged drought and scorching temperatures of over 100 degrees, KABC-TV reported.
“It’s in some remote areas where it’s difficult for firefighters, especially in this extreme heat that we’ve been experiencing for the past few weeks or even months,” Cordova said in the update.
Uvalde school shooting: 16 Robb Elementary fourth graders waited an hour with injured teacher Elsa Avila
UVALDE, Texas — Elsa Avila slid to her phone, terrified as she held the bleeding side of her abdomen and tried to stay calm for her students. In a text to her family that she intended to send to other teachers at Uvalde, she wrote: “I am devastated.”
For the first time in 30 years, Avila will not return to school as classes resume Tuesday in the small southwest Texas town. Back to school will be different for her, as it will for other survivors of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 21 people died, with a focus on healing, both physical and mental. Some have opted for virtual education, others for private school. Many will return to Uvalde School District campuses, although Robb Elementary itself will never reopen.
“I try to make sense of everything,” Avila said in an August interview, “but it will never make sense.”
A scar on her chest brings her to tears as a permanent reminder of the horror she endured with her 16 students as they waited in their classroom for an hour for help while a gunman slaughtered 19 children and two teachers in two adjoining classrooms nearby.
Minutes before she felt the sharp pain of the bullet piercing her gut and colon, Avila was pulling the students away from walls and windows and closer to her. A student lined up by the door for recess had just told her that something was going on outside: people were running – and screaming. As she slammed the classroom door for the lock to engage, her students took their well-practiced locking positions.
Moments later, a gunman burst into their fourth-year wing and began spraying bullets before finally making his way into rooms 111 and 112.
In room 109, Avila repeatedly texted asking for help, according to messages reviewed by The Associated Press. First at 11:35 in the text to her family which she says was for the teacher group chat. Then at 11:38 p.m. in a message to the vice principal of the school. At 11:45 p.m., she responded to a text from the school counselor asking if her class was closed with, “I’m getting shot, send help.” And when the principal assured her that help was on the way, she simply replied: “Help”.
“Yes, they are coming,” replied the manager at 11:48.
It is not known if his messages were passed on to the police. District officials did not respond to requests for comment on steps taken to contact law enforcement on May 24, and an attorney for then-principal Mandy Gutierrez was unavailable for comment. .
According to a legislative committee report outlining a botched police response, nearly 400 local, state and federal officers stood in the hallway of the fourth-grade wing or outside the building for 77 minutes before some n finally enter the adjoining classrooms and kill the shooter. Lawmakers also found a relaxed approach to lockdowns – which happened often – and security issues, including issues with door locks. State and federal investigations into the shooting are ongoing.
The district is working to implement new safety measures, and the school board fired district police chief Pete Arredondo in August. Residents say it remains unclear how – or even if – trust between the community and officials can be restored, even as some call for more accountability, better police training and stronger laws. stringent gun safety requirements.
Avila remembers hearing the ominous bursts of rapid fire, then silence, then the voices of officers in the hallway shouting, “Crossfire!” and later other officers standing nearby.
“But still nobody came to help us,” she said.
As Avila lay motionless, unable to speak loud enough to be heard, some of her students pushed and shook her. She wished she had the strength to tell them she was still alive.
A light flashed in their window, but no one identified themselves. Fearing it was the shooter, the students walked away.
“The little girls closest to me kept stroking me and saying, ‘It’s going to be okay, miss. We love you, miss,’” Avila said.
Eventually, at 12:33 p.m., a window in his classroom shattered. Officers arrived to evacuate his students – the last to be released in the area, according to Avila.
With her remaining strength, Avila got up and helped the students onto the chairs and tables and through the window. Then, holding her side, she told an officer she was too weak to jump herself. He came through the window to get her out.
“I never saw my children again. I know they came out the window and I just heard them say to them: Run, run, run!” Avila said.
She remembers being taken to the airport, where a helicopter took her to a hospital in San Antonio. She was supported and unsupported until June 18.
Avila later learned that a student in her class had been injured by shrapnel in the nose and mouth, but had since been released from medical treatment. She said other students helped their injured classmates until the police arrived.
“I’m very proud of them because they were able to stay calm for an entire hour while we were terrified,” Avila said.
As her students prepare to return to school for the first time since that traumatic day, Avila is on the verge of recovery, walking up to eight minutes at a time on the physiotherapy treadmill and going to counseling . She looks forward to teaching again one day.
Outside a closed Robb Elementary, a memorial for those killed overflows the front door. Teachers from across Texas stopped by this summer to pay their respects and reflect on what they would do in the same situation.
“If I survive, I have to make sure they survive first,” said Olga Oglin, a 23-year-old educator from Dallas, her voice cracking.
“Whatever happens to a student at our school, it happens to one of my children,” Olgin said, adding that as someone who greets parents, students and staff at the door in the morning , she would likely be the first person shot. .
Ofelia Loyola, who teaches elementary school in San Antonio, visited her husband, middle school teacher Raul Loyola. She was left baffled by the late response from law enforcement, as seen in security and police video.
“They are all children. No matter how old they are, you protect them,” she said.
Last week, Avila and several of her students got together for the end-of-year party they were unable to organize in May. They played in a country club pool and she gave them each a bracelet with a small cross to remind them that “God was with us that day and they were not alone,” she said. declared.
“We always talked about being kind, being respectful, taking care of each other – and they were able to do that that day,” Avila said.
“They took care of each other. They took care of me.”
Scientists create cyborg cockroaches controlled by solar-powered backpacks
The first thing to know about the Madagascar hissing cockroach, a black and brown invertebrate as long as your index finger, is that it lives up to its name. When it feels threatened, it emits a hissing sound by rapidly passing air through the holes in its back. The result is something resembling the sound of a snake’s tail. Weird but cool.
The second thing to know about the Madagascar hissing cockroach is that scientists have used it to create cyborg insects that could one day be used to monitor the environment or help with urban search and rescue missions after a natural disaster. Weird too. Cool too.
In a new study, published Monday in the journal npj Flexible Electronics, an international team of researchers revealed that they have developed a system to remotely control the legs of cockroaches.
The system, which is essentially a cockroach backpack hardwired into the creature’s nervous system, has about 50 times the power output of previous devices and is built with an ultra-thin, flexible solar cell that doesn’t not impede the movement of the cockroach. Pressing a button sends a shock to the backpack which prompts the cockroach to move in a certain direction.
If you’re freaked out, let me explain.
The Rise of the Cockroach Robot
Cockroach cyborgs are not a new idea. In 2012, researchers at North Carolina State University experimented Madagascar hiss cockroaches and wireless backpacksshowing that creatures could be remotely controlled to walk along a track.
To do this, scientists attach the backpack and connect the wires to a cockroach’s “cerci”, two appendages at the end of the abdomen that are essentially sensory nerves. One left, one right. Previous studies have shown that electrical impulses to either side can stimulate the cockroach to move in that direction, giving researchers some control over locomotion.
But to send and receive signals, you need to power the backpack. You might be able to use a battery but eventually a battery will run out and the cyborg cockroach will be free to disappear into the leaf litter.
The Riken team designed the system to be solar powered and rechargeable. They attached a battery and stimulation module to the cockroach’s thorax (the upper segment of its body). It was the first step. The second step was to ensure that the solar cell module would adhere to the cockroach’s abdomen, the segmented lower part of its body.
While humans have found optimal ways to carry a backpack, it’s not quite the same for insects. The segmented nature of a cockroach’s abdomen, for example, gives it the ability to contort itself or turn around if it finds itself in a hairy situation. If you slap a sticky backpack or load cell on it, you limit its movement and take away its ability to maneuver.
To overcome this, Riken’s team tested a number of electronic thin films, subjecting their cockroaches to a bunch of experiments and observing how the cockroaches moved based on the thickness of the film. This helped them choose a module about 17 times thinner than a human hair. It adhered to the abdomen without significantly limiting the cockroaches’ degree of freedom, and also adhered for about a month, far exceeding previous systems.
Next, the fun part (I presume): Remote insect control.
In a series of experiments, the team demonstrated how the system could steer the cockroach to the right, as desired, via a wireless system. You can see this above.
And, for now, that’s all they have.
“The current system only has a wireless locomotion control system, so it is not enough to prepare an application such as urban rescue,” said Kenjiro Fukuda, flexible electronics expert at Riken in Japan. “By integrating other required devices such as sensors and cameras, we can use our cyborg insects for such purposes.”
Fukuda notes that the cameras would likely require a lot more power, but there are low-power sensors that could be integrated into the system today. If cameras could be used, they would probably be of very low resolution.
Notably, due to the design of the ultra-thin solar cell, Fukuda notes that it could be applied to other insects, potentially even creating a flying army of robot insects controlled by human hands. Beetles and cicadas are potential candidates.
Insect robots have a little fun. In July, researchers at Rice University unveiled their spider “necrobots” – insect-machine hybrids they used to create the world’s scariest claw machine.
But those spiders were dead. Cockroaches are not.
I have to admit, when I saw the footage of the roboroaches crawling in a certain direction, I felt a strange pang of…guilt. Or something like that, maybe. I wondered if there was some kind of understanding by creepy crawlers that their legs are directed against their own will and if this process was painful. Luckily, “according to insect-related research, cockroaches don’t feel pain,” Fukuda said. Phew.
However, research has been conducted in recent years on how insects might experience emotional states and discussions about the ethical implications of such research. A recent article in Undark magazine also addressed the issue of insect pain, noting that there is still a lack of understanding about insect consciousness.
Israeli army admits Al Jazeera journalist may have been shot ‘accidentally’
Jerusalem:
The Israeli army on Monday acknowledged for the first time that one of its soldiers likely shot Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh after mistaking her for an activist.
“There is a strong chance that Ms. Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) shots that were fired at suspects identified as Palestinian gunmen,” the report said. final Army investigation into his May 11 death.
The acknowledgment comes after months in which the military had insisted it was impossible to determine the source of the deadly shot that killed the famous Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West Bank, saying he could have s act of militant fire.
“Our conclusion is that it is not possible to unequivocally determine which shot killed her, but there is a greater likelihood that she was hit by an errant shot from an IDF soldier who did not identify her as a journalist,” a senior IDF officer said.
Abu Akleh was wearing a bulletproof vest marked “Press” and a helmet when she was shot in the head during an Israeli army operation.
The Abu Akleh family said Israel “refused to take responsibility for the murder” of the journalist, in a press release issued following the army report.
“We remain deeply hurt, frustrated and disappointed,” the family said, calling for a “credible” US investigation.
The Palestinian Authority accused Israel of intentionally killing the journalist in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, as Israel insisted that although a soldier fired the fatal shot, it was not deliberate.
Al-Jazeera said it denounced the findings of the Israeli investigation and demanded an investigation by an “independent international body”.
“Al Jazeera condemns the reluctance of the Israeli occupation forces to explicitly admit their crime and the attempts to evade prosecution against the perpetrators,” it said in a statement.
“Call to Account”
On Monday, the senior army officer told reporters that soldiers were under heavy fire and aimed to hit Abu Akleh because they mistook her for a Palestinian activist.
“When they shot at her they didn’t know she was a journalist, it was a mistake, they thought they were shooting at terrorists who were shooting at them,” the officer said.
“He’s sorry about that and so am I,” the officer said of the soldier who fired at Abu Akleh.
“He didn’t do it on purpose, that’s quite clear,” he added.
But the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists criticized the Army report.
His “confession of guilt is late and incomplete. They provided no name for Shireen Abu Akleh’s killer and no information other than her own testimony that the killing was a mistake,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.
Israeli rights group B’Tselem, an activist against Israeli settlement expansion, condemned the army’s report as “whitewashing”. The killing was “not a mistake, it’s a policy”, he said.
A United Nations investigation concluded in June that there was “no evidence of armed Palestinian activity in the vicinity” when Abu Akleh was shot dead.
On July 4, the United States said she was likely shot by Israeli fire, but there was no evidence that her killing was intentional and the bullet was too damaged for a definitive conclusion.
After the Army’s report was released on Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “We welcome Israel’s review of this tragic incident, and re-emphasize the importance of responsibility in this matter, such as policies and procedures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.”
The US statement in July outraged Abu Akleh’s family and Palestinian leaders who accused Washington of failing to hold Israel accountable for the murder of the journalist, who also held US citizenship.
“We continue to demand accountability and justice for Shireen,” Lina Abu Akleh, the journalist’s niece, said in Washington after meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
In May, Israel’s military lawyer said there was no suspicion of criminal activity since the event took place in an active combat zone.
The military lawyer said on Monday that the circumstances of the incident “do not raise the suspicion of a crime having been committed which would justify the opening of a criminal investigation”.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Paris Saint-Germain v Juventus LIVE commentary: The French giants are looking to end an abysmal record against Old Lady but boast incredible form at home as Angel Di Maria returns to face Lionel Messi and Co.
Paris Saint-Germain are making their latest bid to claim their maiden Champions League title at home against Juventus.
The French giants are chasing success in UEFA’s main competition but have only reached the final, but they will hope they can do better this time.
However, PSG have lost their last six games against the Old Lady and failed to win in eight.
But they have an incredible home record of one defeat in 30 in the Champions League.
It’s been a summer of change at Juventus, with Paulo Dybala, Matthijs de Ligt and Denis Zakaria leaving, while Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes have all arrived.
But they haven’t had the best start in the league and are fifth.
It has the potential to be a spectacular encounter in the spotlight and it will be fascinating to see who emerges victorious and quickly takes over the group.
PSG v Juventus: Date and talkSPORT coverage
This Champions League clash will take place on tuesday september 6.
Kick-off at the Parc des Princes will be at 8pm UK time.
talkSPORT 2 will have live coverage of the game with commentary from Alex Crook and former Republic of Ireland striker David Connolly.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
PSG-Juventus: team news
The hosts have almost a fully-fit squad to choose from, with Timothée Pembele the only absentee.
Neymar, Renato Sanches and Sergio Ramos all came off the bench at the weekend so they have a good chance of being involved from the start.
The visitors have a lot more problems to face as Paul Pogba, Wojciech Szczesny, Adrien Rabiot and Federico Chiesa are permanently injured.
Di Maria was substituted in Juve’s game against Fiorentina at half-time but is expected to be ready for a return to his former side.
And despite signing for Juventus on loan, Paredes is cleared to play against his parent club.
Dusan Vlahovic rested this weekend so he will probably start for Allegri’s side.
PSG-Juventus: what was said?
PSG boss Christophe Galtier on Neymar being on the bench: “We play a lot, every three days then every four days. Everyone understands that they won’t be able to play every 95-minute game.
“I spoke about it twice. The first time with each player, the second with the whole group, to tell them that it was good to be like that and that you had to have the right attitude.
PSG-Juventus: the facts of the match
- Paris Saint-Germain have never beaten Juventus in eight previous competitive encounters (D2 L6), losing their last six in a row. It is the most they have faced in all European competitions without ever winning, although they have not faced the Italian club since the 1996 UEFA Super Cup, losing 9-2 on aggregate over two legs .
- Juventus have lost just one of their last 10 major European meetings with French sides (W7 D2), although it was their last away game, losing 0-1 at Lyon in February 2020.
- This will be Paris Saint-Germain’s 11th consecutive season in the UEFA Champions League; only Lyon have had a longer unbroken run of qualifying for the tournament among French clubs (12 from 2000-01 to 2011-12). PSG have moved up their group in each of their last 10 campaigns, the last falling to this stage of the competition in 2004-05.
- Juventus qualified for the UEFA Champions League for an 11th consecutive season; the Old Lady has progressed from her group in each of her last eight campaigns, the last failing to do so in 2013-14. This is their 23rd Champions League season overall; in only one of the last 22 games have they lost their first game of this season (W13 D8), a 0-3 defeat at Barcelona in 2017-18.
- Paris Saint-Germain have lost just one of their last 30 home games in the UEFA Champions League group stage (W24 D5), a 1-2 loss to Manchester United in October 2020.
- Juventus have won 15 of their last 17 UEFA Champions League group stage matches, losing the other two, at home to Barcelona in October 2020 (0-2) and away to Chelsea in November 2021 (0-4 ).
- Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has progressed in his previous 10 UEFA Champions League group stages; Pep Guardiola (13/13) is the only manager to have featured in more group rounds (including second group stages) in the competition’s history while progressing each time.
- Kylian Mbappé has scored in each of his last four UEFA Champions League appearances; he has never scored five times in a row in the competition, while the last player to do so for PSG overall was Neymar in November 2017.
- PSG’s Lionel Messi has scored 72 goals in 69 starts in UEFA Champions League group stage matches. His 76 group stage goals in total is an all-time competitive record, with the Argentine having netted five times in five group games for his current club last season – with each goal coming at the Parc des Princes.
- If he scored in this match, Ángel Di María (34 years 204 days) would become the oldest player to score on his UEFA Champions League debut for Juventus – the oldest was Fabio Quagliarella, who scored against Chelsea in September 2012 at the age of 29 and 232. days.
