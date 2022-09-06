Jack Flaherty solid in return, but Cardinals bullpen falters in 6-0 loss to Nationals

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jack Flaherty threw five effective innings for St. Louis in his first major league action since June, but the NL Central-leading Cardinals saw their four-game winning streak snapped by Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 6 -0 Monday.

Meneses had three hits and fellow rookie CJ Abrams had four to Aníbal Sánchez’s five blank innings (2-5). Washington, which has the worst record at majors, has won three in a row.

Flaherty (0-1) returned from the injured list after being sidelined with a right shoulder problem. In his first start since June 26, he allowed one run on six hits and one walk. He struck out six and hit a batter while throwing 91 pitches.

Flaherty, 26, went 9-2 last season. He’s been out for most of this year, including a stint at IL from April 7 to June 14. He’s had five starts in juvenile rehab.

Sánchez allowed just two hits. It was his first start at Busch Stadium since going 7 2/3 innings without a hit in the 2019 NL Championship Series opener.

In his last four starts, Sánchez has allowed just two runs on eight hits in 21 1/3 innings. The Nationals have won all of those starts.

Meneses has 40 of 118 points (.339) since making his MLB debut on Aug. 2. Keibert Ruiz homered, César Hernández added two hits and Lane Thomas drove in two runs against his former team.

St. Louis only had three singles against three pitchers. Msson Thompson allowed one hit in three innings for his first major league save.

The Cardinals have won seven of their last nine games and 23 of 31.

Abrams, acquired from San Diego in the trade that moved Washington’s Juan Soto, opened the third with a triple and Thomas doubled.

Washington added four points in the sixth. St. Louis native Luke Voit drove the final run with a sacrifice fly.

WORK ON HOLIDAYS

The defeat left by the Cardinals is 0-3 on Labor Day against the Nationals. St. Louis lost 4-1 at RFK Stadium in 2006 and lost 4-3 in 10 innings at Nationals Park in 2018. That game was also kicked off by Flaherty.

LIST MOVEMENTS

Cardinals: Activation of Flaherty from the 60-day disabled list. … RHP option Dakota Hudson at Triple-A Memphis. …Designated RHP Junior Fernández for assignment. Fernández has appeared in 13 relief games for the Cardinals this season with a 0-0 record and a 2.93 ERA.

MOLINA MILESTONES

Cardinals star Yadier Molina made his 2,098th career start at catcher, passing Carlton Fisk (1969-93) for second all-time in MLB history. Hall of Famer Iván Rodríguez (2,346) is the only receiver with more starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: DH Nelson Cruz (right knee contusion) is listed day to day. Cruz has been out of the lineup since Sept. 3, the day after his early exit after fouling a ball with his right knee.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (MCL left tear) will begin a minor league rehab stint with Double-A Springfield on Tuesday. When he returns later this month, the Cardinals plan to use Matz out of the bullpen.

NEXT

Nationals: RHP Paolo Espino (0-6, 4.22) will make his second start against the Cardinals this season and his first at Busch Stadium. He allowed four runs on seven hits in a July 30 game that Washington won 7-6.

Cardinals: LHP José Quintana (4-6, 3.47) will make his third start of the season against the Nationals and his first as a member of the Cardinals. The Nationals are one of five teams against which he has no career wins.