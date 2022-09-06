News
JKBOSE Class 11th Result Declared For Kashmir Division, Check Here
JKBOSE Class 11th Result Declared For Kashmir Division, Check Here
JKBOSE Result of Class 11th Declared For Kashmir Division
Click Here To Check 11th class results
The post JKBOSE Class 11th Result Declared For Kashmir Division, Check Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
latest news Earthquake: 3.4 quakes hit near Banning, California.
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday morning two miles from Banning, according to the US Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred six miles from Beaumont, Calif., six miles from Yucaipa, 10 miles from Palm Springs and 12 miles from Desert Hot Springs.
In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
According to a recent three-year sample of data, an average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 11.0 miles. Did you feel that earthquake? Consider reporting your feelings to the USGS.
Newsletter
Prepare for the earthquake in six weeks
From building a kit to buying insurance, our Unshaken newsletter course will help you prepare.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Are you ready for the Big One? Prepare for the next big earthquake by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into small steps over six weeks. Learn about earthquake kits, the apps you need, top tips from Lucy Jones and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.
This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before publication. If you want to know more about the system, check out our list of frequently asked questions.
News
Erdogan on the energy crisis hitting the EU – RT in French
At a time when several EU countries fear gas shortages for the winter, the Turkish head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed the energy crisis hitting the Old Continent on the sanctions taken against Russia.
“Europe is reaping what it has sown. Europe’s attitude towards [Vladimir] Putin and the sanctions led him, whether we like it or not, to say: “If you do like this, I will do this”, declared Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a press conference, on September 6, in Ankara.
“Putin uses all the means and the weapons in his possession, in the first place of which natural gas. We don’t want it, but I think Europe will experience serious problems this winter,” he added, assuring that Turkey would not encounter “such problems”.
For its part, Ankara is currently trying to maintain good relations with both Moscow and kyiv. If Turkey provided Ukraine with military drones, it refused to join the Western sanctions decreed against Russia after the launch of its military operation.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in early August an agreement on partial payment in rubles for deliveries of Russian gas to Turkey. According to analysts quoted by AFP, the agreement should allow Russia to continue to supply Turkey through the TurkStream gas pipeline crossing the Black Sea.
In 2021, Russia accounted for around a quarter of Turkey’s oil imports and 45% of its natural gas purchases.
An energy crisis, two reading grids
The members of the European Union, very dependent on Russian gas, regularly accuse Moscow of using gas as a means of pressure, by repeatedly reducing gas deliveries to the West.
For its part, Russia argues that the delivery incidents are the result of Western sanctions. “The pumping problems [de gaz] emerged because of Western state sanctions. There is no other reason for these problems,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on September 5.
Among the latest episodes to date, the Russian company Gazprom recently announced that the Nord Stream gas pipeline, vital for deliveries in Europe, would be “completely” shut down until a turbine is repaired, while it was due to return to service on September 3 after a maintenance operation. At issue, according to the oil group: the sanctions that would prevent the return of a Siemens turbine, sent to Canada for repair. Germany, where the turbine is currently located, ensures that it is Moscow that is blocking the return of this key piece.
In any event, the halt in gas flows between Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea heightens the fears of Europeans of having to face an unprecedented energy crisis this winter.
RT All Fr Trans
News
Police confirm body found in Memphis is Eliza Fletcher
A body found dumped in Memphis has been identified as Eliza Fletcher, the heiress who was violently abducted during a morning run four days ago, Tennessee police confirmed Tuesday.
Officers searching for the 34-year-old mother-of-two had found the body at 5.07pm on Monday – more than 36 hours after Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with particularly aggravated kidnapping.
Abston – who has already served 20 years in prison for a violent kidnapping – had refused to reveal Fletcher’s whereabouts after he was arrested on Saturday, police said at the time.
The body was found in an area near where police say Abston was seen cleaning the GMC Terrain seen in surveillance footage of Fletcher’s violent abduction during his 4-minute run Friday morning hours.
His brother – who was charged separately with drug and firearms offenses – was among those who reported the suspect had acted “strangely” and rubbed his clothes hours after the abduction, the report says. affidavit.
Police had released footage of Fletcher – the granddaughter of a late Memphis billionaire – on her morning run Friday in an area around the University of Memphis.
The GMC she was forced into had been trawling the same area at least 24 minutes before crossing, an affidavit later revealed.
Surveillance footage showed the SUV pulling up in front of her – and a man getting out and running “aggressively towards” Fletcher, forcing her into the passenger seat.
‘During this abduction, there appeared to be a struggle,’ the affidavit said – warning that Fletcher ‘probably suffered serious injuries’.
Fletcher’s husband, Richard Fletcher, sounded the alarm at 7 a.m.
Abston quickly became the prime suspect after DNA testing on a pair of Champion slides left at the scene.
He had already served 20 years for a particularly aggravated kidnapping – the same charge he was charged with for Fletcher – after forcing a lawyer into the trunk of a car at gunpoint to remove him from prison. money at various ATMs.
His victim, the late prosecutor Kemper Durand, said it was “very likely that I would have been killed” had he failed to alert an armed security guard who scared off his armed kidnapper.
Abston was just 16 at the time and already had a lengthy criminal record – with rape allegations, according to court documents obtained by the Memphis Commercial Appeal.
According to a report, neighbors described Abston as “fluid” and “perverted” who constantly tried to pay women for sex.
Even one of his uncles, Nathaniel Isaac, 69, said he was ‘100 per cent sure’ his nephew ‘had something to do with his kidnapping’ – saying ‘the whole fucking family is wacky “.
New York Post
News
Chicago Mayor and Top Doc to provide update on new COVID vaccine recalls – NBC Chicago
NOTE: NBC Chicago will provide a live stream from the address starting at 10:30 a.m. in the player above.
Senior Chicago officials are expected to provide an update on new COVID booster shots in the city on Tuesday.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, along with other city leaders, are scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. from City Hall. (Watch live in the player above)
The announcement comes as the city plans to ramp up its distribution of newly approved booster shots designed to target the omicron variant and its highly contagious subvariants.
The long-awaited COVID booster shots have arrived at Chicago-area pharmacies, with more doses on their way to doctor’s offices and health clinics in Chicago and Illinois.
According to an announcement Friday from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state expects to receive 580,000 doses of the new booster. And that’s on top of the 150,000 doses Chicago is ready to receive, IDPH said.
Already appointments are open in several pharmacies in the region.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the reformulated COVID injections on Thursday after a nearly seven-hour meeting and a 13-1 vote by the agency’s independent committee on vaccines. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed the pictures a few hours later.
And while COVID cases in the state continue to rise, with 26,127 new cases reported in Illinois last week, the vaccine is not cleared for all ages. And, the timing of an individual’s last dose is important.
According to the CDC, only those who have completed a full COVID vaccine series — which consists of two Moderna or Pfizer shots, or one Johnson & Johnson shot — are eligible. Also, the plans have certain age restrictions. Here is a breakdown:
- People 18 and older are eligible to receive the updated COVID reminder from Pfizer or Moderna
- Only Pfizer booster doses can be given to people aged 12 to 17
- Although those under 18 are eligible for the new COVID booster, they are not eligible for the dose of Moderna
Unlike previous boosters, which may have only been recommended for older or immunocompromised people, the new boosters are recommended for anyone in an eligible age group.
According to a statement released Thursday by the CDC, the Pfizer booster is recommended for anyone 12 and older, and the Moderna booster is recommended for anyone 18 and older.
“Who should be eligible to get this updated COVID vaccine? All of that is pending from the FDA and CDC this week, but what we’re hearing is that it’s likely anyone over the age of 12 years and older, who has completed their primary series,” Dr. Arwady said in a Facebook live update last week ahead of CDC approval.
“It doesn’t matter that you have received a reminder in the past.”
The updated booster dose can be given to eligible people at least 2 months after they received their last booster dose, according to the CDC.
Arwady said adoption of the vaccine could be key to preventing a COVID surge in fall or winter.
“What worries me is not if a surge comes with omicron, but if we don’t get a lot of uptake from the updated vaccine, and we continue to see a lot of mutations, and we have a variant emerge that’s really unlike anything we’ve seen before,” she said last week. “That’s what happened last December and January.
NBC Chicago
News
Three injured in overnight crashes in Denver, Aurora
At least three people were injured in overnight crashes in Denver and Aurora.
The three known injuries occurred in two crashes in Denver.
Two people were injured in a crash involving three drivers on 23rd Avenue and Lafayette Street, the Denver Police Department reported around 11 p.m. Monday.
Also on Monday, a rollover collision occurred on northbound Havana Street near 1st Avenue in Aurora. Several vehicles were involved and the north lanes of Havana Street were closed for at least an hour.
Aurora police have not released any injury information.
Early Tuesday morning, a scooter driver struck a parked car in Denver, police said around 2:45 a.m. The scooter driver, an adult male, was taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”
denverpost
News
Nitish Kumar says RSS will rewrite history
New Delhi:
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has criticized what he called “pretentiousness” during the 75 years of independence and alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS, would write a new version of the movement of freedom if he could – one where Mahatma Gandhi will be “set aside”. The BJP and the RSS, its ideological mentor, have made no contribution to the freedom movement, Kumar said in a raunchy speech, mocking the 18-month “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations” announced last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“What is the name they used? Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Amrit. Who was the leader of the Independence Movement? It was Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi). So they could have called him the Bapu Mahotsav”, declared Mr. Kumar during a National Council. meeting of Janata Dal United in Patna.
In the video of the speech, released recently by the party, Mr. Kumar is heard saying: “What are they trying to say? That they were part of the independence movement? Today, the RSS They are watching everything. So the RSS was part of the independence movement? Bapu was assassinated. Why? Because it united Hindus and Muslims… Please keep in mind mind the type of work they were involved in. They mean they were involved in the independence movement? This is all just a pretext. If they could, they would erase the real history of the movement. independentist and would write new things”.
रविवार को पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय की की में अपने अपने भाषण में@NitishKumarने साफ़ किया कि आख़िर केंद्र की के अमृत महोत्सव से उन्होंने अपने अलग अलग रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा रखा@ndtvindia @ndtv pic.twitter.com/XF0Cj7pg1G
— Manish (@manishndtv) September 6, 2022
“And know well that a day will come when the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, Bapu, will also be cast aside…see what they do for Bapu’s killer,” he added.
Mr. Kumar clarified that although he was an ally of the BJP at the time, he remained on the sidelines. “I was with them. So I didn’t say a word. But know this, I never supported all this meaningless nonsense.
When Union Home Minister Amit Shah called a meeting of all chief ministers in June, Nitish Kumar skipped it and delegated his then deputy Tarakishore Prasad.
Mr Kumar sharply criticized the BJP after it ended its alliance with the party for the second time last month. He is currently in Delhi meeting with various leaders in a bid to build a strong opposition front against the BJP in the 2024 elections.
He has already met with Rahul Gandhi of Congress and leftist leaders. He is also due to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress party.
ndtv
JKBOSE Class 11th Result Declared For Kashmir Division, Check Here
Multiplayer Browser – Stack Browser Announces Selling Lifetime Licenses as NFTs
latest news Earthquake: 3.4 quakes hit near Banning, California.
Erdogan on the energy crisis hitting the EU – RT in French
Police confirm body found in Memphis is Eliza Fletcher
Chicago Mayor and Top Doc to provide update on new COVID vaccine recalls – NBC Chicago
Ethereum Carries Bitcoin Price Up, Will “The Merge” Live to Expectations?
Three injured in overnight crashes in Denver, Aurora
Nitish Kumar says RSS will rewrite history
Tottenham v Marseille LIVE commentary: Spurs to kick off Champions League campaign but face old Arsenal foe Alexis Sanchez
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room