JKBOSE Class 11th Result Declared For Kashmir Division, Check Here

New Delhi:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has criticized what he called “pretentiousness” during the 75 years of independence and alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS, would write a new version of the movement of freedom if he could – one where Mahatma Gandhi will be “set aside”. The BJP and the RSS, its ideological mentor, have made no contribution to the freedom movement, Kumar said in a raunchy speech, mocking the 18-month “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations” announced last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“What is the name they used? Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Amrit. Who was the leader of the Independence Movement? It was Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi). So they could have called him the Bapu Mahotsav”, declared Mr. Kumar during a National Council. meeting of Janata Dal United in Patna.

In the video of the speech, released recently by the party, Mr. Kumar is heard saying: “What are they trying to say? That they were part of the independence movement? Today, the RSS They are watching everything. So the RSS was part of the independence movement? Bapu was assassinated. Why? Because it united Hindus and Muslims… Please keep in mind mind the type of work they were involved in. They mean they were involved in the independence movement? This is all just a pretext. If they could, they would erase the real history of the movement. independentist and would write new things”.

“And know well that a day will come when the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, Bapu, will also be cast aside…see what they do for Bapu’s killer,” he added.

Mr. Kumar clarified that although he was an ally of the BJP at the time, he remained on the sidelines. “I was with them. So I didn’t say a word. But know this, I never supported all this meaningless nonsense.

When Union Home Minister Amit Shah called a meeting of all chief ministers in June, Nitish Kumar skipped it and delegated his then deputy Tarakishore Prasad.

Mr Kumar sharply criticized the BJP after it ended its alliance with the party for the second time last month. He is currently in Delhi meeting with various leaders in a bid to build a strong opposition front against the BJP in the 2024 elections.

He has already met with Rahul Gandhi of Congress and leftist leaders. He is also due to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress party.