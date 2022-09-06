latest news Earthquake: 3.4 quakes hit near Banning, California.

NOTE: NBC Chicago will provide a live stream from the address starting at 10:30 a.m. in the player above.

Senior Chicago officials are expected to provide an update on new COVID booster shots in the city on Tuesday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, along with other city leaders, are scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. from City Hall. (Watch live in the player above)

The announcement comes as the city plans to ramp up its distribution of newly approved booster shots designed to target the omicron variant and its highly contagious subvariants.

The long-awaited COVID booster shots have arrived at Chicago-area pharmacies, with more doses on their way to doctor’s offices and health clinics in Chicago and Illinois.

According to an announcement Friday from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state expects to receive 580,000 doses of the new booster. And that’s on top of the 150,000 doses Chicago is ready to receive, IDPH said.

Already appointments are open in several pharmacies in the region.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the reformulated COVID injections on Thursday after a nearly seven-hour meeting and a 13-1 vote by the agency’s independent committee on vaccines. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed the pictures a few hours later.

And while COVID cases in the state continue to rise, with 26,127 new cases reported in Illinois last week, the vaccine is not cleared for all ages. And, the timing of an individual’s last dose is important.

According to the CDC, only those who have completed a full COVID vaccine series — which consists of two Moderna or Pfizer shots, or one Johnson & Johnson shot — are eligible. Also, the plans have certain age restrictions. Here is a breakdown:

People 18 and older are eligible to receive the updated COVID reminder from Pfizer or Moderna

Only Pfizer booster doses can be given to people aged 12 to 17

Although those under 18 are eligible for the new COVID booster, they are not eligible for the dose of Moderna

Unlike previous boosters, which may have only been recommended for older or immunocompromised people, the new boosters are recommended for anyone in an eligible age group.

According to a statement released Thursday by the CDC, the Pfizer booster is recommended for anyone 12 and older, and the Moderna booster is recommended for anyone 18 and older.

“Who should be eligible to get this updated COVID vaccine? All of that is pending from the FDA and CDC this week, but what we’re hearing is that it’s likely anyone over the age of 12 years and older, who has completed their primary series,” Dr. Arwady said in a Facebook live update last week ahead of CDC approval.

“It doesn’t matter that you have received a reminder in the past.”

The updated booster dose can be given to eligible people at least 2 months after they received their last booster dose, according to the CDC.

Arwady said adoption of the vaccine could be key to preventing a COVID surge in fall or winter.

“What worries me is not if a surge comes with omicron, but if we don’t get a lot of uptake from the updated vaccine, and we continue to see a lot of mutations, and we have a variant emerge that’s really unlike anything we’ve seen before,” she said last week. “That’s what happened last December and January.