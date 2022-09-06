News
‘Let’s go!’ with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray returning for season 2
Tom Brady still has “unfinished business”.
The seven-time NFL Super Bowl champion reunited with former All-Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Gray at the launch of Season 2 of their Sirius XM radio show on Monday.
“Let’s go!” debuted Brady, 45, talking about his decision to return for his 23rd season and sharing his reaction to being named No. 1 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 list.
“You came back after retiring for a short time because you said there was unfinished business,” Gray said. “What exactly would it be after winning seven Super Bowls?”
Brady said he felt he still owed something to the city of Tampa, especially after the tough 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.
“Well, I just felt like I had a little bit left. And I want to give it a shot. And I owed it to my teammates, our great coaches and our whole organization,” Brady said.
The QB superstar also spoke of his excitement for the Buccaneers’ upcoming season, with the team’s new look on the offensive line and new addition of star Julio Jones joining a receiving corps loaded with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski.
The Buccaneers dealt a blow to their offensive front, as Brady noted the loss of guard Alex Cappa to the Bengals, retired guard Ali Marpe and Ryan Jensen to an injury sustained in training camp.
Although with a new and improved offensive line, Brady admitted the rookies have a lot of work to do.
Gray also acknowledged that the 45-year-old superstar is the NFL’s oldest active player and was ranked No. 1 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list.
“Obviously it’s very flattering anytime you get recognition from your peers. It’s a very cool thing,” the future Hall of Fame QB said.
“I will look back on many accomplishments and feel very privileged and blessed to be playing for a long time. But I’ve always thought these are ultimate team rewards.
Brady also spoke about what’s different now about playing at the age of 45 compared to when he was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
“I think I’m a better football player now, obviously. This also comes with many other aspects of life that continue to change. Because it’s your life, and I think I alluded to it a few weeks ago, everyone faces different things in their life,” Brady said.
“So even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school who also plays football. I have a 12 year old going through his life. I have a 9 year old daughter going through her life. And I have parents.
“I have a lot of things that are really important off-pitch activities and goals that you’re also trying to maximize. So we all have different things going on and I think once football season comes around I really focus on what I need to do and how I need to focus.
The Buccaneers are just days away from their Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, with Brady noting how challenging it will be despite his preparation.
“We are up against a good team. The Cowboys are very talented in all three phases,” Brady said. “They do a very good job with their defensive scheme, they change their fronts a lot. They change their covers.
The Buccaneers will be looking for the first win of the season, though Brady knows it’s a long time coming back to the Super Bowl.
“We’re going to have a good week of training, putting ourselves in the best possible prepared position. And now we’re going to go out there and we have to see if we can do the job.”
“Let’s go!” will air every Monday on SiriusXM throughout the 2022 NFL season, as it will be available on all major podcast platforms.
New York Post
News
August UK construction PMI 49.2 vs. 48.0 expected
Although below estimates, this is another weak report, with new orders growth the slowest since June 2020. S&P Global notes that:
“The construction sector in the UK looks set to have a tough time, according to the latest PMI data. Not only has construction activity fallen for the second consecutive month, but a range of survey indicators have indicated further weakness ahead.New orders slowed at a torrid pace, while worries about the sector and the economy in general led to a drop in confidence.
“Weakness in activity was widespread in August, with none of the three categories monitored immune to a broader slowdown. Business activity fell into contraction for the first time in just over a year. year and a half, and while real estate activity has increased, the segment has seen broad stagnation over the past three months.
“Pricing and supply pressures showed further signs of easing as lower demand across the sector lifted pressure on suppliers. Meanwhile, the main bright spot from the latest survey has been a solid increase in employment. That said, hiring at least partly reflects a continued grip-following the pandemic. If activity continues to decline, companies will likely soon find that their staffing capacity is sufficient and will suspend hiring.
/GBP
GBP
The Pound Sterling (GBP) or Pound Sterling is the official currency of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, South Georgia and other Pacific territories. The British pound is currently the fourth most traded currency in the world in foreign exchange markets after the US dollar, the euro and the Japanese yen. As the oldest currency in continuous use, the GBP holds significant weight in the global market and is also the fourth largest reserve currency. The Bank of England (BoE) is the authoritative central bank responsible for curating the GBP, issuing its own banknotes, as well as regulating the issuance of banknotes by private banks in Scotland and Northern Ireland. What factors affect the GBP? Like any widely traded currency, several factors affect the GBP. As is often the case, monetary policy has an extremely important impact. Any announcement or policy decision from the BoE is always closely watched given its potential to move the GBP. Additionally, consumer prices (CPI) in the UK as well as inflation levels carry a lot of weight and regularly affect the value of the GBP in the currency markets. Other metrics of note include measures of UK gross domestic product (GDP) or growth, consumer sentiment or confidence. More recently, the drama surrounding Brexit as well as the potential fallout from the negotiations has added another layer of uncertainty to the GBP. At the time of writing, the UK is heading towards a historic schism with Europe, although an agreement has yet to be reached with the two sides unable to reach a deal. With a smooth resolution nowhere in sight, any development or eventual Brexit outcome will be hugely important to the GBP’s short- and long-term value.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Tiafoe ends Nadal’s 22-match Slam streak at US Open 4th Rd
NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe’s vision was blurry from tears. He was thrilled – overwhelmed, even – when the last point was over and he understood that, yes, he had ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-game Grand Slam winning streak on Monday and reached the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time.
“I felt like the world had stopped,” Tiafoe said. “I didn’t hear anything for a minute.”
Then Tiafoe found himself ‘losing it in the locker room’ when he saw this NBA Superstar LeBron James gave him a cry on Twitter.
“Brother,” Tiafoe said, “I was going crazy.”
What meant most to Tiafoe about his 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over 22-time major champion Nadal in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows was watching his guest at Arthur Ashe Stadium . box and knowing that his parents, Constant and Alphina, were there.
“To see them see me beat Rafa Nadal – they saw me get big wins, but beat those ‘Mount Rushmore’ guys? For them, I can’t imagine what was going through their minds,” Tiafoe said. , a 24-year-old American seeded 22nd at the US Open, “I mean, they’re going to remember today for the rest of their lives.”
His parents both emigrated to the United States from Sierra Leone in West Africa in the midst of its civil war in the 1990s. They ended up in Maryland, where Constant helped build a training center tennis for juniors, then became a maintenance man there; Alphina, Frances said, was “a nurse, working two jobs, working overtime at night.” Frances and her twin brother, Franklin, were born in 1998 and would soon be spending hours and hours where dad’s job was, snowshoes in hand.
Maybe one day, he dreamed, a scholarship would come out of it.
“It wasn’t supposed to be like this,” Tiafoe said Monday night, hours after his biggest win by far.
He is the youngest American to go this far at the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2006, but that was not the case with a one-sided crowd supporting one of his own. Nadal is about as popular in tennis as it gets and heard plenty of support as the volume increased after the retractable roof closed in the fourth set.
“It’s something to say to the kids, to the grandkids, ‘Yeah, I beat Rafa,’” Tiafoe said with a big smile.
He served better than the No. 2 seed Nadal. More surprisingly, he came back better too. And he kept his cool, stayed in the moment, and never let the stakes or the opponent get to him. Nadal, a 36-year-old Spaniard, had won his previous two matches, as well as all sets played.
“Well, the difference is easy: I played a bad game and he played a good game,” Nadal said. “In the end that’s all.”
The upset came a day after Tiafoe followed on TV as his friend Nick Kyrgios “put on a show” and knocked out No. 1 seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev. That makes it the first US Open without either of the top two seeds reaching the quarter-finals since 2000, when No. 1 Andre Agassi went out in the second round and No. 2 Gustavo Kuerten in the first.
That was before Nadal, Novak Djokovic, who has 21 Grand Slam titles, and Roger Federer, who has 20, started dominating men’s tennis. Djokovic, 35, did not participate in this US Open because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and was not allowed to enter the United States; Federer, 41, underwent a series of operations on his right knee and last played at Wimbledon last year.
Now come the inevitable questions of whether their era of excellence is coming to an end.
“It means the years go by,” Nadal said. “It is the circle of life.”
Tiafoe now meets No. 9 Andrey Rublev, who beat No. 7 Cam Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 earlier on Monday.
Late Monday turned early Tuesday when third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 15 Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in a game that lasted 3 hours , 54 minutes and ended. at 2:23 a.m.
No. 11 Jannik Sinner rallied from two games down in the fifth set to beat Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
1 woman Iga Swiatek entered her first quarter-final at Flushing Meadows coming back to beat Jule Neiemeier 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.
“I’m just proud,” Swiatek said, “that I didn’t give up hope.”
The 21-year-old Pole will face another US Open quarter-finalist for the first time: No. 8 Jessica Pegula, the top-ranked American, who qualified with a 6-3, 6-2 victory on two-time Wimbledon winner Petra. Kvitova.
Another women’s quarterfinal will be two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova against No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka.
Nadal won the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. Then he reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon in July before withdrawing from that tournament due to a torn abdominal muscle.
Nadal only competed once in the 1.5 months between leaving the All England Club and arriving in New York, where he won four trophies.
He tweaked his serve motion, throwing the ball lower than he normally does so as not to put as much pressure on his midsection. There were plenty of signs on Monday that his serve wasn’t great: nine double faults, a first-serve percentage hovering around 50%, five breaks from Tiafoe.
Earlier in the tournament, he lost the first set of his first round match. He did the same in round two, when he accidentally cut the bridge of his nose and stunned when the edge of his racquet frame bounced off the court and caught him in the face.
Yet on Monday, Nadal appeared poised to turn things around when he broke early in the fourth set and took a 3-1 lead.
Tiafoe thought to herself, “Stay in it. Stay with him.”
This ties into two key areas that Tiafoe credits with making him a stronger player lately: an improved in-game mindset and a commitment to fitness.
“Rafa is there at all times. I’ve been known to have some lows in my game sometimes, where it’s like you’re looking (and thinking), ‘What the hell is this?!’ “Tiafoe said. “That was my thing, the intensity of the match.”
Don’t worry now: he has won the last five games. The penultimate break came for a 4-3 advantage in the fourth set, when Nadal put a backhand in the net, and Tiafoe leapt back towards the sideline for the ensuing change, fist survey.
Fifteen minutes later, Tiafoe broke again, and it was over. It represents the latest significant step forward for Tiafoe, whose only previous trip to a Grand Slam quarter-final came at the 2019 Australian Open – and ended in a loss to Nadal.
When a final backhand from Nadal found the net, Tiafoe threw his racquet and put his hands on his head. He peeked into the stands — mom, dad, brother, girlfriend, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, and others — then sat down in his sideline chair and buried his face in a towel.
“It was just wild. My heart is racing. I was so excited. I was like, let me sit down,” Tiafoe said. “Yeah, I never felt anything. thing like that in my life, honestly.”
___
More AP coverage of US Open tennis: and
yahoo
News
84-Year-Old British Woman Runs Marathon, Says ‘It Moves Our Bodies Forward’
An 84-year-old woman became one of the top finishers in a marathon held in Altrincham, UK, on Sunday. In the race held on Sunday, Barbara Thackray, accompanied by her son James, recorded a chip time of 01:26:45, according to a report by Altrincham Today News.
The 84-year-old started running when she was 77. She started by running 20 kilometers (12 miles) every week during lockdown, saying the exercise has kept her body going.
“I think it allows us to run our bodies,” she told the BBC.
Ms Thackray was fundraising for St. Ann’s Hospice in Heald Green, where her late sister Audrey was a patient, the outlet added.
According Altrincham Today News, she has already exceeded 1,200 pounds (Rs 1.11 lakh) in total. Ms. Thackray put a lot of effort into preparing for the marathon. She used to run 10 km twice a week and has no plans to put her running shoes away yet.
Ms Thackray’s son, James, had traveled all the way from Hong Kong to be with her at the start line. He was quoted as saying by the outlet, “I’m incredibly proud she’s done a great job of motivating others to run and involves us all in joining her at the races.”
“At 84 you can’t afford to lose it. At 70 you can start new things, but I’m not sure you can at 80 so I didn’t want to take the risk,” said Ms. Thackray.
“I am so happy to have run the race alongside my son, James, and to share the love I have for running with him,” she added.
She also mentioned that St Ann’s Hospice was an “amazing cause” to run for. The organization headquartered in Heald Green is raising funds to build a new hospice close to the existing one.
ndtv
News
Uvalde’s school year begins in fear and unfinished safety
AUSTIN, TX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A new school year begins on Tuesday in Uvalde.
There are new high fences around public school campuses in the Texas community that are still unfinished, a heavy police patrol that many families don’t trust, and never again classes at Robb Elementary School, three months after a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle killed 19 children and two teachers in two adjacent fourth grade classrooms.
Ashley Morales is putting her son, Jeremiah, back in class – because she says she has no other choice as a single working mother. She will drop him off outside Uvalde Primary School on the first day. She says parents won’t be allowed inside.
“I’m just nervous, scared,” said Morales, whose son was in third grade last year at Robb Elementary and lost three friends in the May 24 massacre. At a recent “Meet the Teacher” party, she felt a surge of anxiety as she walked down the school hallway.
“Oh my God, this is really going to happen,” she said. “School is about to start.”
Although school already started weeks ago in many parts of Texas, officials have pushed back the first day of classes in Uvalde after a summer of unfathomable grief, anger and revelations of widespread failures by security forces. order that allowed an 18-year-old gunman to shoot inside. adjacent classrooms for more than 70 minutes.
Despite the extra time, Uvalde school officials said several enhanced security measures remain incomplete, including the installation of additional cameras and new locks.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has pledged to put nearly three dozen state troopers on Uvalde campuses — but that doesn’t comfort some families because there were more than 90 state troopers at the scene of the attack.
More than 100 Uvalde families have signed up for the virtual school, while others have taken their children out of the district and enrolled them in private schools. A teacher who was shot in the abdomen and survivedElsa Avila, will not greet students for the first time in 30 years as she is still recovering.
A Texas House committee report said nearly 400 total officers rushed to Robb Elementary after the shooting, but hesitated for more than an hour to confront the shooter. A body camera and surveillance footage showed heavily armed officers, some holding bulletproof shields, stacked in the hallway but not advancing towards the classroom.
Steve McCraw, head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, called the response “an abject failure.”
Last month, the Uvalde School Board fired District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, whom McCraw and the House Report accused of failing to take control of the scene and wasting time in looking for a key for a classroom door that was probably unlocked. The dismissal did not allay demands for others to be punished. Another officer – Lt. Uvalde Mariano Pargas, the acting police chief that day – was placed on administrative leave.
Many school districts across Texas are asking students and staff to wear brown and white on Tuesday to show solidarity with Uvalde CISD on their first day of school.
Grub5
News
San Francisco steps in: How would you rate Gavin Newsom?
SAN FRANCISCO- San Francisco residents rated California Governor Gavin Newsom and provided Fox News with commentary on his performance.
“D minus,” one man, Paul, told Fox News. “Gavin Newsom only speaks for himself.”
But another San Francisco resident gave the California Democrat an A.
“I like his new policies on reacting to the climate crisis,” the woman told Fox News.
GAVIN NEWSOM’S WORD LEAKED FROM CALIFORNIA TO FLORIDA DURING PANDEMIC, RECORDS SHOW
Newsom recently received a 53% approval rating, according to a Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies survey of registered California voters. The Democrat also pushed state lawmakers to take more action on climate change.
“B,” another San Francisco resident told Fox News. She also said she likes his positions on climate change as well as “his position on abortion rights”.
TRUST LINKED TO GAVIN NEWSOM’S BELLE-FRANCE MADE CONTRIBUTION TO DESANTIS PAC
Newsom signed legislation in June to “protect Californians from civil liability for providing, aiding, or receiving abortion care in the state,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.
Many who applauded Newsom’s performance praised his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor of California was the first to impose a statewide lockdown in March 2020 and enacted some of the toughest COVID-19 measures in the country.
GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM’S MENTAL HEALTH CARE PLAN FOR THE HOMELESS CLAIRE THE STATE ASSEMBLY
“I think he’s done a great job during the pandemic,” a San Francisco resident told Fox News.
Another man who gave the governor a B told Fox News: ‘I think at the start of the pandemic he was definitely above it all.
But, the San Francisco man still thought Newsom had room to improve.
“I think these days there’s still a lot of crisis there, that doesn’t mean he’s done a terrible job, but there are wildfires and other shortcomings,” he said. he declared.
California has recently experienced extreme heat waves, with some cities hitting record highs in the past week, according to the National Weather Service.
Fox
News
Johnson leaves Downing Street to offer his resignation to the Queen
LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson left his Downing Street office for the last time on Tuesday before traveling to Scotland to formally tender his resignation so Liz Truss can succeed him.
The British leader, who announced his intention to step down two months ago, is due to meet the monarch in the late morning at his Balmoral estate to begin the transfer of power to Liz Truss.
Truss, who was named leader of the ruling Conservative Party on Monday, will be appointed Prime Minister in her own audience with the Queen shortly thereafter.
Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Johnson said his policy had given Britain the economic strength to help people weather the energy crisis, and he called on Tories to unite behind Truss during the “difficult period” the country is facing. Then he signed with his typically colorful language.
“I’m like one of those booster rockets that served its purpose,” Johnson said. “I will now gently re-enter the atmosphere and dive invisibly into a remote and obscure corner of the Pacific.”
Johnson, 58, became prime minister three years ago after his predecessor, Theresa May, failed to get Britain out of the European Union. Johnson went on to win an 80-seat majority in parliament with a promise to “get Brexit done”.
But he was forced out of office by a series of scandals that culminated in the resignation of dozens of cabinet secretaries and lower-level officials in early July. He alluded to this fall in his parting remarks, saying he was passing the baton to Truss in “what unexpectedly became a relay race”.
While many observers expect Johnson to attempt a political comeback, he offered his support for Truss and compared himself to Cincinnatus, the Roman dictator who relinquished power and returned to his farm to live in peace .
“Like Cincinnatus, I’m going back to my plow,” he said. “And I will offer this government only the strongest support.”
Johnson will officially step down shortly before noon when he meets Elizabeth at Balmoral, his summer retreat in Aberdeenshire.
It is the first time in the Queen’s 70-year reign that the handover has taken place at Balmoral, rather than Buckingham Palace in London. The ceremony was moved to Scotland to provide certainty on the timing as the 96-year-old Queen faced travel issues that forced palace officials to make decisions about her day-to-day trip.
Truss, 47, takes office a day after the 172,000 members of the Conservative Party elected her as leader of their party.
On Tuesday afternoon, she is due to deliver her first speech as leader of a nation of 67 million people who are worried about soaring energy bills and a looming winter of recession and social unrest. Those problems have worsened over the past two months as Johnson lacked the power to make major policy decisions after announcing his intention to step down.
Speaking to members of the Conservative party on Monday, Truss promised to “deliver” on the economy, the energy crisis and the overburdened healthcare system, although she gave few details on her policies. On Sunday, Truss promised to unveil his plans to tackle the cost of living crisis within a week.
Bronwen Maddox, director of international affairs think tank Chatham House, said Truss will have to say “a lot more” to reach a wider electorate.
“Everything, every road, comes down to cost of living at this point,” Maddox said. “And if she keeps her promises, to use her word on that, then you might see the mood turn a lot more positive.”
Many people in Britain are still learning about the person who will soon be their leader.
Unlike Johnson, who achieved media stardom long before becoming Prime Minister, Truss quietly rose through the Conservative ranks before being appointed Foreign Secretary, one of the highest Cabinet posts there are. barely a year.
Truss is under pressure to explain how she plans to help people and businesses struggling to pay energy bills which are set to rise next month to 3,500 pounds ($4,000) for the average household – triple from the cost of a year ago.
During the leadership campaign, she promised help for people struggling to pay their bills, but declined to say what form that support would take.
The price spike, sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the aftershocks of COVID-19 and Brexit, has pushed UK inflation above 10% for the first time in four decades . The Bank of England predicts that it will reach 13.3% in October and that the United Kingdom will tip into recession by the end of the year.
Train drivers, port staff, garbage collectors, postal workers and lawyers have all staged strikes to demand pay rises keep pace with inflation, and millions more, from teachers to nurses, could leave in the next few months.
Truss, a low-tax, small-government conservative, says her priority is lowering taxes and reducing regulations to fuel economic growth. Critics say it will further fuel inflation while not solving the cost of living crisis. Uncertainty rattled currency markets, sending the pound tumbling to $1.15, its weakest performance against the dollar since the 1980s.
Truss’ first task will be to appoint a Cabinet to tackle the mountain of government challenges.
Kwasi Kwarteng, who was business secretary in Johnson’s government, is the favorite to be named to the key post of head of the Treasury. Like Truss, Kwarteng is a proponent of free trade in the mold of 1980s Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. But the scale of the economic crisis may mean that he and Truss must override their small-state instincts and spend billions to help people pay their bills.
Writing in the Financial Times on Monday, Kwarteng said a Truss government would “take immediate action… to help families and businesses get through this winter and the next.” He didn’t provide any details either.
In theory, Truss has time to make her mark: she doesn’t have to call a national election until 2024. But opinion polls already give the main opposition Labor Party a consistent lead and more the economy deteriorates, the more the pressure will increase. .
Truss and his new cabinet also face multiple foreign policy crises, including the war in Ukraine and the frosty post-Brexit relationship with the European Union.
As Foreign Secretary, Truss was a strong supporter of Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion, and as Prime Minister she will continue the UK’s civilian and military support to Kyiv. She said her first phone call with a world leader would be with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
She also pledged to raise UK defense spending from just over 2% to 3% of gross domestic product – another costly promise.
She is likely to have much colder conversations with EU leaders, who have been annoyed by Truss’ intransigent position as foreign secretary in trade rules talks for Northern Ireland, an issue not resolved Brexit which has deteriorated relations between London and Brussels. With the UK threatening to breach the legally binding divorce treaty and the EU taking legal action in return, the dispute could escalate into a trade war between the UK and the 27-nation bloc.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney expressed hope that once in power, Truss will adopt a more moderate approach.
“A lot of key decision makers are trying to reach out and let Liz Truss know that if she decides to change course to a more positive one trying to find a reasonable compromise with the EU, we can find a way forward on this issue,” he said.
———
Susie Blann contributed to this story.
ABC News
