Liz Truss becomes Britain’s new prime minister
By DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS
LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss became U.K. prime minister on Tuesday and immediately confronted the enormous task ahead of her amid increasing pressure to curb soaring prices, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages.
At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels, shuttering businesses and leaving the nation’s poorest people shivering in icy homes this winter.
Truss, who refused to spell out her energy strategy during the two-month campaign to succeed Boris Johnson, now plans to cap energy bills at a cost to taxpayers of as much as 100 billion pounds ($116 billion), British news media reported Tuesday. She is expected to unveil her plan on Thursday.
“You must know about the cost of living crisis in England, which is really quite bad at the moment,” said Rebecca Macdougal, 55, who works in law enforcement, outside the Houses of Parliament.
“She’s making promises for that, as she says she’s going to deliver, deliver, deliver. But we will see in, hopefully, the next few weeks there’ll be some announcements which will help the normal working person.”
Truss, 47, took office Tuesday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, when Queen Elizabeth II formally asked her to form a new government in a carefully choreographed ceremony dictated by centuries of tradition. Johnson, who announced his intention to step down two months ago, formally resigned during his own audience with the queen a short time earlier.
It was the first time in the queen’s 70-year reign that the handover of power took place at Balmoral, rather than Buckingham Palace in London. The ceremony was moved to Scotland to provide certainty about the schedule, because the 96-year-old queen has experienced problems getting around that have forced palace officials to make decisions about her travel on a day-to-day basis.
Truss became prime minister a day after the ruling Conservative Party chose her as its leader in an election where the party’s 172,000 dues-paying members were the only voters. As party leader, Truss automatically became prime minister without the need for a general election because the Conservatives still have a majority in the House of Commons.
But as a national leader selected by less than 0.5% of British adults, Truss is under pressure to show quick results.
Ed Davey, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, on Tuesday called for an early election in October — something that Truss and the Conservative Party are highly unlikely to do since the Tories are slumping in the polls.
“I’ve listened to Liz Truss during the Tory leadership (campaign) and I was looking for a plan to help people with their skyrocketing energy bills, with the NHS crisis and so on, and I heard no plan at all,” he told the BBC. “Given people are really worried, given people are losing sleep over their energy bills, businesses aren’t investing because of the crisis, I think that’s really wrong.”
Johnson took note of the strains facing Britain as he left the prime minister’s official residence at No. 10 Downing Street for the last time, saying his policies had left the government with the economic strength to help people weather the energy crisis.
Always colorful, he thinly disguised his bitterness at being forced out.
“I am like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function,” Johnson said. “I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific.’
Many observers expect Johnson to attempt a political comeback, though he was cyrptic about his plans. Instead, the man who studied classics at the University of Oxford backed Truss and compared himself to Cincinnatus, the Roman dictator who relinquished power and returned to his farm to live in peace.
“Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plow,” he said.
Johnson, 58, became prime minister three years ago after his predecessor, Theresa May, failed to deliver Britain’s departure from the European Union. Johnson later won an 80-seat majority in Parliament with the promise to “get Brexit done.”
But he was forced out of office by a series of scandals that culminated in the resignation of dozens of Cabinet secretaries and lower-level officials in early July. That paved the way for Truss, a one-time accountant who was first elected to the House of Commons in 2010.
Many people in Britain are still learning about their new leader.
Unlike Johnson, who made himself a media celebrity long before he became prime minister, Truss rose quietly through the Conservative ranks before she was named foreign secretary, one of the top Cabinet posts, just a year ago.
She is expected to make her first speech as prime minister Tuesday afternoon outside No. 10 Downing Street.
Truss is under pressure to spell out how she plans to help consumers pay household energy bills that are set to rise to an average of 3,500 pounds ($4,000) a year — triple the cost of a year ago — on Oct. 1 unless she intervenes.
Rising food and energy prices, driven by the invasion of Ukraine and the aftershocks of COVID-19 and Brexit, have propelled U.K. inflation above 10% for the first time in four decades. The Bank of England forecasts it will hit 13.3% in October, and that the U.K. will slip into a prolonged recession by the end of the year.
Train drivers, port staff, garbage collectors, postal workers and lawyers have all staged strikes to demand that pay increases keep pace with inflation, and millions more, from teachers to nurses, could walk out in the next few months.
Truss, a low-tax, small-government conservative who admires Margaret Thatcher, says her priority is cutting taxes and slashing regulations to fuel economic growth. Critics say that will fuel further inflation while failing to address the cost-of-living crisis. The uncertainty has rattled money markets, driving the pound below $1.14 on Monday, its weakest since the 1980s.
In theory, Truss has time to make her mark: She doesn’t have to call a national election until late 2024. But opinion polls already give the main opposition Labour Party a steady lead, and the worse the economy gets, the more pressure will grow.
In addition to Britain’s domestic woes, Truss and her new Cabinet will also face multiple foreign policy crises, including the war in Ukraine and frosty post-Brexit relations with the EU.
Truss, as foreign secretary, was a firm supporter of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia. She has said her first phone call with a world leader will be to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Truss has also pledged to increase U.K. defense spending to 3% of gross domestic product from just over 2% — another expensive promise.
But she’s likely to have much cooler conversations with EU leaders, who were annoyed by her uncompromising stance as foreign secretary in talks over trade rules for Northern Ireland, an unresolved Brexit issue that has soured relations between London and Brussels. With the U.K. threatening to breach the legally binding divorce treaty, and the EU launching legal action in response, the dispute could escalate into a trade war.
“I think she’s got a big, challenging job ahead of her,” Robert Conway, 71, an electronics manufacturer, said in London. “Hopefully she’ll bring that, a new team, a new start, but it’s going to be a challenging job.”
___
Susie Blann, Sylvia Hui and Kwiyeon Ha contributed to this story.
Bed Bath & Beyond shares fall after death of CFO
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were down in premarket trading on Tuesday following the death of the struggling retailer’s chief financial officer over the weekend.
The stock fell more than 15% as investors weighed the company’s leadership crisis following the death of Gustavo Arnal. Arnal died Friday after falling from a building in midtown Manhattan, police said. The city medical examiner’s office later ruled the death a suicide.
The loss comes after the company recently cut some senior positions, including chief operating officer, as part of its effort to regain investor and customer confidence. It is also looking for a permanent CEO. Bed Bath & Beyond operates under an interim chief executive, Sue Gove, after the company’s former leader, Mark Tritton, was ousted by the board in June.
The New Jersey-based company announced last week that it had secured more than $500 million in new funding, including a loan. He also outlined a series of measures to revive the business, including the closure of around 150 stores, layoffs and an overhaul of its merchandise strategy.
Arnal joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020 from London cosmetics company Avon after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. He also spent 20 years at Procter & Gamble.
In a statement Sunday regarding his death, Bed Bath & Beyond said Arnal “has been instrumental in guiding the organization through the coronavirus pandemic.”
If you are having suicidal thoughts, contact the Suicide and crisis lifeline to 988 for support and assistance from a qualified advisor.
CNBC reporting by Candice Choi. Melissa Repko and MacKenzie Sigalos contributed.
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins previews season opener vs. Patriots
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests. On today’s show, we’ll be talking Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel and a preview of Sunday’s opening game against the New England Patriots.
They also will discuss if the Dolphins finally have the pieces to be considered a legitimate contender.
Click here for the Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
()
First jolt for India as Theekshana traps Rahul outside the wickets
India 11/1 after 2 overs.
Maheesh Theekshana, right arm off the break, enters the attack
Ball 1. Slow and complete delivery on stump. Rohit Sharma leans forward and easily places the ball in the middle of the wicket for one.
Ball 2. Slow return of length delivery on middle stump. KL Rahul drives the ball up long for a single.
Ball 3. Slow, full launch on the stump. Rohit works the ball in the middle of the wicket during a run.
Ball 4. FOUR! The bowls of Theekshana are full. Rahul uses his feet and runs down the track and throws the ball at the covers to get the first boundary of the game.
Ball 5. A CALL FOR LBW AND GIVEN! Slower, fuller delivery on the mid and leg stump. Rahul walks on the pitch and looks to kick the ball but fails to connect and the ball hits the pads. Theekshana appeals for LBW and the ref raises his finger. KL Rahul takes the exam without any hesitation. Examination shows that it is the referee’s call! India is therefore a hard blow because Rahul must return on foot.
Rahul lbw b M Theekshana 6(7) [4s-1]
Virat Kohli, right-handed bat, arrives in the crease
Ball 6. Fuller delivery on the stump. Kohli takes a step forward and pushes the ball halfway.
JKBOSE Class 11th Result Declared For Kashmir Division, Check Here
JKBOSE Class 11th Result Declared For Kashmir Division, Check Here
JKBOSE Result of Class 11th Declared For Kashmir Division
Click Here To Check 11th class results
The post JKBOSE Class 11th Result Declared For Kashmir Division, Check Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
latest news Earthquake: 3.4 quakes hit near Banning, California.
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday morning two miles from Banning, according to the US Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred six miles from Beaumont, Calif., six miles from Yucaipa, 10 miles from Palm Springs and 12 miles from Desert Hot Springs.
In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
According to a recent three-year sample of data, an average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 11.0 miles. Did you feel that earthquake? Consider reporting your feelings to the USGS.
This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before publication. If you want to know more about the system, check out our list of frequently asked questions.
Erdogan on the energy crisis hitting the EU – RT in French
At a time when several EU countries fear gas shortages for the winter, the Turkish head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed the energy crisis hitting the Old Continent on the sanctions taken against Russia.
“Europe is reaping what it has sown. Europe’s attitude towards [Vladimir] Putin and the sanctions led him, whether we like it or not, to say: “If you do like this, I will do this”, declared Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a press conference, on September 6, in Ankara.
“Putin uses all the means and the weapons in his possession, in the first place of which natural gas. We don’t want it, but I think Europe will experience serious problems this winter,” he added, assuring that Turkey would not encounter “such problems”.
For its part, Ankara is currently trying to maintain good relations with both Moscow and kyiv. If Turkey provided Ukraine with military drones, it refused to join the Western sanctions decreed against Russia after the launch of its military operation.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in early August an agreement on partial payment in rubles for deliveries of Russian gas to Turkey. According to analysts quoted by AFP, the agreement should allow Russia to continue to supply Turkey through the TurkStream gas pipeline crossing the Black Sea.
In 2021, Russia accounted for around a quarter of Turkey’s oil imports and 45% of its natural gas purchases.
An energy crisis, two reading grids
The members of the European Union, very dependent on Russian gas, regularly accuse Moscow of using gas as a means of pressure, by repeatedly reducing gas deliveries to the West.
For its part, Russia argues that the delivery incidents are the result of Western sanctions. “The pumping problems [de gaz] emerged because of Western state sanctions. There is no other reason for these problems,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on September 5.
Among the latest episodes to date, the Russian company Gazprom recently announced that the Nord Stream gas pipeline, vital for deliveries in Europe, would be “completely” shut down until a turbine is repaired, while it was due to return to service on September 3 after a maintenance operation. At issue, according to the oil group: the sanctions that would prevent the return of a Siemens turbine, sent to Canada for repair. Germany, where the turbine is currently located, ensures that it is Moscow that is blocking the return of this key piece.
In any event, the halt in gas flows between Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea heightens the fears of Europeans of having to face an unprecedented energy crisis this winter.
