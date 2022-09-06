Connect with us

Blockchain

Multiplayer Browser – Stack Browser Announces Selling Lifetime Licenses as NFTs

Multiplayer Browser - Stack Browser Announces Selling Lifetime Licenses As Nfts
Multiplayer browser for Collaboration – Stack Browser, is planning to sell lifetime licenses of its subscription as Non-fungible tokens. With this Stack Browser is becoming one of the first SaaS tools that is selling access to its premium version as the primary utility of an NFT.

Stack Browser is an inherently collaborative spatial browser with a completely new design, look, and method for organizing and navigating the Internet! It comes with Multiplayer Rooms, which allows users to have friends, colleagues, and web content harmoniously organized in one space.

Stack Browser NFT is the first project that provides access to the most important tool – the browser as its direct utility.

“Unfortunately, most of the NFT projects today don’t have any utility at all. The project owners have no real company, team, or partners behind them. Sometimes they don’t even have a web page, just a crazy idea of some sort of P2E game in the (non-existing) Metaverse. As a result, most of the NFTs fail. And we witness ‘rugpulls’ more frequently than real projects, severely damaging the reputation of the entire NFT industry. At Stack Browser we are building an NFT project with real value, granting utility to its holders right from the beginning” – says David Gavasheli, co-founder of Stack Browser.

Stack Browser NFT owners can get Unlimited Rooms for organizing their web content and Collaborative Spaces with up to 55 seats. Without buying NFT, those features would cost annually up to $7,000. 

A Multiplayer browser is a place where users exchange information seamlessly and build things together. 

“At Stack Browser, we believe that a browser can do much more than just be a simple gateway to the internet. If designed well, it can become a collaboration hub for the teams” – Says co-founder of Stack Browser, George Laliashvili.

Being Multiplayer, allows Stack Browser to make any app that is not inherently collaborative, if opened in Stack Browser, to become one. This is because Stack Browser provides the cross-app collaboration layer with all the features users and users’ team might ever need!

NFT Art – Own users’ Cursor aka Stack Browser spaceship

Stack Browser NFT project is a pure Utility NFT! But considering how strongly the team appreciates aesthetic design, they have decided to make something special with NFT art as well. 

“The cursor is rapidly becoming the symbol of collaboration and multiplayer, a steer using which you navigate the web. It is what represents you online and how your peers see you from the other side. And since Stack Browser is the first multiplayer browser, we have decided to create 6242 unique Cursors as the art representing our Utility NFT.” – Says co-founder of Stack Browser, Zviad Sichinava.

The coolest thing with Stack Browser NFT art is that user can also set it as a default cursor on his desktop. And since Stack Browser NFT space supports a multi-cursor experience, everyone sharing the space can also see that his cursor is one from that unique collection of 6242!

Team actively posts sneak peaks and updates on Twitter. Follow Stack Browser to stay updated!

About Stack Browser

Stack Browser is the first multiplayer browser for mindful online experiences. With its unique spatial design and shortcut first navigation, it converts users’ internet into a place where they have all their apps, friends, and family organized in harmony. Stack Browser is a Delaware Corporation founded in 2019, based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and backed by Lunar Ventures, Peak Capital, Wayra X, and 500Startups.

