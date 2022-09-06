New London odds ahead of £1m Hoo Ya Mal purchase

The St Leger Festival in Doncaster kicks off on Wednesday for the four-day event featuring the world’s oldest classic.

The final day crowns the festival with Group 1 St Leger which saw William Buick win last year aboard Hurricane Lane for Charlie Appleby.

New London come clear to win the Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood

Wednesday’s highlights include the Group 3 Japan Racing Association Scepter Fillies Stakes and the Cazoo Scarbrough Stakes listed on 7f and 5f respectively.

Thursday features two Group 2 races for a huge day out in Doncaster, featuring the May Hill Stakes and the Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes.

There are three races to look forward to alongside Class 2 Competitive Handicaps on Friday.

This includes the Flying Scotsman Stakes, Childers Stakes and Doncaster Cup Stakes, with the final two Group 2s and the British Champions Series cup.

On Saturday, of course, the great St Leger, the oldest and therefore most historic classic with a double portion of a Group 2.

Scepter Fillies’ Stakes Betting Tip (Wednesday)

Novemba 4/1

Adaay In Asia may not be suitable if conditions change from good to soft, where Heredia and Novemba should thrive.

But Novemba is in far superior form on paper, including in better group races recently.

She was only five lengths behind Baaeed last September on a good to soft at Longchamp in the Group 1 Prix du Moulin de Longchamp, then followed up with third place in Group 2.

Also returning to 7f should be the optimal choice at this stage of his career after finishing just over two lengths behind Jumbly at Ascot in July.

Betting Tip John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (Wednesday)

Equilateral 10/3

GETTY Frankie Dettori on Equilateral to win the Dubai Dash at the Dubai World Cup in Meydan

Moving from Group Company to List should provide more results and return to last year’s winning form.

The horse trained by Charlie Hills is a Group 2 winner with over £220,000 in winnings and almost double that in total winnings.

Considering he is the highest weight he will need to stay at his best, but if his run at Ascot is anything to see he should be up there again when it comes to the finish.

May Hill Stakes Betting Tip (Thursday)

Queen Ferrari 10/1

Ferrari Queen is an impressive filly with great luck here in every way

Excellent price every way for a gray filly trained by Charlie & Mark Johnston, who was only beaten by one horse in three races and that was the impressive Victory Dance at Newbury.

The form is excellent and with Richard Kingscote on board, the Derby winner is also a bonus.

Flying Childers Stakes Betting Tip (Friday)

The Platinum Queen 7/4

Only came second last time, but that was for the ever-improving Princess Highfield carrying one more stone.

But she finished a step ahead of the rest of the field and clocked up a blistering pace at Goodwood in July.

She should have this one in the bag though.

Qatar Nassau Stakes Betting Tip (Saturday)

New London 5/6

New London under William Buick battles Hoo Ya Mal at Goodwood in July

The 1m6f trip is all that separates the 11 riders and the winning prize of £445,741.

Hoo Ya Mal finished just two lengths behind New London two starts ago and is a whopping 8/1 price tag against Godolphin’s favourite.

This big win forced the market to like him over the rest of the field as it was a convincing victory.

He is also versatile on the ground and could easily lean on that while being nicely weighted.

