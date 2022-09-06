News
New London odds ahead of £1m Hoo Ya Mal purchase
The St Leger Festival in Doncaster kicks off on Wednesday for the four-day event featuring the world’s oldest classic.
The final day crowns the festival with Group 1 St Leger which saw William Buick win last year aboard Hurricane Lane for Charlie Appleby.
Wednesday’s highlights include the Group 3 Japan Racing Association Scepter Fillies Stakes and the Cazoo Scarbrough Stakes listed on 7f and 5f respectively.
Thursday features two Group 2 races for a huge day out in Doncaster, featuring the May Hill Stakes and the Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes.
There are three races to look forward to alongside Class 2 Competitive Handicaps on Friday.
This includes the Flying Scotsman Stakes, Childers Stakes and Doncaster Cup Stakes, with the final two Group 2s and the British Champions Series cup.
On Saturday, of course, the great St Leger, the oldest and therefore most historic classic with a double portion of a Group 2.
Scepter Fillies’ Stakes Betting Tip (Wednesday)
Novemba 4/1
Adaay In Asia may not be suitable if conditions change from good to soft, where Heredia and Novemba should thrive.
But Novemba is in far superior form on paper, including in better group races recently.
She was only five lengths behind Baaeed last September on a good to soft at Longchamp in the Group 1 Prix du Moulin de Longchamp, then followed up with third place in Group 2.
Also returning to 7f should be the optimal choice at this stage of his career after finishing just over two lengths behind Jumbly at Ascot in July.
Betting Tip John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (Wednesday)
Equilateral 10/3
Moving from Group Company to List should provide more results and return to last year’s winning form.
The horse trained by Charlie Hills is a Group 2 winner with over £220,000 in winnings and almost double that in total winnings.
Considering he is the highest weight he will need to stay at his best, but if his run at Ascot is anything to see he should be up there again when it comes to the finish.
May Hill Stakes Betting Tip (Thursday)
Queen Ferrari 10/1
Excellent price every way for a gray filly trained by Charlie & Mark Johnston, who was only beaten by one horse in three races and that was the impressive Victory Dance at Newbury.
The form is excellent and with Richard Kingscote on board, the Derby winner is also a bonus.
Flying Childers Stakes Betting Tip (Friday)
The Platinum Queen 7/4
Only came second last time, but that was for the ever-improving Princess Highfield carrying one more stone.
But she finished a step ahead of the rest of the field and clocked up a blistering pace at Goodwood in July.
She should have this one in the bag though.
Qatar Nassau Stakes Betting Tip (Saturday)
New London 5/6
The 1m6f trip is all that separates the 11 riders and the winning prize of £445,741.
Hoo Ya Mal finished just two lengths behind New London two starts ago and is a whopping 8/1 price tag against Godolphin’s favourite.
This big win forced the market to like him over the rest of the field as it was a convincing victory.
He is also versatile on the ground and could easily lean on that while being nicely weighted.
News
Energy crisis: “We are at war”, says Emmanuel Macron
During a speech dedicated this Monday, September 5 to the energy crisis, Emmanuel Macron stressed that France was according to him “at war”, accusing Moscow of using energy to put pressure on Westerners, allies of kyiv, in this conflict.
“We are at war, it is a fact. Energy is one of the instruments of war used by Russia, and therefore we must absolutely put ourselves in a position to produce alternative sources of electricity more quickly”, thus launched the President of the Republic.
In his speech, the Head of State had also called on the French to energy “sobriety”, under the threat of rationing, which earned him numerous criticisms from the opposition, on the right and on the left.
France and most European countries have increased economic sanctions against Russia since the offensive launched by the latter in Ukraine at the end of February. This policy has thus given rise to outspoken statements, Bruno Le Maire declaring for example on March 1: “We are going to cause the collapse of the Russian economy.”
“We are going to wage a total economic and financial war on Russia,” the Minister of the Economy said again, before returning to his remarks a little later, evoking an “inappropriate” term.
In the meantime, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev issued a blunt warning: “Pay attention to your speech, gentlemen! And remember that economic wars in human history have often turned into real wars.”
Energy crisis: the fault of the war… or of the sanctions?
The members of the European Union, very dependent on Russian gas, regularly accuse Moscow of using gas as a means of pressure, by repeatedly reducing gas deliveries to the West.
But for its part, Russia argues that the delivery incidents are the result of Western sanctions. Among the latest episodes to date, Gazprom recently announced that the Nord Stream gas pipeline, vital for deliveries in Europe, would be “completely” stopped until a turbine is repaired, when it was to resume service. on September 3 after a maintenance operation. At issue, according to the Russian group: the sanctions that would prevent the return of a Siemens turbine, sent to Canada for repair.
Germany, where the turbine is currently located, ensures that it is Moscow that is blocking the return of this key piece.
Uncle of Eliza Fletcher suspect says whole family is ‘wacky’
An uncle of the kidnapper convicted of snatching Eliza Fletcher says ‘his whole fucking family is wacky’ – and he’s convinced his nephew was involved in the Tennessee heiress’ kidnapping.
“I’m 100 per cent sure he had something to do with his kidnapping,” Nathaniel Isaac, 69, told DailyMail of his nephew, Cleotha Abston, who was charged on Sunday with violently kidnapping the jogger Fletcher, 34, early Friday.
“Can I prove it? No,” he said.
Isaac – who married into the family – spoke out before a body was found in the hunt for Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother of two. The identity remained unconfirmed on Tuesday.
However, the uncle tried to distance himself from the clan as police searched the Memphis apartment complex for family members, including Abston’s mother, who he said was in hiding .
“My whole fucking family is wacky… They always have been,” Isaac told the Mail.
“I don’t like them because they’re crazy. It’s the truth.
“Go check the Abstons’ criminal records.” You will find that they are all authors of something,” he said.
He noted that Abston’s younger brother, Mario Abston, 34, was also arrested over the weekend “for drugs and carrying a weapon.”
Police have stressed that these charges – including allegations that he made and sold fentanyl and heroin – were unrelated to Fletcher’s kidnapping.
He said he had little interaction with the accused kidnapper – but knew enough to suspect his involvement in the monstrous crime.
“I believe he probably did – but I have no proof,” he told a videographer at the resort.
The damning interview came as Abston was hit with new charges on Monday evening, according to court records.
He was charged with impersonation, theft and fraudulent use of a credit card after a woman reported his wallet was stolen on Thursday, the day before Fletcher was kidnapped, ABC noted. 24. He allegedly used the stolen cards at two gas stations for over $910.
Fletcher, who comes from a pedigreed Tennessee family that founded a private $3.2 billion hardware company, was filmed being violently abducted during her regular 4 a.m. run.
Abston was arrested after DNA testing on a pair of slides left at the scene, with his phone also linking him to the crime scene.
Surveillance footage showed him running “aggressively towards the victim, then [forcing] victim Eliza Fletcher in the passenger side of the vehicle,” according to a police affidavit which also stated, “there appeared to be a struggle.
He was then seen cleaning his car and scrubbing his clothes while acting “strangely”, according to the affidavit.
He remains behind bars on $510,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.
Man, 18, wounded in shooting near Minnesota State Fairgrounds
Someone shot and injured an 18-year-old in St. Paul near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Monday night, just before the Fair ended for the last night.
The man had two gunshots injuries to his stomach/chest area, which were non-life threatening, according to Sgt. David McCabe, St. Paul police spokesman. Paramedics took him to Regions Hospital to be treated for his wounds.
Investigators are looking into the circumstances and who was responsible for the shooting in the 1500 block of Como Avenue. Officers were called there just after 8:30 p.m. Monday. The Fair closed for the season at 9 p.m.
Don’t expect changes to Chicago Bears’ starting offensive line in Week 1, despite Lucas Patrick returning – The Denver Post
As the Chicago Bears get back to full fitness on the offensive line with the return of Lucas Patrick to practice on Monday — his first appearance since he broke his right thumb on July 28 — it’s worth wondering. when his availability could lead to a change in the starting lineup.
Coach Matt Eberflus maintained that everything is being assessed, with the roster healthy in time for Sunday’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. The Bears went from practice last week with half their receivers sidelined to a full roster at the position.
Working in wide receiver Byron Pringle, who also returned Monday for the first time in a month, would seem to be easier than getting Patrick on the field against the 49ers. Eberflus indicated that Patrick’s return could change the line combination the Bears have used since Game 2 of the preseason in Seattle, but that might be something he’d like the 49ers to think about more than anything. thing.
In the interest of maintaining continuity, it’s a safe bet that Sunday’s lineup from left to right will be Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom – the group the Bears have deployed in the past two exhibitions.
It seems unlikely that Patrick will be able to crack the ball effectively with a cast protecting his surgically repaired thumb, meaning Mustipher will remain the starting center. As many positive things as the team has said about Jenkins since mid-August – and general manager Ryan Poles added to that conversation last week – it stands to reason that Jenkins will get a chance to start at the right guard. .
Playing with a cast would probably somewhat limit Patrick even to custody.
“We’ll have to see where he is and we’ll assess that as we go,” Eberflus said. “It will be an assessment on Wednesday, Thursday and then go from there. We have to watch and see where he is, what he can handle, what he can do.
The good news is that Patrick, who declined to answer questions after practice, is headed in the right direction and should be full soon after he can get rid of the cast. That will give Eberflus, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach Chris Morgan options for a young unit that includes a rookie in Jones and two sophomore pros in Jenkins and Borom.
The coaching staff have experience to draw on if needed with Patrick, who can play anywhere inside, and attack Riley Reiff. The first two games should provide a first look at a group of posts that has some of the most questions on the list.
The 49ers have three former first-round picks on their defensive line, led by passing thrower Nick Bosa. Inside, Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw will be a challenge. The 49ers defense was excellent a year ago, ranking third in total defense, seventh against the run, sixth against the pass and third in sacks per pass attempt.
The Green Bay Packers prevent a big challenge in Week 2 with tackle Kenny Clark and rusher Rashan Gary, and they added first-round pick Devonte Wyatt to the middle of their defensive line.
The Bears are hoping they start building chemistry after having so many moving parts over the spring and summer. Quarterback Justin Fields attempted 30 passes in the preseason and was only fired twice. Three touchdowns in the first half of the preseason Finals in Cleveland certainly added some confidence, but the Browns were resting Myles Garrett, among others, and no star will be taking time off now that the season is upon us.
“We’ll see when the lights come on,” Poles said last week when asked about protecting Fields. “I think over the pre-season they have improved. It’s pre-season. We will continue to adjust and do everything we can to improve this unit and everything around it.
If the offseason and training camp have proven anything, it’s that the front office will remain active in seeking help, as evidenced by the waiver request from 2021 Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood. last week. The coaching staff have looked at a variety of combinations and clearly aren’t shy about trying young players.
Probably the most prudent plan right now is to go with the five starters who worked past Fields and assess how things are going after a rocky start to the season.
Ajax prove they are the most stylish club in Europe with a great pre-match kit to go with amazing shirts
Ajax have further cemented their status as Europe’s best-dressed club this season by adding a fresh batch of crisp pre-match apparel to their already exquisite 2022-23 kit collection.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
The Eredivisie champions have teamed up with Amsterdam-based fashion brand Daily Paper to create a range of gear inspired by the Dutch capital which includes a shirt, anthem jacket, tracksuit and hoodie.
Along with star players such as Steven Bergwijn, Daley Blind, Dusan Tadic and Jurrien Timber, Ajax have also tapped Dutch model Imaan Hammam to help launch the collection and she narrates the launch video with an ode to her hometown.
The new pre-match shirt goes one step further by celebrating Amsterdam’s rich multiculturalism with a distinctive diamond pattern inspired by both the famous old gabled facades of the terraced houses that line the streets as well as traditional African beadwork.
Manufacturer Adidas says the red, green and black colors also represent the large community of people with heritage from across Africa who call the city home.
It’s an absolute stunner, and would be one of the best kits of the season in its own right should Ajax choose to wear it during actual matches.
One thing is certain – it’s certainly head and shoulders above the norm of the terrible warm-up kits worn by other top European clubs this season.
The official anthem jacket will be worn by players when lining up before domestic and European matches when Ajax play in their home or third shirt. It features the same beaded design on the sleeve while the pan-African theme continues with the Andreas Cross, i.e. the historic seal of Amsterdam (the three Xs that regularly adorn Ajax paraphernalia) creatively reinterpreted. like a Masai shield with crossed spears on the back of the collar.
Another highlight of the Ajax x Daily Paper collaboration is the hoodie which features the same Masai badge on the hood while the streetwear brand’s coat of arms is embossed on the stomach.
The Daily Paper pre-match collection completes Ajax’s matchday wardrobe for 2022-23, cementing its claim as the most suave of Europe’s top clubs this season. They fended off stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Barcelona to top ESPN’s European Kit Rankings with their stunning home, away and alternate third match kits.
Untouched for over a century, Ajax’s new home shirt follows the familiar classic template with the famous red and white “apron” design tastefully embellished with gold highlights and highlights. Never has the old phrase “if it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it” been so apt.
The away shirt is a lush blue shirt that allows the royal stripes of red and gold trim to really pop. Once again Andreas’ cross is on display, formed in the negative space created by the triangular shapes of the collar and cuffs.
adidas ✘ Ajax ✘ Daily Paper
Thoughts on our new 3rd kit? 💛
– AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 24, 2022
The third shirt was the first offering from Ajax’s partnership with Daily Paper. The result was a pale, burnished gold/beige shirt covered in blurry spots which on closer inspection turned out to be faint images of a selection of Amsterdam’s 5 most important pitches – a snap eye to the “golden generation” of the city. street footballers.
What has been said, when could the fight happen and will it take place in the UK? All the details on the potential all-British blockbuster
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could finally face off later this year.
The heavyweight division has been full of drama in 2022 and we could be set for the biggest fight in recent memory to end the year.
Fury and Joshua came close to facing each other last summer but various factors sabotaged their blockbuster Britain clash.
Since their fight was called off, Fury has beaten Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte and retired, twice…
But after Joshua’s recent loss to Oleksandr Usyk, Fury called his longtime rival and the two could now fight for the WBC heavyweight title.
There’s still a lot in the air regarding the potentially climactic fight, but here’s what we know so far.
Fury vs. Joshua: what we know
Fury and Joshua agreed to a two-fight deal at the start of 2021, but that was put on hold due to Fury’s contractual obligation to face Wilder for the third time in October last year.
The Gypsy King beat Wilder and has since seen off Whyte in April to retain his title. He then claimed that he would retire from the sport.
Joshua, meanwhile, faced Usyk after his failed clash with Fury and loss in London in September 2021. He then, of course, suffered the loss again to the Ukrainian in August 2022.
Now though, Fury and Joshua could face off before the end of the year.
Fury took to Twitter to make a direct appeal to his longtime British rival on September 5, saying: “I think you’ve all heard that I’m going to be fighting in the next few months. I think before announcing an opponent, I have to do it, just in case.
“Anthony Joshua, I know you just lost a fight to Usyk and you don’t have a belt right now. I would like to give you the opportunity to fight for the WBC world heavyweight championship and the linear championship in the coming months.
“You come out of a 12 round fight, you’re fit, you’re ready. I’ll give you a few months’ notice. If you’re interested, I’ll send you an appointment and we can talk. A battle for Britain for the WBC heavyweight world championship.
“Let me know if you are interested, otherwise I will choose another opponent.”
Joshua accepted the call and replied, “Yeah calm. I’m not doing the chats just to get some clout so if you’re really into it shout out @258mgt. I’ll be ready in December. Khalas.
Fury vs Joshua: When and where could it happen?
The two fighters said they were finally looking to meet in December and this month would apparently fit in well with no other “major” fights booked. The end of November was also mentioned.
It would give free rein to this fight when it comes to booking a venue.
London seems unlikely as the O2 Arena would not be big enough for a fight of this magnitude while other stadiums would be outdoors so not suitable due to the time of year.
The Principality Stadium in Cardiff would seem to be the best option in the UK as it has a roof and a capacity of 78,000.
Saudi Arabia would be another favorite for the fight while Las Vegas or New York’s Madison Square Garden are also options but less likely.
Fury vs Joshua: What was said?
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told talkSPORT: “I would love to get really excited about it because it’s the fight I get stopped in the street for more than any fight that could be made. and this is a fight that AJ has wanted for a long time.
“Remember, we signed for this fight last year before arbitration forced Deontay Wilder’s fight for Tyson Fury.
“So it’s interesting, because last week he [Fury] retired, then he came back to fight Usyk, then he made an offer to Derek Chisora, then he wanted half a billion, then he retired again, then he fights Usyk in December and now he fights AJ .
“The message is pretty clear from AJ, we don’t want to go back and forth, we want the fight, this is the fight he’s wanted for a long time.
“We weren’t expecting this opportunity but it’s a great opportunity to fight for the world title in boxing’s biggest fight and we will definitely look into it.
“Fury is remarkable for leading audiences to believe utter nonsense. It actually worries me what people believe, if you look at the timeline for the last two or three weeks, it’s incredibly weird.
“I personally don’t believe Fury is serious about this, but if he is, which is what I told the Warrens last night, we will 100% sit down and fight.”
Fury promoter Frank Warren told talkSPORT: “We were the ones who made the approach to give AJ a great opportunity to get back to the top level against world champion Tyson.
“He is ready to do this voluntary defense, so we will send the offer and then they will have to look at it and decide if they want to take this with both hands.
“In the UK and hopefully November, that’s what we’re looking at. I think now is the perfect time for AJ to accept that.
“For him to get back into a mandatory position or fight for a world title is going to take a long time for him, so he should grab that with both hands in my opinion.
“But to his credit, he came out saying he was in.
“I’m not saying anything bad about them or the other side, all we care about is making this fight.”
