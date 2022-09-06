Connect with us

Blockchain

New Prime Minister of the UK ‘Liz Truss’ a Crypto Advocate?

Following Aftermath Of Recent Slump Bitpanda Announces Workforce Layoff
Bitcoin News
  • Truss will be formally appointed on Tuesday as the next Prime Minister.
  • Truss tweeted in 2018 that the United Kingdom should embrace cryptocurrency.

To become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss has prevailed against crypto advocate Rishi Sunak. After former Prime Minister Boris Johnson submitted his resignation to the Queen on Monday, Truss will be formally appointed on Tuesday.

After taking office in February 2020, Sunak served as Chancellor of the Exchequer until July 2022. He had an outspoken fascination with crypto throughout his term. In addition, in April of this year, he stated his intention to transform the United Kingdom into a crypto-friendly innovation hub. More importantly, he announced that this summer, the Royal Mint will begin issuing NFTs. Thanks to his work, stablecoins are now legally recognized as a means of payment in the United Kingdom.

Reason For Optimism 

Given the vow to turn the UK into a “crypto hub,” many in the crypto world are now worried that Struss won the election against Sunak. Yet there is a reason for optimism; Struss, herself, seems to be a strong proponent of the developing asset. That’s what she’s stated in the past, at least.

Truss was the UK’s Trade Minister in 2020, the year in which Brexit was accomplished. Truss, had said that the country might “create great opportunities in areas such as blockchain.” However, the word “crypto” was not used once in her whole remark. In addition, Truss tweeted in 2018 that the United Kingdom should embrace cryptocurrency.

Truss does appear to be a proponent of the growing asset based on what has been stated in the past; however, she has not made any public statements about cryptocurrencies or blockchain during her campaign. However, Sunak included it heavily in his campaign. Adding To add salt to the wound, Sunak is not expected to be a member of Truss’s government.

Blockchain

Bitcoin Whales Sold August Rally, Will BTC Price Trend Lower?

Celsius Crypto Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt
Bitcoin is trending sideways into the long U.S. weekend with the price of BTC compressing around $19,500 and $20,500. The support around the lower zone of this range might be tested as the number one cryptocurrency struggles to preserve its current levels.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,900 with a 1.4% profit over the past 7 days and sideways price action in the last 24 hours. BTC’s price is heavily underperforming other cryptocurrencies as Ethereum (11%), Cardano (14%), and Polkadot (10%), recorded significant profits over the same period.

BTC’s price moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

Data from Material Indicators hints at a potential local top for Bitcoin on low timeframes as ask (sell) liquidity gets thicker around its immediate levels. Selling orders have swelled over the past week as Bitcoin trades sideways and might operate as resistance preventing BTC to reclaim the area north of $20,000.

As seen in the chart below, as ask liquidity increases, bid (buy) orders fade around $19,500 contributing to the weakening of this key level, on low timeframes. The next immediate support is $19,000 which currently holds around $15 million in buy orders.

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt Mi 1
BTC’s price (blue line on the chart) sees a spike in ask liquidity. Source: Material Indicators

The spike in ask liquidity correlates with an increase in selling pressure from small investors to Bitcoin whales. As the price of Bitcoin trended to the upside in August, larger players took advantage of the relief and “dumped” into the market.

Smaller investors followed, but with a slower reaction. Bitcoin whales have remained flat with bid orders of around $100,000 showing a small uptick.

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt Mi 2
BTC whales (brown and purple in the chart) selling their coins over August. Source: Material Indicators

Additional data from a recent Glassnode report coincides with Material Indicators, Bitcoin whales have been selling their coins as the price of Bitcoin trends to the upside. This is a part of a second distribution phase experience by the crypto market following a capitulation event. Glassnode noted:

Following months of accumulation, the market managed to rally above $24k, however as covered in WoC 34 and WoC 35, this opportunity for exit liquidity was taken via distribution, and profit taking.

Can Bitcoin Reclaim $20,000 In The Short Term?

The key area of resistance is $24,000, as mentioned above, and $24,500 as whales with over 10,000 BTC are using this zone to “aggressively distribute coins into the range”, the report noted. Bulls must push above these levels to prevent further downside and possibly regain some of the bullish momentum.

As a pseudonym users have been noticing, that short positions have been piling up as Bitcoin moves around support between $19,500. Over the past week, the market has liquidated millions from wiped-out shorts as BTC’s price trends closer to $20,000.

This might provide the market with enough ammunition for a short squeeze above $20,000 and into the areas of critical resistance.

Blockchain

Massive Bitcoin Selloff Surfaces Amid Bearish Market Conditions

Russia Plans Allowing Mining If Mined Crypto Sold Abroad
  • 5,000 Bitcoins (now worth $100 million) transferred to the crypto exchange Kraken.
  • One of the largest BTC whale addresses transferred all of its holdings to exchange.

Bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency, has been trading at a price below $20,000 for some time. At the time of writing, according to CMC, the BTC has a market value of $379 billion and is trading at $19,853. The newest news involves the first use of a Bitcoin whale address in nine years, which resulted in the transfer of 5,000 Bitcoins (now worth $100 million) to the crypto exchange Kraken.

Popular crypto analyst Colin Wu tweeted:

“The Bitcoin whale address (18xGHNrU26w6HSCEL8DD5o1whfiDaYgp6i ) transferred out 5000.01 BTC at 04:50:38 (UTC+8) on September 5th to the Kraken, which is worth about $100m now. The wallet was created and bitcoins were transferred to this address in 2013.”

Whales in Action

On Monday, a renowned Crypto influencer (CryptoVinco) revealed a noteworthy transaction on the BTC blockchain. A transaction screenshot suggests that in July, one of the largest BTC whale addresses transferred its BTC holdings to exchanges.