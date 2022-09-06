News
NYCHA residents in the East Village continue to be affected – arsenic problem followed by scheduled power outage
NEW YORK — Residents of a NYCHA compound in the East Village were still being told not to drink the water Tuesday morning, days after high levels of arsenic were detected.
New test results showed no contaminationbut the city is waiting for more tests to come back, CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reported.
Residents of the Jacob Riis Houses say that if it’s not one thing, it’s another. After days of treat cloudy tap water containing arsenicnow there are more problems.
NYCHA released flyers for tenants saying the power will be off for a few hours on Tuesday amid Con Edison construction. The agency said it was switching power lines to a new electrical box.
“I didn’t know anything about the lack of power until you just said that,” tenant Carmella Little said.
Like thousands of other tenants, the past few days have been difficult for Little, who said residents of Jacob Riis homes are often not informed of certain building issues.
“That’s what I’m saying. We live here and they don’t tell us anything,” Little said. “This is crazy. The accommodation should have let us know sooner.”
On what was a dreary and rainy Tuesday, patience was running out and confidence in the city was at an all-time low for some residents as mixed messages continued to be sent.
“I don’t think I’ll ever trust water after this because it’s scary. We’re not talking about little things here. We’re talking about poison,” tenant Stacey Hemby told CBS2’s Astrid Martinez. Monday evening.
As additional tests are done to see if the water contains arsenic, NYCHA has told residents not to drink or cook with it until the results come back. When that will happen is unclear.
“There are people who pay their rents, their taxes and do the right thing. They give us the bare minimum and then they take it away from us. Now we have no power,” said one tenant.
The Federal City Monitor, Bart Schwartz, examines how long it took NYCHA to test for the toxic metal and why it didn’t immediately notify residents. Its findings are still pending.
News
New UK leader promises to tackle energy crisis, economy
By DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss says she will “tackle the issues that are holding Britain back” in her first speech as the leader of the country.
Speaking Tuesday outside 10 Downing St. hours after being formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth II, Truss said she would focus on tackling Britain’s energy crisis, struggling economy and overburdened health service.
She promised to grow the economy and make the U.K. an “aspiration nation,” but acknowledged the country faces “severe global headwinds” because of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.
Britain is facing its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, with inflation above 10% and energy bills soaring for both businesses and households.
Truss became prime minister by winning a Conservative Party leadership election on Monday. She replaces Boris Johnson as leader of both the party and the country.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss became U.K. prime minister on Tuesday and immediately confronted the enormous task ahead of her amid increasing pressure to curb soaring prices, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages.
At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels, shuttering businesses and leaving the nation’s poorest people shivering in icy homes this winter.
Truss, who refused to spell out her energy strategy during the two-month campaign to succeed Boris Johnson, now plans to cap energy bills at a cost to taxpayers of as much as 100 billion pounds ($116 billion), British news media reported Tuesday. She is expected to unveil her plan on Thursday.
“You must know about the cost of living crisis in England, which is really quite bad at the moment,” said Rebecca Macdougal, 55, who works in law enforcement, outside the Houses of Parliament.
“She’s making promises for that, as she says she’s going to deliver, deliver, deliver. But we will see in, hopefully, the next few weeks there’ll be some announcements which will help the normal working person.”
Truss, 47, took office Tuesday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, when Queen Elizabeth II formally asked her to form a new government in a carefully choreographed ceremony dictated by centuries of tradition. Johnson, who announced his intention to step down two months ago, formally resigned during his own audience with the queen a short time earlier.
It was the first time in the queen’s 70-year reign that the handover of power took place at Balmoral, rather than Buckingham Palace in London. The ceremony was moved to Scotland to provide certainty about the schedule, because the 96-year-old queen has experienced problems getting around that have forced palace officials to make decisions about her travel on a day-to-day basis.
Truss became prime minister a day after the ruling Conservative Party chose her as its leader in an election where the party’s 172,000 dues-paying members were the only voters. As party leader, Truss automatically became prime minister without the need for a general election because the Conservatives still have a majority in the House of Commons.
But as a national leader selected by less than 0.5% of British adults, Truss is under pressure to show quick results.
Ed Davey, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, on Tuesday called for an early election in October — something that Truss and the Conservative Party are highly unlikely to do since the Tories are slumping in the polls.
“I’ve listened to Liz Truss during the Tory leadership (campaign) and I was looking for a plan to help people with their skyrocketing energy bills, with the NHS crisis and so on, and I heard no plan at all,” he told the BBC. “Given people are really worried, given people are losing sleep over their energy bills, businesses aren’t investing because of the crisis, I think that’s really wrong.”
Johnson took note of the strains facing Britain as he left the prime minister’s official residence at No. 10 Downing Street for the last time, saying his policies had left the government with the economic strength to help people weather the energy crisis.
Always colorful, he thinly disguised his bitterness at being forced out.
“I am like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function,” Johnson said. “I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific.’
Many observers expect Johnson to attempt a political comeback, though he was cyrptic about his plans. Instead, the man who studied classics at the University of Oxford backed Truss and compared himself to Cincinnatus, the Roman dictator who relinquished power and returned to his farm to live in peace.
“Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plow,” he said.
Johnson, 58, became prime minister three years ago after his predecessor, Theresa May, failed to deliver Britain’s departure from the European Union. Johnson later won an 80-seat majority in Parliament with the promise to “get Brexit done.”
But he was forced out of office by a series of scandals that culminated in the resignation of dozens of Cabinet secretaries and lower-level officials in early July. That paved the way for Truss, a one-time accountant who was first elected to the House of Commons in 2010.
Many people in Britain are still learning about their new leader.
Unlike Johnson, who made himself a media celebrity long before he became prime minister, Truss rose quietly through the Conservative ranks before she was named foreign secretary, one of the top Cabinet posts, just a year ago.
She is expected to make her first speech as prime minister Tuesday afternoon outside No. 10 Downing Street.
Truss is under pressure to spell out how she plans to help consumers pay household energy bills that are set to rise to an average of 3,500 pounds ($4,000) a year — triple the cost of a year ago — on Oct. 1 unless she intervenes.
Rising food and energy prices, driven by the invasion of Ukraine and the aftershocks of COVID-19 and Brexit, have propelled U.K. inflation above 10% for the first time in four decades. The Bank of England forecasts it will hit 13.3% in October, and that the U.K. will slip into a prolonged recession by the end of the year.
Train drivers, port staff, garbage collectors, postal workers and lawyers have all staged strikes to demand that pay increases keep pace with inflation, and millions more, from teachers to nurses, could walk out in the next few months.
Truss, a low-tax, small-government conservative who admires Margaret Thatcher, says her priority is cutting taxes and slashing regulations to fuel economic growth. Critics say that will fuel further inflation while failing to address the cost-of-living crisis. The uncertainty has rattled money markets, driving the pound below $1.14 on Monday, its weakest since the 1980s.
In theory, Truss has time to make her mark: She doesn’t have to call a national election until late 2024. But opinion polls already give the main opposition Labour Party a steady lead, and the worse the economy gets, the more pressure will grow.
In addition to Britain’s domestic woes, Truss and her new Cabinet will also face multiple foreign policy crises, including the war in Ukraine and frosty post-Brexit relations with the EU.
Truss, as foreign secretary, was a firm supporter of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia. She has said her first phone call with a world leader will be to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Truss has also pledged to increase U.K. defense spending to 3% of gross domestic product from just over 2% — another expensive promise.
But she’s likely to have much cooler conversations with EU leaders, who were annoyed by her uncompromising stance as foreign secretary in talks over trade rules for Northern Ireland, an unresolved Brexit issue that has soured relations between London and Brussels. With the U.K. threatening to breach the legally binding divorce treaty, and the EU launching legal action in response, the dispute could escalate into a trade war.
“I think she’s got a big, challenging job ahead of her,” Robert Conway, 71, an electronics manufacturer, said in London. “Hopefully she’ll bring that, a new team, a new start, but it’s going to be a challenging job.”
___
Susie Blann, Sylvia Hui and Kwiyeon Ha contributed to this story.
News
News from the war in Ukraine: Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including Sean Penn and Ben Stiller
Several US senators were also quoted: Mark Kelly, Kyrsten Sinema, Kevin Cramer, Mike Rounds, Rick Scott and Pat Toomey.
Russia on Monday imposed personal sanctions on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to US sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were several US senators: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona, Kevin Cramer from North Dakota, Mike Rounds from South Dakota, Rick Scott from Florida and Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said the group, which also included business leaders, academics and government officials, would be permanently banned from entering Russia.
MORE: Sean Penn among celebrities in Ukraine as Russian invasion unfolds
Previous rounds of Russian sanctions against Americans have included President Joe Biden and members of his family, as well as lawmakers and business leaders. The United States has sanctioned many Russians, including government officials and businessmen.
Penn and Stiller were vocal critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Penn is an activist involved in relief work, among other causes. Stiller is a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
WATCH | Ukraine launches broader counterattack against Russia
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
News
Boy, 1, dies after deputies respond to report of possible overdose in Little Canada
After a 1-year-old boy died in Little Canada, deputies arrested his mother and issued a warrant for his father.
Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies responded to an apartment in the 200 block of County Road B2 about 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a child who had possibly overdosed on narcotics, said Steve Linders, sheriff’s office spokesman.
The boy’s mother reported she left him with his father for 15 to 20 minutes, returned home and found her son in medical distress. Deputies attempted life-saving measures and Allina Health Emergency Medical Services took the boy to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Linders said.
Deputies arrested the mother, who is 31, on Sunday on suspicion of manslaughter and child endangerment and put out a warrant for the boy’s father.
The investigation continues and autopsy results are pending, according to Linders.
News
Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, Carlos Alcaraz
NEW YORK — The US Open courts were remarkably quiet Saturday morning. It was the first day of the post-Serena Williams era, and it felt like the tune had been pulled from the site.
Ahead of Williams’ third-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic, there had been a palpable buzz everywhere – in the nosebleed seats at Arthur Ashe Stadium, in the food court queues, even while waiting in the circulation. Thousands of people flocked to catch a glimpse of the 23-time major champion during her training sessions, and her matches became the hottest ticket in town.
But then she lost and, just like that, her legendary career was over. Even Rafael Nadal’s (albeit lopsided) Saturday night game against Richard Gasquet at Ashe was flat.
But something happened on Sunday. Or rather somebody.
Playing in the second game of the afternoon on Ashe, 18-year-old Coco Gauff faced an uphill battle against Zhang Shuai, and with each fiercely contested rally and athletic feat, the crowd grew bigger and bigger. noisier. There were chants of “Let’s go, Co-co” and frequent reminders from the chair umpire for silence.
“That’s crazy. I mean, Ashe Stadium chanting my name?” Gauff said during his on-court interview after the match. “I was trying not to smile on the bench during the change. I was trying to stay in the moment.”
Gauff eventually won the match 7-5, 7-5, becoming the youngest American to advance to the quarter-finals of the event since 2009, and the first teenager since Victoria Azarenka, also in 2009, to reach the round. two major tournaments in the same season. (Gauff qualified for the French Open final earlier this year.)
With three matches preventing her from winning her first Grand Slam title – starting with a very tricky quarter-final clash against the scorching Caroline Garcia on Tuesday night – it’s clear she’s one of the next big superstars in the game. Game.
And she is not the only rising star to revitalize the crowds this fortnight.
On Monday afternoon, Frances Tiafoe pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Nadal, the 22-time major champion, to qualify for the second. great quarter-finals of his career.
The 24-year-old American has long charmed crowds with his fearless play, powerful striking and entertaining style. In the fourth-round clash, he found a way to put it all together at his Slam home. While Nadal remains one of the most popular players on the tour, Tiafoe converted the crowd as the match progressed, and in the end everyone was on their feet as Tiafoe claimed the biggest win of all. his career.
Around the same time, on the Louis Armstrong court, No. 1-ranked, two-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarter-finals on Monday with a three-set victory over Jule Niemeier. After falling in the first set, the 21-year-old has won 12 of the last 16 games in the game.
Later that night, 21-year-old Jannik Sinner became the youngest since Novak Djokovic in 2008 to reach the quarter-finals of all four major tournaments when he held off Ilya Ivashka in five sets.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, 19-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz beat 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to win. qualify for the quarters, again. , At New York. He had a surprise run at the same lap in 2021 and has been a force on tour – and a fan favorite – ever since. A group of loyal supporters remained in the stands, chanting his name and waving Spanish flags, until the very end of his fourth-round match, well after 2 a.m. ET.
And of course there’s Nick Kyrgios, the 27-year-old Australian with seemingly limitless skills and electrifying showmanship. After years of failing to live up to expectations and attracting as much attention for his unpredictable antics as for his talent, he reached his first major final at Wimbledon in July.
He is now in his first US Open quarter-finals after a blowout win over Daniil Medvedev on Sunday. After Nadal’s loss, Kyrgios is the betting favorite to win the title. While everything seems to be falling into place for him on the pitch, his personal life is not without controversy. He was charged with domestic assault by a former partner and has a hearing related to the allegation in October.
It seems tennis has finally reached a moment of changing the guard. It was anticipated for years, as the biggest names were getting older, but the time has apparently come.
In addition to Williams’ retirement, Roger Federer, 41, has been sidelined for more than a year as he recovers from right knee surgery, Djokovic, 35, plays a limited schedule due to her unvaccinated status and 42-year-old Venus Williams played sparingly. . While Nadal, 36, has won two major titles this year, he has dealt with a host of injuries over the past 13 months and received his first Grand Slam outing since 2017 on Monday.
It is only the second Major since the start of the 2005 season to not have Nadal, Djokovic or Nadal in the quarter-finals. There hasn’t been a US Open quarter-final without the “Big Three” or Williams since 2003. No one in either draw has ever won the US Open before, and Swiatek is the only remaining Grand Slam champion.
“I think Nick is playing good tennis, it’s great for tennis,” Tiafoe said, while wearing a “GOAT” sweatshirt with images of Williams, after her victory on Monday. “You see him filling stadiums when he plays singles, doubles, whatever. Alcaraz is a big personality. Sinner. Myself. People support me…
“It’s cool to see a new era.”
There have been several players who looked like they could break through in recent years. Naomi Osaka looked like a safe bet with her four major titles, but she’s struggled on and off the pitch over the past 14 months. She lost in the first round in New York last week.
Medvedev beat Djokovic to win the US Open in 2021 and reclaimed the No.1 ranking earlier this year, but he failed to defend his title this week.
A number of women have won Grand Slam titles in recent years since Williams temporarily left the tour on maternity leave in 2021, but almost all of them have not been able to achieve consistent success after their decisive moment.
And winning isn’t the only thing that makes a superstar. These young players have the “it” factor of charisma and authenticity, and it’s no surprise to see them filling stadiums and gaining new fans with each victory.
Gauff’s popularity continues to transcend tennis. She became a voice for societal issues, giving an impassioned speech at a Black Lives Matter rally in 2020 and writing “End gun violence” on camera at Roland Garros shortly after the school shooting in Uvalde, Australia. Texas.
Prior to this year, Gauff had never won a match against Ashe. In 2022, she has played every tournament match on court. His first three were scheduled just before Williams.
This placement under the marquee did not escape him.
“My first round, I was shocked to be put on Ashe,” Gauff said Sunday. “Then it happened again in the second round. At that point I thought maybe it would continue, especially when Serena was playing.
“It has to be like perfect programming for the viewers. You make me play first, ending with the GOAT. It’s crazy.”
News
latest news To reduce crime in California, pay $42 million to ex-prisoners
The dozens of people who had packed into a room in South Los Angeles fell silent when mayoral candidate Rick Caruso took the microphone. Then delighted as he slipped into the knot of his stump speech.
“Crime is at an all-time high,” he began, nodding and a few whispers of “amen.”
“I pulled some numbers that I got. I wrote them down because I want to make sure I understood them correctly because they are so staggering,” Caruso continued, rattling off homicide statistics and the shootings with no context or quote. “I’m sorry. It’s out of control. We have to fix it.
You would think that such vague and harsh rhetoric against crime would have lost its appeal in California by now — especially in Los Angeles, where the latest poll shows Caruso trailing poorly his more progressive opponent, Rep. Karen Bass. And yet, this is clearly not the case.
Politicians up and down the state continue to appease an apprehensive public, staking out opposite sides of the ideological spectrum to talk about crime reduction, while often avoiding specific and lasting solutions.
Examples abound. But, for now, there is nothing more glaring than Gov. Gavin Newsom’s apparent reluctance to back common-sense legislation from fellow Democrat, State Sen. Sydney Kamlager of Los Angeles.
His Senate Bill 1304, which authorized the Legislature and is awaiting Newsom’s signature, would increase the amount of money the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation gives people upon release from prison.
Right now that amount stands at a paltry $200 – a sum that hasn’t changed since 1973. That was four years before I was born, when gas was 39 cents a gallon and the median price of a home in California was $31,460.
Kamlager’s bill would increase this so-called door money to $1,300 per formerly incarcerated person. And then, starting in 2024, that amount would increase to keep up with inflation. According to his staff’s back-of-the-napkin calculations, that would be about $42 million a year at the start, a jump from the $8 million now flowing out of the state’s general fund.
Now, I know what you’re probably thinking: how does giving more money to ex-incarcerated people help solve our supposedly “out of control” crime problem in California?
Way more than blaming progressive prosecutors like Los Angeles County Dist. Atti. George Gascón, to begin with.
Those who work in the field of crime prevention and intervention all say the same thing: the first days after leaving prison are the most critical. Whether they stay out of trouble or return to crime often depends on resources.
How much money they have. What support they have from family and friends. If they have a place to live.
“Most people, when they think of gate money, think of it as rewarding a criminal for serving their prison sentence, rather than a very basic safety net that actually mitigates recidivism,” Kamlager said.
And, as safety nets, $200 doesn’t go very far.
Pay for pants, a shirt and a pair of shoes to wear when you leave prison. Fork out $60 for a bus ticket home if no one can take you home – a common occurrence since so many city dwellers are locked up in remote rural jails. Spend a little extra on a new driver’s license and a new social security card. Maybe a motel room.
Suddenly everything disappeared. And now what?
“And then you demand that they succeed, stay out of trouble, and not get involved in some of the same behaviors that maybe locked them in the first place,” Kamlager said. “It’s just a formula that makes no sense.”
Tim Kornegay was waiting for politicians to find out. As director of LIVEFREE California, a crime intervention and advocacy coalition, he spends his days in Los Angeles talking to black and Latino men who are trying unsuccessfully to make that $200 work.
“It will become $10 within hours, and that’s when the desperation starts to set in,” he told me. “And that’s where people start to get scared. So when you ask what I hear from people with that $200 who don’t have a support system, it’s fear. It’s ‘What am I going to do?’
None of the vague, harsh anti-crime rhetoric that comes out of the mouths of politicians can answer that question. Kornegay knows this because seven years ago he was the one who received $200.
But $1,300?
“It will give an individual the opportunity to breathe. I know I can sit down, buy some pants, shoes and a shirt. Take a hotel room for a few days, until my aunt, my mom comes back from vacation. I’m doing well.
More than that, it will give formerly incarcerated people a “glimmer of hope to help them overcome despair to a point where they are comfortable trying to figure out how to be a free person.”
::
Even as California politicians talk about reducing crime and supporting criminal justice reform, they’re doing neither if they don’t help formerly incarcerated people reintegrate into society without recommitting crimes. crimes just to make ends meet or avoid homelessness.
This is especially important here in Los Angeles because, as the most populous county, we send the most people to state prisons and, therefore, we get the most people back.
And yet, as I write this, no money has been set aside for Kamlager’s bill. Not from the state’s general fund or the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s budget.
The senator turns to Newsom to fix it.
“We find all kinds of ways to fund all kinds of other things,” Kamlager told me. “I think it would make sense for us to find a way to give people a little extra money when they leave, so they don’t come back.”
I am inclined to agree. Considering California’s mammoth $300 billion budget, $42 million isn’t much.
Newsom’s office, unsurprisingly, declined to comment.
Kornegay, who proudly talks about registering South Los Angeles residents to vote for Newsom when he ran for governor, remains hopeful.
“You can’t have someone become a criminal because of desperation and lack of economic opportunity,” he said, “and then punish them for acting in a way that you know it’s going to happen”.
News
YoloBox Pro a one stop shop for your live video productions
In one way or another, we’ve all become live streamers during the pandemic, even if it just meant rearranging our desk shelves for a better Zoom background. But the pandemic has also been a boon for those catering to customers with slightly more advanced needs, such as those who need dedicated hardware, whether it’s fancy streaming lights, capture cards or complete live production setups. Atem, Elgato and company have probably never seen so many searchers on their websites as they did in mid-2020. Another player in this space is YoloLiv, which offers both hardware and software tools for creating live productions . The company recently rolled out a number of cool software updates and sent us their YoloBox Pro to try out.
What sets YoloLiv boxes apart is that they are standalone devices that you can use to run live production with multiple cameras, all without the need for a desktop or computer. dedicated laptop to broadcast.
You can essentially think of YoloBoxes as very thick Android tablets (and they, in fact, run Android). The Pro version is the flagship model, with an 8-inch screen, three HDMI inputs for bringing in camera feeds, a USB port for connecting a webcam, and an SD card reader for bringing in pre-recorded video and backing up your recording. There’s also an audio-in port and a USB-A port that lets you use the device as a webcam and connect it to a computer, and an HDMI-out port for a dedicated monitor. To connect the Box to the internet, there’s an Ethernet port for wired and Wi-Fi connections, and there’s even support for LTE connections.
The system runs on a Qualcomm 660 chip and dedicated media encoders, and in my testing it all works exactly as advertised, with up to 60 frames per second.
The company also offers the 7-inch YoloBox with two HDMI inputs and a USB port for a webcam, but without the ability to use the entire device as a webcam. The newest member of the family is the 5.5-inch YoloBox Mini, with a single HDMI port and a USB port for adding a webcam. This makes the potential use cases a bit limited, but unlike the standard non-Pro YoloBox, you can use it as a webcam. This is likely because the Pro and Mini use Qualcomm’s 660, while the YoloBox uses the less powerful 625 chipset.
The company is also set to launch a new box – the Instream – for streamers on Instagram and TikTok, with a focus on vertical video.
As someone who typically uses OBS or Restream Studio to produce live streams, switching to the YoloBox took a bit of getting used to. But I can definitely see the appeal of the YoloBox. Installation takes a few minutes. Connecting the cameras is a plug-and-play affair – and once you’ve entered your YouTube, Facebook or Twitch credentials, you’re good to go. If you want to get fancy, you can create your own picture-in-picture, side-by-side, and split views and easily switch between them during your broadcast.
One thing that impressed me is that with each software release during my testing phase, the company released some useful new features. More recently – and especially for someone streaming live interviews or podcast recordings – you can now invite people to your shows.
However, if you are using the device as a webcam, one thing you should keep in mind is that there is a slight delay in processing all video streams. We’re talking maybe half a second, but that’s enough to make conversations harder, and if you don’t feed your audio through the YoloBox but through your computer, it will get out of sync. This isn’t the most likely use case for these devices, but it’s worth keeping in mind.
Where the device shines is when you use it to produce a live event. Setting up different views is easy and all you need to do is switch using the touch screen. You can set up lower thirds or any other on-screen text and cram it as needed, assign names to presenters, and more. There is also a scoreboard when you stream your school football matches. Of course, there are also built-in countdown timers and pretty much every other feature you’d expect. Writing your lower thirds on the touchscreen gets a bit old after a while and I’d love to see more features that would make it easier to recycle them from stream to stream, but that’s a minor issue.
A few days ago, YoloLiv released firmware version 2.0 for the Pro, which adds a few features that I missed while using the device. Chief among these, for me at least, was the ability to copy, rearrange, and prioritize overlays, and for those who use it to stream sports (or esports), there’s now support for instant replays.
Unsurprisingly, all of this takes quite a bit of energy. The YoloBox Pro is powered by a 10,000mAh battery, which the company says should last around three hours. I got close to just over two hours in my testing, but I was also trying out a lot of features at the same time. For some features, including adding guests, YoloLiv recommends not using an external webcam but only the HDMI inputs, and in my experience that’s fine. The webcam seems to need a bit more computing power, and some of these new features push the device to its limits.
Still, I was impressed with how the company obviously listens to user feedback and improves the device with each update.
There is clearly room for a device like this. At nearly $1300 you’re either a very dedicated hobbyist or a nonprofit that doesn’t need a larger setup, but if you’re good with the number of entries I can’t not really thinking of another easily portable solution like this (unless you want to bring a laptop and mixer and lots more gear). I’m sure pros will still prefer the hardware controls of an ATEM Mini Pro from Blackmagic (or its bigger brothers). But as an all-in-one device, the YoloBox Pro doesn’t really have much competition right now.
