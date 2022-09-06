Police confirm body found in Memphis is Eliza Fletcher

toggle caption Ethan Swope/AP Ethan Swope/AP

LOS ANGELES — California faces its greatest risk of outages this year as a brutal heatwave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said electric load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen.

As people turn on their air conditioners, the state is predicting record levels of power consumption, said Elliot Mainzer, president of California Independent System Operators, which operates the state’s power grid. The state currently has additional energy capacity “but blackouts, blackouts, and spins are a possibility,” Mainzer said, calling the additional conservation “absolutely essential.”

The CAISO site on Tuesday morning showed that California could miss more than 5,000 megawatts of its peak on-demand power supply, scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The danger of forest fires was extreme as the scorching heat and low humidity turned brushwood into tinder. Four deaths were reported over Labor Day weekend as some 4,400 firefighters battled 14 large blazes in the state, with 45 new blazes on Sunday alone, said Anale Burlew, deputy chief of the California department. forestry and fire protection.

In southern California, two people were killed and one injured in the Fairview Fire, which started Monday near the town of Hemet, the Riverside County Fire Department said. About 80 miles southeast of Los Angeles, the blaze had quickly spread to more than 2,000 acres by 11 p.m., prompting evacuations, and was only five percent contained. Several residential structures burned down.

California’s energy grid runs on a mix of mostly solar and natural gas during the day, as well as some electricity imports from other states. But solar power begins to drop in the late afternoon and evening, which is the hottest time of day in some parts of the state. And some of the aging natural gas plants that California relies on for backup power aren’t as reliable in hot weather.

At CAISO’s request on Monday, four temporary standby generators deployed by the Department of Water Resources in Roseville and Yuba City were activated for the first time since their installation last year, providing up to 120 megawatts, or enough electricity for 120,000 homes.

CAISO also launched a Flex Alert appeal for voluntary conservation between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, making seven alerts in as many days. Consumers were told to keep air conditioners at 78 degrees (25.5 degrees C) or higher during the period and to avoid using major appliances such as ovens and dishwashers.

Efforts have worked to keep the lights on ‘but we’ve now entered the most intense phase of this heat wave’ which could last all week, and two to three times the level of conservation will be needed from individuals and businesses, Mainzer said. .

CAISO also issued a Level 2 Energy Emergency Alert from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. The second of three emergency alert steps is to take emergency energy-saving measures “such as operating backup generators, buying more electricity from other states, and using so-called response programs. on-demand,” according to a CAISO website. Stage 3 would be power outages.

Several hundred thousand Californians lost power during August 2020 blackouts during hot weather, but the state avoided a similar scenario last summer. Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation that could allow the state’s last remaining nuclear power plant to remain open beyond its scheduled shutdown in 2025, to ensure more power.

The National Weather Service has predicted highs between 100 and 115 degrees (37.7 C and 46.1 C) in the California interior, with 80s to 90s (above 26.6 C and below of 37.2 C) closer to the coast. Overnight won’t bring much relief, with many places experiencing lows in the 80s or even 90s (above 26.6C and below 37.2C).

Ironically, the unsettled weather also brought thunderstorms to Southern California and the Sierra Nevadas, with a few isolated patches of rain but nothing widespread. Storms could also produce lightning, forecasters said, which can spark wildfires.

South of the Oregon border, the factory fire was 55% contained Tuesday morning after killing two people, injuring others and destroying at least 88 homes and other buildings since erupting last week , CalFire said. The bodies of the two women, ages 66 and 73, were found Friday in the town of Weed, the Siskyou County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Details were not immediately released.

A few miles away, the Mountain Fire grew to nearly 18 square miles (29 square kilometers) and only 20% contained, with winds threatening to renew its eastward spread over steep terrain, officials said. firefighters.

Scientists say climate change has made the West hotter and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.