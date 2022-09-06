Rating agency Moody’s maintains its sovereign credit rating at Baa3 stable

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe’s vision was blurry from tears. He was thrilled – overwhelmed, even – when the last point was over and he understood that, yes, he had ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-game Grand Slam winning streak on Monday and reached the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time.

“I felt like the world had stopped,” Tiafoe said. “I didn’t hear anything for a minute.”

Then Tiafoe found himself ‘losing it in the locker room’ when he saw this NBA Superstar LeBron James gave him a cry on Twitter.

“Brother,” Tiafoe said, “I was going crazy.”

What meant most to Tiafoe about his 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over 22-time major champion Nadal in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows was watching his guest at Arthur Ashe Stadium . box and knowing that his parents, Constant and Alphina, were there.

“To see them see me beat Rafa Nadal – they saw me get big wins, but beat those ‘Mount Rushmore’ guys? For them, I can’t imagine what was going through their minds,” Tiafoe said. , a 24-year-old American seeded 22nd at the US Open, “I mean, they’re going to remember today for the rest of their lives.”

His parents both emigrated to the United States from Sierra Leone in West Africa in the midst of its civil war in the 1990s. They ended up in Maryland, where Constant helped build a training center tennis for juniors, then became a maintenance man there; Alphina, Frances said, was “a nurse, working two jobs, working overtime at night.” Frances and her twin brother, Franklin, were born in 1998 and would soon be spending hours and hours where dad’s job was, snowshoes in hand.

Maybe one day, he dreamed, a scholarship would come out of it.

“It wasn’t supposed to be like this,” Tiafoe said Monday night, hours after his biggest win by far.

He is the youngest American to go this far at the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2006, but that was not the case with a one-sided crowd supporting one of his own. Nadal is about as popular in tennis as it gets and heard plenty of support as the volume increased after the retractable roof closed in the fourth set.

“It’s something to say to the kids, to the grandkids, ‘Yeah, I beat Rafa,’” Tiafoe said with a big smile.

He served better than the No. 2 seed Nadal. More surprisingly, he came back better too. And he kept his cool, stayed in the moment, and never let the stakes or the opponent get to him. Nadal, a 36-year-old Spaniard, had won his previous two matches, as well as all sets played.

“Well, the difference is easy: I played a bad game and he played a good game,” Nadal said. “In the end that’s all.”

The upset came a day after Tiafoe followed on TV as his friend Nick Kyrgios “put on a show” and knocked out No. 1 seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev. That makes it the first US Open without either of the top two seeds reaching the quarter-finals since 2000, when No. 1 Andre Agassi went out in the second round and No. 2 Gustavo Kuerten in the first.

That was before Nadal, Novak Djokovic, who has 21 Grand Slam titles, and Roger Federer, who has 20, started dominating men’s tennis. Djokovic, 35, did not participate in this US Open because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and was not allowed to enter the United States; Federer, 41, underwent a series of operations on his right knee and last played at Wimbledon last year.

Now come the inevitable questions of whether their era of excellence is coming to an end.

“It means the years go by,” Nadal said. “It is the circle of life.”

Tiafoe now meets No. 9 Andrey Rublev, who beat No. 7 Cam Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 earlier on Monday.

Late Monday turned early Tuesday when third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 15 Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in a game that lasted 3 hours , 54 minutes and ended. at 2:23 a.m.

No. 11 Jannik Sinner rallied from two games down in the fifth set to beat Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

1 woman Iga Swiatek entered her first quarter-final at Flushing Meadows coming back to beat Jule Neiemeier 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

“I’m just proud,” Swiatek said, “that I didn’t give up hope.”

The 21-year-old Pole will face another US Open quarter-finalist for the first time: No. 8 Jessica Pegula, the top-ranked American, who qualified with a 6-3, 6-2 victory on two-time Wimbledon winner Petra. Kvitova.

Another women’s quarterfinal will be two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova against No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka.

Nadal won the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. Then he reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon in July before withdrawing from that tournament due to a torn abdominal muscle.

Nadal only competed once in the 1.5 months between leaving the All England Club and arriving in New York, where he won four trophies.

He tweaked his serve motion, throwing the ball lower than he normally does so as not to put as much pressure on his midsection. There were plenty of signs on Monday that his serve wasn’t great: nine double faults, a first-serve percentage hovering around 50%, five breaks from Tiafoe.

Earlier in the tournament, he lost the first set of his first round match. He did the same in round two, when he accidentally cut the bridge of his nose and stunned when the edge of his racquet frame bounced off the court and caught him in the face.

Yet on Monday, Nadal appeared poised to turn things around when he broke early in the fourth set and took a 3-1 lead.

Tiafoe thought to herself, “Stay in it. Stay with him.”

This ties into two key areas that Tiafoe credits with making him a stronger player lately: an improved in-game mindset and a commitment to fitness.

“Rafa is there at all times. I’ve been known to have some lows in my game sometimes, where it’s like you’re looking (and thinking), ‘What the hell is this?!’ “Tiafoe said. “That was my thing, the intensity of the match.”

Don’t worry now: he has won the last five games. The penultimate break came for a 4-3 advantage in the fourth set, when Nadal put a backhand in the net, and Tiafoe leapt back towards the sideline for the ensuing change, fist survey.

Fifteen minutes later, Tiafoe broke again, and it was over. It represents the latest significant step forward for Tiafoe, whose only previous trip to a Grand Slam quarter-final came at the 2019 Australian Open – and ended in a loss to Nadal.

When a final backhand from Nadal found the net, Tiafoe threw his racquet and put his hands on his head. He peeked into the stands — mom, dad, brother, girlfriend, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, and others — then sat down in his sideline chair and buried his face in a towel.

“It was just wild. My heart is racing. I was so excited. I was like, let me sit down,” Tiafoe said. “Yeah, I never felt anything. thing like that in my life, honestly.”

