Reliance Industries Expands New Energy Presence with Sensehawk Deal

Hello HIP 65426b! This jumble of letters and numbers belongs to an exoplanet with the honor of being the subject of the first direct image of a distant world by the James Webb Space Telescope.

“This is a transformative moment, not just for Webb but for astronomy in general,” said astronomer Sasha Hinkley of the University of Exeter. Hinkley led an international team of researchers who worked on the historical observation of the exoplanet.

Before you lose your mind on this, a few caveats. Exoplanets (planets outside our solar system) were directly imaged before by other telescopes, and the research highlighted in NASA’s Thursday announcement has not yet gone through the peer-review process, where other scientists review the information. OK, now you can shout “Cool!”

NASA/ESA/CSA, A Carter (UCSC), the ERS 1386 team and A. Pagan (STScI)



JWST sees in the infrared, giving it the ability to look far and deep into the universe and spot elusive objects that other telescopes couldn’t capture. The image post highlights how HIP 65426 b looks in four different bands of infrared light.

“Getting this image was like digging for space treasure,” said postdoctoral researcher Aarynn Carter of the University of California, Santa Cruz. Carter led the analysis of the image. Webb is able to mask starlight in order to block out a star’s glare and capture images like this of elusive exoplanets. It helps that HIP 65426 b orbits its host star at a distance 100 times farther than Earth from the sun, which makes it a bit easier to block out the light.

You will notice a small white star in each of the images of the four planets. This marks the location of the host star, which has been hidden from view.

Comparison of images from the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes: see the difference View all photos

The existence of the planet was already known, thanks to the work of a telescope in Chile which discovered it in 2017. “Webb’s view, at longer infrared wavelengths, reveals new details that telescopes ground could not detect due to the inherent infrared glow nature of Earth’s atmosphere,” NASA said.

The exoplanet is young, it is only 15 to 20 million years old. Here on Earth, we live on a 4.5 billion year old planet. HIP 65426 b is a gas giant, measuring six to 12 times the mass of Jupiter. Researchers should be able to compose its mass more accurately when working on the data.

The team is in the process of writing a research paper that will go through a journal’s peer review process before publication. The first results, however, are already worth celebrating.

Webb, which launched in late 2021 and has gone through a lengthy rollout process, has already delivered a diverse bouquet of images and sightings, from glorious nebulae to spot carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of an exoplanet. The views of HIP 65426 b may look like bright spots, but these are just the beginning, a harbinger of the science to come.