News
Sachin Pilot’s Subtle Dig at Ashok Gehlot: ‘Don’t Put Yourself Down’
Jaipur:
As state assembly elections draw near in Rajasthan and Congress also votes for a new party leader, old internal rivalries within the party’s state unit look set to once again spill over into the audience. In an indirect blow to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, which propelled him to the top post after the 2018 assembly elections, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday urged party workers to support each other and refrain from making fun of each other. Supporters had gathered in large numbers to wish Congress leader Sachin Pilot a day before his 45th birthday.
Mr Pilot, who was in Dausa in Rajasthan, told party workers: “If we can’t support each other, don’t put us down.”
“If we can’t shout slogans to encourage someone, let’s not oppose it. We must take everyone with us,” he added.
Mr Pilot had been a strong contender for chief minister after the Congress victory in 2018, but the party opted to go with the older and more experienced Mr Gehlot instead.
In July 2020, Sachin Pilot nearly brought down the government with his rebellion against Mr Gehlot who often openly criticized him.
Sources within the party have said that the pilot camp is of the view that if Congress wants to retain Rajasthan in the 2023 assembly elections, Sachin Pilot should be nominated as the chief ministerial candidate.
Mr Pilot’s birthday celebrations in Jaipur where supporters in large numbers are expected to gather today to wish him greater political significance in this context.
Last week, Mr Gehlot had sought to downplay reports that he was the frontrunner for the job of Congress speaker, and said efforts would be made until the last minute to persuade Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the Congress. left.
Notification of the election of the President of the Congress will be published on September 22 and the nomination process will take place from September 24 to 30.
The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the election, if necessary, will take place on October 17. The results will be known on October 19.
ndtv
News
The moment Canelo Alvarez discovered Gennady Golovkin’s iron chin as he went through Mexico’s biggest blow that injured Amir Khan and Billy Joe Saunders
One of boxing’s biggest feuds will soon be settled when Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin meet for the third time.
The first fight ended in a draw, the second was a win for Canelo and now all eyes will be on fight #3.
And it was during the first encounter that Canelo realized the magnitude of the task ahead of him as he watched Golovkin, also known as GGG, casually eat the same shot that left Amir Khan snoring. on the Web.
In the ninth round, Canelo caught GGG with a perfect punch but his opponent remained impassive, and the Mexican even looked slightly worried about the apparent zombie standing in front of him.
The two middleweight champions were hoping to settle the debate over who is the best pound-for-pound boxer on the planet when they met in 2017.
Despite the epic fight in Las Vegas, fans were left with more questions than answers after the fight was declared a draw.
One thing was certain, however, Golovkin has the best chin in boxing considering Canelo is used to people falling off when he lands his signature right.
fight
Joshua responds to Fury WBC title shot offer as Usyk rules out 2022 undisputed fight
uncritical
Fury refuses to judge Joshua for his outburst after second loss to Usyk
TO WIN
Ruiz Jr lands Ortiz three times with the same quick hooks he used to knock Joshua out
nsfw
Bare-knuckle boxer Tai Emery lights up the crowd after knockout victory in BKFC debut
BIG KO
‘One-punch knockout’ – Tyson Fury sticks to Joshua’s prediction against Wilder
KINDNESS
Andy Ruiz Jr revealed Anthony Joshua’s DMs after losing to him in their rematch
The middleweight duo reunited on May 5, 2018, and this time we had a winner.
After a close 12-round bout, Canelo walked away from the fight with a controversial majority decision win.
A third fight seemed inevitable and four years later we can finally see them complete their trilogy.
Alvarez has since conquered the super middleweight division, beating Caleb Plant, Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith to become the first undisputed Mexican champion in boxing history.
Golovkin continued to campaign at 160lbs and beat Steve Rolls, Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Kamil Szeremeta while becoming world champion again.
GGG put his IBF and IBO titles on the line against Japanese fighter Ryota Murata and defeated him in Japan in April, winning his WBA (Super) title in the process.
His arch-rival, however, went off the rails when he fought Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title in May.
There is a genuine dislike for each other and Canelo has spoken of wanting to retire his Kazakh rival, who turned 40 this year after their third fight.
It will be his 62nd fight, this loss against Bivol being only the second time in his career that he has lost.
Offer of the day
Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as bet credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Solar-powered automaker Lightyear raises $85 million and gears up for production – TechCrunch
Lightyear, a Dutch startup developing a long-range solar car, announced today that it has raised 86 million euros ($85 million) as it prepares to begin production of its first vehicle in the coming months.
While recent history is dotted with examples of prototype solar-powered vehicles, the nascent electric car movement has so far been mostly limited to automobiles that need to be plugged into the grid to charge, or electric vehicles hybrids (HEV) that charge while driving. However, a number of companies are working to make solar-powered cars a reality in the mass market, such as Germany’s Sonos Motors, which recently revealed the final production design of its first solar electric vehicle, slated to launch in 2023. And Lightyear, a six-year-old startup that launched its prototype in 2019 and had already raised more than $100 million.
Driving change
Introducing solar charging into the EV fray essentially solves two problems in one: drivers don’t have to worry so much about where the nearest charging station is, because the car can constantly charge when parked. And drivers can also travel farther without having to plug in, with Lightyear promising a range of over 600 miles on a single charge. This of course depends hugely on individual driving habits, as well as the time of year, as sunlight is essential.
Lightyear is expected to begin production of its Lightyear 0 car (formerly called Lightyear One) this fall, which will cost potential buyers €250,000. In tandem, Lightyear is also already working on the follow-up, the Lightyear 2, which is its full consumer model that weighs £30,000 more affordable – it’s due to go into production in 2025.
Lightyear’s latest cash injection includes capital from a public consortium of backers that includes Invest-NL, an investment company set up by the Dutch Ministry of Finance in 2020, and private funds such as SHV and Dela.
“In today’s market environment, our technology has incredible potential for positive societal influence, so I view investments of this caliber as a testament to Lightyear’s product vision,” said Lightyear CEO and Co-Founder Lex. Hoefsloot, in a statement. “[Lightyear] remains on track to deliver the world’s first solar car and work towards a more sustainable future.
techcrunch
News
Uniform Academic Calendar For Jammu And Kashmir Divisions, Know Important Points Here
Uniform Academic Calendar For Jammu And Kashmir Divisions, Know Important Points Here
As per the order the examination for classes 10th to 12th by the Board of School Education in Kashmir will now be held in March-April instead of November-December. Before the issuance of the order there was a debate on the move. Some supporting it, and some opposing.
Those opposing it alleged that the stakeholders were not taken on board on such a serious and important exercise. They wanted due consultations before an order was issued.
But authorities went ahead and issued the order. While the government has ordered the Uniform Academic Calendar, focus should be now improving the academic conditions in all the government schools (Uniform Academic Calendar).
That can benefit a vast section of students particularly those belonging to poor families. More parents send their kids to private schools feeling that standard of education and infrastructure in government schools is not good. Some government schools in far flung areas do not have proper accommodation.
Three classes are conducted in a single room. Some schools conduct classes in the open due to lack of space, and the classes get off during bad weather conditions. There is also shortage of teachers in some schools.
There are also complaints that a number of teachers in government schools do not like to do hard-work despite getting more salary than the teachers in private schools. Because of their approach, the students suffer, as reflected by poor result of the students in board examinations (Uniform Academic Calendar).
The authorities must deal sternly with such teachers who are only bothered about their salary and miserably failing to deliver. The teachers must stop showing lack of interest in teaching in government schools thus forcing the students to go for private tuition.
Teachers being nation builders have done commendable job in the past. They raised the standard of education in government schools with their high level of dedication and commitment.
The government schools produced students, who made their teachers proud and did significant work in different fields of life. The teachers in government schools must work with same zeal and enthusiasm now. If they do so the education scene will change significantly.
The post Uniform Academic Calendar For Jammu And Kashmir Divisions, Know Important Points Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Reliance Industries Expands New Energy Presence with Sensehawk Deal
mini
Reliance Industries has expanded its new energy presence with another acquisition. Learn more about the company’s latest investment.
Reliance Industries has acquired a 79.4% stake in California-based SenseHawk for $32 million, expanding its presence in the new energy space.
Founded in 2018, SenseHawk is a developer of management software tools for the solar power generation industry. The company helps accelerate solar projects from planning to production by helping companies streamline processes and use automation.
SenseHawk also offers end-to-end lifecycle management of solar assets.
“SenseHawk, along with the company’s other new energy investments, will be synergistic and create unique solutions with greater value for customers,” Reliance Industries said in an exchange filing.
Subject to regulatory and other customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.
“Together with SenseHawk, we will reduce costs, improve productivity and improve performance on time to deliver the lowest LCoE (levelized cost of electricity) for solar projects globally and make solar energy the go-to source of energy in line with our vision of solar energy,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, President and CEO of Reliance Industries.
Morgan Stanley expects the new energy business to contribute $1 billion to Reliance Industries EBITDA by 2027. Known for past organic growth, Reliance Industries has so far invested $4 billion dollars across all sectors for its inorganic growth, according to Morgan Stanley.
Shares of Reliance Industries were up 7% for the year.
Read also :
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
First post: 06/09/2022 at 08:27 STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
The James Webb Telescope captures its first-ever direct image of an exoplanet
Hello HIP 65426b! This jumble of letters and numbers belongs to an exoplanet with the honor of being the subject of the first direct image of a distant world by the James Webb Space Telescope.
“This is a transformative moment, not just for Webb but for astronomy in general,” said astronomer Sasha Hinkley of the University of Exeter. Hinkley led an international team of researchers who worked on the historical observation of the exoplanet.
Before you lose your mind on this, a few caveats. Exoplanets (planets outside our solar system) were directly imaged before by other telescopes, and the research highlighted in NASA’s Thursday announcement has not yet gone through the peer-review process, where other scientists review the information. OK, now you can shout “Cool!”
JWST sees in the infrared, giving it the ability to look far and deep into the universe and spot elusive objects that other telescopes couldn’t capture. The image post highlights how HIP 65426 b looks in four different bands of infrared light.
“Getting this image was like digging for space treasure,” said postdoctoral researcher Aarynn Carter of the University of California, Santa Cruz. Carter led the analysis of the image. Webb is able to mask starlight in order to block out a star’s glare and capture images like this of elusive exoplanets. It helps that HIP 65426 b orbits its host star at a distance 100 times farther than Earth from the sun, which makes it a bit easier to block out the light.
You will notice a small white star in each of the images of the four planets. This marks the location of the host star, which has been hidden from view.
Comparison of images from the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes: see the difference
View all photos
The existence of the planet was already known, thanks to the work of a telescope in Chile which discovered it in 2017. “Webb’s view, at longer infrared wavelengths, reveals new details that telescopes ground could not detect due to the inherent infrared glow nature of Earth’s atmosphere,” NASA said.
The exoplanet is young, it is only 15 to 20 million years old. Here on Earth, we live on a 4.5 billion year old planet. HIP 65426 b is a gas giant, measuring six to 12 times the mass of Jupiter. Researchers should be able to compose its mass more accurately when working on the data.
The team is in the process of writing a research paper that will go through a journal’s peer review process before publication. The first results, however, are already worth celebrating.
Webb, which launched in late 2021 and has gone through a lengthy rollout process, has already delivered a diverse bouquet of images and sightings, from glorious nebulae to spot carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of an exoplanet. The views of HIP 65426 b may look like bright spots, but these are just the beginning, a harbinger of the science to come.
CNET
News
“Strangled Sick Mother, Read Gita”
New Delhi:
A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and sat with the body for three days before killing himself at their home in Delhi’s Budh Vihar on Sunday.
The man, Kshitij, left a 77-page suicide note detailing how and why he killed his mother, and his battle with depression, according to police.
Kshitij strangled his mother, Mithilesh, and slit her throat on Thursday, police said. His father had died 10 years ago.
He stayed with his mother’s body for three days and used deodorants to cover up the foul smell, police said, citing the memo.
“He mentioned that since childhood he had been alone and had no friends. He also wrote about his father and the problems he had with him. After his father died, he said. he stated, his mother did not give him any money and he and his mother were suffering from an illness,” a policeman said.
The note said his mother had “been through a lot and he wanted her free,” the officer said.
Kshitij wrote that he first strangled his mother with a chain. After 10 minutes, he slit her throat because he had read somewhere that “the soul would not attain salvation if a person was strangled,” police said. He apparently read a chapter from the Bhagavad Gita and sprinkled ‘Ganga Jal’ or holy water on his mother’s body so that she would attain salvation, they added.
On Sunday, Kshitij received a call from a friend of his mother, a neighbor, around 7 p.m. He told her that her mother had died three days ago and that he was going to kill himself too. He also told her the body was in the house, police said.
The shocked neighbor immediately informed the police, who then came to the scene and broke into their home. Police found her mother’s “very decomposed” body in the toilet, while Khitij’s body was found in a room.
The suicide note stated that Kshitij had been depressed for some time and could not bear the medical bills of his mother and himself as he was unemployed.
Kshitij’s father, Shri Niwas, was a retired government official. After his death, the mother and son had survived on his monthly pension, police said.
ndtv
Sachin Pilot’s Subtle Dig at Ashok Gehlot: ‘Don’t Put Yourself Down’
The moment Canelo Alvarez discovered Gennady Golovkin’s iron chin as he went through Mexico’s biggest blow that injured Amir Khan and Billy Joe Saunders
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Solar-powered automaker Lightyear raises $85 million and gears up for production – TechCrunch
Uniform Academic Calendar For Jammu And Kashmir Divisions, Know Important Points Here
Reliance Industries Expands New Energy Presence with Sensehawk Deal
The James Webb Telescope captures its first-ever direct image of an exoplanet
“Strangled Sick Mother, Read Gita”
Premier League VAR woes have nothing on insane offside decision against non-league Turton FC as West Ham, Brighton and Newcastle fume over controversial referee calls
Cultivated Biosciences wants plant-based dairy products to look more like the real McCoy – TechCrunch
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room