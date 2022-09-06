Sachin Pilot’s Subtle Dig at Ashok Gehlot: ‘Don’t Put Yourself Down’

Supporters had gathered in large numbers to wish Sachin Pilot a day before his 45th birthday.

Jaipur:

As state assembly elections draw near in Rajasthan and Congress also votes for a new party leader, old internal rivalries within the party’s state unit look set to once again spill over into the audience. In an indirect blow to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, which propelled him to the top post after the 2018 assembly elections, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday urged party workers to support each other and refrain from making fun of each other. Supporters had gathered in large numbers to wish Congress leader Sachin Pilot a day before his 45th birthday.

Mr Pilot, who was in Dausa in Rajasthan, told party workers: “If we can’t support each other, don’t put us down.”

“If we can’t shout slogans to encourage someone, let’s not oppose it. We must take everyone with us,” he added.

Mr Pilot had been a strong contender for chief minister after the Congress victory in 2018, but the party opted to go with the older and more experienced Mr Gehlot instead.

In July 2020, Sachin Pilot nearly brought down the government with his rebellion against Mr Gehlot who often openly criticized him.

Sources within the party have said that the pilot camp is of the view that if Congress wants to retain Rajasthan in the 2023 assembly elections, Sachin Pilot should be nominated as the chief ministerial candidate.

Mr Pilot’s birthday celebrations in Jaipur where supporters in large numbers are expected to gather today to wish him greater political significance in this context.

Last week, Mr Gehlot had sought to downplay reports that he was the frontrunner for the job of Congress speaker, and said efforts would be made until the last minute to persuade Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the Congress. left.

Notification of the election of the President of the Congress will be published on September 22 and the nomination process will take place from September 24 to 30.

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the election, if necessary, will take place on October 17. The results will be known on October 19.