Scientists create cyborg cockroaches controlled by solar-powered backpacks

The first thing to know about the Madagascar hissing cockroach, a black and brown invertebrate as long as your index finger, is that it lives up to its name. When it feels threatened, it emits a hissing sound by rapidly passing air through the holes in its back. The result is something resembling the sound of a snake’s tail. Weird but cool.

The second thing to know about the Madagascar hissing cockroach is that scientists have used it to create cyborg insects that could one day be used to monitor the environment or help with urban search and rescue missions after a natural disaster. Weird too. Cool too.

In a new study, published Monday in the journal npj Flexible Electronics, an international team of researchers revealed that they have developed a system to remotely control the legs of cockroaches.

The system, which is essentially a cockroach backpack hardwired into the creature’s nervous system, has about 50 times the power output of previous devices and is built with an ultra-thin, flexible solar cell that doesn’t not impede the movement of the cockroach. Pressing a button sends a shock to the backpack which prompts the cockroach to move in a certain direction.

If you’re freaked out, let me explain.

The Rise of the Cockroach Robot

Cockroach cyborgs are not a new idea. In 2012, researchers at North Carolina State University experimented Madagascar hiss cockroaches and wireless backpacksshowing that creatures could be remotely controlled to walk along a track.

To do this, scientists attach the backpack and connect the wires to a cockroach’s “cerci”, two appendages at the end of the abdomen that are essentially sensory nerves. One left, one right. Previous studies have shown that electrical impulses to either side can stimulate the cockroach to move in that direction, giving researchers some control over locomotion.

But to send and receive signals, you need to power the backpack. You might be able to use a battery but eventually a battery will run out and the cyborg cockroach will be free to disappear into the leaf litter.

The Riken team designed the system to be solar powered and rechargeable. They attached a battery and stimulation module to the cockroach’s thorax (the upper segment of its body). It was the first step. The second step was to ensure that the solar cell module would adhere to the cockroach’s abdomen, the segmented lower part of its body.

While humans have found optimal ways to carry a backpack, it’s not quite the same for insects. The segmented nature of a cockroach’s abdomen, for example, gives it the ability to contort itself or turn around if it finds itself in a hairy situation. If you slap a sticky backpack or load cell on it, you limit its movement and take away its ability to maneuver.

To overcome this, Riken’s team tested a number of electronic thin films, subjecting their cockroaches to a bunch of experiments and observing how the cockroaches moved based on the thickness of the film. This helped them choose a module about 17 times thinner than a human hair. It adhered to the abdomen without significantly limiting the cockroaches’ degree of freedom, and also adhered for about a month, far exceeding previous systems.

Next, the fun part (I presume): Remote insect control.

Fukuda and. al./Riken



In a series of experiments, the team demonstrated how the system could steer the cockroach to the right, as desired, via a wireless system. You can see this above.

And, for now, that’s all they have.

“The current system only has a wireless locomotion control system, so it is not enough to prepare an application such as urban rescue,” said Kenjiro Fukuda, flexible electronics expert at Riken in Japan. “By integrating other required devices such as sensors and cameras, we can use our cyborg insects for such purposes.”

Fukuda notes that the cameras would likely require a lot more power, but there are low-power sensors that could be integrated into the system today. If cameras could be used, they would probably be of very low resolution.

Notably, due to the design of the ultra-thin solar cell, Fukuda notes that it could be applied to other insects, potentially even creating a flying army of robot insects controlled by human hands. Beetles and cicadas are potential candidates.

Insect robots have a little fun. In July, researchers at Rice University unveiled their spider “necrobots” – insect-machine hybrids they used to create the world’s scariest claw machine.

But those spiders were dead. Cockroaches are not.

I have to admit, when I saw the footage of the roboroaches crawling in a certain direction, I felt a strange pang of…guilt. Or something like that, maybe. I wondered if there was some kind of understanding by creepy crawlers that their legs are directed against their own will and if this process was painful. Luckily, “according to insect-related research, cockroaches don’t feel pain,” Fukuda said. Phew.

However, research has been conducted in recent years on how insects might experience emotional states and discussions about the ethical implications of such research. A recent article in Undark magazine also addressed the issue of insect pain, noting that there is still a lack of understanding about insect consciousness.